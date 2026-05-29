Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Roger Varian stable tour

Roger Varian is the latest leading trainer to talk Dan Briden through his powerful two-year-old team.

ANNEEDD (IRE)

10/4 b c New Bay - Lady Maura (Muhaarar)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 210,000gns (Federico Barberini) Second foal of a fairly useful Irish 5f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Champions Sprint Stakes winner Donjuan Triumphant (122) and 1m 2yo Listed winner Caledonian Spring (108). “A nice colt who is well put together. He will likely be ready to race from July onwards, starting at 7f. There is a lot to like about him though he hasn’t been tested yet.” ARKAT (IRE)

29/2 b c Blue Point - Arctic Ocean (Camelot)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 180,000gns (Sumbe) Half-brother to fairly useful 10f 3yo winner Sea Ice (89). Dam a fairly useful dual 12f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Irish 6/7f Listed winner Brother Bear (107) and useful dual 10f 3yo winner Emblem Empire (105). “A sizeable colt with a good action. He looks to be an August/September starter over 7f and is a horse I like.” ASHEYRA (IRE)

18/2 b f Dark Angel - Punita Arora (Sepoy)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 380,000gns (Federico Barberini) Third foal of an Irish 5.5f 3yo Listed winner (99) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 1m 3yo winning (81) half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Muthabara (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Mustadeem (113). “This filly showed a lot of promise in the spring but then got a touch of sore shins, otherwise she would have been out by now. She will probably be ready to start over 6f sometime in June and looks very capable.”

Muthabara heads to post for the 1000 Guineas

BING WU (IRE)

9/5 ch c Cotai Glory - Mosey (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Mr T and Mrs L Standish Sales price: £80,000 (Badgers Bloodstock/Etna House Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner Gwen John (82). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Araminta (107) out of a 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (121). “A breeze up purchase from Doncaster who has a good amount of scope. He is a May foal and probably won’t be running until July time, but we’re happy with everything he has done.” CALIFORNIA LEGACY (IRE)

21/2 ch c Starspangledbanner - Princess Pearlita (Manduro)

Owner: C Liang Sales price: €120,000 (Badgers Bloodstock/Roger Varian) Half-brother to useful prolific 5f-1m winner Earls (95). Dam a useful Irish 7-11f winner (97) who was a half-sister to triple 6f-1m Group 1 winner California Spangle (126; by Starspangledbanner). “A good individual who is just getting his strength now. He probably won’t be in action until the latter part of the summer, but I like the way he moves.” CHYMBULAK (IRE)

14/3 b c Dark Angel - Futoon (Kodiac)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 450,000gns (Sumbe) Full brother to triple 1m Group 1 winner Charyn (127) and Mill Reef Stakes winner Wings of War (107). Dam a Listed-placed dual 5f 3yo winner (98). “This is a medium-sized colt who, like his brother, is very laidback. He has a smooth action and is just starting to get the hang of things now. I wouldn’t envisage him being out until the second half of the summer at the earliest, but we like him. He will want 7f right away given his relaxed nature.” DATE OF DESTINY

15/2 b f Ghaiyyath - Date With Destiny (George Washington)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud Sales price: 320,000gns (Vendor) Closely related to 2025 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/2000 Guineas third Distant Storm (112; by Night of Thunder) and useful dual 7f winner Classic (105; by Dubawi) and a half-brother to Irish 10f Group 3 winner Beautiful Morning (110). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Ombre Legere (109). “A sweet filly who is very athletic. She will take a little time but I quite like her at this relatively early stage.” EATAABB (IRE)

20/3 gr c Baaeed - Realtra (Dark Angel)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 300,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to 2025 Lingfield Derby Trial winner Puppet Master (107) and Group 3-placed 2026 Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Emmeleia (98). Dam a triple 7/7.5f Group 3 winner (116). “We trained the mother and this is quite a late-maturing type of hers. I should think he will be one to run once or twice in the autumn with a view to a three-year-old campaign. He moves nicely and I like him.”

Puppet Master (right) edges out Stay True

ETERNAL SHADOW

27/4 ch c Night of Thunder - Mehronissa (Iffraaj)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 700,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed UAE 6f-1m winner Meshakel (105) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Gushing Gold (93). Dam a 6f Listed winner (114) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Three Degrees (115) and the dam of 7f Group 3 winner Lola Showgirl (103; by Night of Thunder). “A very attractive colt who shows natural speed. I see him coming to hand around July or August time. He is a very cool customer and looks a nice prospect at this stage. Again, given his laidback demeanour, I would have thought he’ll start out over 7f.” HOT NEWS

18/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Beshayer (Galileo)

Owner: Crager, Moorhead, Collins & Partner Sales price: 92,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 10.5/12f Listed winner Beset (109). Dam a French 13.5f 3yo winner who was a full sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Leo’s Starlet (108) and the dam of Prix du Jockey Club and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Sottsass (127), US seven-time 8.5-11f Grade 1 winner Sistercharlie (122) and 2025 Saudi Arabian 10.5f Group 2 winner Shin Emperor (124). “A likeable filly who looked reasonably forward early but then went a bit weak on us. She is back in training now and goes nicely. I imagine she will start off over 7f around July time.” IMPERIAL COURT (IRE)

10/3 b c Camelot - Pichola Dance (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Merry Fox Stud Limited Sales price: 325,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Treasure Trove (100). Dam a Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (90) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to Fillies’ Mile winner Listen (117) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Sequoyah (113; later dam of 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Henrythenavigator (131)). “A lovely horse with lots of size and scope. He is a really good mover who is training well at the moment. I imagine he will be one that will begin towards the end of the summer/early autumn over 7f at least.” IMPERIAL TOPAZ

7/5 b c Sea The Stars - Crystal Hope (Nathaniel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 425,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Starzintheireyes (108). Dam a useful 10f 3yo winner (97) who was closely related to Australian 12/13f Listed winner Crystal Pegasus (110) out of a maiden (76) close relation to Canadian International winner Hillstar (121) and half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Crystal Ocean (132; by Sea The Stars)). “A very nice horse. He moves really well and looks good at this stage. It’s a big pedigree, though one that suggests he will do even better as a three-year-old over middle distances. I will aim to get him out for a run in the autumn. One I particularly like.” JINMAN (FR)

7/2 ch c Palace Pier - Gallice (Fuisse)

Owner: Exors of the Late John Connolly Sales price: 170,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock) Half-brother to stakes-placed US 7.5f-1m winner Tik Tok Famous (95). Dam a maiden (72) half-sister to four-time 1m Group 1 winner Elusive Kate (121). “This colt is doing well and could be racing over 7f around July time. He is just starting to get his strength and does everything we ask of him.”

Elusive Kate wins the Falmouth Stakes

KIRISHIMA (IRE)

21/4 gr f Pinatubo - Aphrodite’s Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: C Fahy S Marchant T&L Standish S Bazini Sales price: 80,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock/Roger Varian) Half-sister to fairly useful dual 6f winner Magical Merlin (88). Dam a once-raced maiden (48) half-sister to Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Shanghai Glory (110) and Irish 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Choose Me (109; later dam of Group 1 winners Creative Force (6f; 120) and Persuasive (1m; 123)). “A nice type of filly who should be running over 7f by July. She moves nicely and is one I quite like.” LADY FRANKLIN (IRE)

19/2 ch f Frankel - Aaraas (Haafhd)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 400,000gns (Godolphin) Half-sister to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner/Derby runner-up Madhmoon (122). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Asheerah (98; later dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad (124)). “A nice enough filly who moves well, but she’s still rather weak and will need time to strengthen up. One to give a run to in the autumn and then put away for next year.” MISS MINIVER (IRE)

17/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Jawlaat (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 800,000gns (Godolphin) Closely related to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Facteur Cheval (122; by Ribchester) and a half-sister to US 1m stakes winner Queen of The Mud (100). Dam an unraced half-sister to French triple 5/6f Group 3 winner Tantheem (120). “A lovely horse who has done really well of late. She moves nicely and should be running in July or August, probably over 7f to begin with. One I particularly like at this stage.” NA EAMAA (IRE)

5/5 b f Lope de Vega - Ferdoos (Dansili)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Pretty Polly Stakes winner Nezwaah (120) and useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Bashosh (100). Dam a 12f Listed winner (122) who was closely related to 14.5/15f Listed winner Brusco (109). “This filly wouldn’t be the biggest but is well made and moves nicely. I think she will be running over 7f to begin with during the late summer months.” NOODRAH

12/3 ch f Frankel - Nahrain (Dansili)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful 7-8.5f winner Sallaal (110) and a half-sister to triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Benbatl (129), 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka (114), Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fooraat (108) and useful 10-12f winner Modaara (110p). Dam a 10f Group/Grade 1 winner (119). “It goes without saying this family is a firm favourite of everyone here. This filly actually reminds me a lot of her mother. She is still quite immature but has a lot of quality about her and is already moving like a nice prospect. One for the autumn and more so next year.” POOLE BAY (IRE)

18/4 b c New Bay - Knocknagree (Galileo)

Owner: Mr T and Mrs L Standish Sales price: 120,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock/Roger Varian) Closely related to US 11f Grade 2 winner Idea Generation (111; by Dubawi). Dam a fairly useful Irish 1m 3yo winner (80) who was closely related to Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby runner-up Rostropovich (118) and a half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner Zoffany (121). “A medium-sized, well-made colt with a smooth action. He is unlikely to be racing until the 1m races are here during the latter stages of the summer, but a horse with ability.”

San Donato ahead of the 2024 Dubai Turf

ROCK MONTREAL (IRE)

14/4 b c Blue Point - Boston Rocker (Acclamation)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Godolphin) Closely related to UAE 1m Group 2 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains third San Donato (116; by Lope de Vega) and Group 3-placed dual 6f winner Diablo Rojo (106; by Pinatubo) and a half-brother to 2025 6f 2yo winner/Gimcrack Stakes runner-up Rock On Thunder (105). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (107). “A lovely colt who isn’t at all forward and will need plenty of time. He is quite a big horse who is a nice model and has scope for further improvement physically. I am not quite sure when he will be ready to run, but a nice horse for later on and in particular next year.” ROKU NANA

3/4 b f Bayside Boy - Dream Wild (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Mrs H Varian Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Bipartisanship (104). Dam a fairly useful 1m 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Yorkshire Oaks winner/St Leger runner-up Quiff (124) out of 1000 Guineas winner Wince (117). “A lovely filly who moves nicely and should be ready to run in June or July over 7f. She is showing us plenty of ability at this stage.” SIOUX RIVER (IRE)

3/5 b c Sioux Nation - Cry Me A River (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: HVO Property Investments Ltd Sales price: €120,000 (Badgers Bloodstock Ltd) Half-brother to useful 2025 10-14.5f 3yo winner Whatsgoingonmarvin (97). Dam a maiden (82) half-sister to Australian 7f/1m Listed winner Skiddaw Peak. “A likeable horse who could be out over 7f around July time. He is one I’ve always been fond of.” TENSHI (IRE)

9/2 b f Kameko - Roseraie (Lawman)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Vivaldi Sales price: 150,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to 1m 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes runner-up Dark Rose Angel (102). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to Irish 6/7f 3yo Listed winner Rose Bonheur (110; later dam of Gordon Stakes and Sagaro Stakes winner Nayef Road (119)). “A very pretty, athletic filly with a large action. She is taking her time to strengthen and probably won’t be ready to run much before the autumn, but we like what we’ve seen from her to this point.” THIEVE (FR)

12/5 b c Mehmas - Polished (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: LNJ Foxwoods SC Sales price: n/a Third foal of a US 8.5f winner who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 2yo Listed winner Dogtag (111) and Listed-placed dual 10f winner Raskova (96; later dam of Australian 7f Group 2 winner Osipenko (120)). “This colt wouldn’t be your typical Mehmas. He is a big horse who will take time, but he has a good mind and a smooth action.” WAIOLI (IRE)

5/2 b f Churchill - Believe In Love (Make Believe)

Owner: Koji Maeda Sales price: n/a First foal of a triple 14f Group 3 winner (115) who was a half-sister to French 11f 3yo Group 3 winner Top Trip (120) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 1f 2yo winner (100). “A good-looking first foal of a mare who did really well for us on the racecourse. She actually reminds me a lot of her mum - she’s very laidback and just needs to be given as much time as possible. I would say she may have a run or two later in the year, but the main focus with her is next season.” ZIANI (IRE)

27/3 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Lady Lara (Excellent Art)

Owner: Exors of the Late John Connolly Sales price: 240,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock) Half-brother to King Edward VII Stakes winner Changingoftheguard (115) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Chantez (93p). Dam a US 1m Grade 2 winner (114). “I really like this guy. He moves with real purpose and should be racing over 7f by the middle of July. He possesses a good deal of quality and is one I am particularly fond of at this stage.”

Changingoftheguard wins under Ryan Moore

UNNAMED

18/4 ch c Bated Breath - Bizzarria (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: Daniel Yeung Sales price: 100,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock/Roger Varian) Half-brother to Group 2-placed 8-10.5f winner Galveston (110). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (77p) who was a full sister to Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Pisco Sour (115) and a half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher (119). “A nice addition from the Craven Breeze Up sales. He has got a good attitude and is doing everything right so far. I see him making an appearance over 7f in July or August.” UNNAMED

24/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Canterbury Bell (Ribchester)

Owner: Paul Smith Sales price: 240,000gns (M V Magnier) First foal of a fairly useful 7-10f winner (82) who was a half-sister to 10.5f Group 2 winner Lilac Road (117) out of a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (114). “A very natural horse who has done quite a lot growing of late. I would think he will be starting over 6/7f in the middle of the summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

25/3 b f Lope de Vega - Devilish Lips (Konigstiger)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: €280,000 (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Dragon Lips (116) and German 7f 3yo Listed winner/German 1000 Guineas third Dynamic Lips (107). Dam a Listed-placed German 6f 2yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Italian 10f Group 2 winner/Preis der Diana third Durance (115) and German 6f Group 3 winner Dabbitse (111). “A filly with a good attitude who moves nicely. She looks a 7f filly for the latter part of the summer.” UNNAMED

20/2 b f Baaeed - Eshaada (Muhaarar)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 7f winner Mutamaasik (105). “This is a lovely filly albeit one who will require loads of time. She is a lot like her mum in that respect - just a big, old-fashioned filly who is all over a three-year-old type.” UNNAMED (IRE)

23/1 gr c Wootton Bassett - Highest Ever (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to French 12/15f Listed winner Joie de Soir (114), Irish 14f 3yo Listed winner Chemistry (111) and Group 3-placed French 10f 3yo winner Villa d’Amore (102). Dam an unraced daughter of French 10f Group 1 winner Alpine Rose (119). “This colt is just a bit sloppy at the moment but has the ingredients to be a nice horse in time. He will be one for the autumn.” UNNAMED (IRE)

15/4 b f Blue Point - Kinderfrau (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Repole Stable SC Sales price: 180,000gns (Repole Stable) Second foal of a fairly useful 13.5f-2m winner (87) who was the daughter of a Group 2-placed 8-10.5f 3yo winner (106). “An athletic filly who moves nicely. I haven’t had her in all that long but she hasn’t put a foot wrong so far.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

4/3 b f Blackbeard - Miss Katie Mae (Dark Angel)

Owner: William Crager Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed dual 7f winner Miss Carol Ann (102). Dam a Canadian 6.5f 3yo stakes winner (105) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winners Eastern Impact (117) and Summerghand (116). “This is a big filly who has done a lot of growing. We haven’t done much with her as a consequence, but she is beginning to get her act together now and works in a pleasing fashion. Probably one that will start off during the latter stages of the summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

21/2 gr f Lope de Vega - Nkosikazi (Cape Cross)

Owner: Repole Stable SC Sales price: 300,000gns (Repole Stable) Full sister to fairly useful 2025 Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner Queen of The Bogs (86). Dam a 10f Group 3 winner (109) who was a half-sister to Australian triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Sir Delius (127) and 10f Listed winner Juan Elcano (116). “A lovely, athletic filly who moves really well and could be one to start with over 7f in July or August. She will improve with time and stay a little further but is a likeable individual who goes nicely.” UNNAMED (FR)

1/4 b c Goken - Peligrosa (Acclamation)

Owner: RaceShare100 Sales price: 85,000gns (TBA Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful French dual 1m 2yo winner Pelinia (81). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Purplepay (108). “A well-made colt with a likeable attitude. We haven’t had him long but I like him, though he’s more one for the future.” UNNAMED (IRE)

9/4 b f Frankel - Raabihah (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2026 10f 3yo winner Morbeh (77). Dam a Group 1-placed French 10-12.5f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 116) who was the granddaughter of Oaks winner Eswarah (117). “A filly with a lot of quality about her, but she’s not terribly forward and I wouldn’t know much about her in terms of ability. However, her looks and pedigree leave me excited for her future.” UNNAMED

8/2 b c Mehmas - Saccharo (Fascinating Rock)

Owner: Sanshisuimei Co Ltd Sales price: 230,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock/Roger Varian) First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (54) half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Burnt Sugar (110) and 5/6f Group 3 winner Brown Sugar (108). “A sharp, speedy colt who we received from the Craven Breeze Up sale. He just suffered a sore shin otherwise he likely would have run by now. Hopefully he is able to make up for lost time as he looks a real two-year-old type. The plan is to get him going before the end of June.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/4 ch c Starspangledbanner - School Run (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Chester Liang Sales price: 140,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock/Roger Varian) Half-brother four winners including useful UK/Australian 6.5-7.5f winner Harrow (102). Dam a 5f 3yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Noor Sahara (106). “This colt has settled in well from the breeze ups. He has got a nice attitude and a good action on him. He is probably more a July starter.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/4 b f Camelot - Sense of Style (Zoffany)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: 250,000gns (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Second foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 2 winner Leo de Fury (114) and a half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Luxembourg (126; by Camelot) and Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Hiawatha (101). “A scopey, athletic filly who has always looked incredibly natural in everything she does. Although she will need time and only have a run or two this year, I hope she can develop into a nice horse one day.” UNNAMED (IRE)

19/2 b f Starspangledbanner - So I Told You (Gleneagles)

Owner: H Yamamoto Sales price: 170,000gns (Federico Barberini) Second foal of a Listed-placed 8.5-10.5f winner (101) who was a half-sister to 8/10f Listed winner Tyrrhenian Sea (119) out of a German 10-11f winning close relation to Deutsches Derby winner Nutan (120) and German 12f Group 1 winner Nymphea (115). “Quite an immature filly but one with loads of quality about her. I wouldn’t think she will be racing until the autumn, but she is a nice type who should do well next year.” UNNAMED (IRE)

19/2 b f Churchill - Travel (Street Cry)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: €300,000 (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Half-sister to UAE 12f Group 2 winner Global Storm (115), 2025 US 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Hey Nay Nay (99) and Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner Where I Wanna Be (87). Dam a fairly useful 14f-2m winner (86) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner/Kentucky Derby runner-up Eight Belles (120). “A filly who will need plenty of time but has lots of quality about her. She is just one who will require patience.” UNNAMED (IRE)

29/3 b f Contrail - Villa d’Amore (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Koji Maeda Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 Irish 7.5f-1m 3yo winner Mallavelly (94). Dam a Group 3-placed French 10f 3yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to French 12/15f Listed winner Joie de Soir (114) and Irish 14f 3yo Listed winner Chemistry (111). “A rather weak filly who is out for a holiday at present, but I am excited to have received one by Contrail as he was an amazing racehorse.” UNNAMED (FR)

13/2 b f Siyouni - Wild Blossom (Areion)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: 220,000gns (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner Alenquer (124). Dam a German 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to German 1m 2yo Listed winner Wilder Wein (92p). “This filly will just require some time, but she moves nicely and the aim will be to get her running over 7f in the autumn.”

Field Of Gold wins the St James's Palace in brilliant fashion