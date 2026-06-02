Richard & Peter Fahey: Two-year-old stable tour

Richard Fahey takes us through some of the Musley Bank two-year-old team for this season.

BIG CIGAR (IRE)

31/1 b c Havana Grey - Barbanera (Showcasing)

Owner: M A Scaife Sales price: £140,000 (Peter & Richard Fahey/Robin O’Ryan) First foal of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of an Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner (104). “This colt won first time out at Newcastle and I was a little disappointed with how the race panned out for him at Beverley on Saturday. He’s no back-number yet. I’m not sure if we’ll take him to Royal Ascot or not. We will probably give him a gallop before and make a decision after that. If he had won at the weekend, we’d definitely have been going but we’ll just have to see.” CHARTED COURSE

14/4 b c Palace Pier - Majmu (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 450,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Three-parts brother to Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Fakhama (98; by Kingman) and a half-brother to Group 2/Listed-placed 7.5-10f winner Mujtaba (117). Dam a South African dual 1m Grade 1 winner (115). “I thought he ran a great race at Haydock first time and we were delighted with him in tough conditions. In my heart I think he’s a seven furlong or mile horse, but he is qualified for the Windsor Castle this year and we haven’t drawn a line through that for him yet. He’s a horse we like a lot.” CHIWARA (IRE)

30/1 b f Sands of Mali - Dreams of Thunder (Night of Thunder)

Owner: The Cool Silk Partnership Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful 6f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Main Aim (123), French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Weightless (120) and 1m Listed winner Home Affairs (115). “Sands of Mali can get quite big horses, and this filly has grown quite a bit. Early on she had shown plenty and we were pleased with her, but we’ve just given her a chance to catch up. She’ll be alright mid-season.”

Crystal Queen is nicely on top in the Hilary Needler

CRYSTAL QUEEN (IRE)

9/3 b f Cotai Glory - Silver Sabre (Epaulette)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 70,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2025 7f 3yo winner We’ve Got This (71). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 5f 3yo Listed winner Riskit Fora Biskit (106), dual 6f 2yo winner/Gimcrack Stakes runner-up Crown Prosecutor (106) and Group 3-placed 6-7f winner Fox Trotter (103). “We were delighted with her first run at Ayr, where she was just a little breezy and they didn’t go very quick. She was a little chewy and doing everything wrong and by the time she got organised, they’d quickened again from the front. The winner could be pretty smart but my filly improved a lot to win the Hilary Needler. They went a decent gallop; she relaxed and came home well. She’s one we like and we’re looking at the Queen Mary or the Albany, but I don’t know which one she’ll run in yet.” HIDDEN GIFT (IRE)

10/3 b f Sioux Nation - Pixel Power (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: £150,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo winner New Theory (78). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to Irish 6.5f 2yo Group 3 winner Final Frontier (104), Grade 2-placed UK/US 8-9f winner Originaire (113) and Group/Grade 3-placed Irish/US 7-8.5f winner Lola Beaux (103). “This filly is declared to make her debut at Ripon on Wednesday (June 3). I’m a little worried about the track. I always remember Peter Easterby saying if you want to get a good one beat, send it there. She did a great breeze at the sale but is still a little breezy even now - she just wants to do too much. If she settles and does things right, she could be pretty good.” KHAZAMH (IRE)

18/4 ch f Catura - Beldale Memory (Camacho)

Owner: Sanad Aldaihani Sales price: 20,000gns (Peter Fahey) Half-sister to four winners including fairly useful multiple 5f winner True Hero (84). Dam a 5f 2yo Listed winner (92) who was a half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Promised Money (94). “This filly fell out of the gates the other day on her debut at Redcar. We were disappointed but she actually did well to catch them up. She will win small races.” MUSSAB

30/3 br c Ten Sovereigns - Exuding (Showcasing)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: 52,000gns (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) Second foal of a fairly useful 6f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of a useful 6f 2yo winner (98). “I was a fraction worried he would need the run on debut at York as he’s quite a chunky colt. He travelled well into the race but just got tired in the final 100 yards or so. I am sure that run will bring him on plenty. We’ll see how comes out it and make plans from there, but he’s pretty smart.” NAVY LIGHT (IRE)

9/2 b c Supremacy - Julia’s Magic (Dandy Man)

Owner: Richard Fahey Sales price: 50,000gns (Peter Fahey/R Fahey) Half-brother to fairly useful 2026 6f 3yo winner Invincible Boy (84). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner (98) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m Listed winner Lily’s Rainbow (102). “A horse I like, but he has been a little disappointing so far so we’ll just see where we are with him. He had grown so whether that’s caught up with him I don’t know. He will progress throughout the year.” ONSLAUGHT (IRE)

8/3 b c Minzaal - Sans Sommeil (Shalaa)

Owner: John Rhodes & Peter Timmins Sales price: 68,000gns (Peter Fahey/Richard Fahey) Second foal of a maiden (74) half-sister to UAE dual 6f Group 3 winner Al Tariq (117) and Group 3-placed French 5-5.5f winner Lehaim (104). “A very laidback colt who we’re just starting to step up with now. He has a temperament to die for but just needs to wake up a little and we will get that sorted. He’s a good shape and quite a good-looking horse. One we like.” PETE’S ANGEL (IRE)

12/3 gr c Dark Angel - Hummingbird (Fast Company)

Owner: P D Smith Holdings Ltd Sales price: €170,000 (Robin O'Ryan/Richard Fahey) Half-brother to 2025 Swedish 1m 3yo Listed winner Icon Bling. Dam a 6f 3yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Boston Rocker (107; dam of UAE 1m Group 2 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains third San Donato (116) and 2025 6f 2yo winner/Gimcrack Stakes runner-up Rock On Thunder (105)). “This colt grew quite a bit from the sale. He has sat upsides a couple of times but is very much one for the backend. He could be quite nice given time.”

Umm Kulthum - dam of Raslan

RASLAN

10/2 b c New Bay - Umm Kulthum (Kodiac)

Owner: Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi Sales price: n/a First foal of a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third (111). “We trained the dam and she was a very smart, speedy individual. Being by New Bay, you’d have imagined this colt would take a bit of time, but he debuts over 6f at Pontefract on Tuesday (June 2). His work has been pretty good and it appears he is taking more after the dam than the sire. I’d like to see him run well on Tuesday as we do like him.” STARADORE (IRE)

14/3 ch f Starspangledbanner - Adore (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Scrum To Saddle Racing & S Bradley Sales price: 40,000gns (Steve Bradley) Full sister to useful multiple 8-9f winner Empirestateofmind (107). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Illusion (98) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (99). “This filly came to us with quite a big reputation from where she was broken in and has been fine, but she’s on it too much and needs to chill out a bit. I believe she’s quite smart and it will be interesting to see how she gets on because we’ve had to mind her a little bit since she’s been here.” STRIKING FORCE (IRE)

18/2 ch f Persian Force - Asmeen (Shamardal)

Owner: P D Smith Holdings Ltd Sales price: 52,000gns (Peter Fahey/Richard Fahey) Three-parts sister to Group 3-placed UK/Australian 6.5-7.5f winner Chorlton Lane (114; by Mehmas) and a half-sister to 2025 German 6f 3yo Group 3 winner The Strikin Viking (106). Dam an unraced daughter of a maiden (71) half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Azamour (130)). “This filly is going to require time and will be one for the late summer/autumn, but she’s shaped well and shown a bit.” SUE’S LAST CHANCE (IRE)

5/2 ch c Cotai Glory - Lady Beware (Dragon Pulse)

Owner: P D Smith Holdings Ltd Sales price: €125,000 (Peter Fahey/Richard Fahey) Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner Elliott (63). Dam a Listed-placed US 8-8.5f winner (88) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Lustown Baba (110) out of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (91). “He’s had one run at York’s Dante meeting where he was green. He is a very laidback horse who will improve with racing and win his fair share down the line.” SWEET IRIS (IRE)

7/3 ch f Blackbeard - Fashion Darling (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Martyn Macleod Sales price: £25,000 (Peter & Richard Fahey) Fifth foal of an unraced half-sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Majestic Queen (113; dam of 2025 French 7f 2yo Group 2 winner My Highness (102p)). “This filly has had a few niggly problems with sore shins and dirty noses. She shows plenty and I’d like to get stuck into her because she looks quite quick. She’s just not given us the opportunity yet.”

Virtuous Star makes a winning start at Chester

VIRTUOUS STAR (IRE)

12/4 b c Starman - Aretha (Mehmas)

Owner: M A Scaife Sales price: 240,000gns (Peter Fahey/Richard Fahey) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Parbold (111), Group 3-placed multiple 5-7f winner (including twice at Listed level) Majestic Myles (115) and the dam of Queen Mary Stakes winner Leovanni (100). “A costly breeze up buy from a family we know quite well. I think he did really well to win at Chester on Saturday from his draw. He got stuck on heels and everything went wrong but I loved the way he got his head down and fought his way to the front. I think he is a Coventry horse. It’s very hard to say how much he’ll improve but I think he did very well indeed to win on debut under the circumstances.” WHISPERING MOON

4/3 b c Sea The Moon - Whinchat (Adlerflug)

Owner: Mr & Mrs J D Cotton Sales price: 100,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock) Second foal of a German 1m 1f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Preis der Diana winner Well Timed (112). “This colt has surprised us a bit as he’s one we thought would be backend sort, but we took him up on the grass the other day and he came up it well. So rather than gallop him again, I sent him to Thirsk and he ran a nice race to be third. He should improve a considerable amount for that experience.” UNNAMED (IRE)

27/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Again (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 160,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to 13f 3yo Listed winner Delphinia (118), Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Indian Maharaja (105p) and Group 2/3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Delano Roosevelt (113). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (115) who was closely related to the dam of Prix de la Foret winner Aclaim (121). “This filly has sat upsides two or three times but has just had a little bit of a setback, nothing serious - we’ll just give her a bit of time as a result. She’s has shown plenty and is a filly we like a lot.” UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b f Inns of Court - Alone Time (Mehmas)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing Sales price: £70,000 (Middleham Park) Third foal of a 5f 2yo winner (65) who was a half-sister to four-time 7-10f Group 3 winner Mac Love (120). “A breeze-up filly who did a good time there and is very sharp. She’ll be running very soon and we like what we’ve seen. We would just like to get her on the grass before we think about running her, but she is a filly we like.” UNNAMED

20/3 b c Kingman - Beshaayir (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 1m Group 2 winner (110) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Polish 11f 3yo winner Brioniya (102) and useful multiple 6-7f winner Kaeso (107) out of a 6f/1m Listed winner (109). “A big, backward Kingman colt who isn’t at all typical of the sire. He has plenty of scope and will be more of a backend type.” UNNAMED

1/3 b f Dubawi - Float (Nathaniel)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a maiden (73) close relation to Irish Derby winner/Derby runner-up Treasure Beach (120) and Group 2/Listed-placed dual 12f winner Count Octave (120) and half-sister to Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Honor Bound (97) and 14f Listed winner Elidor (115). “Not overly big - you’d like to see her grow a little more. However, on pedigree and being by Dubawi you can never draw a line through them. She’s just doing routine canters at the moment and we’ve been happy with her.” UNNAMED

18/3 b f Havana Grey - Josefa Goya (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 160,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to Italian 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Windstormblack (108p) and 5f 2yo Listed winner Francisco’s Piece (99). Dam a 5f 3yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Intrepid Jack (119). “This is a filly we thought would be early and sharp, but she has grown quite a bit. We have stepped her back up again and are happy with her.”

UNNAMED

20/2 b c Sea The Stars - Lily de Vega (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 Irish 7f 2yo winner Iron Lily (92). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed triple 6f winner/2000 Guineas fourth Bossy Guest (116) and the dam of high-class sprinters Eastern Impact (117) and Summerghand (116). “Quite a backward sort who isn’t overly big, but he is starting to mature now and doing well on the whole. He’d be more a backend two-year-old, though.” UNNAMED (FR)

3/4 b c Zarak - Mission Impassible (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: €200,000 (Avenue Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 12.5-14f winner Steel Tiger (100). Dam a French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner (114) who was a full sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Magic Attitude (114) out of Nunthorpe Stakes winner Margot Did (122). “A horse that we actually galloped last week. He has plenty of size and scope and a good manner. Unsurprisingly, he will take a bit of time and is more a backend sort of two-year-old, but he’s one we like.” UNNAMED

20/1 b f Mehmas - Natalie’s Joy (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Ryan Kent Sales price: 200,000gns (Creighton Schwartz Bloodstock/Kirsty Spence) Second foal of a 6f 2yo Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner Annie’s Fortune (95) out of an unraced daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Blue Duster (118). “This filly has only been with us a couple of weeks and I believe they were really delighted with her at the pre-training yard/ We have breezed her and she looks sharp but again, I’d like to get her get away to see where we are with her before making any concrete plans.” UNNAMED (IRE)

16/2 gr f Dark Angel - Posh Perfect (Showcasing)

Owner: Greenall, Huddlestone Sales price: 70,000gns (Peter Fahey/Richard Fahey) Three-parts sister to French 5f 2yo Listed winner Proverb (103; by Harry Angel). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (73) who was the daughter of a 6f-1m winning (75) half-sister to Sprint Cup winner Pipalong (121) and 5f 2yo winner/Flying Childers Stakes runner-up China Eyes (106). “Quite a big scopey filly for the sire and we’ve been very pleased with her. We have just stepped up her workload up and she’s probably ready to really go forward some more. She is a 6/7f filly and one we’re looking forward to.”

Midnight Mile goes on to win the Oh So Sharp