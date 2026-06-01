Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Rebecca Menzies stable tour

ADONIUS (IRE)

11/4 ch g Soldier’s Call - Dubai Paradise (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Michael Hughes & Riverdee & West Paces Sales price: £32,000 (Michael Hughes)

Half-brother to 2025 5f 2yo winner Golden Paradise (70p). Dam a maiden (63) daughter of a 7f-1m 2yo winner/UAE 1000 Guineas runner-up (99).

“A group of American investors have recently bought into 50 per cent of him to stay in the yard with a view to him ending up in the States at some point. To do what he has done in three valuable races has been great for us all, especially given they’ve all been broadcast on ITV. Although he will likely be given an entry in the Norfolk, the plan is to go for either the Tipperary Stakes at Naas or the Prix Yacowlef at Deauville in early July as a stepping stone towards the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. We have given him a few quiet weeks after the Lily Agnes as it had been a busy spring period for him. He has been a terrific asset for the yard and hopefully there is another prize or two in him.”

AODHAN

3/4 b g Caturra - M’Selle (Elnadim)

Owner: Michael Hughes Sales price: 18,000gns (Michael Hughes)

Half-brother to fairly useful dual 5f winner Lady Roxby (92). Dam a dual 5f 2yo winner (75) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (90).

“Another horse kindly sent to us by Michael Hughes. He was declared to run at Carlisle the other day but didn’t scope 100 per cent. He shows a decent level of ability and will go back to try and debut again at Carlisle in a 6f Band D event on June 15.”

BATTLEFIELD CHIPS

14/4 b c Churchill - Ranes (Vadamos)

Owner: Gary Martin Gee & Lucy Bachelor Sales price: 30,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

First foal of a fairly useful French 7.5f-1m winner (93) who was a half-sister to useful prolific 5-6f winner Jordan Electrics (109).

“A very good-looking colt who is owned by some lovely people. Their dream is to have a winner at the St Leger meeting and we will be very much hoping to get him there, but probably next year if we’re being realistic. He is a big horse who took his early work well before going out for a holiday.”

DEPUTY VICE (IRE)

10/3 b c Mehmas - Second Glance (Galileo)

Owner: Caspian Racing Limited Sales price: £145,000 (Stroud Coleman/Rebecca Menzies)

Half-brother to useful 6f-1m winner Habrdi (95). Dam a once-raced maiden (46p) half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Bounty (101) out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Rosdhu Queen (107).

“He came from the breeze ups at Doncaster and ran a terrific first race for us at Chester last weekend. I felt he wasn’t 100 per cent wound up and also encountered some traffic at a vital stage, so that he was able to finish a close third behind a smart-looking breezer and one who’d already had a run was creditable. The plan is for him to go to York for the 25k 6f maiden on June 13. He should stay a seventh furlong and can hopefully reach a decent level in time.”

MANHATTAN EXPRESS

20/4 b g Dream Ahead - Statu of Liberty (Washington DC)

Owner: D Macauliffe, A Don & Caspian Racing Ltd Sales price: 16,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Rebecca Menzies)

First foal of a 6f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Hong Kong triple 6f winner Domineer (113), useful multiple 6-7f winner Reeves (99) and useful 6f-1m winner Oti Ma Boati (99).

“A fine-looking, strong horse who we gelded in the spring and that’s helped him a lot. We’ve entered him in all the sales races as well as the Redcar 2yo Trophy. He qualifies for Band D races so we will look for one of those towards the backend of the summer, particularly when there’s some cut in the ground. I hope he can climb up the ladder as he gains experience.”

OH SO SLOW SLOTH (IRE)

15/2 b f Dark Angel - Natural Instinct (Dandy Man)

Owner: Caspian Racing Limited Sales price: 75,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Rebecca Menzies)

Half-sister to fairly useful 6-7.5f winner Brighton Boy (93). Dam a maiden (70) half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Zanetto (114) out of a maiden (70) half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner Alkaadhem (121) and the dam of Australian 9/12.5f Group 1 winner Russian Camelot (124).

“This filly showed ability throughout the spring, including at one of the stalls training days run by the Witherfords. However, she blotted her copybook when last on her debut at Hamilton when she ran far too freely down the hill and faded. She returned pretty tired so we are just giving her some time. I would hope she can improve significantly on that next time as she is much better than she was able to show first time. She just needs to learn to switch off in her races.”

RIVER GLEN (IRE)

20/3 b c Gleneagles - Enjoy Life (Acclamation)

Owner: Mrs Christie Thompson Sales price: €33,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Rebecca Menzies)

Full brother to fairly useful Irish/French 8.5f winner Drummin Life (88). Dam a fairly useful 6-7f 3yo winner (87) who was a three-parts sister to French 12/12.5f Listed winner Ateem (108) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French/Hong Kong 6-7.5f winner Spotlight Dream (98).

“I haven’t done an awful lot with this colt. The plan is to try and get him to the Tattersalls Ireland race, but he is another who qualifies for Band C/D races and the hope is he will build his way up from there. He will probably begin over 7f when the time comes.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b c Ghaiyyath - Entertainment (Halling)

Owner: Caspian Racing Limited Sales price: €82,000 (MK Bloodstock)

Three-parts brother to fairly useful French 8-11f 3yo winner Easily Amused (85; by Dubawi). Dam a 1m 3yo winner/Cheshire Oaks runner-up (102) who was a half-sister to Arlington Million winner Debussy (123) and 8.5f Group 3 winner Laugh Aloud (115).

“A backward colt who was broken in around Christmas time before we sent him out to strengthen and mature. Everything about him suggests he is a middle-distance three-year-old in the making.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

21/3 b f Minzaal - Grace Note (Swiss Spirit)

Owner: Caspian Racing Limited Sales price: 140,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Rebecca Menzies)

Half-sister to fairly useful Irish 7f 2yo winner Va Va Vroom (86). Dam a maiden (58) half-sister to 2025 Canadian 8.5f Grade 2 winner Breath Away (112), US 1m Grade 3 winner Simply Breathless (110) and 2026 US 8/10f Grade 3 winner Take A Breath (107).

“Our only purchase from Tattersalls Book 1. She is a magnificent model who has done nothing but grow since we bought her. She exudes quality but is just going to want plenty of time, which looks to be the case with a few by the sire based on the evidence of his first runners. I hope to have her racing in the autumn and she should make up into a lovely three-year-old.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

29/3 ch f Cotai Glory - Miss Margarita (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Kevin Lloyd Sales price: 57,000gns (Not Sold)

Half-sister to three winners including fairly useful triple 5f winner Moon Flight (91). Dam a maiden (52) half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner Prado (92) out of a Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (91).

“A good-looking filly with a lot of size and quality about her. We’ve given her a bit of time since the breeze up which has benefited her. I see her improving with time and hope that she make up into a cracking three-year-old.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

25/2 b/br f Minzaal - Mzyoon (Galileo)

Owner: Basher Watts Racing Sales price: €62,000 (Basher Watts/Will Douglass)

Closely related to fairly useful Irish dual 5f winner Bay of Supremacy (84; by Supremacy) and a half-sister to useful UK/Australian 8-10f winner Zegalo (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Society Rock (126) out of an Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner (97).

“This filly was bought from Katie Walsh at Arqana but went straight to Newmarket for a holiday after the sale. She breezed well and is a stunning filly with lots of scope who has reportedly benefited no end for her break. She will come into Howe Hills within the next week or so.”

UNNAMED (GER)

17/1 ch g Torquator Tasso - Soleila (Maxios)

Owner: D Macauliffe, A Don & Caspian Racing Ltd Sales price: €52,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

First foal of an unraced half-sister to German 7f 2yo winner/Deutsches Derby runner-up Schwarzer Peter (112) out of a Listed-placed German 6f-1m 3yo winner (106).

“A purchase from Germany who we gelded fairly recently. He isn’t overly big but is still going to want a bit of time given the overall makeup of his pedigree. One to start off over 7f/1m during the second half of the season and give him something to build on as a three-year-old.”