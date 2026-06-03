Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Andrew Balding Stable Tour

Andrew Balding talks Dan Briden through arguably the most powerful two-year-old team in the country.

AL WIDYAN

16/2 b c Havana Grey - Ghiapa (Bungle Inthejungle)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: 50,000gns (Ted Voute/Nawara Stud) First foal of an unraced half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Rosay (103) out of a French 6f/1m Listed winner (108). “This colt literally came into the yard yesterday. He is a neat, athletic sort who looks one to be cracking on with this year.” AMIR LEHBAB (IRE)

5/4 b c No Nay Never - Matorio (Oratorio)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 200,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to useful Irish 6f 2yo winner Rudi’s Apple (96). Dam a Group 2-placed French 7.5f-1m winner (114) who was a half-sister to French 5f Group 3 winner Batwan (114), French 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Wanaway (104) and Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner Revedargent (103). “A very nice colt who has done a couple of bits of work upsides and gone nicely. He looks to have a good attitude and I see him starting over 6f within the next month.” ARTHURIAN

13/3 b c Camelot - Ultramarine (Siyouni)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 8-9.5f winner Crockham Heath (86p). Dam a Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to French 10f Listed winner All Rumours (112) out of a French 10f Group 3 winner (109). “A neat sort of horse who has done a couple of bits upsides already, but he still won’t be ready to get going until August over 7f/1m.” AS BEFORE (IRE)

5/3 b c Lope de Vega - Barina (Gleneagles)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: 270,000gns (Willingham) First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed German 7f 2yo winner (97) who was the daughter of a useful French 10.5f 3yo winner (106). “We are just trying to get him to settle down and switch off at present, but he is a nice colt who has lot of strength. He is actually relaxing better of late and should be racing over 7f in July. He isn’t short of ability and could reach a good level if learning to channel his energies in the right direction.” AVRA (IRE)

17/3 ch f Sands of Mali - Days of Summer (Bachelor Duke)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: 220,000gns (Hugo Merry Bloodstock) Full sister to 2025 Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals (114). Dam a fairly useful 6f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Pharmacist (108; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Red Rocks (124)) out of Phoenix Stakes winner Pharaoh’s Delight (115). “This filly has grown an awful lot since she came in and is a little ‘up behind’ as a result now. I know her half-sister and even the dam were mid-season starters, but she will require a bit more time than that as things stand. She is a filly with a good action and hopefully makes it out by the early autumn.” BAYANOVA

7/4 b f Kingman - Zykina (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Good Guess (121) and 7f Group 3 winner Spangled (108). Dam an unraced daughter of four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Russian Rhythm (123). “A neat, well-made filly who has done bits upside and goes very sweetly indeed. She looks a nice filly for the summer onwards over 7f.”

Russian Rhythm wins the 1000 Guineas

BERKSHIRE REGAL (IRE)

14/4 b c Calyx - Ilioushka (Iffraaj)

Owner: Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd No1 Fanclub Sales price: 90,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to French 9.5-10f winner Illois (78). Dam a French 9.5-10.5f winner (75) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed French 9-10.5f 3yo winner (105). “This colt is one we liked a lot as a yearling. He is another that has been upsides a couple of times and gone nicely, though he would still be a good month or so off having a run. I should think he will require 7f to begin with.” BLUE CORN (IRE)

20/1 b/gr f Dark Angel - Tefnut (American Pharoah)

Owner: Bobby Flay Sales price: €86,000 (Bobby Flay Thoroughbreds) First foal of a maiden (69) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Emperor Claudius (109) and the dam of Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Rain Goddess (111) out of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters (116). “A nice filly who showed promise before she just ran up a little light when we started faster work with her. She does display a rather rounded action so probably wouldn’t want the ground too quick. I am sure she will be alright in time.” BUXTED FLYER (FR)

28/2 b c Muhaarar - Varega (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Buxted Partnership Sales price: 160,000gns (Richard Ryan) Half-brother to Qatari 10f 3yo Listed winner Saqr (106). Dam a once-raced French 1m 2yo winner who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Unnefer (112) and a half-sister to Australian 10f Group 3 winner Mount Popa (115). “A medium-sized, athletic colt who looks to have a bit of class. He should be racing around July time over 7f and is one we particularly like at this stage.” CHARIOTS OF FIRE (IRE)

9/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Dixieland Kiss (Dixie Union)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Beethoven Sales price: €180,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to Lowther Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Besharah (113). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Kiss Moon (110). “A lovely horse who had done a few bits upsides before suffering a small setback. He is back cantering now and continues to do everything easily. I am not sure when he will be in action, but he’s a horse with lots of size and scope.” CLARITY (IRE)

21/3 b f Blue Point - Perfect Sunset (Iffraaj)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Elgar Sales price: 115,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Kilmah (99) and Listed-placed 8-12f winner Tears of The Sun (104) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (107). “This filly came from the breeze ups and is one we’ve been gradually settling into the rhythm of things. We haven’t worked her yet but she looks a strong, out-and-out two-year-old type. I doubt she will take at all long to come to hand and should debut before the end of the month.” CLEAR CODE (IRE)

21/1 b c Kodi Bear - Lasting Impression (Kingman)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: 57,000gns (Richard Ryan) First foal of a maiden (63p) half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Noticeable Grace (108) out of an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Solomon’s Bay (112), French 1m 2yo Listed winner Tammani (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winner Meadow Creek (112). “This is a proper two-year-old type who just had a little niggle a couple of weeks ago. He is back in faster work now and should be running before the end of the month.” CONCURRENT

7/5 ch f No Nay Never - Occurrence (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish dual 1m 3yo Listed winner Juncture (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f Group 1 winner Promising Lead (121) and 6/7f Group 3 winner Visit (116). “Quite a tall, leggy filly but athletic with it. She has a lovely stride on her and although we haven’t asked her a serious question yet, everything points to be her being a nice filly in time.” CONSORTIUM

17/4 b c Dubawi - Entitle (Dansili)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful 2025 dual 1m 2yo winner Accredit (102p). Dam a Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to 11-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Enable (133), Group 3-placed French 15f 3yo winner Contribution (109) and Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Derab (116). “A typically neat one by the sire but that doesn’t mean he will be any earlier than the majority of the family. He will probably be a late summer starter at best, but there is little doubting his ability and hopefully he can achieve something of note later in the year.”

Enable wins her third King George under Frankie Dettori

CROWN DYNASTY (IRE)

18/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Royal Debt (Royal Applause)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to four winners including 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Mighty Gurkha (103). Dam an unraced sister to Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 7-8.5f winner Dance And Dance (116) and half-sister to Hong Kong 7f Listed winner Rewarding Hero (120) out of a Group 3-placed dual 5f 2yo winner (97). “An extremely nice horse who has bags of quality. He is a handsome, good-sized individual who shapes up like he could be quite a smart colt in time. I see him as the sort to start off in something like the 7f maiden at the Newmarket July meeting - that sort of thing.” DRINK FREE

27/3 b f No Nay Never - Plying (Hard Spun)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to four-time 6f/1m Group 1 winner Alcohol Free (123) and a half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Brilliant (96) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Alexander James (102). Dam a fairly useful French 6.5-7f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 5f 2yo winner Kissing Lights (97). “This filly is very different to her sister inasmuch as she is quite a squat, set sort of animal. We haven’t done anything serious with her yet but, given her pedigree, you’d hope she could develop into something nice down the line.” EAGLE ISLAND (IRE)

19/1 b c Camelot - Marywell (Selkirk)

Owner: Jeremy & Germaine Hitchins Sales price: 150,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to 12f 3yo Listed winner Martlet (109) and Group 2-placed 12f 3yo winner Stowell (108). Dam a fairly useful 11f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Australian 2m Group 1 winner Grand Marshal (123) out of Irish Oaks winner Margarula (120). “We ran this colt earlier than his pedigree suggests we should be doing - he just needed an outing to give him something to think about. Obviously the leader jinked and unseated which saw our lad hampered and we didn’t really get a true read on him. We will back off him now and look to get him going again from mid-July onwards. He will stay 1m at the very least.” EARTHA MAE

2/2 b f Kingman - Madame Zeroni (Frankel)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: 450,000gns (Cheveley Park Stud) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style (119p; by Kingman) out of a 6f 3yo Listed winning (104) half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Arthur Kitt (106)). “A gorgeous filly who unfortunately suffered a setback in the spring and went back home as a result. However, I look forward to her return as she could be a really nice filly one day based on early evidence.”

Noble Style wins the Gimcrack

EMPRESS JINGU

24/2 b c Kameko - Cape Helles (Australia)

Owner: Mike and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 80,000gns (Andrew Balding) First foal of a 1m 1f 3yo winner (74) who was closely related to Group 2-placed Irish/Hong Kong 7f-1m winner Arcada (102) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fame And Acclaim (107). “A grand filly who has done quite a lot of growing and will be one for the second half of the season. She will improve with age.” ENLACED (IRE)

14/2 b f No Nay Never - Hooked On You (Starspangledbanner)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful 6f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to four-time 6f/1m Group 1 winner Alcohol Free (123; by No Nay Never), Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Brilliant (96) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Alexander James (102). “A nice filly with a bit of scope and quality. I hope she can be racing towards the end of the summer and there is a fair chance she could be quite a nice one given what she shows us.” FIRST RUN

19/4 gr f Frankel - Sleep Walk (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Nightwalker (106) and a half-sister to US dual 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Whitebeam (117). Dam a fairly useful 5.5-6f winner (93) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician (124; by Frankel), 10f Group 3 winner Okeechobee (117p) and US triple 9.5-12f Grade 3 winner Suffused (115). “A big filly with plenty of growing still to do. The pedigree speaks for itself and she has the looks to match, but we haven’t done enough with her to know what level she is at currently.” FLORAL (IRE)

28/2 b f Sioux Nation - Kew Palace (Kingman)

Owner: The Factual Partnership Sales price: €125,000 (Federico Barberini) Second foal of a maiden (71) half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Calmly (101) out of a fairly useful 10f 3yo winning (90) sister to French 15f Listed winner Shamanova (110) and half-sister to Italian 12f Group 1 winner Shamdala (115) and the dam of US 10f Grade 1 winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Shamdinan (118). “A lovely filly who I initially thought would be quite an early runner, but she just kept growing through the spring. That certainly won’t have done her any harm. She has a good action and plenty of quality about her. I see her starting over 6f sometime in the summer.” FORBIDDEN FIRE

19/4 b f No Nay Never - Arabian Queen (Dubawi)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 10.5f Group 2 winner See The Fire (116), 7f 2yo winner/Royal Lodge Stakes runner-up Royal Playwright (106p), Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Arabian Storm (101) and useful 2025 7f 2yo winner Venetian Prince (102). Dam a Juddmonte International Stakes winner (117). “This filly isn’t the biggest and looks to have taken more after her mother, who has obviously been a terrific producer for us. She did one or two nice pieces of work but then developed sore shins which meant we had to back off her. I would hope she can display a good level of ability despite her lack of size.”

See The Fire (centre) wins the Middleton

GHAYITO (IRE)

26/3 b c Ghaiyyath - Dandy’s Beano (Dandy Man)

Owner: J Maldonado Sales price: 65,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to Listed-placed 2025 5f 2yo winner Comical Point (101) and fairly useful 2025 6f 3yo winner Hello Zaman (92). Dam a Listed-placed multiple 5f winner (98). “A colt with a good action but one who will require plenty of time, unlike his half-brother who is a decent handicapper for us and came to hand quite quickly. He is much more dad than mum” GOLDEN REFLECTION

4/2 ch c Sea The Moon - Golden Stream (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to Solario Stakes winner Reach For The Moon (113) and Australian 12f Listed winner Chalk Stream (113; both by Sea The Stars) and a half-brother to Group 1-placed 8.5-10f winner Invictus Prince (111). Dam a dual 7f Listed winner (110) who was a full sister to 7f 2yo winner/Oaks runner-up Flight of Fancy (113). “This is a nice colt who goes comfortably in his work, which bodes well given his late-maturing pedigree. He has a rounded action so probably wouldn’t ever want the ground too fast, but there is a lot to like about him overall. I see him beginning towards the end of the summer.” HAVANA REBEL

16/4 b c Havana Grey - Peach Melba (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy Sales price: 120,000gns (A Balding) Half-brother to Group 3-placed 6-7f winner Zoology (109) and useful UK/Bahraini 5-6f winner Instinctive Move (107). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 6-7.5f winner Major Crispies (107). “This colt has just gone out for a holiday as he still had immature joints and will require some time to mature. However, he is a quality individual who I am sure will be nice one day once he pulls together.” IMPASTO

3/3 b c Palace Pier - Tempera (Dansili)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to Group 3-placed 2025 Irish 7f 3yo winner Fingerpaint (97) and useful UK/US 7-8.5f winner Samburu (103; both by Kingman). Dam a fairly useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (90) who was a full sister to Arlington Million winner Set Piece (118) and a half-sister to French 6/6.5f Listed winner Alocasia (104). “A good-looking colt with a lovely action who is incredibly straightforward. He has done a couple of bits upsides and gone nicely, but we’re in no real rush with him.” IMPERIAL NATION (IRE)

11/3 ch c Sioux Nation - Roman Gal (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 150,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Brave Emperor (116). Dam a maiden (68) close relation to Listed-placed French 10.5f-12f 3yo winner Madernia (104) and a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Salouen (122). “He ran a nice enough race on debut behind two seemingly decent colts at Newmarket. His work since had been very good until he annoyingly met with a setback that will hold him up for a week or two. Hopefully he can win his maiden and progress from there. 7f will suit him no end.” IMPERIALISM (IRE)

20/5 b c Churchill - Shannow (Kodiac)

Owner: Michael Blencowe Sales price: €68,000 (JS Bloodstock/Andrew Balding) Closely related to once-raced Irish 10f 3yo winner Unavoidable (86p; by Gleneagles). Dam a once-raced maiden (41p) half-sister to Swedish 10f 3yo Listed winner Mill Marin (104; later dam of German 12f Group 1 winner Mendocino (120)) and Listed-placed French 7-7.5f 2yo winner Olvia (98). “A nice colt who I think will prove very good value for money. He shows promise already and can hopefully win a race or two this year, probably over 7f to begin with though 1m will suit before long.” INSCRIPTION (IRE)

29/4 b c Night of Thunder - Pretty Paper (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: €310,000 (Ace Stud) Half-brother to several winners including US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Love And Thunder (108) and useful 7f 2yo winner Parole d’Oro (102). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8/9f Listed winner Deep Satin (111) and Group 1-placed French 8-9.5f winner Bookrunner (111). “A recent arrival from the breeze ups. He is all quality to look at but will want a little bit of time. I would think he will start over 7f around July time.” IZUBA (IRE)

21/3 b c Siyouni - Saiga (Teofilo)

Owner: Jeremy & Germaine Hitchins Sales price: 135,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to 2025 Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Seola (75p). Dam a useful French 7.5-10.5f winner (95) who was the daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Vorda (117). “A nice colt but one who is still a little in two halves and just needs to come together physically. He goes alright and I am sure he will make up into a decent type in time.”

Jonquil runs away with the Greenham

JOLIVETTE

8/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Jovial (Dubawi)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 Celebration Mile winner Jonquil (117). Dam a Listed-placed triple 6f winner (101) who was a half-sister to Mill Reef Stakes winner Array (103), Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Jubiloso (111) and Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) out of a dual 6f Listed winner (109). “We were obviously thrilled with her debut win at Newmarket. Her work prior had been good and she won under hands-and-heels riding while looking a little uneasy on the track. She has taken a big step forward since that run and the plan is to go for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. Whether she proves it there or not, I would very much hope she is stakes class.” KRONENHOF

19/4 b c Nathaniel - Light Impact (Fantastic Light)

Owner: Jeremy & Germaine Hitchens Sales price: 120,000gns (Andrew Balding) Full brother to useful triple 12f winner Reverend Jacobs (99) and a half-brother to Spanish 12/12.5f Listed winner Tuvalu (104), Listed-placed French 12f winner Virka (97) and useful 12f-2m winner Gang Warfare (108). Dam a French 12f Listed winner (102). “A fine, big colt who actually reminds me a lot of our good stayer Dashing Willoughby at this stage. He ought to be running once the 1m races begin towards the end of the summer.” LAUREL CROWN (FR)

26/4 b c Dubawi - Daphne (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 14f 3yo Listed winner Perfect Alibi (111). Dam a 13f Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Bold Sniper (113). “A really classy horse - just a lovely type. He has got plenty about him physically and is catching the eye in his homework. I see him getting started sometime in July over 7f and he’s an exciting prospect.” MANOLIN

27/4 ch c St Mark’s Basilica - Indigo Girl (Dubawi)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Second foal of a May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up (111) who was a full sister to 12f Group 1 winner Journey (124) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114) out of French 15.5f Group 1 winner Montare (116). “This colt is certainly a better model than his year-older sibling who we had. He will be one for the second half of the year but is a nice type.” MONTALBANO (IRE)

23/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Dawn Wall (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 70,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Albula (90). Dam an Australian 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (105) who was closely related to Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Osaila (115) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Obama Rule (108). “A grand type who has done quite a bit of growing since he came in. He looks like one who will have a meaningful two-year-old career over 7f/1m and then develop into a nice three-year-old.” MOONRISE (IRE)

5/4 b f Churchill - Queen of Silca (Kingman)

Owner: Ahmad Alkhallafi Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful Qatari 6-7f winner Silca Blue (96). Dam a fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (84) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winner/Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up (106). “An uncomplicated filly who I thought did it really well from the front on debut at Kempton. I’ve no doubt she will stay a seventh furlong in time, but she qualifies for the new look Windsor Castle and that is almost certainly where she will head next.”

Beat The Bank streaks clear at Glorious Goodwood

PAPERCUT (IRE)

23/1 ch c Night of Thunder - Chil Chil (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a 6f Group 3 winner (114) who was a full sister to Listed-placed dual 6f winner Salt Island (112) and a half-sister to five-time 1m Group 2 winner Beat The Bank (122) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Auria (100). “We trained the mother and a couple of her relations. This is her first foal and it is perhaps not a surprise that he’s quite a neat sort, but he is improving each day and has actually grown a bit in recent weeks. We will look to get him ready for a race towards the end of July.” PEQUENITA

22/3 b f Dubawi - Sibila Spain (Frankel)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 1m Group 2 winner (113) who was a full sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Master of Reality (121) and a three-parts sister to Irish dual 12f 3yo Listed winner Chamonix (116) out of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks runner-up (123). “A nice, medium-sized filly who is going really well. She has a good action and looks to possess plenty of ability. I think she will prove quick enough to begin over 7f and could actually be racing within the next couple of weeks, all being well.” PRIMAL

21/3 b c Starspangledbanner - Unpretentious (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Michael Blencowe Sales price: 70,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Andrew Balding) Half-brother to useful fairly useful multiple 8-8.5f winner Unassuming (99). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 11.5f 3yo winner (105). “A grand colt who makes his debut over 6f at Nottingham on Wednesday (June 3). He will probably need his first run but I hope he can prove good enough to win a similar sort of event in time.” PRIMAL LAW

8/3 b c Havana Grey - Jungley (Bungle Inthejungle)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: 130,000gns (Ace Stud) First foal of a maiden (53) half-sister to 10f Listed winner Company Asset (103) and the dam of Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Funny Money Honey (97). “A colt who is still quite backward and doesn’t look a speedy Havana Grey. Hopefully he can develop into a decent horse once he strengthens and matures.” PURE GRIT

12/2 b c Pinatubo - Gumhrear (Kodiac)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: €230,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 10f Group 3 winner American Sonja (109). Dam a maiden (56) half-sister to useful prolific 1m-2m winner Island Brave (107). “This colt has run two really solid races in defeat at Newbury and Chester behind what appear to be two nice prospects. He is very much going the right way and should be winning soon, especially once tackling a seventh furlong. There is scope for a fair bit of improvement yet.” ROUGH GUESS

4/5 ch c Siyouni - Estimate (Monsun)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Full brother to fairly useful 10f 3yo winner Market Value (90) and a half-brother to useful 13.5-14.5f 3yo winner Calculation (100) and multiple 14f-2m winner Evaluation (98). Dam a Gold Cup winner (118) who was a half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Ebadiyla (122) and Gold Cup winner Enzeli (126). “A really nice colt with a lovely action and plenty of quality. He is very much a backend type but can hopefully make up into a decent horse one day.”

Estimate wins the Gold Cup

ROYAL AUTHORITY (IRE)

8/5 ch c Dubawi - Rizeena (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner Daneh (99) and a half-brother to useful 1m 2yo winner Latest Generation (108) and Group 3-placed maiden Arabian Desert (97). Dam a Moyglare Stud Stakes and Coronation Stakes winner (115). “A fine, big horse who is going to require a bit of time. He has shown definite signs of promise, however, and can hopefully confirm that on the track during the second half of the year.” ROYAL CINZENTO

9/2 b c Havana Grey - Charline Royale (Zebedee)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds & M Blencowe Sales price: 150,000gns (Opulence Thoroughbreds/JS Bloodstock/Pythia Sports) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 7-7.5f 2yo winner Malachy’s Wish (85). Dam an Italian 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (113) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Big Time Baby (120). “A new addition from the breeze ups who proved a little keen to begin with, but we’re happy with where he is now and he will move into a faster work very soon. He should make a two-year-old.” ROYAL QUEST (IRE)

9/3 b c Camelot - Alouja (Raven’s Pass)Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Defiance (106). Dam a maiden (81) three-parts sister to dual 10f Group 3 winner Magic Artist (120) out of an unraced half-sister to St Leger and Hong Kong Vase winner Mastery (125) and Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Kirklees (123). “A fine, big horse who shows a lot of promise and should be racing when the 1m races begin in August. He has a really good mind on him and I can only be hopeful about his prospects at this stage.” SCOMMESSA SICURA (IRE)

2/2 b f Cracksman - Pure Art (Dutch Art)

Owner: Reece James & Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: 100,000gns (Opulence Thoroughbreds) Half-sister to Group 3-placed 7.5f-1m winner Stanhope Gardens (115) and useful 9.5-10f winner Inspiritus (98). Dam a Listed-placed 7-10f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner/St Leger runner-up Romsdal (121). “She was second again at Newbury on Monday which was rather frustrating as I thought I’d found the ideal race for her, though the winner looks a good prospect. Despite the fact her pedigree suggests she will improve with time, her physique doesn’t and we will be hoping to nick some black type with her this year. She is another who will benefit from moving up to 7f.” SILENT FORCE (IRE)

15/4 ch c No Nay Never - October Queen (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 10-11f winner Sea The Casper (112) and Listed-placed 2025 8-10f 3yo winner Arabian Force (112). Dam an unraced sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes and Coronation Stakes winner Rizeena (115) and half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner Summer Romance (116). “A colt with plenty of scope who goes along really nicely. He won’t running until the middle of the summer, but we very much like what we’ve seen from him to this point.” SOMERS ISLES (IRE)

18/4 b f Churchill - Lovely Breeze (Sepoy)

Owner: Bermuda Racing Ltd Sales price: €170,000 (Highclere Agency) First foal of a useful 6-7f winner (95) who was a half-sister to May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Powerful Breeze (110p). “This filly came from the breeze ups. She is a lovely type who goes well and shouldn’t take at all long to come to hand.”

Powerful Breeze wins the May Hill

STORMLINE (IRE)

12/2 b c Night of Thunder - Express Way (Dark Angel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Juddmonte) First foal of a once-raced Irish 10.5f 3yo winner (77p) who was a half-sister to Oaks winner Was (117), Irish 14f Group 2 winner/Derby third Amhran Na Bhfiann (114), Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Douglas Macarthur (116) and Group 3/Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Al Namaah (108). “A big, quality-looking horse who will require plenty of time. He obviously cost a lot of money and has a fantastic pedigree, but we won’t be rushing him and I suspect he’ll be a late summer/early autumn starter as things stand.” STORM BLADE

20/4 b c Night of Thunder - Dancing Star (Aqlaam)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful 6f-1m winner Storm Star (108) and a half-brother to Group 3-placed 2025 6f 2yo winner Planet Seeker (77p). Dam a 7f Group 3 winner (115) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Foxtrot Lady (107). “I thought he ran well on debut at Lingfield and see him taking a big step forward from that. He is one who, like most of the family, will just keep on improving with time and experience. I hope he can end up being rated on the right side of 90 in time. 7f will also suit.” SUBSCRIPTION

23/4 b c Night of Thunder - Contribution (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Agave (106; by Dubawi). Dam a Group 3-placed French 15f 3yo winner (109) who was a half-sister to 11-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Enable (133). “A quality animal. All class. He has done a couple of pieces of work upsides and looks to possess a lot of ability. I am very much looking forward to getting started with him, which will probably be over 7f around July time.” SULTAN OF SWAT (IRE)

28/2 b c Ghaiyyath - Rich Legacy (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Team Valor Sales price: €115,000 (Not Sold) Half-brother to useful 5-6f 2yo winner Bountiful (95). Dam a May Hill Stakes winner (103) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden half-sister to Deutsches Derby winners Boreal (126) and Borgia (124). “A colt with a bit of quality who will just need some time. I would hope he can win a 7f maiden/novice during the second half of the season.” SWELTERING

18/3 b f Palace Pier - Sultry (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 1m Group 3 winner Holloway Boy (119) and 2025 Chesham Stakes winner Humidity (108). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Secret Venture (91). “A lovely half-sister to our smart two-year-old Humidity. She isn’t quite as forward as he was despite the sires perhaps telling you it should be the other way around! I see her starting over 7f in the middle of July and she is certainly not without ability.”

Holloway Boy wins the Chesham Stakes

THE DANCING PIRATE

28/5 b c Blackbeard - Foxtrot Lady (Foxwedge)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: 110,000gns (Vendor) Third foal of a 7f Group 3 winner (107) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Dancing Star (115) and useful 2025 dual 7f 3yo winner Dance In The Storm (101). “He has run well on both starts including last weekend at Beverley where the draw didn’t help him. You would hope he continues to go the right way as it’s a family that gets better with time. A sixth furlong should also aid his cause. There are definitely races to be won with him.” VALLEJO (IRE)

26/3 b c Lope de Vega - Royal Ffanci (Royal Applause)

Owner: Peter Trainor/J P O’Connor/Edelle Logan Sales price: 220,000gns (Joey Logan/Peter Trainor) Half-brother to Fred Darling Stakes winner Dan’s Dream (110) and dual 1m Listed winner Caernarfon (108). Dam an unraced daughter of a triple 1m winning (74) half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Penkenna Princess (110). “This is a lovely colt who is still pretty immature in his knees, but the engine is most certainly there and I look forward to seeing the full extent of it once everything comes together for him physically. Potentially a very nice horse.” UNNAMED

6/3 b c Camelot - Aris (Danroad)

Owner: Mrs Fitri Hay & Partner Sales price: 300,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle) Half-brother to Prix de la Foret winner Aclaim (121), US 7f 3yo Grade 3 winner Queen Picasso (104) and Listed-placed multiple 11.5-13f winner Aimeric (111). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner (94) who was closely related to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Again (115). “A colt who is very natural despite his sire perhaps suggesting he should need time. He goes nicely and has the makings of a lovely late summer/autumn two-year-old. I see him be able to begin over 7f as everything comes so easily to him at present.” UNNAMED

17/4 b f Showcasing - Artemisia Lomi (Galileo)

Owner: Cayton Park Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful 12f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister South African four-time 9/10f Grade 1 winner Oh Susanna (103), Australian 6f Group 3 winner Signore Fox (114) and 2025 US 11f Grade 3 winner Marksman Queen (107) out of a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner (114). “An extremely nice filly with a lot of quality. She won’t be racing until the end of the summer but is one I am very much looking forward to seeing in action.” UNNAMED (IRE)

16/2 b c Lope de Vega - Freely (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 400,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of an Italian 1m 3yo winner who was a full sister to Italian 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Derby Italiano and Oaks d’Italia third Call Me Love (115) and a half-sister to Italian 5.5f 2yo Listed winner Freetown (95). “An expensive breeze up purchase who had a month off after the sales. He has been in two or three weeks now and is a quality type who should enjoy a productive campaign from July onwards.” UNNAMED

23/2 b f Lope de Vega - Gualana (Pivotal)

Owner: Bond Thoroughbred Limited Sales price: 200,000gns (Andrew Balding) First foal of a German 11f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Listed winners Geminiano (10f; 93), Goiania (7f; 104) and Wolf Country (12f; 106) out of a German 11f 3yo Group 3 winner (105). “A very nice filly who is ready to start stepping up in preparation for a debut run. She possesses a lot of quality and is working well. I see her debuting in early July as things stand, almost certainly over 7f.” UNNAMED

3/4 b f Study of Man - Hikmaa (Roderic O’Connor)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 5/6f Listed winner Kylian (108). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to useful 5-7f winner Germanic (102). “We’ve enjoyed success with the sire via Almeric and Kalpana. This filly is actually very similar to Kalpana at this stage in terms of looks and physique. She should be racing over 7f sometime in the summer and certainly has some ability.”

Kylian in winning action

UNNAMED (IRE)

15/4 b c Invincible Spirit - Marsh Daisy (Pivotal)

Owner: Mrs A Althani Sales price: €105,000 (Alanood Althani) Full brother to fairly useful 6-7f winner Happy Hadeda (90) and a half-brother to Listed-placed UK/French dual 7f winner Light Blush (91). Dam a dual 10f Listed winner (105). “A nice colt who went very nicely earlier in the spring but then just ran up a bit light. We’ve given him a few quiet weeks and he is back underway now. I see him starting over 6f and he shows enough to think he could be pretty useful in time.” UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Melodious (Cape Cross)

Owner: Mrs Doreen Tabor Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Music Piece (92). Dam a Group 2/3-placed 8.5-10f 3yo winner (107) who was a full sister to useful dual 10f 3yo winner Great Example (108) out of a UAE 12f Group 3 winner (114). “This colt hasn’t come in yet, but the year-older brother had looked really good until we very sadly lost him in the spring. I am excited to see if this fella can measure up.” UNNAMED (FR)

29/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Parvana (Galileo)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful Irish/US 8-10.5f winner Pivotal Connection (108). Dam a fairly useful 12f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Mehmas (115). “This filly is still a bit light and unfurnished. She will probably be one for the autumn as things stand.” UNNAMED (FR)

10/4 b c Night of Thunder - Pecking Order (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: €390,000 (Ace Stud) Half-brother to useful multiple 8-12f winner Glen Buck (99) and useful 11.5f 3yo winner Jasmine Joy (99). Dam a Listed-placed 12-12.5f winner (107) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo winner/Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Shamkiyr (117). “He is similar to Inscription. They share the same sire and come from the same breeze up sale, and I think he will also require 7f and start during the latter part of the summer. Essentially, I haven’t done enough with either of them yet to know for sure, but they both certainly look the part.” UNNAMED

12/3 b c Nathaniel - Perfect Lady (Excelebration)

Owner: Mrs Fitri Hay Sales price: 70,000gns (D Farrington) Full brother to 1m 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes third Perfect Prophet (91). Dam a maiden (73) half-sister to 2m Listed winner Nate The Great (112; by Nathaniel). “This colt would be one of smaller Nathaniels but actually goes okay. He should have a busier two-year-old campaign than you might expect on pedigree. There are races to be won with him.” UNNAMED (IRE)

20/4 b c Frankel - Precieuse (Tamayuz)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to fairly useful 10.5f 3yo winner Gallantly (93). Dam a Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner (116) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed French 10-10.5f 3yo winner Peut Etre (107; later dam of UAE 10f Group 1 winner Hypothetical (120)) and Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Baccarat (121). “A very nice colt who is still rather unfurnished. He is just beginning to thrive and shows definite signs of ability. I hope he will be ready to start sometime in August and get himself to some nice races in the autumn.”