Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Channon stable tour

Jack Channon talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

BAILEYS CROSS (IRE)

1/3 b c No Nay Never - Nayarra (Cape Cross)

Owner: Bawn Again Racing & Partners Sales price: €140,000 (Jack Channon Racing) Half-brother to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Seventh Kingdom (101) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Lahore (109). Dam an Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner (105) who was a half-sister to several winners including 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Gustav Klimt (120). “A big, strong colt out of a mare my dad trained to win a Group 1 in her racing days. He is taking a little to come to hand but should hopefully be running in July or August, possibly over 6f to begin with, though 7f will suit before long. He shows up well and is a horse who we like a lot.” EVELYN BAY

17/3 ch f Cracksman - Why We Dream (Al Kazeem)

Owner: Jon and Julia Aisbitt Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful dual 1m winner Mezcala (101p) and useful multiple 9-14f winner Rathgar (99). Dam a fairly useful 8-8.5f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to 2025 Irish 1m Group 3 winner Johan (113) out of an Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner (98). “A lovely, big filly from a family we know all about. She would probably be more Rathgar than Johan or Mezcala. I view her as one to send out just the once this backend and look after her for next year, as she’s quite a backward individual.” FRANKENSTYNE

16/3 b g New Bay - Something Enticing (Fascinating Rock)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Mauiewowie (99) out of a once-raced maiden (71) half-sister to four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath (133). “A nice horse who hasn’t missed a beat but equally wouldn’t be close to running. He should make an appearance in the autumn over 7f/1m.”

Ghaiyyath beats Enable in the Coral-Eclipse

GLEN AURA

21/4 ch f Bated Breath - In Your Time (Dalakhani)

Owner: Hunscote Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Full sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Cairn Gorm (104). Dam a twice-raced maiden (50p) three-parts sister to Musidora Stakes winner Time Away (114) and a half-sister to 10f 3yo winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Time Ahead (112). “A big filly who is rather more backward than Cairn Gorm, who was a Group winner at two for us. She does everything right but won’t be seen until the backend and maybe not even then. I hope she can develop into a lovely three-year-old.” HARAKA HARAKA

3/3 b f Ardad - Tricksy Spirit (Lethal Force)

Owner: J Mitchell Sales price: 105,000gns (Jonathan Mitchell) Half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Juniper Berries (99) and Group 3/Listed-placed 2025 dual 7f 3yo winner Hey Boo (104). Dam a Listed-placed 5.5-6f winner (95). “A really nice filly who is very much in the mould of Hey Boo. She is taking a little bit of time but certainly goes well and could be a nice horse one day.” HE’S READYTORUMBLE

11/4 ch c Rumble Inthejungle - El Che (Winker Watson)

Owner: Norman Court Stud Sales price: n/a Full brother to Listed-placed 2025 5-5.5f 3yo winner Getreadytorumble (108) and a half-brother to Group 3-placed UK/UAE multiple 5-6f winner Desperate Hero (112). Dam a maiden (77) half-sister to fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Sixties Sue (91). “He did it all wrong on debut at Salisbury - jumping the paths and becoming uncoordinated a few times. I thought he ran pretty well considering that, and I would be hopeful he can be winning very soon. It’s a good family that we know well and one which also thrives with experience.” INNICHEN (ITY)

2/2 ch c Mehmas - Anterselva (Fast Company)

Owner: Crest Racing XVI Sales price: £65,000 (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte) First foal of a Listed-placed French dual 5f 2yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to useful French multiple 7f-1m winner Shinning Ocean (104). “He won nicely at Pontefract, having shaped really well on what was effectively his debut at the Craven meeting after the non-event that was his actual debut at Bath. He will be eligible for a mark once the nurseries begin and can hopefully win a couple of those. The main aim is the Harry’s Half Million race at York in August.” ISSY’S GIFT

24/4 b c Ardad - Society Gal (Galileo)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LIX & Partner Sales price: 27,000gns (Middleham Park Racing/Alice Haynes) Half-brother to Listed-placed 6-7f 2yo winner Galeron (109) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Red Icon (82). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Good Mood (98). “He missed the break and ran green as grass on his debut at Chepstow. I would hope he can take a big step forward from that and prove capable of winning a similar race in time. Nurseries will probably be where we see the very best of him.”

KISS OF LIFE

7/4 b f Kameko - Gimme Some Lovin (Desert Style)

Owner: Emily Asprey & Christopher Wright Sales price: n/a Half-sister to UAE 5f Listed winner Thammin (113) and useful multiple UK/Irish 6-7f winner Ajax Tavern (100). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to UAE 6f Group 1 winner Muarrab (124), dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Bungle Inthejungle (109) and 6f Listed winner Waveband (102). “A beautiful filly who has just taken her time to strengthen and mature this spring. She comes from a fantastic family of Chris Wright’s who we’ve enjoyed plenty of success with through the likes of Bungle Inthejungle and Moonraker. I see her beginning over 7f within the next month or so, and we quite like her.” MIRASOL

18/3 b f Pinatubo - Malabar (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Jon and Julia Aisbitt Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f Group 2 winner Tiber Flow (117) and useful 8-9f winner Godwinson (110). Dam a 7f/1m Group 3 winner (112) who was a half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes and King George winner Poet’s Word (129) and the dam of Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Beckford (111). “Another one from a family we know through the mother. She has had a few niggly issues throughout the spring but is in a really good place at the minute. I see her running over 6f later this month and would like to think she’s up to winning a maiden or novice at the very least.” NAJMET MINZAAL (IRE)

14/3 b f Minzaal - Zenella (Kyllachy)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €50,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to a handful of winners including 1m 3yo Listed winner Fox Power (108). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (95). “She ran well on debut at Wolverhampton the other day and has stepped forward from that. I would hope she can get herself off the mark in a similar event very soon.” ROMEO GUEST

29/3 b r Bungle Inthejungle - Rebecca Romero (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: John Guest Racing Sales price: £26,000 (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte) Half-brother to 2025 French 5f Listed winner Miss Attitude (110). Dam a fairly useful multiple 5f winner (91). “We have had a few problems with the stalls with him, but we’ve figured out why and have hopefully rectified the issue. He has got a lot of talent and plenty of size, so I am hoping he can now start to show the ability we see from him at home on the track.” TOPAZ (IRE)

4/2 b f Persian Force - Wall of Sapphire (Lawman)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Debussy Sales price: 72,000gns (Megan Nicholls) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 Irish 6f 2yo winner Star of Sapphire (81p). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (71) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed UK/Australian 6-14.5f winner Wall of Fire (117). “This filly ran an absolute belter of a race on debut at Newmarket behind a nice filly of Juddmonte’s. She was very professional, and the winner is highly regarded by Andrew Balding. I imagine we will re-oppose her in the Albany, as that is the plan with this filly. We feel she is more than professional and talented enough to go straight there. Hopefully she can run a big race.” UNCLE ZELLO

14/3 ch c Rumble Inthejungle - Neola (Foxwedge)

Owner: Hope Horizon Syndicate Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to Grade 2-placed UK/US 5-7f winner Jeanie B (106) out of a Listed-placed 5-6f winner (98). “This colt came into us quite late but is a strong individual from a sharp family we know quite well. He has just started to gallop and should be ready to race over 5/6f within the next month.”

Dubawi Gold winning at Goodwood

UNTILTHEEND (IRE)

28/2 b c Kodi Bear - Cotillo Belle (Zoffany)

Owner: Big Match Racing & Partner Sales price: 50,000gns (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 1m 3yo Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Dubawi Gold (123), UAE 7f/1m Group 2 winner D’Bai (119), Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Fort Knox (111) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Savannah Storm (105). “A big horse who has been besieged with niggly little issues. If we can get a clear run with him, he should be out towards the end of the summer and is a colt that goes particularly nicely in his work. He has plenty of speed and should begin over 6f.” WIG WAM BAM (IRE)

6/3 b f Blue Point - Instant Icon (Muhaarar)

Owner: George Materna Sales price: 100,000gns (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 13.5f 3yo winner Galmarley (104) out of a 1m Listed winner (106). “A filly who has done plenty of growing this spring. We are happy with where she is now, and the aim is to get her running over 6/7f in the next few weeks. She goes nicely and we like her.” WONDERVISION (IRE)

23/3 b f Minzaal - Wonderworld (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Bramble Syndicate Sales price: 50,000gns (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte) Half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Whip Cracker (106). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Wunder (112), Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Advanced (119) and the dam of German 11f 3yo Group 2 winner Wonderful Moon (115). “This is a hugely talented filly. She ran a smashing first race at Ascot and then just did it the wrong way around at Goodwood last time. The fact she still managed to finish third despite essentially being flat out from flag fall tells you how good she is. We are going to give her a bit of a break as she has suddenly grown a fair amount - she’s an absolute bull now! I think she’s a high-class filly and can hopefully prove the point during the second half of the season.” YABREEN

7/5 b c Mohaather - Finally Mine (Animal Kingdom)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: 15,000gns (Ted Voute) Second foal of a maiden (75) half-sister to 14f Group 3 winner Dramatic Queen (112) out of a Listed-placed Irish/US 1m-2m winner (106). “This horse only arrived last week. He is a big, strong colt who moves well on early evidence. I don’t know a whole lot more right now, but it’s lovely to have Prince Faisal back in the yard as an owner.” UNNAMED

10/4 b c Magna Grecia - Chelsey Jayne (Galileo)

Owner: Barry Walters Farms Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 9/10f Group 3 winner Certain Lad (116) and 12f Listed winner Gather Ye Rosebuds (105). Dam a maiden (57) sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Classic Legend (94), three-parts sister to Group 1-placed 8-10f winner Rawdaa (118) and half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Jallota (116). “A sizeable, handsome colt from a family that has been coming into this yard for generations! He will take time and might have a run at the backend but is very much a three-year-old type. I see him developing into quite nice next year.”

Dubawi Gold winning at Goodwood