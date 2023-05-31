Dan Briden talks to Owen Burrows about his fascinating juvenile team for 2023.

ALYANAABI (IRE)

3/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Alyamaama (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati (122), 12f Group 3 winner Mawatheeq (124), 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks third Rumoush (114) and the dams of Queen Mary Stakes winner Maqaasid (112) and 2022 Listed winners Khuzaam (5f; 122) and Shafaaf (9.5f; 112). “He is just about to start half-speed work. A nice colt with a lot of scope and quality about him. All being well, he should be running by the end of June over 7f. He has some knee action so wouldn’t want the ground too quick.” ESTIFRAAD (IRE)

17/2 b c Frankel - Jahafil (Kingman)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed 8-12f winner Israr (120) and very useful dual 12f 3yo winner Almighwar (113) out of Oaks/King George winner Taghrooda (127). “A quality colt who looks more one for the second half of the season. He’s got a good mind on him and will be one to look forward to for the autumn over 7f/1m.”

Taghrooda wins the King George

HAPPY CHANDLER

16/4 ch c Al Kazeem - Kentucky Belle (Heliostatic)

Owner: In the Mix Racing Sales price: £30,000 (Vendor) Closely related to 7f Group 2/3 winner/2023 Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up Isaac Shelby (115; by Night of Thunder). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 14f Grade 2 winner Ramazutti (107). “Isaac Shelby has obviously done the page no harm since this colt went to auction last summer. He did few bits of half-speed work and went better each time, but he just had a tiny setback which just forced us to stop. He will be back working soon and, all being well, I would see him making his debut over 7f towards the end of June.” MIAHARRIS

12/1 b f Zoustar - An Ghalanta (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: O S Harris Sales price: 210,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock) Half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Time Scale (99) and Grade 2/Group 3-placed UK/US 5-8.5f winner Bletchley (107). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish multiple 6f-1m winner Billyford (105). “We picked her up at the Craven Breeze Up sales, where she clocked a fast time. She’s in strong work and is pencilled in to make her debut at Nottingham next Wednesday (June 7). Hopefully she can do more than enough there to justify a trip to Royal Ascot. She certainly shows a lot of ability and looks to be a sharp filly, much like her two siblings and mother.” NAJM ALDAR (GER)

4/3 b c Territories - Navarra Sun (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: €28,000 (Ahmad Alshaikh/Nick Bell) First foal of an unraced sister to German 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Navarra King (103) out of an Italian 10f 3yo Group 3 winning (107) sister to 7/9f Listed winner Nordic Thunder (105). “Another who is due to start half-speed work. He’s a strong, good-sized colt who has a nice way of going. I see him making his first appearance towards the end of June over 7f.”

Gustav Klimt

PURSUIT OF TRUTH (IRE)

14/3 ch c Sea The Stars - Spirit Bear (Smart Strike)

Owner: Michael Blencowe Sales price: 165,000gns (JS Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to 2023 Italian 10f Listed winner Wonderful Times (100) out of an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winning (103) sister to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Gustav Klimt (120) and Irish 2yo Listed winners Blissful (7f; 95) and Cuff (6f; 97) and half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Nayarra (105). “For one by Sea The Stars he isn’t overly big, but he looks quite sharp - he was in the Top 30 lots in terms of times clocked at the Craven Breeze Ups, I believe. We’ve just giving him a bit of time since going through the breezing process, but he’s just started doing some conditioning work and will begin half-speeding in a fortnight or so. He will likely begin over 7f when the time comes and could prove himself to be a very nice colt.” RAQIYA (IRE)

15/3 b f Blue Point - Rihaam (Dansili)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful dual 6f 2yo winner Ribhi (100). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 7f winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains fourth Muwaary (113), 6f 3yo Listed winner Ethaara (106) and 7f 2yo Listed winners Mudaaraah (106) and Sudoor (100). “This is a tall, athletic filly who hasn’t long arrived from Shadwell. She has only done two canters so far but wouldn’t be a million miles away from moving into half-speed work.” RASCAL RECKNELL (FR)

23/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Olma (Dynasty)

Owner: O S Harris Sales price: €80,000 (Durcan Bloodstock) Full brother to 2022 French 6f 2yo winner Elm (91). Dam a Grade 1-placed South African 8-10f winner (including at twice at Grade 3 level; 107) who was the granddaughter of Fillies’ Mile winner Teggiano (108). “A big horse who has done everything we’ve asked of him and will move into half-speed work noq. For a big horse he’s actually shaping up to be quite sharp and, if he keeps progressing as he’s doing, I could see him being out over 6f in the first half of July.” WAR ROOMS (IRE)

5/5 b c Churchill - Apticanti (Aptitude)

Owner: Brook Farm Bloodstock Sales price: 200,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock) Closely related to useful Irish 8-10f winner Herring Island (108; by Australia). Dam a twice-raced maiden (65) half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Distant Music (124) and Group 3/Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner New Orchid (106; later dam of 6f Group 1 winner African Rose (119)). “This colt cost plenty at Tattersalls Book 1 last autumn and is the first horse I’ve had for these owners. He has a lot of quality and will begin half-speed work now. He has done nothing but please us so far, and I think he will be one for 7f/1m races towards the end of July.”

