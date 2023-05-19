The series continues as Dan Briden gets Highclere Thoroughbred Racing's Harry Herbert provides his two-year-olds to follow.

BESPOKE

12/3 b f Ardad - Kiringa (Kyllachy)

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred - Paul Gauguin Sales price: 26,000gns (CGW Bloodstock/Charlie Fellowes) Third foal of a 5f 3yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner Your Pal Tal (92) and the dam of 2022 Italian 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Bottle of Bubbles (91). “Charlie Fellowes puts one or two up to us each year and we loved this daughter of Ardad. She is incredibly speedy and precocious and is now ready for entries over 5f. We hope that she will have a run before Royal Ascot and show enough to go there. She works like a good filly and is much liked by her trainer.” CHIC COLUMBINE (FR)

30/3 b f Seahenge - Little Hippo (Halling)

Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Johannes Vermeer Sales price: €10,000 (MAB Agency) Half-sister to French 1m 1f 2yo Flat/Listed-placed 2m 3f-2m 4f chase winner Milos. Dam an Italian 10f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 12f 3yo winner In The Ribbons (88). “We have literally just bought this daughter of Seahenge with George and couldn’t be more excited. She has been working very well and is ready to make her debut over 6f, possibly at Haydock on May 26. She has size and scope and is finding it all very easy so far. It’d be fantastic if Haydock goes well and she can make it to Royal Ascot, but she will continue to improve as she develops and should also stay further in time.” CUBAN MELODY

7/2 b f Havana Grey - Jacquotte Delahaye (Kyllachy)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Van Gogh Sales price: 155,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a fairly useful multiple 6-7f winner (90) who was a half-sister to the dam of high-class sprinter Kachy (124) out of a Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner (98). “This is a lovely daughter of Havana Grey who is currently going through a growing phase, so Andrew is waiting before pressing too many buttons. She really catches the eye, though, and at 155,000 guineas she was one of our most expensive yearling purchases from Tattersalls Book 1. I think that she will be a July starter and is one to look forward to for the second half of the season.”

Kachy romps to victory at Chester

DEFIANCE (IRE)

19/1 b c Camelot - Alouja (Raven’s Pass)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Monet Sales price: 190,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a maiden (80) half-sister to dual 10f Group 3 winner Magic Artist (120) out of an unraced half-sister to St Leger/Hong Kong Vase winner Mastery (125), Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Kirklees (123) and the dam of Eclipse Stakes winner Mukhadram (126). “A quite stunning son of Camelot who looks as though he may well be ready to run in July. He finds it all very easy and Roger likes what he sees so far. He is bred to stay middle distances but is showing plenty of natural speed and maturity, hence the trainer’s thoughts about a July debut. A very nice colt who could be anything on looks and pedigree!” DELICACY (IRE)

28/4 b f Saxon Warrior - Novat (Tagula)

Trainer: Richard Hannon Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Agnes Martin Sales price: £58,000 (Peter & Ross Doyle) Half-sister to 5f 3yo winner Victors Lady (69). Dam an unraced sister to Group 2-placed prolific 5-7f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Tax Free (117) and half-sister to Group 2-placed prolific 5-6f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Inxile (121). “Ross Doyle bought this filly for Richard Hannon, who then called me raving about her! I went to see her and was very impressed as she galloped past with Pat Dobbs on board. Her consignor, Con Marnane and Ross have stayed in for a leg each which has to be a good sign! Hopefully she will be ready to run at the end of this month or early June.” DRAMA

8/3 b c Havana Grey - Reedanjas (Sir Prancealot)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Michelangelo Sales price: 27,000gns (James Ferguson Racing) Half-brother to Qatari 6f 3yo winner Sidcot Swallet (77). Dam a 5-6f winner (80) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 3 winner/Golden Jubilee Stakes runner-up Monsieur Chevalier (122) out of a multiple 5-6f winning (83) half-sister to 7f Listed winner Rockets ‘n Rollers (115). “This our first horse with James Ferguson. A son of champion first season sire Havana Grey, this colt only cost 27,000 guineas and was well bought as he is a cracking, sharp strong sort who had Royal Ascot written all over him. Sadly he has had an interrupted preparation due to a tumour being removed from his foot. That procedure went to plan and he is now back cantering away up Warren Hill, but sadly Royal Ascot will come too soon. One to follow though as he is a cracking little horse with real presence.” LORD CHAMBERLAIN

23/3 b c Masar - Privacy Order (Azamour)

Trainer: David Simcock Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Constable Sales price: 30,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Private Matter (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (40p) half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Red Box (106) out of Prix de Diane winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Confidential Lady (116). “We couldn’t believe that this stunning son of first-season sire Masar slipped through the net for only 30,000 guineas. He is the most gorgeous colt and David Simcock is very high on him. Although he will be a backend two-year-old, he finds it all so easy that and may defy that and run in August or September. Definitely one for the notebook for later this year and for next, too.”

Confidential Lady

MANNERISM (IRE)

13/2 b g Caravaggio - Bright And Sunny (Galileo)

Trainer: Karl Burke Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Rembrandt Sales price: 90,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of an unraced sister to six winners out of an Irish 6f 3yo Listed winning (113) half-sister to 13f/2m Listed winner Aloft (109) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Marquesa (103). “This big, imposing son of Caravaggio was getting too full of himself and too heavy so we decided to geld him. It has turned him inside out, and he is now moving on a pace or two and looking a completely different horse. He has a lovely pedigree and could well be making his debut in July over 7f. It’s early days, but he moves really well and Karl seems to be much more positive about him now.” MANTRA (IRE)

28/1 b f Tamayuz - Sharqeyya (Oasis Dream)

Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Elizabeth Frink Sales price: £160,000 (Highclere Agency) First foal of a maiden (62) daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 9-10f 3yo winning (104) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Aaraas (104; later dam of Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner/Derby runner-up Madhmoon (122)) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Asheerah (98; later dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad (124)). “Jake Warren has been so successful buying for us at the breeze up sales having purchased Cachet, Spycatcher, Believing, Sea Eagle and Hebrides over the last three years alone! He gave me the full “Uncle H, we must buy this filly” chat and that’s why we were so strong bidding. She did one of the fastest breezes from over 200 lots that were offered and as a physical she is not only a beauty but also immensely powerful. I’m thrilled that she is with George and impressing him in all she does already, and hopefully she will get to have a run before Royal Ascot.” QUANTUM FORCE

20/3 b c Land Force - High Luminosity (Elusive Quality)

Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Goya Sales price: £65,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to 6-7f winner Global Acclamation (62). Dam an unraced half-sister to the dams of Prix de Diane winner Senga (114) and Park Hill Stakes winner Pista (117) out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Denebola (119). “I really like this son of first-season sire Land Force, who is doing so well with his early runners. This colt comes from a wonderful family and George couldn’t be happier with his progress to date. He is likely to start over 6f before moving on up to 7f+. The trainer has pencilled in Yarmouth on May 24 as a possible starting point. One to watch!” RHETORICAL

5/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Motivation (Muhtathir)

Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Pablo Picasso Sales price: 200,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to US 12f Grade 1 winner Rockemperor (120). Dam a Listed-placed French 12-13f 3yo winner (97). “This colt was our most expensive yearling purchase at 200,000 guineas. He is a half-brother to Rockemperor who won the Grade 1 Turf Classic at Belmont Park. This colt is simply stunning and although quite a big individual, he isn’t in any way backward so far. He has done well for a brief spell out of training and is now back with William, who likes him a lot. He should be inked into everyone’s notebook as “one to follow“ later this season and most definitely for his three year old campaign!”