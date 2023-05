It's the strongest string in the country and Dan Briden takes you through the pedigree of Charlie Appleby's two-year-old team for 2023.

BEAUTIFUL LOVE (IRE)

10/2 ch f Siyouni - Powder Snow (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Flying Honours (107p). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was the daughter of a maiden (61p) half-sister to top-class middle-distance performer Lammtarra (134). BY THE BOOK (IRE)

16/2 b c Frankel - Cash In The Hand (Exchange Rate)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 400,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Cash Out (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner Lord Admiral (115) and the dam of Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher (119). DAZZLING JEWEL (FR)

9/3 b f Dubawi - Lumiere (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Highland Avenue (115) and a half-sister to once-raced 2023 1m 3yo winner Silver Lady (89P). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (115) who was a full sister to Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Sheikha Reika (116) out of a once-raced 7f 2yo winner (110p).

DAZZLING STAR

7/3 b f Blue Point - Dancing Sands (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Bold Act (104p) and 7f 2yo winner Wakening (89). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to once-raced 7f 2yo winner Post And Rail (88p). IMPRESSIVE ACT

15/3 b c Dubawi - Dabyah (Sepoy)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 650,000gns (Godolphin) Third foal of a Group 1-placed triple 7f winner (including at Group 3 level; 114) who was the daughter of a 9.5f 3yo winning (79) half-sister to 10f Listed winner Queen’s Best (110; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (120)) and 13f Listed winner Urban Castle (103; later dam of US triple 9/10f Grade 1 winner Domestic Spending (124)). INNER CITY (IRE)

12/2 b c Dubawi - Urban Fox (Foxwedge)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,100,000gns (Godolphin) Second foal of an Irish 10f Group 1 winner (117) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (76) half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Mons (120) and 10f 3yo winner/Irish Oaks third Inforapenny (111). MOONFIRE (IRE)

12/3 b f Blue Point - Sand Vixen (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to high-class 7-9f winner (including at Group 1 level) Dream Castle (118) and Grade 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Grade 3 level) With The Moonlight (116). Dam a smart 5-6f 2yo winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 107). OCEAN RUNNER (IRE)

30/3 b c Blue Point - Most Beautiful (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 625,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Ludo’s Landing (81). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (106) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (111). ON POINT (IRE)

10/4 b c Blue Point - Devonshire (Fast Company)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Fairy Cross (100). Dam an Irish 1m Group 2 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (111) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Hurryupharriet (101; later dam of 6f Listed winner Exalted Angel (111)). STATE OF DESIRE

2/2 b c Frankel - Desirous (Kingman)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 400,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a fairly useful 7f-1m winner (93) who was a half-sister to useful 7-8.5f 2yo winner Pomelo (101) and once-raced 2022 1m 2yo winner Bluestocking (93p) out of Matron Stakes winner Emulous (123). UNNAMED (IRE)

31/1 ch c No Nay Never - Adventure Seeker (Bering)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 500,000gns (Godolphin) Full brother to 2022 Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear (126p). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (115) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Along Again (94).

Little Big Bear was hugely impressive in the Phoenix Stakes

UNNAMED

21/3 b c Dubawi - Alina (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 750,000gns (Godolphin) Full brother to smart 7f-1m winner Noble Dynasty (115) and a half-brother to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Barney Roy (119) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Wisdom Mind (99). Dam a twice-raced maiden (82). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/2 b f Bated Breath - Always A Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 600,000gns (Godolphin) Half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Chindit (118). Dam a fair 7f 3yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Goldie Hawk (98) out of an unraced close relation to Derby winner Motivator (131). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/1 b f Dubawi - Anamba (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3-placed Irish dual 7f winner (including at Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to nine-time Australian 7-10f Group 1 winner Anamoe (126) out of an Australian 10f Group 1 winner. UNNAMED

4/4 ch f New Approach - Anna Sophia (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a once-raced maiden (70p) half-sister to Derby/King George winner Adayar (130) and useful 8-10f winner Military Order (104p) out of French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Anna Salai (113). UNNAMED

21/2 b f Shamardal - Antiquities (Kaldounevees)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere/Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Victor Ludorum (120) and a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Mary Tudor (113). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed French 10-10.5f 3yo winner (106); family of Shamardal (129) and Street Cry (130). UNNAMED (FR)

30/3 b f Dubawi - Birch Grove (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €575,000 (Godolphin SNC) Second foal of a French 12f Listed winner (108) who was the daughter of an Irish 5f Group 2 winning (118) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Humouresque (106), US 1m 3yo stakes winner Rising Legend (109) and Group 2/3-placed triple 10f winner Mighty (117). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b c Frankel - Bold Lass (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,000,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock Agent) Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Amniarix (105). Dam a useful 7f-1m winner (103) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Tante Rose (126), 7f 2yo Listed winner Bay Tree (99) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Make Believe (127) and US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Dubawi Heights (118). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Bright Beacon (Manduro)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 2022 Gordon Stakes winner/St Leger runner-up New London (120), Group 2/3-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (including at Listed level) Al Dabaran (105) and Group 3-placed UAE 10-12f winner Al Nayyir (111; all by Dubawi). Dam a maiden (75) close relation to the dam of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist (132) and half-sister to St Leger winner Masked Marvel (122).

New London pictured winning the Gordon Stakes

UNNAMED (IRE)

8/2 b f Lope de Vega - Chablis (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 425,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (99) who was a full sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/RP Trophy third The Pentagon (113) and a half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Vadamar (115) and French 1m 2yo Listed winner Vedouma (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 b f Exceed And Excel - Chapelli (Poet’s Voice)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner (98) who was closely related to 12f Group/Grade 1 winner Old Persian (124) and useful 12f-2m winner Bandinelli (106). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/2 b f Shamardal - Come Alive (Dansili)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes winner Naval Crown (121). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of 10f 3yo Listed winner Portrayal (114p). UNNAMED

1/3 b f Shamardal - Dancing Rain (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 1-placed UK/UAE 8-9f winner (including twice at Group 2 level) Magic Lily (111) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Jalmoud (111). Dam an Oaks winner (120) who was closely related to 5f 2yo Listed winner Sumora (108; later dam of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe (117p), herself the dam of RP Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)). UNNAMED (FR)

5/3 b c Dubawi - Dubai Beauty (Frankel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance (125; by Dubawi) and Listed-placed Irish 7f-1m winner Petticoat (104) out of a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (102). UNNAMED (FR)

12/2 b c Dubawi - Dubai Rose (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €600,000 (Godolphin SNC) Full brother to 2022 German 7f 3yo Listed winner Everest Rose (102) and a half-brother to French dual 12f Group 2 winner The Juliet Rose (114). Dam a dual 12f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Hanami (108). UNNAMED

9/3 b c Frankel - Evita Peron (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 750,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to 2022 6f 2yo winner Lajooje (88p). Dam a Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner (including twice at Listed level; 109) who was a half-sister to dual King’s Stand Stakes winner Equiano (127) and 5f Listed winner Encore d’Or (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Falls of Lora (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Albahr (108) and useful UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Imperial Empire (114; both by Dubawi) and a half-sister to Australian triple 7-10f Group 1 winner Cascadian. Dam a UAE Oaks winner (107) who was a half-sister to 2023 UAE 1m Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Master of The Seas (124). UNNAMED

21/2 b f Kingman - Fintry (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner (including at Group 3 level) One Ruler (115). Dam a smart multiple 1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 119) who was a half-sister to Group 2/Listed-placed French triple 1m winner Lochinver (111). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/4 b f Kingman - Flowrider (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of a useful French 1m 3yo winner (110) who was a half-sister to 2022 French 8/9f 3yo Listed winner Life In Motion (104) and Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 1f 3yo winner Switching (109) out of a Prix Saint-Alary winning (112) half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Mandaean (117) and the dam of Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner Earthlight (120).

Silver Knott wins the Autumn Stakes at HQ

UNNAMED (FR)

19/4 b c Dubawi - God Given (Nathaniel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,500,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to Grade 1-placed 2022 7f-1m 2yo winner (including twice at Group 3 level) Silver Knott (115). Dam an Italian 10f Group 1 winner (114) who was a half-sister to four-time 10.5/12f Group 1 winner Postponed (130). UNNAMED (FR)

28/2 b c Lope de Vega - Golden Lilas (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €575,000 (Godolphin SNC) Second foal of an unraced sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches/Prix de Diane winner Golden Lilac (122) and Australian 10f Group 3 winner Grey Lion (114) and half-sister to French 12f 3yo Listed winner Golden Guepard (107). UNNAMED (FR)

12/4 b c Dubawi - Golden Valentine (Dalakhani)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €2,000,000 (Godolphin SNC) Full brother to 2022 8.5f 2yo winner Intricacy (93p). Dam a French 12.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was a full sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Goldwaki (112) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winning (105) half-sister to 14-time 7-9f Group/Grade 1 winner Goldikova (129). UNNAMED

4/2 b f Camelot - Grecian Light (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Whispering Dream (95p). Dam a Group 2/3-placed 7f 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of a French 1m 3yo winning (97) half-sister to Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner/2000 Guineas third Dutch Art (126). UNNAMED

18/2 ch f Sea The Stars - Hibaayeb (Singspiel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Wuheida (122) and 7f 2yo winner A’Shaari (98). Dam a Fillies’ Mile/US 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner (120) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner May Meeting (93).

Wuheida won the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar

UNNAMED

14/4 br c Dubawi - Horseplay (Cape Cross)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 800,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner City of Kings (91p). Dam a smart 8.5-12f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level)/Oaks fourth (114) who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner More Mischief (106) out of a 13f 3yo Listed winner (101). UNNAMED

3/3 b c Dubawi - How (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,600,000gns (Godolphin) Third foal of a maiden (87) sister to high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). UNNAMED (USA)

18/4 b/br c Dubawi - I’m Wonderful (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 625,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to 2023 US dual 8.5f 3yo winner Wonderful Justice. Dam an unraced sister to US 8.5/9f Grade 1 winner Carpe Diem (120) and half-sister to US 8.5f 2yo Grade 1 winner J B’s Thunder (117), four-time US 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Farrell (117) and triple 6/7f Listed winner Doncaster Rover (114). UNNAMED

12/2 b f Dubawi - Inner Secret (Singspiel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Crystal River (108p) and a half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Royal Marine (111) and UAE 1m Group 2 winner Secret Ambition (118). Dam a once-raced maiden (85) half-sister to high-class milers Dubai Destination (127) and Librettist (124) and the dam of high-class miler Real World (125). UNNAMED

20/2 b f Dubawi - Jazzi Top (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,300,000gns (Godolphin) Half-sister to 6-7f winner Main Target (80). Dam a French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Prix de l’Opera runner-up (120) who was a half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Izzi Top (121) out of Prix de l’Opera winner Zee Zee Top (116). UNNAMED

5/2 b f Masar - Kazziana (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 8.5-10f winner Al Waqidi (101p). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (88p) who was a half-sister to Dubai Sheema Classic winner Eastern Anthem (122), French 1m 1f 2yo Group 3 winner Zeitoper (109) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Kailani (105) out of 1000 Guineas/Oaks winner Kazzia (121).

Masar has the measure of Roaring Lion at Epsom

UNNAMED (IRE)

1/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Khawlah (Cape Cross)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner Sayyida (103; by Dubawi) and a half-brother to Derby winner Masar (125). Dam a UAE Oaks/UAE Derby winner (114); excellent family of top-class middle-distance performers Galileo (134) and Sea The Stars (140). UNNAMED

26/1 b c Siyouni - Klassique (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 525,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a 12f Group 3 winner (113) who was a half-sister to 2023 UAE dual 1m 1f Group 2 winner Valiant Prince (120) out of a Matron Stakes winning (118) sister to dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winner J Wonder (108). UNNAMED

8/2 b f Iffraaj - La Pelosa (Dandy Man)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner (103) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to French Group 3 winners Kalsa (1m; 113) and Perugina (6.5f 2yo; 107) and Group 3-placed French 12.5f 3yo winner Sovana (103; later dam of Irish 1m 1f Group 2/3 winner Bocca Baciata (112) and French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third Topeka (111)). UNNAMED (IRE)

30/1 b c Shamardal - Lady Frankel (Frankel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €1,600,000 (Godolphin SNC) Second foal of a Group 1-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (including at Group 3 level; 115) who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains/Prix du Jockey Club winner Lope de Vega (125) and 6f Listed winner Lord of The Land (117; both by Shamardal).

James Doyle celebrates on Pinatubo

UNNAMED (IRE)

30/4 ch f Lope de Vega - Lava Flow (Dalakhani)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to very smart 6-7f winner (including three times at Group 1 level)/2000 Guineas third Pinatubo (127; by Shamardal) and a half-sister to 2022 French dual 10f 3yo Listed winner Sundoro (106). Dam a French 11f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was closely related to Group 1-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner Strobilus (110). UNNAMED

3/2 b c Dubawi - Madonna Dell'orto (Montjeu)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,800,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) I Can Fly (115) and 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109). Dam a maiden (83) half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Landseer (125) and 10f Listed winner Ikhtyar (123). UNNAMED (FR)

12/4 b f Frankel - Mairwen (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced sister to 12f Group 3 winner Royal Line (118) and half-sister to French 12.5f 3yo Group 2 winner/Arc third Masterstroke (118), Irish 9/10f Group 3 winner Moonlight Magic (119), 13f Listed winner Hidden Gold (109) and the grandam of Derby winner Masar (125). UNNAMED

5/3 b f Kodiac - Mistrusting (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Althiqa (117) and 2022 Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Mysterious Night (111). Dam a 6f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of Cherry Hinton Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Misheer (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 ro f Mastercraftsman - Modern Ideals (New Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to four-time 1m Group/Grade 1 winner (including the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Breeders’ Cup Mile) Modern Games (122), 2023 1000 Guineas winner Mawj (122) and 2022 1m Listed winner Modern News (119). Dam a maiden (59) half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Ultra (116).

Mawj (right) repels the challenge of market leader Tahiyra

UNNAMED

9/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Najoum (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to four-time 9/10f Group 1 winner Lord North (128; by Dubawi). Dam a 7f-1m 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Bandini (122) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Discourse (116p). UNNAMED

2/4 b c Teofilo - Patroness (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to 10f 3yo Listed winner Key Victory (114) and a half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Blair House (123). Dam a maiden sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Poet’s Voice (126). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/5 b c Dubawi - Peace In Motion (Hat Trick)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 550,000gns (Godolphin) Second foal of a German 8.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/German 1000 Guineas runner-up (114) who was a half-sister to German 6/7f Listed winner Peace Society (104) out of a German dual 1m 3yo Group 3 winning (108) half-sister to Preis der Diana winner Palmas (115). UNNAMED

2/3 b c Dubawi - Persuasive (Dark Angel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to useful 2022 8-10f 3yo winner Persist (95) and Group 3-placed 2023 7f 3yo winner Theoryofeverything (92p). Dam a Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner (123) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120; by Dubawi) and Group 3-placed multiple 1m winner (including at Listed level) Tisbutadream (105). UNNAMED

22/2 b c Dubawi - Promising Run (Hard Spun)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a smart 7-9f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 112) who was a full sister to 7f 2yo winner Kunooz (90) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 9.5-12f winner Arabian Comet (110) out of a Brazilian 10f Group 1 winner. UNNAMED (IRE)

15/5 ch f Sea The Stars - Really Special (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 1m 2yo Listed winner Local Dynasty (103p). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (101p) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir (126) and very smart 8-10f winner (including three times at Group 1 level)/Oaks runner-up Wild Illusion (118). UNNAMED

2/5 b c Dubawi - Ring The Bell (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,500,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish dual 1m winner Voice of Angels (99) and 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Sounds of Heaven (84p). Dam a once-raced maiden (-p) sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118), 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (119) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). UNNAMED (IRE)

30/3 b f Frankel - Rosa Imperial (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 1-placed French 5f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 118) who was a full sister to Group 3-placed French 8-10f winner (including twice at Listed level) Rosental (106). UNNAMED (IRE)

27/1 b f Kodiac - Shobobb (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 475,000gns (Godolphin) Full sister to Group 2-placed prolific 5f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Gifted Master (118) and 2022 6f 2yo winner Miska (71). Dam an unraced half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 3/Listed winner Alzerra (108; later dam of 7f/1m 2yo Listed winner Majeyda (104)). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/3 b c Blue Point - Siamsaiocht (Teofilo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 200,000gns (Godolphin) Second foal of a Listed-placed Irish 9-10f winner (95) who was a full sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Parish Hall (117) out of an Irish 10f 3yo winning (89) half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Light Heavy (113) and the dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney (119).

Celebration time for Frankie Dettori aboard Too Darn Hot

UNNAMED

14/3 b c Frankel - So Mi Dar (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,800,000gns (Godolphin) Third foal of a smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 120) who was a full sister to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes) Too Darn Hot (127) and 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) out of triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124). UNNAMED (FR)

20/2 b c Frankel - Soliloquy (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth (109) who was the daughter of an Australian 7.5f/1m Listed winner (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/3 br c Sea The Stars - Soltada (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 270,000gns (Godolphin) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes winner Margot Did (122; later dam of US 10f Grade 1 winner Magic Attitude (114) and French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Mission Impassible (114)) and very useful multiple 7-12f winner Tricorn (110). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Sweety Dream (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 550,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-sister to 2022 Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Are We Dreaming (99). Dam a French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (100) who was a full sister to Listed-placed French 7.5f 2yo winner Roccia Nera (92) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French dual 1m 2yo winner Easter (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

31/3 b f Dark Angel - Threading (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 110) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Dubai Millennium (140) and the dam of dual 2m Group 3 winner/Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee (123). UNNAMED

28/2 b c Frankel - Tulips (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Wild Beauty (105) and a half-brother to 2022 UAE 1m Group 3 winner Desert Wisdom (118) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Swift Rose (104). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (114).

Mischief Magic wins the Juvenile Turf Sprint (image courtesy of the Breeders' Cup)

UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 b f Exceed And Excel - Veil of Silence (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Mischief Magic (113), useful 5-6f 2yo winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Sound And Silence (107) and useful dual 7f 2yo winner Silent Bullet (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Ibn Khaldun (121). UNNAMED

2/3 b c Dubawi - Via Condotti (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 800,000gns (Godolphin) Second foal of a French 10f 3yo winner (80) who was a full sister to seven-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Highland Reel (129), Australian 10f Group 1 winner Cape of Good Hope (120), dual 12f Group 2 winner/Irish Derby runner-up/Derby third Idaho (124), Irish 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Nobel Prize (104) and the dam of French 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner Angel Bleu (116). UNNAMED

27/1 b c Too Darn Hot - Volume (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to National Stakes winner Quorto (124; by Dubawi). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks and Irish Oaks third (113) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7-10.5f winner (including at Listed level) El Drama (117). UNNAMED (FR)

18/3 b c Sea The Stars - Warless (War Command)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €300,000 (Godolphin SNC) First foal of a maiden half-sister to Prix Ganay winner/Arc runner-up and third Cloth of Stars (127; by Sea The Stars) out of a maiden sister to Oaks winner Light Shift (121; later dam of Eclipse/Juddmonte International winner Ulysses (130)) and half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner Shiva (127). UNNAMED (IRE)

14/3 ch f Galileo - Wild Illusion (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a very smart 8-10f winner (including three times at Group 1 level)/Oaks runner-up (118) who was a full sister to Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir (126) and Listed-placed 2022 triple 12f 3yo winner Wild Crusade (115) and a half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Really Special (101p). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b c Exceed And Excel - Windsor County (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Castle Lady (113) and UAE 7f 3yo Listed winner Top Score (114). Dam an unraced sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes/Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Raven’s Pass (133). UNNAMED

4/4 b f Galileo - Winter Lightning (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Dancing Goddess (95). Dam a UAE 1000 Guineas winner (110) who was a full sister to May Hill Stakes winner Ihtimal (115) and a half-sister to dual Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow (128), 7f 2yo Group 3 winner First Victory (105p; dam of 2022 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus (127)) and 2022 UAE 6f Group 3 winner Eastern World (115).

Without Parole gets the better of Gustav Klint at Royal Ascot