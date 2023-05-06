Trainer Karl Burke gives Dan Briden the inside track on his powerful two-year-old team for this season.

ACTION PLAN (IRE)

6/3 b c Soldier’s Call - Safeenah (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 100,000gns (B B Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced daughter of a useful 1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to top-class sprinter Muhaarar (132), 6f 2yo Listed winner Sajwah (101), Group 3-placed UK/UAE 6-7f winner Tamaathul (119) and very useful 7-8.5f winner Alrehb (107). “This is a scopey colt by an interesting first-season sire. He’s not quite there yet but ought to be ready to run towards the end of this month. I like him and his next couple of pieces of work should tell us what sort of ability bracket he falls into.” BEAUTY APPEAL (IRE)

1/3 b f Invincible Spirit - I Am Beautiful (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €235,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to once-raced 2022 1m 2yo winner Modesty (89p). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (97) who was a half-sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes/Prix Marcel Boussac winner Rumplestiltskin (116; later dam of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry (123)) and the dam of 2022 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf winner Loves Only You (122). “A lovely filly out a good mare Aidan O’Brien trained and it’s a black type family right the way through. She isn’t a very early two-year-old but should again be running come the end of this month. I like what I’ve seen from her so far, though we’ve not really pushed any buttons just yet.” BILOXI BOY (IRE)

12/3 b c Kodiac - Scarlet Pimpernel (Sir Percy)

Owner: Timmins, Rhodes, Burke & Partner Sales price: 88,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-brother to 2022 Irish 5f 2yo winner Sioux Spirit (81). Dam a French dual 12.5f 3yo winner (75) who was a half-sister 6/7f 2yo Group 3 winner Scarlet Runner (103). “This is a sharp colt who is just about ready to run now. He’s entered at Ayr on Monday and will get another entry at Nottingham on the Friday, but we will probably start him off at the York Dante meeting. He certainly shows plenty of speed and ability.”

BONA FORTUNA (IRE)

16/3 b c Mehmas - Ajla (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 180,000gns (BBA Ireland) Full brother to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Mojomaker (95). Dam a twice-raced maiden (-p) half-sister to 1m 3yo Group 2/3 winner Independence (116; later dam of Eclipse Stakes winner Mount Nelson (125)) and useful 8-10f winner Teslin (110). “A big colt who isn’t as sharp as his pedigree suggests. We haven’t done a lot with him as a result, and I can’t see him being ready to run until the summer at the earliest. He should be a sprinter on pedigree but it’s too early to say given how little we’ve done with him. I do like him for down the line, though.” COMPLETED

23/2 b f Night of Thunder - Zoella (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 100,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to 2022 1m 3yo winner Fulfilled (79). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Floristry (106p; later dam of 5f Group 2/3 winner Lazuli (119)) and 1m 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Zibelina (110; dam of 2022 UAE 10f Group 3 winner Royal Fleet (115) and French 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Royal Crusade (115)). “A really nice filly with lots of scope and presence about her. She is another for these owners who won’t be an early type, and I should think we’ll be waiting for the 7f races during the summer with her. She could be quite nice given time.” DANCING JEWEL

18/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Katie’s Diamond (Turtle Bowl)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 Queen Mary Stakes winner Dramatised (106). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of a French 8.5f winning a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Aquatinta (103) and German 11f 3yo Listed winner Amazonit (104). “A half-sister to Dramatised, who was obviously such a good two-year-old last year for us. This filly is a totally different model to her - she has got plenty of size. As a result, she won’t be nearly as precocious, but I don’t think that will stop her from being a good filly in her own right given time.” DOROTHY LAWRENCE

26/3 b f Soldier’s Call - Festoso (Diesis)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Festive Star (105), fairly useful UK/Australian 6f-1m winner Mahagoni (83) and the dam of Group 2/3-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Desert Dreamer (102). Dam a 6f Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Olden Times (121). “A very fast filly who finished a really good second at the Craven meeting behind an Amo Racing horse who was well spoken of beforehand. She has come on a bundle for that first run, and we will now go for the Listed Marygate Stakes at York. I’d expect her to run very well there.” ELITE STATUS

29/1 b c Havana Grey - Dotted Swiss (Swiss Spirit)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 325,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) First foal of a 5-6f winner (87) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (59) half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Sweepstake (98; later dam of French 12f Group 1 winner Broome (123) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Point Lonsdale (114)). “An extremely nice Havana Grey colt who I think an awful lot of. Whatever he does first time out he will improve upon, but he’s ready to roll and will go to either Newmarket or Doncaster this weekend for his debut run. He could be quite good.” ERANTHIS (IRE)

31/3 b f Saxon Warrior - Pyrean (Teofilo)

Owner: Mrs Barbara Facchino Sales price: 350,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Libre (103). Dam an unraced close relation to the dam of Champagne Stakes winner Saamidd (120) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Oracle (114) and Listed-placed French 6-7.5f winner Mathematician (113). “A very nice filly who wouldn’t have looked out of place in Book 1 at Tattersalls last year, where she was bought back by her breeder. Like a lot by the sire, she will be more of a 7f/1m filly during the second half of the season, but I like her an awful lot. I’m certainly pleased Mrs Facchino decided to keep her and send her here!” ESTIFADA

6/4 b/gr f Caravaggio - Dark Liberty (Dark Angel)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Animate (90). Dam a German 7f 2yo Listed winner (95) who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Queen of Love (110), Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Sunstrike (87) and 2022 6f 2yo winner Alif Power (85). “This filly has looked sharp in her early work but doesn’t carry an awful lot of condition. If she was able to maintain her condition/weight then she’d probably have run by now. She has worked a fair bit and shows plenty of ability, but we’re just adopting a cautious approach with her at present.” FALLEN ANGEL

31/3 gr f Too Darn Hot - Agnes Stewart (Lawman)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 2022 12f 3yo winner Divine Jewel (99) and 7f-1m 3yo winner Celestial Queen (78). Dam a May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up (107) who was a half-sister to 13f 3yo Listed winner Sorrel (109). “A beautiful filly who is by a first-season sire a lot of people are talking up - and I can certainly see why. Everything I have here by him, including this filly, I like. Her mother won the May Hill for Clipper and stayed a mile well, but I could see this filly being ready to run once the 6f races are here.”

Agnes Stewart winning the May Hill

FEDERAL ENVOY (IRE)

1/2 br c Bated Breath - Caped Lady (Cape Cross)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: €100,000 (Joe Foley) Second foal of an unraced close relation to smart 5-7f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Captain Marvelous (114) out of a maiden half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Listed winner Dashing Colours (108). “A lovely, strong colt for Clipper who should be ready to run once doing a couple more pieces of work. I would see him running during the middle of this month. He will probably prove better over 6f in the long run but shows enough speed to suggest he can begin over 5f.” FIGHTING WREN

29/3 b f Showcasing - Must Be Me (Trade Fair)

Owner: Victorious Racing Limited & Fawzi Nass Sales price: £60,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott (99). Dam a UK/Italian 6f-1m winner who was closely related to the dam of Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent (122) and a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129) and US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit (112; both by Showcasing). “She is a half-sister to a good filly from last year in Polly Pott, who actually runs in the 1000 Guineas this weekend. While she wouldn’t be the biggest, she looks much speedier than her half-sister, which will be the Showcasing coming through. She has shown some ability and should be ready to hit the track this month.” FIOR DI BOSCO

17/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Galicuix (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 240,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold (126), useful 2022 1m 3yo winner Akhu Najla (105) and useful dual 7f winner Eshaasy (94). Dam a twice-raced maiden (43) half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes/Prix de l’Abbaye winner Goldream (121). “A really nice filly with plenty of scope. She’s very much going to be one for the middle of the season onwards but looks another good prospect for her sire on what we’ve seen so far. I like her an awful lot.” FIRING SQUAD (IRE)

9/4 ch c Mehmas - Queensgate (Compton Place)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 210,000gns (Joe Foley) Half-brother to Listed-placed French/US 7.5-8.5f winner Melissa Jane (101) and useful 6-7f winner Coronation Day (96). Dam a maiden (60) half-sister to Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Mister Genepi (108) and Listed-placed 10-10.5f 3yo winner Kahlua Kiss (103). “When he first came into the yard we thought he’d be an early type, but it’s just taken a while for the penny to drop with him. He has recently moved into full work once again and while I couldn’t put a handle on his ability just yet, hopefully he keeps going the right way.” FIRST ALLIANCE

23/3 b c Dubawi - Main Edition (Zoffany)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 500,000gns (Joe Foley) First foal of a smart 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 112) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Major Cadeaux (121) and 10f Listed winner Beachfire (112). “A gorgeous Dubawi colt out of a mare who won the Albany Stakes for Mark Johnston. He is already showing both speed and ability in his work and will hopefully be in action soon, perhaps in that valuable 6f maiden at the Dante meeting if he’s ready. However, I am very keen to not push him too hard as he’s a very nice horse who’ll only improve with time, so we’ll just see how we go with him.”

Main Edition

FIRST AMBITION

5/4 b c Invincible Spirit - Laurens (Siyouni)

Owner: John and Jess Dance Sales price: n/a First foal of a six-time 8-10.5f Group 1 winner (120) who was the daughter of a French 10-14.5f 3yo winning half-sister to Hong Kong 8/10f Group 1 winner Helene Mascot (120). “Obviously we don’t know what’s happening with the owners and their horses. This colt isn’t here yet anyway as he apparently suffered a setback at the stud. Again, it’s all a bit up in the air at the moment as to whether or not he will end up here, which is a real shame given how fantastic Laurens was for us during her racing days.” FOREIGN EXCHANGE

28/2 b c Oasis Dream - Marie of Lyon (Royal Applause)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed triple 6f winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Italian 7f-1m winner Spygate (86) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winning (107) half-sister to Group 3 winners Silca’s Gift (7f 3yo; 108) and Violette (6f 2yo; 106). “A big, strong colt who goes well and is almost ready to start. I should think he will be running in a 6f race around the last week of this month.” GOT TO LOVE A GREY

21/2 gr f Dark Angel - Regatta (Layman)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing CXXI Sales price: 52,000gns (Aguiar Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 8-10.5f winner Doctor Ron (90) and 1m 3yo winner Wake Up Harry (84). Dam a French dual 1m Listed winner (102). “While we still don’t know what she beat, she could hardly have won any easier than she did at Nottingham. On the clock, she probably would have won the subsequent 5f three-year-old handicap on the card, which gives you an idea of her potential. She is a strong, sizeable filly who has come out of that race really well, and she is another who we plan to send to the Marygate Stakes at York.” ICE MAX

23/3 gr c Dark Angel - Cool Kitten (One Cool Cat)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 105,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Full brother to Group 2/Listed-placed 5-7f winner Steady Pace (117). Dam a 7f-1m 3yo winner (65) who was a half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Atlantis Prince (114) and the dam of Richmond Stakes winner Prolific (108). “A big, scopey horse who has shown us ability, but he will just need a little bit of time to strengthen and fill his frame. Hopefully he’ll be ready to run by the early summer and should start over 6f.” INSTANT RECALL

27/4 b c Showcasing - Delizia (Dark Angel)

Owner: Ken Lawrence, Justwow Ltd & Burke Sales price: 50,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Closely related to 5f 2yo winner Fabiosa (82). Dam a 5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Dominica (115), Listed-placed 5-6f winner Bowness (91; grandam of Cornwallis Stakes winner Abel Hardy (99)) and the dam of 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Rimth (109). “This colt has got a speedy and precocious pedigree, but he’s a late April foal and therefore we just backed off him a little. He is back in full work now, though, and I can see him running over 5f soon. He will probably be better at 6f in the long run.” JACKSON STREET (IRE)

24/4 b c Dandy Man - Archetypal (Cape Cross)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: €78,000 (Joe Foley) Full brother to Group 2/3-placed 6-7f winner Lord of The Lodge (112). Dam an unraced half-sister to Italian 12f 3yo Listed winner Viz (103; later dam of 7f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Viztoria (116) and grandam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Fifty Stars (122)). “A full brother to a stable favourite in Lord of The Lodge, though he’s a completely different model as this is a big, scopey colt. He was clueless when he first came to us - a bit like Bambi! However, he has really pulled himself together over the past month or so, and all the lads that ride him seem to really like him. We’ll start turning the screw with him a bit more and see if he stands up to it.”

Lord Of The Lodge

JUNGLE LAND (IRE)

27/3 br c Kodiac - Kendal Mint (Kyllachy)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: €180,000 (Joe Foley) Half-brother to very useful 6-7f winner Fresh (110) and fairly useful 5.5-6f winner Temple Bruer (91). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (82p) who was the daughter of a dual 7f 3yo winning (81) half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Nevisian Lad (113). “A half-brother to Fresh, who is a really good handicapper for the owners down at James Fanshawe’s yard. He has been a little stop-start as he’s had the odd niggle with his shins, but he is a lovely colt who has shown us plenty of ability already. He will undoubtedly get better with age.” KYLIAN (IRE)

28/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Hikmaa (Roderic O’Connor)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 6f winner Inspired Thought (98) and fairly useful multiple 5f winner Elzaal (74). “A nice homebred of Sheikh Hamed’s who looks to be a very sharp and speedy two-year-old. His dam was a good juvenile and fingers crossed this fella can follow suit. He might go to Newmarket on 1000 Guineas day for his first outing. He has always shown us a good level of ability.” MISS BODACIOUS

28/2 b f Zoustar - Dice Game (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 325,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f winner Boonie (99). Dam an unraced daughter of a Cesarewitch Handicap winner (103) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 8-13.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Systematic (121). “She is a lovely filly who we bought last autumn. We certainly won’t be in a rush with her as she’s got plenty of size about her, and a lot of these Zoustars just take a little bit of time. There’s also stamina on the dam’s side and she will make a nice filly later on in the year.” MOON SOLITAIRE (IRE)

20/4 b f Dark Angel - Lidanski (Soviet Star)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 190,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Wizz Kid (122), French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Mustaheel (110), Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Orchid Gardens (94) and useful 7f-1m winner Spirit Catcher (95). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 6.5f winner (100) who was a half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Yaa Wayl (116). “Her half-sister won the Abbaye and it’s quite a speedy family overall. Whilst this filly shows speed herself, she has plenty of size and scope and isn’t at all precocious. She will be one for the middle of the season onwards.” OFFER AND RECEIVE

12/2 b c Showcasing - Give And Take (Cityscape)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 300,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Good Gracious (83). Dam a Musidora Stakes winner (105) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133) and the dam of 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Legatissimo (122). “Although by Showcasing, this colt is from a family with plenty of stamina in it and isn’t at all precocious. That said, he is a lovely colt who will be an interesting prospect for the second half of the season.”

Give And Take wins the Musidora

ORCHARD PARK

3/3 b f Showcasing - Dot Hill (Refuse To Bend)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 90,000gns (Joe Foley) Full sister to 2022 6f 2yo winner Project Black (81) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Lady Aria (93) and Listed-placed multiple 5-5.5f winner Union Rose (104). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2/3-placed multiple 5-6f winner Taajub (110). “This filly came in quite late from the pre-trainer. She looks to be a sharp enough filly on what we’ve seen so far, and I’d expect to see her out by the end of this month.” OTTO FLASH (IRE)

9/4 br c No Nay Never - Lady Corsica (Galileo)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 155,000gns (BBA Ireland) First foal of an unraced sister to US 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Deauville (121), 11f Group 3 winner The Corsican (120) and Group 2/3-placed French 12f 3yo winner Tides of War (113) out of a Grade 3-placed UK/US 5-9f winner (102). “A strong colt who is just starting to do some serious work. I like him a lot, but he is still a little way off being fit enough to run. I would hope to see him in action around June or July time.” POWER SHOT

1/2 b c Showcasing - Parliament House (Slade Power)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 115,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (61) half-sister to the dam of Prix Maurice de Gheest winner King’s Apostle (121) out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Embassy (114). “I’m not sure how high he will go, but he’s a strong two-year-old who’s an honest type and should win races.” PRIDE AND POWER (IRE)

7/4 b f Frankel - Big Brothers Pride (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 260,000gns (BBA Ireland) First foal of a French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was closely related to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Polydream (120) and a half-sister to French 7f/1m Listed winner Evaporation (111). “This is a very forward-going individual who you could run tomorrow if you wanted to, but I’m not really sure she’s a 5f horse. We’re just getting a handle on her but she is precocious and definitely a two-year-old type.” RESPECTFUL (IRE)

20/4 b c Dandy Man - More Respect (Spectrum)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €195,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-brother to Hong Kong 1m 1f Group 3 winner Doctor Geoff (112) and Group 2-placed 2022 6f 2yo winner Show Respect (102). Dam an Italian 7-9f winner who was a half-sister to German four-time 7f/1m Listed winner Magic Eye (103). “A forward-going colt who has been a little edgy, so we’re just being a bit careful with him. I’d hope to have him ready to run over 6f sometime in the next few weeks.” STRONG REQUEST

30/3 b c Ardad - Mara Grey (Azamour)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 130,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner Crispy Cat (100). Dam a maiden half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Explosive Lady (94). “This is an extremely nice colt who has shown us plenty of promise in his work. He will be starting off over 5f in this month or next, but he will be even better over 6f. I like him a lot.” TEMPLE CITY

15/3 b c Kingman - Emirates Queen (Street Cry)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 Listed winners Royal Champion (10f; 119) and Outbox (12f; 115). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (112) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner/Derby third Dubawi (129) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Princess Nada (108). “A homebred of Sheikh Obaid’s who has lots of scope and quality about him, but we haven’t done any serious work with him yet as he hasn’t long arrived. Essentially, he is a three-year-old type who will probably stay middle distances in time.” TOKYO BAY (IRE)

23/4 b c Lope de Vega - Zeeba (Barathea)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 10.5f Group 3 winner Danadana (119) and useful 14f-2m winner Zeeband (101). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (82p) who was a full sister to 14f Listed winner Lost Soldier Three (115) and the dam of 1m Group 2/3 winner Afsare (123). “A similar sort of story to Temple City, However, it seems he might be capable of making an impact this year based on what we heard from the pre-trainer. I imagine he’ll still very much be one for the second half of the season/next year, though.”

Danadana winning at Chester

VALOUR AND SWAGGER (IRE)

20/1 b c Blue Point - Music Chart (Exchange Rate)

Owner: Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass Sales price: £80,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Closely related to UK/UAE 8-10f winner One Vision (82; by Shamardal) and a half-brother to 2022 French 1m 3yo winner Miss Blue Sky (85). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed UK/UAE dual 7f winner (103) who was a half-sister to the dam of US 10f Grade 2 winner/Prix de Diane third Homerique (117). “I was delighted to see him win on debut at Windsor. It is difficult to know what he achieved as the ground was terrible and he handled it better than his only two rivals. He has always been a straightforward, forward-going sort who we could’ve run at Christmas! We wanted to run him in the conditions race at Ascot this week, but he has just taken a little time to get over his first run. We will look to try and win a small race with him under a penalty and hopefully aim him at the Windsor Castle after that.” VICTORY SHOUT (FR)

30/4 b c Frankel - Correze (Shamardal)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €350,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-brother to 2023 French 9.5f 3yo winner Sunburst. Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Queen’s Best (110; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (120)), 13f Listed winner Urban Castle (103; later dam of US triple 9/10f Grade 1 winner Domestic Spending (124)) and the dam of Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Dabyah (114). “A lovely colt who will want a bit of a trip in time looking at his pedigree. Therefore, we will wait for the 7f races during the summer before starting him off.” WAIT AND HOPE

7/3 b c Calyx - Dubai Affair (Dubawi)

Owner: Timmins, Rhodes & Burke Sales price: 72,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-brother to 2022 5f Group 3/Listed winner Raasel (117), useful triple 7f winner Star Jewel (97) and fairly useful 2022 triple 5f 2yo winner Lullaby Bay (94). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (73) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Queen’s Grace (107). “I said to the guys who bought him when he was a yearling that he’d be very much on the back burner and more of a three-year-old, especially as the family get better with age. However, this fella has done nothing but strengthen and grow and is quite strong now, so I’m going to push on with him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make an appearance in June or July time.” WASHEEK (IRE)

23/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Desert Version (Green Desert)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Sales price: €80,000 (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed Italian/UK 7f-1m winner Pettifogger (104). Dam an Italian 5-6f winner who was a half-sister to 1m Group 3 winner Pride of Nation (116). “A lovely colt with a good deal of scope who should be capable of achieving something this year, though he’s the type to improve with age.” WEDYAN

13/3 b f Advertise - Button Moon (Compton Place)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Sales price: 62,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-sister to 1m 3yo winner Lehoogg (90). Dam a dual 6f winner (91) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Etlaala (122), useful 7f-1m winners Limitless (114p) and Selective (113) and the dams of top-class sprinter Battaash (136) and smart sprinter Tasleet (123). “I thought originally that this filly would be one to wait for the 6f races with, but she’s proving all the time in her work that she’ll be capable of starting off over 5f. I quite like her.” WORLD OF DARCY (IRE)

15/2 gr c Soldier’s Call - Alicia Darcy (Sir Prancealot)

Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: €42,000 (Karl & Kelly Burke) First foal of a fairly useful multiple 6f winner (84) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (-p) half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Baltic Knight (113). “He did it really well when winning at Pontefract on Wednesday and although he knew his job, I’d still expect that to sharpen him up considerably. He will probably go for the National Stakes at Sandown next and that will tell us whether we can go for the Norfolk Stakes or the Windsor Castle.” UNNAMED

16/2 gr f Twilight Son - Babylon Lane (Lethal Force)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: £360,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful 2022 multiple 6f 3yo winner Brazen Idol (74). Dam a once-raced maiden (40) half-sister to Listed-placed 2yo winners Sabre (5f; 101) and Wave Aside (6f; 104) and fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Mr Sandicliffe (95). “She actually arrives here tomorrow (5th May). We all liked her at the sales - she was a beautiful walker and just a really nice filly all round. I am certainly looking forward to seeing if she can replicate the promise she showed in her breeze.”

Shouldvebeenaring strikes at Newmarket