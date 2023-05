Dan Briden's Two-Year-Old Guide continues with a look at Joseph O'Brien's juvenile team for 2023.

ABSOLUTE ADVANTAGE

8/2 b c Tasleet - Permaisuri (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €43,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Third foal of a twice-raced maiden (42) half-sister to useful 8-8.5f winner Putra Sas (102) out of a 12f-2m 4f winning (88) half-sister to dual 5f 3yo Listed winner Watching (114) and the grandams of 2022 Prix de Diane/Nassau Stakes winner Nashwa (119) and Middle Park Stakes winner Awzaan (118). ABSOLUTELY BUZZING (IRE)

28/3 b f Gleneagles - Brown Bee (Camacho)

Owner: Syndicates.Racing Sales price: €25,000 (Syndicates.Racing) Half-sister to Japanese 7f winner Seven Ravens. Dam an Irish 10f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Ferneley (119) out of a maiden (75) half-sister to the dam of 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third High Heeled (122). AL MUDHAFFAR (IRE)

29/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Fairly Fair (Sinndar)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: 145,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Closely related to French 1m 1f 2yo winner Nuwaies (90p; by Iffraaj) and a half-brother to French 9.5-10f winner Don Diego de Vega (92p). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Fairly Ransom (117) and French 8/9f Group 3 winner Graphite (116). ALONZO

25/1 b c Frankel - Shadow Hunter (Arcano)

Owner: Sun Bloodstock Sales price: 380,000gns (Vendor) Full brother to 2023 Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Hans Andersen (106). Dam a Group 3-placed 5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 5-6f winner Brian The Snail (105) out of a Danish 1m winning half-sister to 1000 Guineas third Super Sleuth (113).

ANGILECA (IRE)

19/1 b f Lope de Vega - Gabrielle (Dark Angel)

Owner: John C Oxley Sales price: 525,000gns (Justin Casse For J Oxley) Second foal of a French 14f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to smart 8-12f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) The Black Princess (112) out of a once-raced maiden (70) close relation to Prix du Jockey Club winner Lawman (120) and half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Latice (121). ARMORIAL (IRE)

15/3 b c Camelot - Lady Magdala (Teofilo)

Owner: Teme Valley Racing Sales price: 200,000gns (Richard Ryan) First foal of a maiden half-sister to 2022 dual 12f Group 3 winner Max Vega (115), Listed-placed Irish 10-14f winner Camphor (103; by Camelot) and Listed-placed French 13f 3yo winner Quickstep Lady (95). ASCENDENT (IRE)

15/3 b f Invincible Spirit - Varamini (Siyouni)

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud Sales price: €60,000 (Joseph O’Brien) First foal of a maiden (87) sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane third Volta (115) and half-sister French 8/9f Group 3 winner Calvados Blues (118) and the dam of Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner No Needs Never (107). AZTEC SUN (IRE)

16/4 b c Lope de Vega - Azanara (Hurricane Run)

Owner: Teme Valley Racing Sales price: 150,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock) Half-brother to smart 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Azano (112) and useful 2023 12f-2m winner Aztec Empire (98). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (62) half-sister to Prix Ganay winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Astarabad (122) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Asmara (109; later dam of four-time 8-12f winner Azamour (130). BATED MOON (IRE)

16/2 b f Bated Breath - Sea of Knowledge (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Bronsan Racing Sales price: €14,000 (Bronsan Racing) Half-sister to 2022 dual 5f 2yo winner Ocean Cloud (80). Dam a French 10f winner (83) who was a half-sister to useful 8-10f winner Dukhan (101). BEAUTIFUL DAWN (IRE)

24/4 ch f Starspangledbanner - Balakera (Dansili)

Owner: John C Oxley Sales price: €330,000 (Olivia Perkins Mackey) Half-sister to French 10f 3yo winner Beaux Villages (87). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2022 Australian 12f Group 2 winner Irish Sequel (101) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Balansiya (104p) out of an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (108). BELFUTORO (IRE)

17/5 b f No Nay Never - Queen Titi (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner North Face (103). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (108) who was a full sister to Irish 7.5f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Psalm (118).

Beethoven wins the Dewhurst

BONBON (IRE)

4/2 b f Footstepsinthesand - Under Offer (Bated Breath)

Owner: Glamour & Glory Syndicate Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Basil Martini (93). Dam a maiden (66) half-sister to French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Bayargal (102) and Listed-placed French 5f 2yo winners Bulliciosa (92) and Bargouzine (95) out of an Argentinian 1m Group 2 winner. BREATHLESS SPIRIT (IRE)

8/4 b c Invincible Spirit - Uleavemebreathless (Tiger Hill)

Owner: MyRacehorse/Mrs Wendy O’Leary Sales price: €100,000 (MyRacehorse) Half-brother to 2022 Irish 7f 2yo winner Betterdaysrcoming (90). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (107) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Tobosa (112). CELESTIAL REIGN (IRE)

24/2 b c Zoffany - Sarawati (Haafhd)

Owner: Teme Valley Racing Sales price: €200,000 (Richard Ryan) Full brother to Italian 12f 3yo Group 1 winner/St Leger runner-up Ventura Storm (119) and US 1m 3yo stakes winner Sword Zorro and a half-brother to Listed-placed 6-12f winner Hamaki (100). Dam a maiden (69) half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner Sahool (109) and the dams of very smart middle-distance performer Maraahel (126) and 5/5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Gutaifan (117). CENTURIA (IRE)

3/3 b f Advertise - Treeline (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Blue Devil Racing Stable LLC Sales price: €300,000 (D Hayden for Blue Devil Racing) First foal of a French 12f 3yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to French 1m Group 3 winner Stunning Spirit (118) out of a 12f 3yo winning (81) sister to Fillies’ Mile/Matron Stakes winner Rainbow View (120) and half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Wissahickon (122). CHESSALLA (IRE)

19/2 b f Kessaar - Chellalla (Elnadim)

Owner: Healthy Wood Co Ltd Sales price: €110,000 (John McCormack Bloodstock LLC) Half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Dandalla (105). Dam an Italian/UK 7.5f-1m winner (75) who was a half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Konkan (97). CHINOIS (IRE)

24/4 b f Dark Angel - Summer Daydream (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Ka Hon Tham Sales price: 85,000gns (Pattern Bloodstock) First foal of a Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy winner (92) who was the daughter of a maiden (80) half-sister to Italian 11f Listed winner Orange Sun (103). CHRONICLE ROCK (IRE)

6/5 b f No Nay Never - Loved (Galileo)

Owner: Michael O’Flynn Sales price: €220,000 (Valentine Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 Irish 14f 3yo Listed winner Point King (107). Dam an Irish 11.5f 3yo winner (90) who was a full sister to smart 7-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Battle of Marengo (117) and Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Perhaps (104). CLEVER IMPULSE (USA)

9/5 b f Astern - Pick of The Pack (Lil’s Lad)

Owner: Magnolia Racing Syndicate Sales price: $50,000 (Magnolia II) Half-sister to useful dual 5.5f Listed winner Tobys Heart (106) and 2022 US 5f 2yo winner Worldly Beauty. Dam a US 1m 2yo stakes winner who was a half-sister to US 5f Grade 3 winner Great Attack (117). COURREGES (IRE)

3/4 b f Frankel - Blue Kimono (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: White Birch Farm Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful UK/US 8-10f winner Poet of Life (103) and a three-parts sister to Listed-placed French/US 8-9.5f winner Yukata (97; by Galileo). Dam a French 10f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Beauty Parlour (118). DANDY SANDS (IRE)

5/4 b c Dandy Man - Sense of Victory (Montjeu)

Owner: Bronsan Racing Sales price: €30,000 (Bronsan Racing) Half-brother to Listed-placed Italian 7-11f winner Sens of Emperor. Dam an Irish 12f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 8-8.5f 3yo winner Fortify (117) out of a 7f 2yo winning (82) half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Cool Edge (113). DOMOVOY (IRE)

14/5 b c Camelot - Wholesome (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: LECH Racing & Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Sales price: €94,000 (Not Sold) Third foal of a 1m 3yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 6-9f winner (including twice at Listed level) Stan The Man (115) and Grade 3-placed US 6.5f-1m winner (including at stakes level) Three Technique (108). DREIGE (IRE)

14/4 b c Caravaggio - Swingland (Pivotal)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Australian 8-10f Flat/2m-2m 3f hurdle winner Mighty Oasis. Dam a 1m 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to 10f 2yo Listed winner Under The Rainbow (107), Group 2/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner Starfala (108; dam of 2022 11f 3yo Group 3 winner Stay Alert (116)) and Group 3/Listed-placed 12-14f winner Sweeping Up (106). ECOUTEZ BIEN (IRE)

1/6 ch f No Nay Never - Ruby Quest (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien Sales price: n/a Third foal of a maiden half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7.5f-1m winner Emporio (104) and useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Sherpa (106) out of a useful Irish 1m 2yo winner (101) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7.5f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Psalm (118) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Queen Titi (108; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121)). EMERALD ECLIPSE (IRE)

23/4 gr c Dark Angel - Cut No Ice (Verglas)

Owner: Paul H Redmond & T G Fitzgerald Sales price: 78,000gns (Donnacha O’Brien) Full brother to Group 2/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Frozen Angel (106). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Pipalong (121), 6f 2yo Listed winner Out of Africa (98), Group 2-placed 5f 2yo winner China Eyes (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Silver Shoon (94; later dam of 5f Group 3 winner Came From The Dark (114; by Dark Angel)). FLICKERING HALO (IRE)

2/4 b/gr c Dark Angel - Regency Girl (Pivotal)

Owner: Magnolia Racing Syndicate Sales price: €90,000 (Magnolia II) Half-brother to Group 3-placed US dual 5f winner Elizabeth Darcy (98). Dam a maiden (76) half-sister to 14f Group 3 winner Precious Ramotswe (108), Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner This Is The Day (105) and Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Vanity Rules (100) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (104). GALEN

7/3 ch c Gleneagles - Apache Storm (Pivotal)

Owner: Barry Fowler & T G Fitzgerald & Paul H Redmond Sales price: 55,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Third foal of a fairly useful 6-7f winner (95) who was a half-sister to 10/10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Azmeel (109) and German 1m Listed winner Baisse (103; later dam of Australian 1m Group 1 winner Best of Days (117)). GALILEO SAND (IRE)

26/4 b c Galileo - Messias da Silva (Tale of The Cat)

Owner: Bronsan Racing Sales price: 140,000gns (Bronsan Racing) Half-brother to dual 1m Group 1 winner Amazing Maria (120) and useful UK/French 7-9.5f winner Constantino (103). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (89p) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to US 6f Listed winner One More Power.

Amazing Maria

GOLD COAST GALLEON (FR)

1/3 b/br c Magna Grecia - Byron Bay (Showcasing)

~Owner: Stride Racing Syndicate Sales price: €65,000 (Stride Racing) Second foal of a French 6f 2yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 6.5f 2yo winner Hyper Hyper (94) out of a French 1m 2yo winning (97) half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Giofra (119) and Listed winners Big Baz (1m, twice; 116), Gomati (1m; 99) and Gradara (12f; 108). GOT A CRUSH ON YOU (IRE)

4/3 b f Kessaar - Trump Alexander (Iffraaj)

Owner: Michael Buckley & Mrs Paul Shanahan Sales price: £85,000 (Kevin Blake/Joseph O’Brien) First foal of a maiden (75) half-sister to Group 1-placed Irish 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Insinuendo (111) out of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winning (108) sister to Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Osaila (115). GRAND JOB (USA)

11/5 b f Justify - Sure Route (Ishiguru)

Owner: Mrs Paul Shanahan & M V Magnier Sales price: $105,000 (Fergus Galvin) Closely related to UAE 9.5f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Divine Image (107; by Scat Daddy). Dam a stakes-placed UK/US 8-8.5f winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Motor City (104) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Satulagi (98). HASSHOFFMAN

18/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Asaawir (Royal Applause)

Owner: Stride Racing Syndicate Sales price: 25,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Marsh Hawk (106; dam of 2022 5f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Trillium (111)) and dual 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes third Hairy Rocket (98). Dam a Listed-placed dual 6f 2yo winner (97). IL PELLEGRINO (IRE)

6/5 br c No Nay Never - Fork Lightning (Storm Cat)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful 2022 Irish 5f 2yo winner Hispanic (96) and a half-brother to useful dual 1m 3yo winner Ghaziyah (98). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Aussie Rules (123) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Approach (105; later dam of 10/12f Group 1 winner Coronet (120)). INTO THE GROOVE (IRE)

19/3 b f Invincible Spirit - Sea Mona (Tiz Wonderful)

Owner: Blue Devil Racing Stable LLC Sales price: €180,000 (D Hayden for Blue Devil Racing) Half-sister to US 8.5f 2yo Grade 2 winner California Angel (111). Dam a Listed-placed US 4.5f 2yo winner who was a half-sister to Puerto Rican 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Golden Diamond and US 7f 3yo stakes winner Let Em Shine (121). ISLANDSINTHESTREAM (IRE)

16/3 b c Wootton Bassett - A Mist Opportunity (Foxwedge)

Owner: Williams/Shanahan/Magnier/O’Brien Sales price: €135,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/J O’Brien) Second foal of an Australian 5.5-6f winner who was a half-sister to Australian 1m Group 2 winners Into The Mist and Shrouded In Mist and Australian 7f Listed winner Instinction. JOHN L SULLIVAN (IRE)

27/4 b c Ten Sovereigns - Rip Van Music (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: Kevin Blake Sales price: €70,000 (LR Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2023 1m 3yo winner Indication Rocket (71). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to smart Irish/UK 8-10.5f winner Seussical (118) out of an Irish 1m Group 3/Listed winner (106). KALISPERA (IRE)

25/2 b f Ten Sovereigns - Ask Me Nicely (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs O'Brien Sales price: n/a Closely related to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Emphatic Answer (102; by No Nay Never) and a half-sister to useful 2022 Irish 7.5f 2yo winner La Dolce Vita (91). Dam a maiden (80) close relation to Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121). KELBELLE (IRE)

10/3 b f Inns of Court - Ziggy’s Secret (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €100,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-sister to 6-7f winner Ivasecret (91) and 5-6f 2yo winner He’zanarab (88). Dam a 5-7f winner (91) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Italian 10f Group 1 winner Imperial Dancer (123) and 10.5f Listed winner Lafite (100). KOLACHI (IRE)

14/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Purple Sage (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Stride Racing Syndicate Sales price: 45,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to 10-11f winner The Thunderer (83). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to 1m Listed winner Annabelle’s Charm (107; later dam of Middle Park Stakes winner Charming Thought (116)); family of six-time 8-12f Group/Grade 1 winner St Nicholas Abbey (128). MAJOR OFFENSIVE (USA)

24/1 b c War Front - Seek And Destroy (Verrazano)

Owner: Qatar Racing & E5 Racing Sales price: $475,000 (David Redvers) First foal of a North American 7f/1m 3yo Grade 3 winner (108) who was a three-parts sister to US dual 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Tammy The Torpedo (112) out of a twice-raced maiden half-sister to four-time US 8-9f Grade 3 winner Criminologist (118). MISS ALASKA (IRE)

18/3 b f Kodiac - My Brunette (Arcano)

Owner: EuroLindy Syndicate Sales price: €32,000 (Philip Antonacci) Third foal of a twice-raced maiden (66p) half-sister to smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Grade 1 level) Blond Me (117) out of a once-raced 7f 2yo winning (81p) half-sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Glass Harmonium (121) and dual 12f Group 3 winner Arab Spring (119). MUNASIR (IRE)

20/3 b c Mehmas - Box of Frogs (One Cool Cat)

Owner: Jassim Bin Ali Al Attiyah Sales price: 95,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Closely related to useful triple 7f winner Gothic Empire (98; by Dark Angel). Dam a maiden (50) daughter of a maiden (52) half-sister to 6f Listed winner Splice (114; later dam of 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Soar (110) and UAE 6/7f Listed winner Feet So Fast (119)). MY GOODNESS (IRE)

9/2 b f Ten Sovereigns - Brigids Cross (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Scott C Heider Sales price: 31,000gns (Sam Sangster Bloodstock) Half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner We Are Ninety (105). Dam an unraced sister to Fillies’ Mile winner Listen (117) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Sequoyah (113; later dam of top-class miler Henrythenavigator (131). NAIAD (IRE)

17/2 b f Sea The Stars - Martini Glass (Kitalpha)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Grade 1-placed US prolific 7-8.5f winner (including at Grade 2/3 level; 117) who was the daughter of a US 8-8.5f winning half-sister to Grade 1-placed US 9-13f winner (including at Grade 2/3 level) Montserrat. NESKI SHERELSKI (IRE)

20/4 b c Churchill - Horse Sense (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: Stride Racing Syndicate Sales price: €14,000 (Joseph O’Brien/Kevin Blake) Fourth foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Snippets (105) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Need You Now (103) out of a maiden (60) half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Pearly Shells (121) and US 12f Grade 1 winner Frenchpark (119). NOR TIME NOR TIDE (IRE)

2/3 br c Ten Sovereigns - On Ice (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs O'Brien Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Galleria Borghese (105). Dam an unraced sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104) and US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Sweeter Still (later dam of Vertem Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128).

Kingsbarns wins at Doncaster

OLIGOPOLY

8/4 b c Havana Grey - Noble Cause (Showcasing)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €65,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed Italian 5.5-10.5f winner Fighting King (80) and 2022 UK/Italian 5.5-7.5f 2yo winner Padre Daniele (79). Dam a maiden (23) half-sister to triple 7f/1m Listed winner Dubai’s Touch (110) and UAE 7f Listed winner Grantley Adams (111). PROMPTLY (IRE)

4/3 b f Kingman - Amser (Frankel)

Owner: Scott C Heider Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 11.5f 3yo winner Little Hustle (75p). Dam a maiden (79) half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Passage of Time (115), Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece (117) and King Edward VII Stakes winner Father Time (117). PUENTE ROMANO

29/3 b c Sea The Moon - Craighall (Dubawi)

Owner: Paul H Redmond & T G Fitzgerald Sales price: 55,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to a handful of winners including useful 2022 8.5f 3yo winner Mukaddamah (104). Dam a maiden (66) half-sister to 12f Group 2/Listed winner Connecticut (116), German 11f Listed winner Fleurie Domaine (107) and useful 1m 3yo winner Castleton (113). RELENTLESS FLYER (IRE)

18/3 b f U S Navy Flag - Never Busy (Gone West)

Owner: Stride Racing Syndicate Sales price: €105,000 (Stride Racing) Half-sister to four winners including Irish 7f 2yo winner Relaxed Artist (88p). Dam a maiden half-sister to French Listed winners Saying (7f 2yo; 100), Sonnerie (1m 3yo; 111) and Sunday Doubt (7f 3yo; 107) out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Pas de Response (118). SALAH AL DEEN (IRE)

15/3 b c Magna Grecia - Fasnela (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: The Al Mamoura Partnership Sales price: 125,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed French 9-11f winner Broadway Boogie (103) and the dam of 2023 UAE 6f Group 3 winner Tuz (115) out of a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner (109). SHEPPERTON LODGE

20/4 ch c Lope de Vega - Saltanat (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Stride Racing Syndicate Sales price: 72,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to useful 2023 8-11f 3yo winner Regal Empire (96p). Dam a Czech 10-13f winner who was closely related to Oaks winner Qualify (114) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Shogun (109). SILKEN (IRE)

24/2 ch f Footstepsinthesand - Crown Light (Zamindar)

Owner: Ka Hon Tham Sales price: €50,000 (Pattern Bloodstock) Half-sister to useful 8-10f winner Claim The Crown (105) and 2022 dual 7f 2yo winner Dornoch Castle (88). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Bateel (122) and French 10f 3yo Listed winner Basemah (101). SIOUX ME (IRE)

12/2 ch f Sioux Nation - Emerald Isle (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Bronsan Racing Sales price: €72,000 (Bronsan Racing) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (43) half-sister to French 2yo winners Eden’s Drift (6f; 91) and Estimate (1m; 95) out of a French 5f 2yo Group 3 winner (106). SISSI (IRE)

27/4 ch f Waldgeist - Queen of Power (Medicean)

Owner: Maxwell Morris Sales price: €50,000 (Joseph O’Brien) Half-sister to triple 6f Group 3 winner Garrus (119) and 1m 3yo winners Gin Blossom (89) and Regal Vega (81). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to the dam of 2022 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Persian Force (108). SLUICE (IRE)

29/1 b f Starspangledbanner - Song Maker (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Mrs R J Halley Sales price: 40,000gns (Vendor) First foal of a 10.5f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to Grade 3-placed US 8-8.5f winner Good Governance (111), useful 6f-1m winner Four Seasons (105) and the dam of Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Belvoir Bay (121) out of a 6f 2yo Group 2 winner (103). SPANISH CARA (IRE)

14/4 ch f Raven’s Pass - Spanish Dawn (Helmet)

Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners LLC Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 10.5f winner (61) who was the daughter of a French 6.5f 2yo winning (95p) half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas/Irish Derby winner Desert King (129), Irish 10f Group 3/Listed winner Cairdeas (118) and Group 2/3-placed 6-10f winner Chianti (114). STROMBERG

11/3 b c Iffraaj - Stacey Sutton (Tertullian)

Owner: Teme Valley Racing Sales price: €66,667 (Not Sold) Half-brother to useful Irish triple 1m 3yo winner I Siyou Baby (96). Dam a French 12f winner who was a half-sister to French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Spectre (118) and useful 10-12f 3yo winner Mambo Nights (102). SUPREME SUCCESS (IRE)

25/4 b f Exceed And Excel - Sa Mola (Dabirsim)

Owner: Eric Long Sales price: €130,000 (Justin Casse) First foal of a Listed-placed French 6.5f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Listed winner/German 1000 Guineas third Shalona (104) out of a German 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (99). SWEET DELTA DAWN (USA)

20/4 gr/ro f Air Force Blue - Mercurial (Mizzen Mast)

Owner: Magnolia Racing Syndicate Sales price: $92,000 (Magnolia II) Second foal of an unraced daughter of a US 6f 2yo winning sister to US 6-8.5f winner Saudi Prince; family of US Grade 1 winners Carrick (10f; 116) and Silverbulletday (8.5-10f, four times; 127). TERIFERMA

6/4 ch c Territories - Spritzig (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Bronsan Racing Sales price: 80,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Second foal of a maiden (35) half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner/St Leger runner-up High Accolade (122) and the dam of Group 3 winners Double Or Bubble (6/7f; 112) and Mix And Mingle (7f; 110).

High Accolade (left) wins at Royal Ascot

THE POACHER DALY (IRE)

18/3 br c Inns of Court - Kingdomforthebride (Titus Livius)

Owner: David Cahill Sales price: 165,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock for Joseph O'Brien) Half-brother to fairly useful 5-6f winner Sir Benedict (86). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (75) who was the daughter of a French 7f 2yo winning sister to Cheveley Park Stakes/1000 Guineas winner Ma Biche (125). TWILIGHT HOURS (IRE)

10/3 b f Night of Thunder - White Bullet (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Sales price: €52,000 (Joe Foley) Closely related to Spanish 8-12f winner White Bay (91; by New Bay). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed French dual 1m winner Pimento (106). UNREASONABLE (IRE)

2/5 b f No Nay Never - Silent Thoughts (Galileo)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Sales price: 375,000gns (Newtown Anner Stud/BBA Ireland) Half-sister to 2022 Irish 1m 1f Listed winner Neptune Rock (102). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2-placed Irish 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Yellow Rosebud (117), Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Seeharn (109) and Listed-placed dual 5f winner Dragon Lily (96). WHISPER A PRAYER (IRE)

22/4 br/gr f Caravaggio - Caption (Motivator)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien Sales price: €68,000 (Joseph O’Brien) Half-sister to useful 2022 Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Voce del Palio (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (75) daughter of an unraced sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas third Danehill (126), 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Eagle Eyed (111) and 7f Group 3/Listed winner Shibboleth (118). WINDOW OF TIME (IRE)

22/2 b f Zoffany - Kiss Me Daily (Reliable Man)

Owner: E S Racing Sales price: 75,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock) First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (58) half-sister to Australian 1m Group 1 winner He’s Your Man (124) and French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Perfect Hedge (111; later dam of French 15f Group 2 winner Called To The Bar (121)). ZELESTIAL

23/1 ch f Zoustar - Madernia (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Kia Ora Stud Sales price: 110,000gns (Kia Ora Stud) Half-sister to useful 2022 dual 7f 2yo winner Munch (97). Dam a Listed-placed French 10.5-13f winner (104) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 8-12f winner (including at Listed level) Salouen (122). UNNAMED (IRE)

29/3 b c Teofilo - Alnaas (Dansili)

Owner: Lloyd J Williams Sales price: 300,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Second foal of a 7f 3yo winner (85p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish dual 7f winner Tamadhor (104) out of an Irish 8.5f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Memory (112; later dam of US 2m Grade 2 winner Call To Mind (117) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Recorder (111p)) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Remember Alexander (105; by Teofilo). UNNAMED (FR)

10/2 b/br f Wootton Bassett - Charm Appeal (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: Kia Ora Stud Sales price: 485,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Third foal of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden (56p) half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Ashram (114) and Group 3-placed UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Blackat Blackitten (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

29/5 b c Galileo - Dawn Wall (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland & D L O'Byrne & Mrs J Magnier Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Albula (90). Dam an Australian 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (105) who was closely related to Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Osaila (115) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Obama Rule (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

9/3 b f Saxon Warrior - Day Away (Lookin At Lucky)

Owner: Bernard Heffernan Sales price: 100,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-sister to 1m 3yo winner Nushafreen (79). Dam a once-raced maiden (71) daughter of an Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up (119) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner/Oaks runner-up Quarter Moon (120) and Irish 10f 3yo winner/Oaks third All My Loving (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

20/3 b c Camelot - Egyptian Sky (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Lloyd J Williams Sales price: 120,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Full brother to South African 7f-1m winner Dazzling Sun (92). Dam an unraced close relation to Australian 12/13f Group 3 winner Francis of Assisi (118), Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Look At Me (110) and the dam of Irish 10f Group 2 winner/Derby runner-up Cliffs of Moher (122). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b f Invincible Spirit - Faay (Dark Angel)

Owner: Sharpoor Mistry Sales price: 80,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Lord Uhtred (90p). Dam a maiden sister to dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner Mecca’s Angel (129) and 6/7f Group 3 winner Markaz (121) out of a Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner (104). UNNAMED (USA)

30/4 b f Justify - Fabulous (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 French 10f 3yo Group 1 winner Above The Curve (116) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6.5f 2yo winner Thinking of You (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132) and 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner You’resothrilling (117).

Giant's Causeway

UNNAMED (IRE)

13/2 b f Camelot - Fits Like A Glove (Galileo)

Owner: John P McManus Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 2022 Irish 9-11f 3yo winner Goodie Two Shoes (100p). Dam an unraced half-sister to RP Trophy/Derby winner Authorized (133) out of an unraced half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Brooklyn’s Dance (119; later dam of Arc winner Solemia (123)). UNNAMED (IRE)

4/5 b f Caravaggio - Focus of Attention (Intense Focus)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 2022 Irish 6f 2yo winner Apache Outlaw (99). Dam a fairly useful Irish 5-6f winner (88) who was half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Tobann (111) and 5f 2yo Listed winner Vertiginous (102). UNNAMED (IRE)

14/5 b c No Nay Never - Height of Elegance (Galileo)

Owner: EuroLindy Syndicate Sales price: €235,000 (Philip Antonacci/Joseph O’Brien) Closely related to 2023 Irish 7f 3yo winner Shadowed (92; by Caravaggio) and a half-brother to US 1m Grade 3 winner Zofelle (115) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Queenship (104). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Fillies’ Mile winner Listen (117) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Sequoyah (113; later dam of 2000 Guineas/Sussex Stakes winner Henrythenavigator (131)). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/4 b/br f Churchill - In Her Stride (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: John P McManus Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 2022 Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Didn'thavemuchtodo (102). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (80) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Summertime Legacy (109). UNNAMED (USA)

2/2 b f Karakontie - Kodiak West (Kodiac)

Owner: Magnolia Racing Syndicate Sales price: $75,000 (Justin Casse) First foal of a Listed-placed Spanish/US 8-9f winner (104) who was the daughter of a maiden (63) half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5f winner Good Luck Fox (86); family of Richmond Stakes winner Carrizo Creek (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/4 b c No Nay Never - La Naturel (Silver Frost)

Owner: EuroLindy Syndicate Sales price: €90,000 (M & M Bloodstock) Second foal of a US 6f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner Onthewaytonevrland (100; by No Nay Never) out of an unraced close relation to triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner Charm Spirit (127). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/2 b c No Nay Never - Like A Star (Galileo)

Owner: Lloyd J Williams Sales price: €175,000 (Joseph O’Brien) Closely related to 2022 1m 3yo winner Giovanni Baglione (79; by Caravaggio). Dam a maiden (80) sister to smart 7-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Battle of Marengo (117) and Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Perhaps (104). UNNAMED

21/3 b c Frankel - Midnight Crossing (Dark Angel)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 330,000gns (BBA Ireland) Second foal of a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner (110) who was a half-sister to UAE 12f Group 2 winner Excellent Result (116) out of a once-raced maiden (-p) half-sister to South African 1m Grade 1 winners Front And Centre (109) and Potala Palace (105). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/2 b c Camelot - Patineuse (Peintre Celebre)

Owner: Lloyd J Williams Sales price: 135,000gns (Joseph O’Brien)



Half-brother to German 12f Group 1/Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist (128). Dam an unraced daughter of a French 1m 2yo Listed winner; family of high-class stayer Stradivarius (127).

Protectionist wins the Melbourne Cup