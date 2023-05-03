Dan Briden's Two-Year-Old Guide continues with a look at Sir Michael Stoute's juvenile team for 2023.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and the likes of Karl Burke, William Haggas, Roger Varian and Richard Fahey will appear online soon. But before then - and just to whet your appetite - below are details of the Sir Michael Stoute two-year-old team. The pedigree guide also includes the peak master Timeform ratings of their siblings in brackets.

BERYL

2/5 ch f Lope de Vega - Crystal Zvezda (Dubawi)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 125,000gns (Juddmonte Farms) Half-sister to Listed-placed 2022 triple 1m 3yo winner Crystal Caprice (107). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Crystal Ocean (132), Canadian International winner Hillstar (121) and triple 12f Group 2 winner Crystal Capella (122). CALABRIA

21/4 br f Kingman - Romantica (Galileo)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed dual 10f 3yo winner Brunnera (99). Dam a French 10f Group 1 winner (116) who was a half-sister to French 10/12.5f Listed winner Ideal World (118) and the dam of 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Sangarius (118; by Kingman). CLARBEC

24/2 b f Ulysses - Troarn (Wootton Bassett)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful 2023 dual 1m winner Yaanaas (104p). Dam a Listed-placed French 9.5f 3yo winner (101) who was a full sister to Prix du Jockey Club/Champion Stakes winner Almanzor (132) and a half-sister to Listed-placed dual 1m 2yo winner Natasha (99). EVERYWHERE (IRE)

26/4 ch f Galileo - Ama (Storm Cat)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Closely related to useful 7f 2yo winner Aeonian (100; by Ulysses) and a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Listed winner Lunar Maria (100). Dam a maiden sister to the dam of Prix du Jockey Club winner Study of Man (121) and half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Kingmambo (125) and Poule d’Essai des Pouliches/Prix de Diane winner East of The Moon (123). FAMOUS SHOES

1/3 b c New Approach - Ship’s Biscuit (Tiger Hill)

Owner: Philip Newton Sales price: n/a Closely related to Group 2/3-placed 10-14f winner Mekong (117; by Frankel) and a half-brother to fairly useful 12-13f 3yo winner Pow Wow (92). Dam a Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner (107) who was a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Hi Calypso (114p). GIUDECCA

5/2 b f Ulysses - Echelon (Danehill)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Closely related to Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Provenance (108; by Galileo) and a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes/Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral (121). Dam a Matron Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to dual 1m Group 2 winner Chic (123). IMITATE

19/3 b f Frankel - Mirror Lake (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Dewhurst Stakes third Nostrum (112p), Australian 7.5f Group 2 winner Imaging (117) and Australian 8.5f Listed winner Super Titus (113). Dam a dual 10f Listed winner (112). INHERIT

6/2 b f Kingman - Queen’s Trust (Dansili)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner (120) who was a full sister to useful dual 7f 3yo winner Royal Seal (100) out of a 10f Group 3 winning (110) half-sister to Listed winners Reverie Solitaire (12f; 113) and Urban Castle (13f; 103).

Queen's Trust wins at the Breeders' Cup

INLET

14/1 b f Golden Horn - Intimation (Dubawi)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful UK/Qatari 7f-1m winner Nuance (100). Dam a smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious (116) and Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Mutakayyef (125). ISLANOVA

14/3 b f Frankel - Safina (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to 7f 2yo winner Melnikova (88), closely related to very useful 8-10f 3yo winner Davydenko (111; by Intello) and a half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Marenko (104) and Listed-placed dual 7f winner Potapova (114). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner (100). JAMES WEBB (USA)

6/3 b c American Pharoah - Amuser (Galileo)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Free Solo (106). Dam an unraced sister to Australian 12f Group 2 winner/RP Trophy runner-up Yucatan (118), US 9.5f Grade 3 winner Faufiler (113) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Mount Everest (120) and half-sister to 5f Group 2 winner Planet Five (115). LUCKY HOUR

11/5 b c Time Test - Hayyona (Multiplex)

Owner: James Wigan Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2022 Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge (129; by New Bay). Dam a maiden (62) half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Shimraan (121) out of a French 11.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo winner/Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Shamkiyr (117). MAPLE

3/4 b c Camelot - Spice Trail (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 10f 3yo winner Picual (89). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up New Bay (128) out of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (107). PREVAIL

27/2 ch f Ulysses - Exhort (Dutch Art)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1m Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde (121) and 6f 3yo Listed winner Line of Departure (111). REACHING HIGH (IRE)

1/4 b c Sea The Stars - Estimate (Monsun)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Consort Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 14f-2m winner Evaluation (100) and useful UK/Saudi Arabian 12-14.5f winner Calculation (100). Dam an Ascot Gold Cup winner (118) who was a half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup winner Enzeli (126), Irish Oaks winner Ebadiyla (122) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Edabiya (111).

Estimate wins the Gold Cup

RED PIXIE

16/2 b f Kingman - Desert Diamond (Dubawi)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (91) sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Riposte (115), close relation to French 15.5f Group 3 winner Last Train (118) and 5/6f Listed winner Kind (112; later dam of exceptional 10-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Frankel (147)) and half-sister to US 10f Grade 1/Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner Powerscourt (126). SANTA CROCE

8/4 ch f Pivotal - Nannina (Medicean)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to very useful prolific 5-6f winner Duke of Firenze (116) and useful multiple 6f winner Duke Cosimo (91). Dam a Fillies’ Mile/Coronation Stakes winner (121) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo winners Groom Raider (94) and Queen Scarlet (90). STARLORE

29/4 b c Kingman - Starformer (Dynaformer)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Grade 2-placed Irish/US 7-10f winner (including three times at Listed level) Flavius (118) and Grade 3-placed US 6f-1m winner Oyster Box (103). Dam a US 10f Grade 2 winner (115) who was the daughter of Prix de la Foret winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third Etoile Montante (119). WANDERLUST

7/3 ch f Waldgeist - Dynaforce (Dynaformer)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud Sales price: 65,000gns (Vendor) Closely related to 14f 3yo Listed winner Aljezeera (110; by Frankel) and a half-sister to 2022 1m 2yo winner Miss Dynamic (77p). Dam a US 9.5/10f Grade 1 winner (118) who was a half-sister to US 10/11f Grade 1 winner Cetewayo (120). WINNING POINT

30/3 b f Blue Point - Rehn’s Nest (Authorized)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 320,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 UAE 6f Group 3 winner Meraas (116). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (111) who was the daughter of a useful Irish 7f 2yo winning (101) half-sister to the dam of French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Loch Garman (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

16/3 b c Siyouni - Asyad (New Approach)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: n/a Half-brother to dual 12f Listed winner Katara (108) and useful 8-10f winner Migdam (105). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed 8-12f winner (108) who was a half-sister to German triple 10f Group 3 winner/Preis der Diana runner-up Elle Shadow (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

4/3 b c Sea The Stars - Baino Hope (Jeremy)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 2022 1m 3yo winner Kingmax (108). Dam a French 12.5f Group 2 winner (117) who was a half-sister to French 10f Listed winner Baino Rock (104) out of a French 1m 3yo winning sister to French triple 1m Group 3 winner Take Risks (116). UNNAMED

8/2 b c Lope de Vega - Baldovina (Tale of The Cat)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty (107; later dam of Chesham Stakes winner Arthur Kitt (106) and grandam of 2022 Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style (119p)) and useful 8-10f winner Possible Man (104). Dam a maiden (73) half-sister to Oka Sho winner Jeweler (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

20/4 b c Night of Thunder - Buying Trouble (Hat Trick)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: €270,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Third foal of a 6f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Nucifera (107) out of an unraced half-sister to Preakness Stakes winner War of Will (118), National Stakes winner Pathfork (120) and US 14f Listed winner Tacticus (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/5 b c No Nay Never - Chica Whopa (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 240,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Richmond Stakes winner Barraquero (109) and 2022 Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Pirate Jenny (100). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (90) who was closely related to Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner Jezebel (104) out of a French 6f 2yo winner (90).

Toormore in winning action

UNNAMED (IRE)

3/3 b c Blue Point - Danetime Out (Danetime)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 270,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to seven winners, notably high-class 6f-1m winner (including at Group 1 level) Toormore (123) and dual 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Estidhkaar (121). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed 7-8.5f winner Easaar (117). UNNAMED

8/2 b c Lope de Vega - Forest Crown (Royal Applause)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 420,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to 10f Group 3 winner Forest of Dean (113), Group 2/Listed-placed French 7.5f 2yo winner Golden Crown (103) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7.5f-1m 3yo winner Rionach (103). Dam a Listed-placed 6-8.5f winner (105) who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Crowded House (122) and the dam of Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Brando (123). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/5 ch c New Bay - Ispanka (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: 260,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock/Al Shaqab) Half-brother to dual 10f winner Shanghai Silver (94). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to triple 1m Group 1 winner Esoterique (123) and French 10f 3yo Group 2 winners Archange d’Or (116) and Russian Cross (121). UNNAMED

9/4 ch c New Bay - Parabola (Galileo)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 325,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Psychedelic Funk (112), 2022 5.5/6f Listed winner Gale Force Maya (113) and useful multiple 6-9f winner Gurkha Friend (102). Dam a maiden (72p) daughter of a dual 1m Listed winner (107). UNNAMED

17/1 b f Sea The Stars - Rux Power (Kingman)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful 7f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Brevity (108) and Grade 1-placed UK/US 8-10f winner Concise (107) out of a 1m 3yo winning (86) sister to 6/7f 2yo Group 2 winner Daggers Drawn (114).