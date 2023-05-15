The early signs are very encouraging and Eve Johnson Houghton gives Dan Briden the inside track on his powerful two-year-old team for this season.

BATED BREEZE (IRE)

2/4 b c Bated Breath - Olga Da Polga (Casamento)

Owner: Neal And Sheralee Grayston Sales price: €35,000 (Gary Moore Racing) First foal of an unraced half-sister to useful Irish 10f 3yo winner Southern Lights (106); family of top-class middle-distance performer High Chaparral (132) and Prix de Diane winner Fancy Blue (119p). “As I rather expected, he was very green first time out at Goodwood. However, he ended up running a lovely race - his last furlong was his best furlong. We were very pleased with that run, and I’d hope he will be winning races before long.” BIG BROWN BEAR (IRE)

18/3 b c Kodiac - Smokey Quartz (Dark Angel)

Owner: J Allison & G C Stevens Sales price: €30,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Full brother to 2022 7.5f 3yo winner Profound Alexander (76). Dam a maiden (72) half-sister to smart Irish 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Making Light (110). “He has taken a little time to come to himself, but the penny is just starting to drop with him. Whilst he isn’t the biggest he is strong, and his more recent work has been promising.” BOBSLEIGH

3/4 b g Elzaam - Lady Rosebud (Sir Prancealot)

Owner: The Woodway 20 Sales price: €17,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) First foal of a Irish multiple 7f-1m winner (70) who was a half-sister to multiple 5-6f winner Firenze Rosa (79). “He won really nice at Brighton and did so in a good time. I would imagine he will improve for that first run and given how he coped with the downhill track at Brighton, it makes sense to aim him at the Woodcote at Epsom next month.”

CLYDE BAY

6/5 b c Cable Bay - Quiet Protest (Kingmambo)

Owner: T Smith & Partner Sales price: 40,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Full brother to 6f 3yo Listed winner Jouska (102) and a half-brother to Listed-placed UK/UAE 6.5-7f winner Wasim (105) and fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Object (91). Dam a US 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Silk Forest (105). “A big colt who is a lovely mover. He will need a bit of time but should be a nice horse when he gets his act together.” DARROCH

14/3 b c Time Test - Limelite (Dark Angel)

Owner: Viscount Astor Sales price: 40,000gns (Highflyer/E Johnson-Houghton) First foal of a 5.5-7f winner (80) who was closely related to dual 5f 2yo winner Dangerous Moonlite (89) out of a maiden half-sister to South African 6f Grade 3 winner Purple Orchid. “An extremely nice colt who would be up the pecking order on what we’ve seen of him so far. I hope to have him running soon and I imagine he might even go to Newbury for that good 6f race if he’s ready.” DARYSINA GOLD

16/2 b f Golden Horn - Darysina (Smart Strike)

Owner: Ever Equine & J Whitworth Sales price: 17,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-sister to useful 1m 2yo winner Ejtyah (96) and useful 7f 3yo winner Great King (95). Dam a maiden (83) half-sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Daryakana (120p; later dam of Prix Ganay winner Dariyan (126)) and French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Daramsar (116). “Almost inevitably given her pedigree, she is a backend of the year sort of filly. However, she does particularly well at this stage.” DAYMER BAY (IRE)

13/3 b c Expert Eye - Reset In Blue (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Marc Middleton-Heath Sales price: 15,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to Japanese 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Shock Action. Dam an Italian 8/10f Listed winner (105) who was closely related to Italian 12f Group 3 winner Romantic Wave (113) and a half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Dematil (98). “A lovely colt who has come to hand quicker than I thought he would. He is just getting himself organised and won’t be more than two or three weeks away from making an appearance.”

Daryakana wins in Hong Kong

DRAMATIC EFFECT

11/2 ch f Bated Breath - Darayna (Dutch Art)

Owner: The Daryana Partnership Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 3yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to useful 1m 2yo winner Ejtyah (96) and useful 7f 3yo winner Great King (95) out of a maiden (83) half-sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Daryakana (120p; later dam of Prix Ganay winner Dariyan (126)). “She will look the part, work well and then suddenly start growing again. It’s all been a bit stop-start with her as a result.” ETHANDUN (IRE)

23/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Tears In My Eyes (Lilbourne Lad)

Owner: Simon Munir, Isaac Souede & A Bromley Sales price: €24,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Fourth foal of a maiden half-sister to US 6f Grade 1 winner Rich Tapestry (123) and Irish 7f 2yo winner Hazy Glow (91) out of a maiden (77) sister to 2000 Guineas/Eclipse Stakes winner Refuse To Bend (128) and half-sister to Melbourne Cup winner Media Puzzle (117). “An extremely nice colt who ran a lovely first race at Goodwood last week. The winner had had a run and I think that was the deciding factor in many ways, though the easy ground also played a part as he just had his turn of foot blunted somewhat. I would be hoping for him to step up on that considerably and make a nice two-year-old, especially over another furlong or two.” GOLD MINX

10/5 b f Havana Gold - Coquette Noire (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: HP Racing Havana Gold Sales price: 43,000gns (Highflyer/Shefford Bloodstock) Half-sister to useful 8.5-9.5f winner Thunderbolt Rocks (95). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (85) who was closely related to disqualified 1000 Guineas winner Jacqueline Quest (113; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line of Duty (121)). “Like a good few of my two-year-olds this year, she is just taking a bit of time to come to herself. However, she does go particularly well, and I would hope to see her making up into a nice two-year-old from the middle of the season.” GOVERNEMENT CALL (IRE)

3/2 b c Soldier’s Call - Peticoatgovernement (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: n/a Second foal of a useful Irish 5-6f winner (99) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 2/3 winner Larchmont Lad (112) out of an unraced half-sister to Premio Parioli winner Spirit of Desert (111). “A similar story with him. He is taking time to come to hand but shows ability and should be in action during the summer.” GREAT ACCLAIM

26/2 b c Aclaim - Freedom Spirit (Muhaarar)

Owner: G Owen Sales price: 35,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of an unraced half-sister to five-time 5f Group 1 winner Sole Power (125), Group 3-placed prolific 5-7f winner Cornus (102) and Listed-placed French 5f 2yo winner Sotka (99; later dam of French 3yo Group 3 winners Fas (6f; 117) and Silva (1m 1f; 111)).



“A sizeable colt who moves very well. He shows us plenty of promise in his work, and I will aim to run him in one of the nicer novice/maiden races within the next month or so.”

Sole Power wins the Nunthorpe

HIGH POINT (IRE)

11/4 b c New Bay - Pacharana (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Anthony Pye-Jeary & David Ian Sales price: 34,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Second foal of a Listed-placed multiple 10-12f winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Matthew Flinders (109) and Grade 2/Listed-placed US 5.5-6f winner Misericordia (103). “A beautiful mover with a great, long stride and just a lovely horse in general. He is a typical New Bay in that regard, and we’ve obviously had some luck with his progeny before courtesy of Jumby. I would say he is about a month or so away from running, possibly at one of the Newbury meetings.” JUNIPER BERRIES

18/2 b f Expert Eye - Tricksy Spirit (Lethal Force)

Owner: Norman Court Stud & Jon Mitchell Sales price: 28,000gns (Norman Court Stud) Second foal of a Listed-placed 5.5-6f winner (95) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 6-7f winner Esprit de Midas (100) and fairly useful 1m 3yo winner Campari (89) out of a 6f-1m winning (81) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Intense Pink (110) and 6f 2yo winner/RP Trophy third Henrik (112). “A very nice filly who won easily on her debut at Bath. She was due to run at Salisbury last weekend, but obviously that was abandoned due to the weather. The Marygate at York is probably where will go now as I think she could be one for Royal Ascot, so we need to find out for certain.” MERCIAN WARRIOR (IRE)

12/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Loquacity (Diktat)

Owner: The Buckingham Partnership II Sales price: €52,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson-Houghton) Half-brother to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Agent Allison (106), Listed-placed dual 6f 3yo winner Sir Thomas Gresham (105) and fairly useful multiple 5f-1m winner Colonel Frank (89). Dam an unraced daughter of a 7f 3yo Listed winner (107). “A strapping colt who has a huge stride on him. I would think he is around six weeks away from making an appearance and I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do. He’s more than all right.” REVENUE (IRE)

26/3 ch c Profitable - Exceed My Budget (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Eden Racing IV Sales price: €22,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to useful 2022 Irish 10.5f winner Entropy (103). Dam an unraced half-sister to 10/10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Azmeel (109) and German 1m Listed winner Baisse (103; later dam of Australian 1m Group 1 winner Best of Days (117)). “He rather did what we expected him to do when beating a subsequent winner at Brighton first time out. The race at Windsor on Monday obviously became a farce thanks to our lad managing to hit a stray goose 2f out! He is a very sharp, speedy two-year-old who should provide his owners with lots more fun before the season’s over.” RINNOVATI (ITY)

6/3 ch f Churchill - Rabiosa Fiore (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 2 & Mrs A G Kavanagh Sales price: €200,000 (Marco Bozzi) Half-sister to 2022 Italian triple 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner Amalaura (101) and Group 2-placed 2022 6-7f 2yo winner Rage of Bamby (100). Dam a Listed-placed Italian 6f-1m winner (88). “A half-sister to our good two-year-old of last season, Rage of Bamby. This is a lovely, big-striding daughter of Churchill who will just need a little bit of time and probably won’t be in action until midsummer. At this stage, she is of similar ability to her half-sister.”

Lily's Angel