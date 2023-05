Dan Briden takes you through the pedigree of Aidan O'Brien's two-year-old team for 2023 - and what a team it is.

ADMIRALOFTHEWHITE (IRE)

9/2 b c Ten Sovereigns - Fancy Vivid (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: €220,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Zihba (109) and useful 5.5-6f winner Bergerac (105). Dam a twice-raced maiden (69) half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Bungee Jump (101); family of top-class sprinter Dream Ahead (133) and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Fairyland (116). AIR COMMANDER (IRE)

16/2 b c Kingman - Azafata (Motivator)

Owner: Brant, Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-brother to May Hill Stakes winner/Irish Oaks runner-up/Oaks third Fleeting (115) and French 10.5/14f Listed winner Jannah Flower (116). Dam a Spanish 10.5-14f winner (92) who was a half-sister to the dam of 1m Group 3/Listed winner Ladys First (111). ALABAMA (IRE)

10/1 b/br c No Nay Never - Dream The Blues (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Closely related to Norfolk Stakes/Phoenix Stakes winner Sioux Nation (116; by Scat Daddy). Dam a once-raced 6f 2yo winner (75p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7-8.5f winner Colour Blue (100) and the dam of dual 6f Group 3 winner My Catch (115). ANDROMEDA (IRE)

31/1 ch f Galileo - Missvinski (Stravinsky)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Prix de Diane third Peaceful (115) and Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Easter (107). Dam a French 6/6.5f Listed winner (116).

AUTUMN WINTER (IRE)

22/3 b c Galileo - Quidura (Dubawi)

Owner: Peter M Brant & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Grade 1-placed US 8-9f winner (including at Grade 2/3 level; 118) who was a half-sister to Italian 10f Group 1 winner Querari (121), German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Quasillo (115) and Group 2-placed 8-8.5f winner (including at Listed level) Sharja Bridge (117). BATTLE CRY (IRE)

17/4 b/br c No Nay Never - I’ll Have Another (Dragon Pulse)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a German 1m 2yo Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of an Irish 10.5f 3yo winning (90) half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Icon Dream (106) and the dam of Phoenix Stakes/Matron Stakes winner La Collina (115). BATTLE FLEET (FR)

27/4 b c Siyouni - Pagua (Zamindar)

Owner: Westerberg, Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Brant Sales price: €210,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Full brother to Listed-placed French dual 1m 2yo winner Paramount (104). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner/Prix de Diane third Paita (115), Preis der Diana winner Puntilla (108) and the dam of Italian 10f Group 1 winner Potemkin (120). BRILLIANT (IRE)

30/4 ch f Gleneagles - Plying (Hard Spun)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: 650,000gns (M V Magnier) Half-sister to Sussex Stakes/2022 July Cup winner Alcohol Free (123) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Alexander James (102). Dam a French 6.5-7f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 5f 2yo winner Kissing Lights (97). CAMBRIDGE (IRE)

13/4 b c Dubawi - Amerique (Galileo)

Owner: Peter M Brant & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 10f 3yo Listed winner Maqsad (108). Dam a Listed-placed French 12f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Ame Bleue (112; by Dubawi) and 2022 French 12f Listed winner Any Time Soon (107) out of Prix de Diane winner Aquarelliste (123). CARNEGIE HALL (IRE)

20/2 b c No Nay Never - Compression (First Defence)

Owner: EuroLindy, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a thrice-raced maiden half-sister to 2022 French 12f 3yo Listed winner Elegant Verse (100) out of a Cheveley Park Stakes/1000 Guineas winner (118) who was a half-sister to the dam of Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye (124). CHANTILLY (IRE)

4/1 b c Galileo - Bridal Dance (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful Irish/Australian 9-12.5f winner Iowa (100), a three-parts brother to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Royal Dornoch (113; by Gleneagles) and a half-brother to German 1000 Guineas/US 10f Grade 2 winner Hawksmoor (115) and Group 2-placed 6f 2yo winner Magical Fire (99). Dam a maiden (62) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Millennium Dragon (116).

Royal Dornoch (far side) wins the Royal Lodge

CHEMISTRY (IRE)

24/4 gr c Kingman - Highest Ever (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-brother to French 12/15f Listed winner Joie de Soir (114) and Group 3-placed French 10f 3yo winner Villa d’Amore (102). Dam an unraced daughter of a French 10f Group 1 winning (119) sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Fragrant Mix (124). CITY OF TROY (USA)

7/3 b c Justify - Together Forever (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Bertinelli (102p) and a half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Military Style (106) and Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Absolute Ruler (99). Dam a Fillies’ Mile winner (110) who was a full sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117) and a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121). CONTENT (IRE)

9/3 b f Blue Point - Badr Al Badoor (Acclamation)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: €420,000 (M V Magnier) Half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Archer’s Dream (109) and useful triple 7f winner Hickory (99p). Dam a useful 6-6.5f winner (106) who was a half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Profitable (124) and 6f Group 3/Listed winner Ridge Ranger (116). DEMOCRACY (IRE)

18/3 b c No Nay Never - Ruby Tuesday (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2022 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Midnight Mile (103p). Dam a maiden (76) three-parts sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner/Oaks runner-up Quarter Moon (120), Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Yesterday (119) and Irish 10f 3yo winner/Oaks third All My Loving (113). DIEGO VELAZQUEZ (IRE)

29/4 b c Frankel - Sweepstake (Acclamation)

Owner: Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 2,400,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Closely related to high-class multiple 8.5f-2m winner (including at Group 1 level) Broome (123) and Group 1-placed 7-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Point Lonsdale (117; both by Australia). Dam a 5f 2yo Listed winner (98).

Broome is on top at Meydan

DUBLIN (IRE)

14/2 b c Dubawi - Marvellous (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Fort Myers (108). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (116) who was a full sister to several winners including 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114) and 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120). EDWARDIAN (USA)

12/4 b/br c No Nay Never - Data Dependent (More Than Ready)

Owner: Derrick Smith, Mrs J Magnier, Michael Tabor, Craig Bernick Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2022 Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Aspen Grove (95; by Justify). Dam a Grade 3-placed US 1m 2yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter (111) and Group 2-placed 2022 dual 7f 2yo winner (including at Listed level) Victory Dance (103p). GASPARE GABRIELLI (IRE)

12/4 b c No Nay Never - Chenchikova (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Prix de Diane winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Fancy Blue (119p), French 12/12.5f Listed winner Casterton (116) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Smuggler’s Cove (114). Dam an Irish 7.5f 2yo winner (96) who was a full sister to top-class 7-12f winner (six times at Group/Grade 1 level, including the Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf) High Chaparral (132). HENRY ADAMS (IRE)

23/2 br c No Nay Never - Jigsaw (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of a maiden (71) sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Mohawk (116) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winning (109) half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Blue Angel (107). HIS MAJESTY (IRE)

5/1 b c No Nay Never - Czabo (Sixties Icon)

Owner: Smith, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 325,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful Irish dual 6f winner Coill Avon (103p) and 2022 8-8.5f 3yo winner Spanish (90). Dam a 1m Group 3/Listed winner (107) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (87). HOUSE OF AVIZ (USA)

23/1 b c Uncle Mo - Coin Broker (Montjeu)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Sales price: n/a Full brother to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies runner-up Donna Veloce (118). Dam a maiden (69) half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Great War Eagle (111) out of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Cash Run (119). IGOR STRAVINSKY (IRE)

13/2 b c No Nay Never - Hermosa (Galileo)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner (118) who was a full sister to 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (119) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed Irish 5-6.5f winner (including three times at Group 3 level) Fire Lily (115).

Hermosa wins the QIPCO 1000 Guineas

ISAAC DAVIS (IRE)

9/5 b c Dubawi - Zagitova (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Garswood (122) out of an unraced close relation to Group 1-placed dual 7f winner (including at Group 3 level)/1000 Guineas fourth Infallible (114; later dam of smart milers Mutakayyef (125) and Veracious (116)). JOHANNES BRAHMS

24/2 b c Siyouni - Illaunmore (Shamardal)

Owner: Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 200,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 2022 dual 5f 3yo winner Dream By Day (81). Dam a Listed-placed UK/French dual 1m winner (105) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winning (96) half-sister to Listed winners Pepita (7f; 102) and Redolent (1m; 109). JOHN STEINBECK (IRE)

31/1 b c Dubawi - Coolmore (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Third foal of an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner who was a full sister to 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous (116), Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114), 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120), Australian dual 12f Group 2 winner The Taj Mahal (119) and 2022 Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Toy (110). MATRIKA (IRE)

19/2 b f No Nay Never - Muravka (High Chaparral)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2022 Japanese 10f Grade 3 winner Unicorn Lion (124) and a half-sister to Coventry Stakes/Prix Morny winner The Wow Signal (118) and French 7f 2yo Listed winner Miss Infinity (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish dual 1m Listed winner Tolpuddle (112). MAYFAIR (IRE)

13/3 ch f Justify - Clemmie (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (118P) who was a full sister to Dewhurst Stakes/2000 Guineas winner Churchill (126) and Irish 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Blenheim Palace (114) out of Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner/Queen Mary runner-up Meow (108).

Clemmie pictured winning the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes

MERIWETHER LEWIS (USA)

1/4 b c Quality Road - Kissed By Angels (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (108) who was a full sister to high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). MILITARY

29/1 b c Siyouni - Hostess (Iffraaj)

Owner: Westerberg, Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Brant Sales price: 375,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) First foal of a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Australian 7-10f winner Mr Garcia (104) out of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winning (99) half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Fickle (95; grandam of 2000 Guineas/Derby winner Camelot (128)). NAVY SEAL (IRE)

2/2 b c Dubawi - Athena (Camelot)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to Irish dual 7f Group 3 winner Never Ending Story (108). Dam a US 10f Grade 1 winner (113) who was a full sister to Group 2-placed Irish 7-9.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Goddess (112) and a three-parts sister to Irish Oaks winner Bracelet (114) and 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Wading (116p). OKLAHOMA CITY (IRE)

27/1 b c Galileo - Just Wonderful (Dansili)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 117) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 5-6f winner Lost Treasure (118) out of a 7f 2yo Group 2 winning (116p) sister to Irish Oaks winner Bracelet (114) and three-parts sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Athena (113). OLD FAITHFUL (FR)

17/2 b c Siyouni - Sapa Inca (Galileo)

Owner: Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: €580,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) First foal of a 14f 3yo Listed winner who was a full sister French 7f 2yo Group 1 winner Johannes Vermeer (122), Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Elizabeth Browning (103), Group 1-placed Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Wembley (113) and Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Petite Mustique (107p). RIVER TIBER (IRE)

15/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Transcendence (Arcano)

Owner: Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 480,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to 5/6f Listed winner Mister Manannan and Group/Grade 3-placed UK/US 5-8.5f winner (including at stakes level) Shermeen (94; later dam of Phoenix Stakes winner Sudirman (112) and 2022 Dee Stakes winner Star of India (111)). THE EUPHRATES

25/4 b c Frankel - Auld Alliance (Montjeu)

Owner: Smith, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 800,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch) Full brother to Irish/US 10-12f winner Modus Operandi (107). Dam a useful UK/US 10-12f winner (102) who was a half-sister to 2000 Guineas/King George winner/Derby runner-up Golan (129) and Dante Stakes winner/Derby runner-up Tartan Bearer (127). UNQUESTIONABLE (FR)

7/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Strawberry Lace (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Al Shaqab, Coolmore, Westerberg Sales price: €340,000 (Mandore International Agency) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Pastiche (80p) out of a Group 3-placed 5-7f winner (107).

Luxembourg lands the Irish Champion

VANILLA (IRE)

4/4 b f Camelot - Attire (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to Vertem Futurity Trophy/2022 Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg (128) and Group 3-placed 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Hiawatha (101) and a half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 2 winner Leo de Fury (114) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Sense of Style (101). Dam a maiden (76) sister to 12f Group 3 winner Forgotten Voice (116). VELVET (IRE)

11/3 b f Fastnet Rock - Ballydoyle (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Monday (93) and a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo winner Leinster House (96p). Dam a Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up (113p) who was a full sister to smart 6-10f winner (four times at Group 1 level, including the Irish 1000 Guineas) Misty For Me (122; later dam of triple Group 1 winners Roly Poly (1m; 121) and U S Navy Flag (6/7f; 125)). WINGSPAN (IRE)

4/2 b f Dubawi - Hydrangea (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of an 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (119) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). YLANG YLANG

9/3 b f Frankel - Shambolic (Shamardal)

Owner: Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 1,500,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) First foal of a Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to eight-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Viva Pataca (125) and US 9/10f Grade 1 winner Laughing (117). UNNAMED (USA)

1/4 b c Galileo - Abel Tasman (Quality Road)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Second foal of a US six-time 8-9f Grade 1 winner (124) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to US 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Bevo (119) and US 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Moonlight Sonata (107; later dam of US 8.5f Grade 2 winners Beethoven (110) and Wilburn (123)). UNNAMED (USA)

15/2 ch f Justify - Alice Springs (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 5.5f 2yo winner Prettiest (97). Dam a very smart 7f-1m winner (including three times at Group 1 level)/1000 Guineas third (122) who was a sister to Group 2/Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner Criteria (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Hence (106).

Alice Springs

UNNAMED (IRE)

28/1 b c Galileo - Alive Alive Oh (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 600,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Full brother to 2022 Lancashire Oaks winner Free Wind (122p). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to Japanese dual 10f Grade 3 winner Crescendo Love (120). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/5 b c Galileo - Amicus (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Full brother to Listed-placed Irish 10.5f-2m winner Okita Soushi (111). Dam a smart Australian 6f-1m winner (including at Group 1 level) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Australian 5-6f winning half-sister to Golden Jubilee Stakes/July Cup winner Starspangledbanner (128). UNNAMED (IRE)

7/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Asidious Alexander (Windsor Knot)

Owner: Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 575,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Agent For M V Magnier/White Birch) Second foal of a Group 3-placed 6-7f 2yo winner (including at Listed level; 99) who was a half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Accepted (99), Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner May Day Queen (83) and useful triple 6f 2yo winner Beatbox Rhythm (100). UNNAMED (IRE)

24/1 b c No Nay Never - Beauly (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 650,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 2022 10f 3yo Listed winner Missed The Cut (121). Dam a US 8.5f Listed winner (103) who was a half-sister to four-time 6/7f Listed winner Gusto (116) out of a US 8/8.5f Grade 3 winner. UNNAMED

24/3 b c Frankel - Blue Waltz (Pivotal)

Owner: Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 1,900,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Full brother to French 1m 2yo winner Blue Boat (97). Dam a useful triple 10f winner (105) who was a half-sister to UK dual 7f Group 3/US 9.5f Grade 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third Fantasia (116) and Irish 12f Group 3 winner Pink Symphony (109; dam of 2022 US 11f Grade 1 winner Highland Chief; 118). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/4 b f Kingman - Could It Be Love (War Front)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 1-placed 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Adelaide River (103). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (110) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Uncle Mo (127p). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/2 b c Galileo - Danedrop (Danehill)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to Chester Vase winner Venice Beach (117) and Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Broadway (108) and a half-brother to Arc/King George winner Danedream (132). Dam unraced.

Venice Beach wins at Chester

UNNAMED (USA)

5/3 b f No Nay Never - Diamondsandrubies (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a Closely related to once-raced 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Diamondsareforever (78p; by Justify) and a half-sister to useful 7f 2yo winner Diamond Sparkles (101). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Group 1 winner (114) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner How High The Moon (100). UNNAMED (IRE)

27/4 b c Sea The Stars - Greenisland (Fasliyev)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: 300,000gns (M V Magnier) Full brother to UAE 1m Listed winner Boerhan (102) and a half-brother to French 5f 2yo Listed winner Shamshon (108). Dam a useful Irish 1m 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

21/3 b c Galileo - Hazariya (Xaar)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Derby/Irish Derby winner Harzand (126), Group 1-placed Irish dual 7f 2yo winner (including at Group 3 level) Harasiya (108), Australian 8/12f Listed winner Haripour (105) and Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Hazarafa (110). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/1 b c Galileo - I Can Fly (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 115) who was a half-sister to 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109) out of a maiden (83) half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Landseer (125). UNNAMED (IRE)

21/4 b f Galileo - Inca Princess (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to French 7f 2yo Group 1 winner Johannes Vermeer (122), Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Elizabeth Browning (103), Group 1-placed Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Wembley (113) and Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Petite Mustique (107p). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (82). UNNAMED (FR)

12/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Just With You (Sunday Break)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: €550,000 (Michael Vincent Magnier) Half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Penja (112) and French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Taos (106). Dam an unraced sister to UAE 9.5f Group 2 winner Frankyfourfingers (121) and a half-sister to the dam of French 1m 2yo Listed winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches runner-up Texas (112; by Wootton Bassett).

Legatissimo scored under Ryan Moore

UNNAMED (IRE)

26/5 b c Galileo - Legatissimo (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up (122) who was the daughter of an Irish 10f 3yo winning (86) sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner (including the Irish Derby and Ascot Gold Cup)/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133). UNNAMED (USA)

22/3 b f Justify - Liscanna (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Mrs E M Stockwell Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Hit It A Bomb (114) and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Brave Anna (112). Dam an Irish 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner The Bogberry (116) and Irish 10f 3yo winner/Oaks second Ennistymon (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

9/5 b f Galileo - Mecca’s Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner Hudson River (88). Dam a dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner (129) who was a full sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Markaz (121) out of a Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

24/4 b c Galileo - Meow (Storm Cat)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Full brother to Dewhurst Stakes/2000 Guineas winner Churchill (126), Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie (118P) and Irish 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Blenheim Palace (114). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner/Queen Mary runner-up (108) who was the daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Airwave (120). UNNAMED (USA)

22/3 b c Justify - Milam (Street Sense)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: $1,100,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to 2022 US 1m 3yo winner Lakota Spirit. Dam a US 6f 3yo stakes winner (107) who was a half-sister to six-time US 8-9f Grade 1 winner (including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf) Rushing Fall (122).

Minding was an impressive winner of the 2016 Oaks

UNNAMED (IRE)

28/1 b c Dubawi - Minding (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of a high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks; 127) who was a full sister to 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). UNNAMED (USA)

12/1 b f Justify - Misty For Me (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to triple 6/7f Group 1 winner U S Navy Flag (125), triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Roly Poly (121) and US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Cover Song (106). Dam a smart 6-10f winner (four times at Group 1 level, including the Irish 1000 Guineas; 122) who was a full sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Ballydoyle (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/4 ch c Galileo - Muwakaba (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Closely related to Group 1-placed Irish 7-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level)/Irish Oaks runner-up Cayenne Pepper (113; by Australia). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (97) who was the daughter of a 12.5f 3yo winning (85) half-sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner/exceptional broodmare Urban Sea (126) and 2000 Guineas winner King’s Best (132). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/1 b c Frankel - Night Visit (Sinndar)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Closely related to Irish Derby winner Trading Leather (124) and Listed-placed Irish/Australia 11-12.5f winner Wexford Town (107; both by Teofilo). Dam an unraced daughter of a French 7f 2yo winning (84) sister to 1000 Guineas/Champion Stakes winner Hatoof (124). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/2 b c Galileo - Palace (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Full brother to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winners High Definition (120) and Innisfree (110). Dam an Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was closely related to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains third Furner’s Green (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/2 ch f Justify - Peach Tree (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner (101) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas/Oaks winner Love (125) and Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Flattering (104) and a half-sister to dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Lucky Kristale (110).

Love runs away with the Oaks

UNNAMED

21/3 ch c Frankel - Precieuse (Tamayuz)

Owner: Brant, Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner (116) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed French 10f 3yo winner Peut Etre (107) and Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Baccarat (121) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner (105). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/4 b c Lord Kanaloa - Promise To Be True (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2022 Irish 7f 2yo winner Maybe Just Maybe (90). Dam a Group 1-placed Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Maybe (117p; later dam of RP Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)) UNNAMED (IRE)

28/4 b f Galileo - Red Evie (Intikhab)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: n/a Full sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe/Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up/Oaks third Divinely (104), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Magical Dream (109) and Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Best In The World (110; later dam of Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122)). Dam a Lockinge Stakes winner (117). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/2 ch f Galileo - Tepin (Bernstein)

Owner: M Tabor, Mrs J Magnier, D Smith, Westerberg Sales price: n/a Third foal of a six-time 8/8.5f Grade/Group 1 winner (including the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Queen Anne Stakes; 125) who was a full sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 6-8.5f winner Prime Cut (106) and a half-sister to US triple 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Vyjack (119). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/2 b c Camelot - The Fairy (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 450,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to French 12.5f 3yo winner Seelie (77). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Chelsea Rose (121; later dam of St Leger winner Kew Gardens (127)), Australian 12.5f Group 3 winner Downdraft (118) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner European (110).

Ryan Moore and Found edge past Golden Horn in the 2015 Turf