Kirsten Rausing and bloodstock agents Richard Brown and David Redvers their two-year-olds to follow this season.

RICHARD BROWN (Bloodstock Agent) BRIGHT THUNDER (IRE)

31/3 b f Night of Thunder - Purplest (Iffraaj)

Trainer: Karl Burke Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 270,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2023 7f 3yo Listed winner Iconic Moment (99). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2/3-placed multiple 5-6f winner Taajub (110). “A particularly good looking yearling. We paid plenty for her, but she was pretty outstanding from a physical viewpoint, and she’s obviously had a big update to her page with Iconic Moment winning a Listed race earlier in the year. I’d hope to see her running sometime in the summer though she hasn’t been with Karl all that long.” WINNING POINT

30/3 b f Blue Point - Rehn’s Nest (Authorized)

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 320,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 UAE 6f Group 3 winner Meraas (116). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (111) who was the daughter of a useful Irish 7f 2yo winning (101) half-sister to the dam of French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Loch Garman (113). “A gorgeous filly who is by an exciting young stallion and out of a mare who placed in an Irish 1000 Guineas. She would be the most forward of the two-year-olds I bought for Saeed Suhail, and I would expect to see her out during the early stages of the summer over 6f. She could be nice.” UNNAMED

16/2 gr f Twilight Son - Babylon Lane (Lethal Force)

Trainer: Karl Burke Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: £360,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful 2022 multiple 6f 3yo winner Brazen Idol (74). Dam a once-raced maiden (40) half-sister to Listed-placed 2yo winners Sabre (5f; 101) and Wave Aside (6f; 104) and fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Mr Sandicliffe (95). “We had a bit of luck from this vendor last year with Bright Diamond, who was also owned by Sheikh Rashid for Karl Burke and finished third in the Cheveley Park. This filly did an exceptionally quick breeze and looks to be a very sharp, forward individual. I don’t think that horses bought from the breeze ups need more than one run before Royal Ascot, and I very much hope she can achieve enough on her debut to justify a trip there in June.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

16/5 b c No Nay Never - Catch The Eye (Oratorio)

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden Owner: TBC Sales price: 340,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to Irish dual 6f Listed winner Servalan (99) and Irish 5f 2yo winner Pearl Palinka (80). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7-8.5f 3yo winner (102) who was the daughter of a US 1m 3yo winning half-sister to Musidora Stakes winner Secret History (105). “A big, muscular colt who is a mid-May foal, so the fact clocked a fast time in his breeze bodes extremely well. He is going to have a bit of time off now with a view to getting him to getting him out on the track towards the backend of the summer. He really ought to have the speed to start over 6f.” UNNAMED

9/4 ch c New Bay - Parabola (Galileo)

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 325,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Psychedelic Funk (112), 2022 5.5/6f Listed winner Gale Force Maya (113) and useful multiple 6-9f winner Gurkha Friend (102). Dam a maiden (72p) daughter of a dual 1m Listed winner (107). “This colt was one of my favourite yearlings. He was quite a light horse when we bought him, but he’s done exceptionally well physically since then. He has shown up nicely in his half-speed work at this early stage. One for the second of the year.” KIRSTEN RAUSING (Owner/Breeder) ALL AGLEAM

16/4 b f Oasis Dream - Alla Speranza (Sir Percy)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Sales price: n/a Full sister to smart 5-7f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Shine So Bright (117) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French 8.5f 3yo winner Amboseli (95). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f Listed winner Altesse (109). “An own-sister to the very useful and fast Group 2 winner Shine So Bright (six wins, £320,000) and a half-sister to a further two winners. Their dam won on debut at two and was a Group 3 winner in Ireland at three; her granddam is World Champion, dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada. This filly should be ready to show her mettle when she appears in public.” ALLEGORICAL

23/3 b c Study of Man - Alea Iacta (Invincible Spirit)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 Australian 10f Listed winner Aleas (113) and Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Alizarine (95). Dam a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (111) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Aloe Vera (109p) and a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Alyssa (107) and 12f Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Albaflora (115). “A paddock injury prevented this colt from going to the sales as a yearling. He is a half-brother to three winners - his dam’s first three produce - with the dam herself being a Group winner (beating colts) as a 2yo in France. His older sibling Aleas won a Listed race for this colt’s trainer and has since scored at the same level in Australia. The dam line is that of World Champions Alpinista and Alborada. This colt is much liked and seems well forward at the time of writing (April).”

Alpinista edges out Vadeni and Torquator Tasso to win the Arc

ALLONSY

5/4 b f Study of Man - Alyssa (Sir Percy)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 12f winner Alternativa (83). Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (109) who was a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Alea Iacta (111), 12f Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Albaflora (115) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Aloe Vera (109p). “This filly’s dam won the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes and a further four races; she is already the dam of a winner with her first foal, and this is the family of World Champions Alpinista and Alborada, as well as multiple Group 1 winner Albanova. We have always much liked this filly and she shows signs of coming to hand much sooner than her dam, possibly enough to be seen in public by late summer.” CONSUELO

2/3 b f Study of Man - Cubanita (Selkirk)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful multiple 12f-2m winner Caribeno (94). Dam a dual 12f Group 3 winner (117) who was a half-sister to 2022 Australian 12f Group 1 winner Durston (114). “A half-sister to two winners, from a dam who was a multiple Group winner (also 2nd in a Group 1) and rated Champion Older Filly in Germany; herself a half-sister to Durston, a Group 1 winner in Australia in 2022. Consuelo keeps strengthening and improving, and we are pleased with her but don’t expect to see her out until September.” KINEMATICA

19/3 ch f Kendargent - Kinetica (Stormy Atlantic)

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 12f 3yo winner Tidal Storm (78) and 8.5f 2yo winner Kinaesthesia (76). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of a German 14f Listed winner (105). “A half-sister to four winners - her dam’s first four produce. The dam herself won the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown as a 2yo and the next two dams are also Stakes Winners. This is the maternal family of Group 1 winners Madame Chiang and Villa Marina; also Time Warp and Glorious Forever, both in Hong Kong. A strong filly with plenty of presence, she pleases in her work and may be seen out by midsummer” MEMORANDA

29/4 ch f Bobby’s Kitten - Memory Lane (With Approval)

Trainer: Rae Guest Sales price: n/a Full sister to dual 7f winner Melodramatica (80) and a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5.5-7f winner Verhoyen (103). Dam a dual 12f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 1m winner Island Light (106). “A full sister to her trainer’s debut 2yo winner Melodramatica (in 2021), she is a half-sister to the very useful Irish sprinter Verhoyen (five wins, £160,000). Incidentally, her trainer also rode the filly’s fourth dam Highlight to be Champion 2yo in Scandinavia in 1973. This filly has always been much liked, and we expect to see her out in the latter half of the summer.” DAVID REDVERS (Bloodstock Agent/Racing Manager) CALAIS

4/5 b f Siyouni - Waldlied (New Approach)

Trainer: Andre Fabre Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: 600,000gns (David Redvers) Half-sister to once-raced 2023 US 8.5f 3yo winner Equitize. Dam a French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner (112p) who was a three-parts sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist (132) and a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Waldkonig (117p) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). “Andre Fabre is very positive about this filly. She has done a couple of breezes already but naturally won't want rushing with her pedigree. One of my favourite fillies from the sales last year and a future addition to the Qatar broodmare band.” CRYPTOLOGY (USA)

26/2 b c Kitten’s Joy - Hidden Message (Scat Daddy)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a First foal of a Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Listed level; 111) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Listed winning (109) half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner/Oaks third Relish The Thought (113). “He is a lovely colt who has settled in well at Kingsclere. He has been very straightforward to deal with and has a superb action. A mid-season type and hopefully another Kameko!”

Kameko - brilliant miler

KINGSCLERE (USA)

22/1 b f Kitten’s Joy - Sweeter Still (Rock of Gibraltar)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Full sister to Vertem Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128). Dam a US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104). “A full sister to Kameko who is a lovely filly with a great attitude. She has sat upsides on a couple of occasions already and looks to have ability. She is very athletic when hitting full stride.” LEICESTER SQUARE (IRE)

15/2 ch c Masar - Shalanaya (Lomitas)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing & China Horse Club Sales price: €160,000 (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club) Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed French 9.5-10f 3yo winner Shalamba (104). Dam a Prix de l’Opera winner (120) who was a half-sister to French 15f 3yo Group 2 winner Shankardeh (115). “He is a lovely horse who has done a fair bit upsides already. Andrew feels he will want 7f to start with and at this moment in time, he looks a colt who could be ready to race from June onwards.” OUT OF THE STARS

21/1 b f Zoustar - Out of The Flames (Showcasing)

Trainer: Archie Watson Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2022 US 5f 2yo winner Stars On Fire. Dam a 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes third (101) who was a half-sister to French 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Little Kim (95) out of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (95). “Archie has always been of the opinion she is considerably above average. Her performance on debut at Kempton demonstrated that as she did just about everything wrong - making up a huge amount of ground in a short amount of time having totally blown the start. She will now go straight to the Queen Mary, which her mother actually placed in. We’re very optimistic about her.” SIR LES PATTERSON

24/2 b c Zoustar - Evil Spell (Dutch Art)

Trainer: Harry Eustace Owner: Hedge, Woodside & Redvers Sales price: 85,000gns (Suman Hedge Bloodstock Pty) Half-brother to fairly useful Irish dual 5f winner Harmony Rose (93). Dam an Italian dual 6f Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 2022 7f 2yo winner Olivia Maralda (100) and Group 3-placed UK/Hong Kong 6-7f winner King of Hearts (115). “Harry has been very positive in his bulletins about this colt. He has an excellent action on him and should be starting once the 6f races begin.” SOUTHBANK (IRE)

11/3 b c Acclamation - Ramone (Marju)

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien Owner: Qatar Racing & China Horse Club Sales price: €190,000 (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club) Fourth foal of a Group 2-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3 level; 109) who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden (69) sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Londonnetdotcom (101). “This colt is another that looks to be all speed at the present moment. He is pleasing Joseph and looks a real two-year-old type at this early stage.”

Trainer Andrew Balding