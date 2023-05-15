Rising star Ed Bethell gives Dan Briden the inside track on his powerful two-year-old team for this season.

BERRYGATE (IRE)

22/4 gr/ro f Gregorian - Jungle Secret (Bungle Inthejungle)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 23,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (63) half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Alben Star (119), useful UK/UAE multiple 5-7f winner Secret Place (103) and fairly useful 6-7f winner Ektimaal (97). “A lovely big filly who will just want a bit of time. She should be a sprinter but I doubt you’ll be seeing her until the autumn.” COOL RUN (IRE)

22/3 b f Profitable - Coolminx (One Cool Cat)

Owner: David Howden & David Redvers Sales price: 65,000gns (Culworth Grounds Farm) Half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 5-5.5f 2yo winner (including at Listed level) Fearby (103) and 2022 Irish 7f 2yo winner Madly Truly (97). Dam a Listed-placed 5-7f winner (99) who was a half-sister to four-time US 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Beau Recall (120). “A half-sister to a good two-year-old we trained called Fearby. There are plenty of similarities between the two. Like him, she wouldn’t be the biggest but certainly possesses an engine. I would be hopeful she will be in action before the end of this month.”

Fearby in winning action

GRESSINGTON (IRE)

11/3 ch c Outstrip - Silver Games (Verglas)

Owner: C Wright & D Kilburn Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed multiple 6f winner Chocoya (102) and Listed-placed UK/US 6-7.5f winner Chiringuita (94). Dam a 7f-1m winner (95) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Nahoodh (119) and useful Irish 7f 2yo winner Mise Le Meas (100). “A good family who my father enjoyed some success with. He was quite small and compact when he arrived, but he has grown quite a bit and is rather on the leg now. I think he will be another nice one for the mare in time, but he just needs a bit of time to strengthen fully and mature.” HAVANA ROSE (IRE)

24/1 gr f Havana Gold - Rue Bonaparte (Dark Angel)

Owner: Richard Christison & Mrs J Alton Sales price: €24,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Ed Bethell) Half-sister to prolific Italian 5-8.5f winner Jar Jar Binks. Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (80) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f 3yo winning (93) sister to Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner I’m Yours (107) and close relation to Irish 1m Group 3/Listed winner Recharge (116). “A sweet filly who looks relatively sharp. I should think she will make her debut towards the end of this month.”

MARIANGLAS (IRE)

20/1 b f Almanzor - Firelight (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Julie & David R Martin & Dan Hall Sales price: 75,000gns (Jill Lamb Bloodstock) First foal of a fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner (91) who was the daughter of a 12f Listed winning (110) sister to French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Oh Beautiful (100) and close relation to 2m 3yo Listed winner Face The Facts (115). “A lovely big filly who has a real raking stride on her. She is going to want a bit of time, but I have quite high hopes for her. I would think she’ll be appearing towards the autumn over 7f.” MICKLEY (IRE)

5/3 bl c Soldier’s Call - Parle Moi (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 20,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-brother to 2022 1m 3yo winner Loquace (74). Dam a maiden (78) sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Saying (100) and half-sister to French 3yo Listed winners Sonnerie (1m; 111) and Sunday Doubt (7f; 107). “I thought initially that this colt would be a sharp sort, but he grew quite a bit and is a big boy now. He is a lovely horse who will be in action around the middle of the summer.” MIDNIGHT MISSILE

31/3 b/gr c Twilight Son - Dance Diva (Mayson)

Owner: Titanium Racing Club Sales price: 85,000gns (Manor House Farm) First foal of a 6/7f Listed winner (97) who was the daughter of a useful 7.5-9f winning (101) sister to Listed-placed German 6f 2yo winner Isioma (96). “A lovely horse who has thrived physically since coming here. He looks a midsummer two-year-old, but we can’t be absolutely sure what’s going to happen given the situation with John Dance.”

Siskin wins the Irish 2,000 Guineas from Vatican City

OLD COCK (IRE)

14/4 b c Calyx - Love Potion (Galileo)

Owner: Mr and Mrs David Aykroyd Sales price: 32,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-brother to useful 2022 Irish 1m 3yo winner Amortentia (105). Dam a useful Irish 1m 2yo winner (97); good Juddmonte family tracing back to Cityscape, Siskin and Xaar. “A smashing colt who has a great temperament and a lovely way of going. He has got a huge stride on him and does everything really easily. I would imagine he will be running over 6/7f during the late summer/early autumn. He’s potentially quite nice.” PABORUS

12/2 b c Recoletos - Patuano (Choisir)

Owner: The Yorbus Syndicate Sales price: 28,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Second foal of a fairly useful Irish 5-6f winner (94) who was the daughter of a Grade 3-placed Irish/US 7-8.5f winner (91). “A lovely, big horse who will be one for next year, I’m sure, but he actually shows us some ability already and might be able to do something this season.” RICCOBONI

6/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Victorian Beauty (Rahy)

Owner: Mrs Charles Cyzer Sales price: 42,000gns (Bethell Racing/Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 9.5f 3yo winner Wilkie (94) and 14f-2m winner Victoriano (80). Dam an unraced sister to six-time 10-12f Group/Grade 1 winner Fantastic Light (134), 10f 3yo Listed winner Hi Dubai (112) and the dam of Australian 6f Group 2 winner Tarquin (110). “She was on the small side when we bought her, but she has grown quite considerably this spring since getting a bit of sun on her back. She will be out at some point in the summer, and I like her quite a lot.” RICH GLORY (IRE)

4/2 b c Cotai Glory - Zalpa (More Than Ready)

Owner: Vickers Racing Sales price: 45,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Ed Bethell) First foal of a maiden (70) half-sister to Canadian 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Second City (103) out of a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 1 winner (118). “A sharp little fella who goes along nicely. I’d hope to have him running before the end of the month.” VITRINA

15/3 ch f Showcasing - Elpida (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: St Albans Bloodstock Limited Sales price: n/a Half-sister to smart 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Sporting Chance (101) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Eidikos (104). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (79) who was the daughter of a 6-6.5f 2yo winning (92) half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Poet’s Voice (126). “She is still with Malcolm Bastard in pre-training, and he seems to like her a lot. I believe she will be here before the end of the month. We trained her half-sister Eidikos who quickly reached a good level. Fingers crossed it’s the same story with this filly.” UNNAMED (IRE)

22/4 b f Ten Sovereigns - Habbat Reeh (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 52,000gns (Vendor) Three-parts sister to Group 2-placed 6-7f winner Dhabab (113; by No Nay Never). Dam an unraced half-sister to triple 6.5f/1m Listed winner Boomshackerlacker (113) and the dam of 2023 14f Listed winner Rajinsky (116). “A filly with lots of size and scope. She is an autumn filly who will be even better next year.” UNNAMED

9/2 b f Mayson - Ocean Boulevard (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: David W Armstrong Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful 5-6f winner Bickerstaffe (103) and 5-6f 3yo winner Springwood Drive (82). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (76) close relation to 6f 2yo winner Dylanesque (91) and half-sister to Lingfield Derby Trial winner Alessandro Volta (115). “A strong filly who is a beautiful mover. I wouldn’t imagine she will be out much earlier than the summer and is another who will make into a lovely three-year-old.” UNNAMED

13/3 b c Bated Breath - Rhossili Down (Kingman)

Owner: Hope Eden Racing Limited Sales price: 21,000gns (Hope Eden Racing/West Shaw) First foal of a 6f 3yo winner (78) who was the daughter of a useful 6f 2yo winning (98) half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Turning Light (108) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Oxsana (100). “This colt has a great mind and goes about his business in a very professional manner. He is well put together and goes ok at this stage. I imagine he will be running by the beginning of June.”

Royal Intervention