APIARIST (IRE)

11/2 b c Night of Thunder - Samandiya (Machiavellian)

Owner: Steve Ryan Sales price: 100,000gns (Steve Ryan) Half-brother to Group 1-placed triple 7f winner (including at Group 3 level) Dabyah (114). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner who was a (79) half-sister to 10f Listed winner Queen’s Best (110; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (120)) and 13f Listed winner Urban Castle (103; later dam of US triple 9/10f Grade 1 winner Domestic Spending (124)). “This is a lovely big, scopey colt with a fluent action. There is absolutely no rush with him, and we will let him to come to hand as and when he says he’s ready.” BARNABY (IRE)

20/3 b c Soldier’s Call - Aegean Sunset (Shamardal)

Owner: Angie Bailey Sales price: £50,000 (Hillen/Ryan) Third foal of an unraced daughter of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winning (104) close relation to Irish 1m 2yo winner/Irish Derby runner-up/Derby and St Leger third Galileo Rock (119) and Goodwood/Doncaster Cup winner Saddler’s Rock (125) and a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner/Oaks runner-up Tarfasha (115). “Archie Watson was the underbidder on this colt and commented on just how much he reminded him of the sire, so hopefully he can match him. He has always shaped at home like he’s a sharp two-year-old. He is ready to run now and will likely debut in the 5f novice race at York’s Dante meeting.” BOLSENA (IRE)

31/3 b f Kingman - Reem Three (Mark of Esteem)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 10f Group 1 winner Ajman Princess (117), French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Ostilio (122), 6f Group 3 winner Cape Byron (118), Lingfield Derby Trial winner Third Realm (118), 2022 1m 3yo Listed winner Triple Time (115) and 7f 2yo winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches fourth Imperial Charm (110). Dam a Listed-placed 8.5-10.5f 3yo winner (103). “The dam has been a wonderful servant to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. We have trained her last two progeny who have both proved very useful individuals, with Triple Time being a Group winner last year. This filly will need time so won’t be at all rushed.”

Ostilio wins the Britannia at Royal Ascot

BORDERLINE BOSS

21/5 b c Harry Angel - Bourbon Ball (Peintre Celebre)

Owner: Highbank Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to five winners including Group 3-placed multiple 6f winner Bielsa (112) and useful 7-10f winner God Willing (105). Dam a US 7f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Malt Or Mash (114). “He is a half-brother to our Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa. This is a strong colt who came to hand early, but we have been waiting for the 6f races to begin. I would expect him to be out before long.” CESTRIAN SPIRIT (IRE)

24/3 ch c Bungle Inthejungle - Shawhill (Dr Fong)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LXXIX Sales price: £48,000 (Middleham Park Racing) Half-brother to useful 12f-2m winner Gavlar (99). Dam a Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m Listed winner Indian Filly (104). “This colt looks a real two-year-old type, but he was a little immature when we began working him so we just took a step back with him. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he developed and strengthened really well. He looks like another who should be out in the near future, and we will just find which trip to start over in the coming weeks.” DEIMOS (IRE)

30/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Step Sequence (Nayef)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 180,000gns (Kevin Ryan) Full brother to Irish 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Lady Penelope (99). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful multiple 5-7f winner Enlace (102) out of a French 6f 3yo Listed winner (105). “A strong colt who possesses the size and scope to progress right throughout the year. His pedigree suggests he will be best suited by anywhere between 6f and 1m, so we’ve just got to find out what trip will suit him best to begin with.” INISHERIN

22/2 b c Shamardal - Ajman Princess (Teofilo)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 10f Group 1 winner (117) who was closely related to French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Ostilio (122) and 2022 1m 3yo Listed winner Triple Time (115) and a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Cape Byron (118; by Shamardal) and Lingfield Derby Trial winner Third Realm (118). “This colt boasts a wonderful pedigree, with his dam a winner at the top level and related to several good horses including our previously discussed Triple Time. He is an athletic individual who will need time. Therefore, it’s unlikely be seen until the second half of the year.”

Triple Time is in command at Haydock

IRISH NECTAR

15/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Paco’s Angel (Paco Boy)

Owner: Steve Ryan Sales price: 50,000gns (Steve Ryan) Second foal of a Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of a dual 1m 3yo Listed winning (104) sister to Dewhurst Stakes/St James’s Palace Stakes winner Grand Lodge (125) and half-sister to dual 10f Listed winner La Persiana (112). “This is a racy sort of colt who has always been very forward in his work. He looks to have plenty of natural speed though should stay 6f in time. He is due to make his debut at Hamilton this weekend (May 14).” JEHANGEER (IRE)

4/4 b c Kodiac - Spasha (Shamardal)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: n/a Full brother to dual 6f Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain (121) and a half-brother to Italian 7.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Royal Youmzain (117), 5f 3yo Listed winner Zuhoor Baynoona (95) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Hala Hala Athmani (103). Dam an unraced half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Persian Majesty (119). “He is a full brother to our star sprinter Hello Youmzain. This colt is a more compact individual, but he carries plenty of muscle and strength behind the saddle. We’ve been waiting for the 6f races to start with him and he will be debuting soon.” MIDNITE STORM (IRE)

13/3 b c Night of Thunder - Merry Jaunt (Street Sense)

Owner: T A Rahman Sales price: 110,000gns (Stephen Hillen Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 6-7f winner Royal Pleasure (98) and 5f 2yo winner Companion (85). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (77) who was a half-sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Seek Again (120), UAE 1m Group 3 winner Treble Jig (119) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Scottish Jig (108). “This colt is a fluent mover who was always going to appreciate 6f+ in time. He has matured well through his work and will see the track when he tells us he is ready. He certainly has the scope to progress right throughout the year.” MON NA SLIEVE (IRE)

17/3 ch c Exceed And Excel - Victory Wave (Distorted Humor)

Owner: B T McDonald Sales price: 190,000gns (Hillen/Ryan) First foal of a useful multiple 7f-1m winner (109) who was a full sister to Group 2/Listed-placed UK/UAE 6-10f winner Artigiano (113) out of a US 8-8.5f winning half-sister to Listed winners Echo River (7f 2yo; 101) and Prince Alzain (10f; 117) and the dam of four-time 9.5-10.5f Group/Grade 1 winner State Of Rest (127). “This colt ticked all the boxes at the Craven Breeze-Up Sales. He clocked a good time and looked very quick, but he also had the physical to match when we viewed him. He was bought with Royal Ascot in mind, so hopefully he can make it there. He will start off in the 5f novice race at the Dante meeting.”

NARIKO (IRE)

7/5 b f Night of Thunder - Guana (Dark Angel)

Owner: Mrs J Ryan Sales price: 600,000gns (Kerri Radcliffe Agent) Half-sister to Molecomb Stakes winner/Middle Park Stakes third Rumble Inthejungle (109) and Group 2/Listed-placed UK/Spanish 5.5-7f winner Great Prospector (104). Dam an unraced half-sister to the dam of 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Birchwood (113). “This filly was a queen at the Breeze-Ups and came from one of the very best nurseries in the game (Grove Stud). She is very athletic and had a look of real class that made her stand out, so we were delighted when asked to train her. There is no rush with her, and she will allowed time to mature.” ONLY IN JAKARTA (IRE)

2/1 br c No Nay Never - Aurora Spring (Power)

Owner: T A Rahman Sales price: 310,000gns (Stephen Hillen Bloodstock) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 2-placed triple 5f winner (including twice at Listed level) Swiss Lake (115; later dam of smart sprinters Swiss Diva (119), Swiss Dream (110) and Swiss Spirit (117)) and Listed-placed 5-6f winner Dubai Princess (105). “This colt is very typical of the sire - he is big and strong. However, he was never going to be a very early type and will be one for the second part of the season.” ROOM SERVICE (IRE)

28/4 b c Kodi Bear - Tamara Love (Tamayuz)

Owner: Roddy O Byrne and Robert O Byrne Sales price: 115,000gns (Timmy O'Byrne/Demi O'Byrne) Half-brother to fairly useful 6-7f winner Royal Advice (81). Dam a maiden (61) half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7-10f winner Beach Wedding (101); family of French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third East (108). “We have had some luck with the sire and this colt looks typical of his progeny, while further back in the pedigree is our smart filly East. This colt has always been a very forward type. He is entered at Beverley next week (May 16) and should he run, the stiff 5f ought to suit as he looks as though he will stay 6f without issue in time.” VARDEN (IRE)

16/4 ch c Bungle Inthejungle - Yogi’s Girl (Harbour Watch)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 65,000gns (Kevin Ryan) Half-brother to 2022 7f 3yo winner Rocket Yogi (81). Dam a dual 5f 2yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to Lowther Stakes winner Living In The Past (103; by Bungle Inthejungle). “An out-and-out two-year-old type. He is a racy colt who looked like being one of our earliest juvenile runners, but he has strengthened and grown and it soon became clear he would be one to wait with for the 6f races. He has been given an entry at York next week in the 6f maiden (May 18).”

Postponed winning at Epsom