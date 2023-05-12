Charlie Fellowes talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the new season.

APPELLANT (IRE)

25/4 b c Kodiac - Postulant (Kyllachy)

Owner: Dahab Racing Sales price: 70,000gns (C Gordon-Watson Bloodstock) Fourth foal of a 6f 3yo winner (66) who was a full sister to dual 1m Group 2 winner Penitent (119) and Mill Reef Stakes winner Supplicant (105). “This colt was going to my first two-year-old runner of the year, but he just gave a few coughs after doing a piece of work last week, so we’ve had to back off him. He’s quick and will have no qualms beginning over 5f. I could see him going close first time out given the level of professionalism and quality he displays at home. I sincerely hope we’re going to Royal Ascot with him next month.” BESPOKE

12/3 b f Ardad - Kiringa (Kyllachy)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred - Paul Gauguin Sales price: 26,000gns (CGW Bloodstock/Charlie Fellowes) Third foal of a 5f 3yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner Your Pal Tal (92) and the dam of 2022 Italian 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Bottle of Bubbles (91). “This is a very sharp two-year-old filly who did a particularly good piece of work on the Limekilns last weekend. She isn’t the biggest and probably should’ve run already, but she had a setback in February and that pushed everything back with her. I would see her running in the next week or so, with Ascot’s meeting on May 12 having a suitable race for her given her sales price. I’d be hopeful of a big run first time out given how sharp and natural she looks in her homework.” BOOGIE NIGHTS

1/3 gr/ro f Muhaarar - Night Thrills (Dark Angel)

Owner: Chris Wright & Andy MacDonald Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced sister to 7f 2yo winner Ibiza Rocks (95) out of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to nine winners including UAE 6f Group 1 winner Muarrab (124), dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Bungle Inthejungle (109) and 6f Listed winner Waveband (102). “It has only been a fortnight or so since she arrived from the pre-trainers, who reported her to be quite a nice type. This is a strong, good looking filly who looks like the sprinter she’s bred to be, but I can’t really say what she is all about yet given she hasn’t been here long.”

Bungle Inthejungle winning at Ascot

EDWARD

29/4 b c Havana Grey - Berkshire Honey (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Paul Wildes Sales price: 42,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful triple 5f winner Jojo Rabbit (96). Dam an unraced daughter of a dual 6f winner (85) who was a full sister to 1m Listed winner Bomb Alaska (112) “He has turned himself inside out over the past month and has strengthened into a nice colt now. He did his first piece of work on the Limekilns last weekend, and we were pleasantly surprised by just how well he went. He is probably another three weeks away from getting entries if we get a clear run. I hope he can be a decent horse as he’s bred on that good Havana Grey/Sakhee’s Secret cross that has produced some nice juveniles like Cuban Mistress and Rumstar.” KODI LION (IRE)

14/4 b c Kodi Bear - Moulane Lady (Lilbourne Lad)

Owner: Jassim Bin Ali Al Attiyah Sales price: 32,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced close relation to dual 6f 2yo winner Pira Palace (82) out of a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (97). “A big, attractive colt who is incredibly straightforward. He finds everything pretty easy at this stage and is probably going to be one for July/August.” ROCKYMOUNTAINWAY

23/4 ch f Lope de Vega - The Wagon Wheel (Acclamation)

Owner: Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Listed-placed 5-6f winner (104) who was a full sister to five-time 7f/1m Listed winner Tabarrak (117) out of a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (99). “She isn’t here yet as she is very immature. Her half-brother, who has run three nice races without winning so far, was a similar story at this stage last year. I’d say she will be one for right at the end of the year, if at all.” SWEET CAROLINA

15/1 b f Zoustar - Carolinae (Makfi)

Owner: Mathis, D Redvers, A&E Frost & Fellowes Sales price: 140,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a 7f Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of a 14f 3yo winning (74) granddaughter of 7f 3yo winner/Coronation Stakes third Someone Special (105), herself the dam of Juddmonte International winner One So Wonderful (121) and Dante Stakes winner Alnasr Alwasheek (117). “A big, strong filly whose mother I trained to win at Listed level. This would be as good looking a filly as I have in the yard currently. I decided to give her a break after she showed us some early promise, but she’s back in training now and I’d say she’s one for the middle of the season. Whilst she hasn’t done any fast work yet, it’s all been very positive to this point. Let’s hope that continues!” TAN RAPIDO

14/2 br c Bated Breath - If So (Iffraaj)

Owner: Bedford House Racing I Sales price: 48,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock/Charlie Fellowes) Half-brother to useful 6-7f winner Final Option (97), useful UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Kaheall (97) and 2022 5f 2yo winner So Sleepy (72). Dam a useful multiple 6f winner (101) who was a half-sister to triple 6f Group 1 winner The Tin Man (124) and 6f Group 2 winner Deacon Blues (130). “I know this pedigree well having been assistant to James Fanshawe, who has trained so many of this family over the years. It is interesting to note that the colts have tended to be better than the fillies, so let’s hope that trends continues! He was quite immature when we bought him but is another who has really blossomed over the past few weeks. As a result, he was another we sent to the Limekilns for his first gallop last weekend and he went really well. I envisage him making his debut at the end of the month or in early June. He’s got plenty of natural speed, as befits his pedigree.” THUNDERETTE (IRE)

15/2 b f Night of Thunder - Whazzis (Desert Prince)

Owner: Dahab Racing Sales price: 50,000gns (C Gordon-Watson Bloodstock) Closely related to very useful 6-7f winner Culturati (109; by Dubawi) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Whim (100) and 2022 7f 2yo winner Embrace (89). Dam a 1m 3yo Group 3/Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Whazzat (later dam of Mill Reef Stakes winner/Prix Maurice de Gheest runner-up James Garfield (121)) “This filly had a setback around December time and had to have a month off as a result. Therefore she is further behind than a lot of the two-year-olds here. Whilst not overly big, she is an attractive, strong sort who has all the makings of a two-year-old. She is nearly ready to start doing two canters up Warren Hill and we’ll see where we go from there.”

WILLOWBANK

19/2 ch f Showcasing - Mimram (Kheleyf)

Owner: Bedford House Racing II Sales price: 35,000gns (Charlie Fellowes/C Gordon-Watson) Second foal of a 1m 3yo winner (63) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 1m 1f 3yo winning (94) close relation to Phoenix Stakes winner Pharaoh’s Delight (115; grandam of Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Red Rocks (124)). “This is a filly who I bought for my in-house syndicate. She possesses a lot of speed and has already done a few nice pieces of work. I will be making entries for her very soon, and I think she will make up into a really decent two-year-old this season.” YAAJOOZ (IRE)

3/3 br c Ten Sovereigns - My Dorris (Uncle Mo)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: €50,000 (F Barberini) First foal of an unraced half-sister to useful Irish/UAE 8-10f winner Conclusion (98) out of an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winning (105) sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Art Museum (107) and half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Lil’s Lad (121). “He can be a little hot at times but would by no means be the worst behaved horse you’ve ever seen. Like Appellant, he was ready to run when he just gave a few coughs after doing his final piece of work a couple of weeks ago. I was going to give him a run over a stiff 5f just to sharpen him up, but this setback means he will probably now begin over 6f which will be more his bag anyway. I’d say he will want decent ground as he has a low, daisy-cutter action.” ZAINABB (IRE)

23/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Vine Street (Singspiel)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 7-10f winner (including at Listed level) Leshlaa (119). Dam a dual 10f 3yo winner (88) who was a full sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Silkwood (116) and the dam of 12f Group/Grade 1 winner Old Persian (124) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Silent Honor (107). “This filly is far more forward than her pedigree might suggest at first glance, but she has already done plenty of work and she’d have been running now if there were any 7f races around! I’ve just got to decide whether she is sharp enough to begin over 6f in the next couple of weeks. She isn’t the biggest but goes well enough, and I am hoping she might be able to nick some early black type in one of the early 7f Listed races like the Star Stakes at Sandown before the others catch up with her.” UNNAMED

25/4 b f Zoustar - Crimson Rosette (Teofilo)

Owner: St Albans Bloodstock Limited Sales price: 210,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Young And Fun (81). Dam a 12f Listed winner (107) who was closely related to Australian 10f Listed winner Astronomos, Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Purple Ribbon (111) and 2022 12-12.5f 3yo winner Courage Mon Ami (103P). “I trained the mum who was brutally unlucky not to win a Group race having won at Listed level. This filly is similar to her mother though is more precocious, which one would expect being by Zoustar. Crimson Rosette wasn’t the biggest and nor is the filly, but she has got a lot of natural speed and zips up Warren Hill very easily. I can’t be believe she wants to be running over anything shorter than 7f but given her sire, she might be quick enough to go 6f first time out. If the next couple of weeks go smoothly, we’ll increase her workload and see about getting her on the track.” UNNAMED

10/5 b c Too Darn Hot - Deveron (Cozzene)

Owner: Saif Ali Sales price: 75,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to smart 6-9.5f winner (including at Listed level) Lamar (111), very useful 5f-1m winner (including at Listed level) Haddaf (103) and 7f 2yo winners Cloudbreaker (87) and Dffar (77p). Dam a Group 1-placed 7f 2yo winner (105) who was a full sister to Canadian dual 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Windward Islands (117). “This colt is a half-brother to a nice filly I train called Cloudbreaker. He was going particularly well until suffering a setback around a month ago, which has rather put the brakes on. This fella is a big, strong sort with plenty of substance, so it bodes well that he was able to show as much as he did before picking up his injury. He’s almost ready to start cantering again and if we don’t have any more hold ups, he’ll be one for July/August time."

Dutch Connection wins the Jersey Stakes

UNNAMED (IRE)

26/4 b f Gleneagles - Endless Love (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Mrs Susan Roy Sales price: n/a Closely related to Group 2/3-placed dual 10f 3yo winner Grand Alliance (112; by Churchill) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed multiple 7f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Dutch Connection (122) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Dutch Romance (93). Dam unraced. "This filly is very different from Grand Alliance - I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing! He was very plain to look at and very quirky, albeit talented, whereas this filly is extremely attractive with bags of scope. She has a nice way of going and catches the eye in all she does, but she was a late arrival and I think she will end up having a holiday soon because she’s still quite immature. I doubt we will see her before the autumn, but she’s definitely got a bit of quality about her and will be an interesting proposition for later on.” UNNAMED (IRE)

10/2 b c Make Believe - Fleur de Cactus (Montjeu)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: €170,000 (F Barberini) Half-brother to Group 3-placed 8-11f winner Pivoine (114) and Listed-placed 2022 French 10.5f 3yo winner Soldanelle (94). Dam a 13f 3yo winner (101p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Red Dune (102) and the dam of Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente (125). “I still have nightmares about his half-brother, In Demand, who didn’t achieve nearly as much as we’d all hoped when he was here. However, this colt is very much the apple of my eye at present. I just loved him as a yearling and love him just as much how. He’s currently doing two canters and just has that little bit of ‘je ne sais quoi’ about him. Realistically, he is going to be one for late summer at the very earliest, but that tallies with his pedigree. If there’s an engine under the bonnet to match his looks and pedigree, we’ll be in business." UNNAMED (IRE)

19/3 b c Crystal Ocean - Nateeja (Shamardal)

Owner: D R J King Sales price: 115,000gns (C Gordon Watson/Crispin Estates) Half-brother to Irish 1m 3yo winner Bearberry (88). Dam a 14-15f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 3 winner Hawaafez (115; dam of 2022 Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Rogue Millennium (107)). “A good looking horse who was clearly in Book 1 of Tattersalls for a reason. One look at his pedigree would sum him up - he’s big and backward and finds it all a bit hard at the moment. He is very much one for the back-end of the year over 1m at least. I’m already looking forward to 2024 with him!”

Hawaafez wins the Cumberland Lodge