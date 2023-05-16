Angus Gold, Joe Foley, Alistair Donald Alex Elliott are the latest racing managers and bloodstock agents to provide two-year-olds to follow.

ALISTAIR DONALD (Bloodstock Agent) WHOOP WHOOP

17/2 b f Land Force - Miss President (Oasis Dream)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 50,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a maiden (59) three-parts sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Cappella Sansevero (109) out of a 10f winning (76) half-sister to 7f 2yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Eldalil (106). “This is a very athletic filly with a good walk to her. She is showing up well at home and should be out over 5/6f before the end of the month.” UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 b f Cotai Glory - Diaminda (Diamond Green)

Trainer: Richard Hannon Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 240,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner (including twice at Group 2 level) Lusail (116). Dam a useful 6f 2yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to high-class prolific 5-6f winner (including at Group 1 level) Fayr Jag (117). “A half-sister to Lusail who looked very fast early on, but she just had a small hiccup. Therefore she will now be ready to run over 5/6f around July time.”

Lusail storms home to win the Gimcrack

UNNAMED (IRE)

14/4 b c Cappella Sansevero - Goodnight And Joy (Rip Van Winkle)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 125,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 2023 French 5f Group 3 winner/Prix de l’Abbaye runner-up White Lavender (114). Dam an unraced half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124), Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winner A Huge Dream (104) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). “His half-sister gave the page a fantastic boost on Sunday when winning a Group 3 in France. Not that it was a pedigree needing much help as it’s the wonderful family of Harry Angel. This is a fine, strong colt who should be out in midsummer over 5/6f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/2 ch c Churchill - Lady’s Purse (Doyen)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: €200,000 (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 7f 2yo Listed winner/2022 Derby fourth Masekela (111) and Listed-placed triple 10f 3yo winner Asoof (103). Dam a French 10.5/12f 3yo Listed winner (107). “An elegant, scopey half-brother to the smart Masekela. He will very much be one for next year, but ought to be ready to begin around September time over 7f/1m.” UNNAMED (IRE)

21/4 b c Sea The Stars - Natural Beauty (Invincible Spirit)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 375,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Second foal of a 1m 2yo winner (80) who was closely related to dual 12f Group 3 winner Laaheb (122) and Group 3-placed 6-7f winner Ruwaiyan (115) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7.5-10f winner Fox Tal (118; by Sea The Stars). “A gorgeous colt for the autumn over 1m. He is very much a middle-distance horse for next season. All class.”

Beat The Bank streaks clear at Glorious Goodwood

UNNAMED

10/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Tiana (Diktat)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 350,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to five-time 1m Group 2 winner Beat The Bank (122), 6f Group 3 winner Chil Chil (114), 1m 3yo Listed winner Auria (100) and Listed-placed dual 6f winner Salt Island (112). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to the dam of 2022 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Maylandsea (100). “This colt is probably the best the dam has produced. He is a half-brother to connections’ smart performers Beat The Bank and Chil Chil. The mare hasn’t missed yet, and this colt looks a natural, midsummer 6/7f sort of two-year-old.” ALEX ELLIOT & LUCY RYAN (Elliott Bloodstock Services) CONRADI

1/5 b f Calyx - Althiba (Shamardal)

Trainer: Paddy Twomey Owner: Valmont Sales price: €110,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services Limited) Second foal of a maiden (77) half-sister to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner/Derby runner-up Madhmoon (122) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winning (104) half-sister to the dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad (124). “We have had luck from Arqana October Yearling Sales in the past; notably Trust The Stars, who recently ran third in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket. So far, everything has been very straightforward with Conradi. All the reports from Paddy have been very positive to this point. I’d imagine she will run at the end of this month/June.” FOREVER BLUE

9/4 b f Blue Point - Toujours L’Amour (Authorized)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: The Sunshine Partnership & Partner Sales price: 80,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to 8-9.5f winner Savrola (86) and US 8-8.5f winner Principled Stand. Dam a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (98) who was a half-sister to 2022 French 12f Group 1 winner Sweet Lady (117) out of a 13f 3yo Listed winner (111). “Blue Point has made a fantastic start to his stallion career, producing several winners early on. This filly was a very athletic yearling at the sales who was a great mover. Although the dam’s side is a staying one, Blue Point’s injection of speed ought to mean she may come earlier than expected. I look forward to seeing her on the track.” FOREST FAIRY (IRE)

22/2 ch f Waldgeist - Bahama Girl (Lope de Vega)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: TBC Sales price: €78,000 (A C Elliott, Agent/Ralph Beckett) First foal of an unraced half-sister to useful multiple 14f winner Saroog (107) out of a French 12f 3yo winning (103) half-sister to German 10f Group 3 winner Bermuda Reef (113) and the dam of French 12f Group 1 winner Baltic Baroness (121). “A scopey, good moving filly and all Lope De Vega! She stems from a very strong German staying family cultivated by Gestut Ammerland. Judged on her pedigree and physique, she will be more of a three-year-old but can hopefully make it out for a run this backend.”

LET’S GEM EM

17/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Loaves And Fishes (Oasis Dream)

Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole Owner: Valmont Sales price: 130,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Fourth foal of a Listed-placed 8-10f winner (102) who was the daughter of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winning (104) half-sister to Champion Hurdle winner Katchit. “Both Paul and Ollie Cole have been positive about him. I would imagine it will be the latter half of the season before he is making an appearance, which corresponds with his pedigree. It seems the Wootton Bassett/Oasis Dream cross is a good one as it’s currently running at a 28 per cent wins-to-runs strike rate.” STOP THE CAVALRY

3/3 b f Lope de Vega - Cartiem (Cape Cross)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Valmont Sales price: 200,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) First foal of a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (109) who was the daughter of a French 9.5f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to French 12f 3yo Listed winner Mila (104) and Group 2/Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Mandistana (107). “All the reports from Ralph Beckett have been good. This filly has developed well and seems to be more forward than her breeding would have initially suggested. She isn’t too far off her first racecourse appearance.” TROJAN STORM

5/3 ch c Ulysses - Mystic Storm (Pivotal)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: The Lucra Partnership IV Sales price: 52,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Second foal of an unraced sister to 1m Listed winner Solar Magic (108) and half-sister to 7f 2yo winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Starscope (112; later dam of triple 1m Group 1 winner Inspiral (124)) out of a 1m 3yo winning (98) half-sister to Lockinge/Eclipse winner Medicean (128). “Ulysses has been sire that has really impressed me. He has already produced the likes of Holloway Boy, Mighty Ulysses, Piz Badile and the promising three-year-old White Birch. You could hardly not take note! This colt is a great mover and although out of an unraced mare, he is from the smart family of Inspiral and Medicean. He has been brought for a partnership called Lucra which we established a few years back. We have had great success in the past such as New Mandate, who recently won the Group 3 Hawkesbury Gold Cup down under for Marc Chan and trainer Chris Waller. Let’s hope Trojan Storm will bring the partnership some more success on the track.” JOE FOLEY (Clipper Logistics) ACTION PLAN (IRE)

6/3 b c Soldier’s Call - Safeenah (Oasis Dream)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: 100,000gns (B B Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced daughter of a useful 1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to top-class sprinter Muhaarar (132), 6f 2yo Listed winner Sajwah (101), Group 3-placed UK/UAE 6-7f winner Tamaathul (119) and very useful 7-8.5f winner Alrehb (107). “An attractive colt who has grown into a fine scopey sort and looks the type to make a nice 6/7f two-year-old during the summer. He is working nicely and seems to be well liked by everyone around him.” AMBUSHED (IRE)

18/3 ch c Soldier’s Call - Rush (Compton Place)

Trainer: Archie Watson Sales price: £105,000 (Joe Foley) Half-brother to 5f 2yo Listed winner Sardinia Sunset (88) and useful UK/UAE 5-6f winner Tashaaboh (96). Dam a maiden (59) half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Rimth (109) “This colt looked to be a little pocket rocket when we bought him for £105,000 at Goffs UK, but he has developed into a fine, imposing colt now who looks like he could be useful over 6f. Archie knows all about the sire and has made a great start training his progeny.”

Dramatised wins under Danny Tudhope

DANCING JEWEL

18/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Katie’s Diamond (Turtle Bowl)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 Queen Mary Stakes winner Dramatised (106). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of a French 8.5f winning a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Aquatinta (103) and German 11f 3yo Listed winner Amazonit (104). “A sister to Dramatised, but she is a big, strong sort and therefore not as speedy a type as her sister. She’s coming along nicely and is well regarded so should be one to look forward to this summer.” DOROTHY LAWRENCE

26/3 b f Soldier’s Call - Festoso (Diesis)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Festive Star (105), fairly useful UK/Australian 6f-1m winner Mahagoni (83) and the dam of Group 2/3-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Desert Dreamer (102). Dam a 6f Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Olden Times (121). “It wasn’t the plan to make the running on her debut at Newmarket and she ended up running into both a strong headwind and a highly-touted winner. She has come forward nicely from that run and is aiming towards the Marygate Stakes at York before hopefully heading to Royal Ascot.” FALLEN ANGEL

31/3 gr f Too Darn Hot - Agnes Stewart (Lawman)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 2022 12f 3yo winner Divine Jewel (99) and 7f-1m 3yo winner Celestial Queen (78). Dam a May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up (107) who was a half-sister to 13f 3yo Listed winner Sorrel (109). “A homebred filly out of a May Hill Stakes winner. This is a quality filly who moves well and is training well towards debuting in a 6f race. She is an exciting prospect and we’d love to have a good daughter of the mare.” FIRST ALLIANCE

23/3 b c Dubawi - Main Edition (Zoffany)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: 500,000gns (Joe Foley) First foal of a smart 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 112) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Major Cadeaux (121) and 10f Listed winner Beachfire (112). “The first foal of an Albany Stakes winner, he looks sharper than most by Dubawi. He is training nicely and looks a nice prospect for 6f races during the summer.”

Main Edition

IMPERIAL GUARD (IRE)

20/2 b c Night of Thunder - Ancestral (Bated Breath)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Sales price: 270,000gns (Joe Foley) Second foal of a maiden (79) half-sister to Yorkshire Oaks winner/St Leger runner-up Quiff (124), 10f 3yo winner/Chester Vase runner-up Arabian Gulf (116) and 12f 3yo winner/Queen’s Vase third Total Command (105) out of 1000 Guineas winner Wince (117). “A strong, good-moving colt by a top stallion. He has had a little setback which will keep him out of action until later in the summer, but he had been showing plenty to that point to suggest he’s one to look out for when he gets to the track.” INVITING (IRE)

8/5 b f Teofilo - Sularina (Alhaarth)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: €165,000 (Joe Foley) Half-sister to 12f Listed winner Khione (108). Dam a once-raced maiden (74) half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Discreet Brief (113; later dam of Royal Lodge Stakes winner Steeler (115)). “A Goffs Orby purchase. This is a quality, well-bred filly who moves nicely. Unsurprisingly given her pedigree, she will be one for the autumn and can hopefully develop into a good three-year-old next year.” JACKSON STREET (IRE)

24/4 b c Dandy Man - Archetypal (Cape Cross)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: €78,000 (Joe Foley) Full brother to Group 2/3-placed 6-7f winner Lord of The Lodge (112). Dam an unraced half-sister to Italian 12f 3yo Listed winner Viz (103; later dam of 7f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Viztoria (116) and grandam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Fifty Stars (122)). “A brother to the yard’s good performer Lord of the Lodge. This colt is a big, impressive model who has been showing plenty of ability to date. He’ll be out when the 6f races begin and we’re hoping he can be as good as his brother, who was second in the Gimcrack Stakes.” KING’S GAMBLE (IRE)

20/2 b c Kingman - Zondaq (Bernardini)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: 190,000gns (Joe Foley) Half-brother to US 6.5-7f winner Baafeed. Dam a maiden half-sister to US Grade 2 winners Discreet Dancer (1m; 119) and Travelin Man (7f 3yo; 111) and US 1m 1f stakes winner Sweet N Discreet (108; later dam of US 8.5f 2yo Grade 2 winner Sweet Melania (110)). “This colt oozes class in his work and will hopefully be an exciting prospect for a late summer/autumn campaign. He is well regarded by all that ride him in work at home.” MIDNIGHT AFFAIR (IRE)

9/3 b f Dark Angel - Pastoral Girl (Pastoral Pursuits)

Trainer: Richard Fahey Sales price: 180,000gns (Joe Foley) Full sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner Rhythm Master (112). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (93) who was a full sister to Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner Lilbourne Lass (95) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner La Rioja (112P) and the dam of 5f Group 2/3 winner Liberty Beach (115). “A sister to the stable’s Rhythm Master, who was placed in the Prix Morny at two. This filly was a little unlucky on her Newmarket debut when running into traffic, and she should be difficult to beat in a maiden or novice next time before hopefully heading to Royal Ascot. A lovely model from a fantastic family, she’ll make a nice broodmare when she has finished her racing career.”

Rhythm Master in winning action

QUEEN’S GUARD

13/1 b f Havana Grey - So Brave (Kyllachy)

Trainer: Michael Bell Sales price: 125,000gns (Joe Foley) First foal of a dual 6f 2yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Brownsea Brink (100) out of a Listed-placed French 6f 3yo winner (103). “This filly cost a packet in the Tattersalls Book 3 sale so hopefully proves her value when she reaches the track. She is training away nicely and ought to be sharp being by a good producer of two-year-olds and out of a sharp racemare.” RADIANT BEAUTY

6/2 b f Churchill - Main Desire (High Chaparral)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2023 1m 3yo winner Urban Decay (76p; by Frankel). Dam a dual 5f Listed winner (102) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (96). “Her dam won the Marygate and Westow for us at York and her first foal is the promising three-year-old filly Urban Decay. This is a lovely, big filly who is showing plenty of ability in her early training.” RARE JEWEL

17/3 b f Exceed And Excel - Fashion Queen (Aqlaam)

Trainer: William Haggas Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 2023 Italian 5-6f 3yo winner Noble Title (90). Dam a 5f 3yo Listed winner (111) who was a half-sister to the dam of Richmond Stakes winner/Prix Morny third Asymmetric (108) out of a maiden (62) half-sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Wunders Dream (106). “Another homebred out of a stakes winning sprinter. This filly is from a smart sprinting line and looks to have inherited both plenty of speed and ability. She could be out before Royal Ascot.” ANGUS GOLD (Shadwell Estate Company) ALSAJEL

20/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Secret Sense (Shamardal)

Trainer: William Haggas Sales price: 320,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Fourth foal of a 10f 3yo winner (86P) who was a half-sister to Juddmonte International winner/Derby third Japan (126), dual 12f Group 1 winner Mogul (125), 10.5f Group 2 winner/Oaks runner-up Secret Gesture (117) and 10f Group 3/Listed winner Sir Isaac Newton (121). “A Too Darn Hot filly from Newsells Park Stud who hails from a lovely female family. We bought her in Tattersalls Book 2 for the pedigree, and she has been turned out at Shadwell Stud recently to give her time to develop. I would hope that she can be a nice filly towards the backend of the season.” ALYANAABI (IRE)

3/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Alyamaama (Kitten’s Joy)

Trainer: Owen Burrows Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati (122), 12f Group 3 winner Mawatheeq (124), 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks third Rumoush (114) and the dams of Queen Mary Stakes winner Maqaasid (112) and 2022 Listed winners Khuzaam (5f; 122) and Shafaaf (9.5f; 112). “This is a very solid individual who has always had good reports from Owen Burrows and his team. He comes from the tremendously successful Height of Fashion family, and hopefully he will be on the track from midsummer onwards.” EL ZOUD

19/2 b c Kingman - Riqa (Dubawi)

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden Sales price: n/a Full brother to French dual 1m 2yo winner Khayzaraan (106) and a half-brother to French triple 5/6f Group 3 winner Tantheem (120). Dam a Listed-placed French 7.5f-1m winner (102) who was a half-sister to French 10f Listed winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Motamarris (117). “He is a homebred Kingman colt from a family that has been good to Shadwell over the years. He has always been a very good individual and, while he certainly won’t be early, I hope he will be able to win for us at two and make up into a nice horse next year.”

Natagora wins the Cheveley Park