AHLAIN

3/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Queen of The Stars (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Sultan Ali Sales price: n/a

Third foal of a 10f 3yo winner (87p) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (105) half-sister to triple 2m Listed winner Caucus (116).

“A homebred filly who shapes up quite nicely for one that boasts a late-maturing pedigree. I could even see her running over 6f by next month.”

BLUE STORM

15/4 b/br c Blue Point - Riskit Fora Biskit (Kodiac)

Owner: Sultan Ali Sales price: £75,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock PLC)

Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Silver Surfer (85) and very useful 6-6.5f winner Asjad (115). Dam a French 5f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was closely related to Group 2/Listed-placed UK/HK dual 6f winner Bullish Champion (114).

“A speedily-bred colt who made a winning debut in really good style at the Craven meeting. He will go for the National Stakes at Sandown next and that will tell us which direction we go with him for the rest of the season.”

DESERT MASTER

17/3 b c Blue Point - Al Fareej (Iffraaj)

Owner: Saif Ali Sales price: n/a

Fourth foal of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner Clear Impression (103) out of Queen Mary Stakes winner Shining Hour (104).

“His dam was Listed-placed for us at two, and he ran well on his debut at Ripon the other week. I am sure he will win a race or two this season without necessarily being a superstar.”

INVINCIBLE SPEED (IRE)

7/4 b c Invincible Spirit - Making Memories (New Approach)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a

First foal of an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winning (96) sister to Group 1-placed multiple 5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Cotai Glory (117) and half-sister to 10f Listed winner Permission (106).

“A homebred of Sheikh Juma’s from a good family which includes the smart sprinter Cotai Glory. He is a lovely, big colt will likely be running by the summer and has shown more than enough to suggest he is going to be one to follow.”

NATURAL FORCE

8/2 b c Land Force - Delevigne (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Saeed Manana Sales price: 55,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2023 7f 3yo winner Centrefold (78p). Dam an unraced close relation to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Entifaadha (111) and a half-sister to several winners including 6/6.5f Group 1 winner Regal Parade (124).

“A medium-sized, strong colt who has shown up well at home and would be one of the nicer two-year-olds here. He might make his debut at Ascot on Saturday or venture north the following week. A colt I like quite a lot.”

RISING FORCE (IRE)

22/3 ch c Mehmas - La Seine (Rahy)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 25,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock)

Half-brother to Grade 3/Listed-placed French 9.5-12f winner Laseen (105). Dam a French 12f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to US 11f Grade 2 winner Expansion (118) and the dam of 8/9f Group 2 winner Usherette (120).

“He bombed out horribly at Southwell on debut the other day. We were expecting so much more given what we’d seen from him at home, but these things happen. He missed the break and then virtually ran his race in the middle two furlongs before getting tired. I doubt he will be long in proving that performance to be all wrong.”

SMART HERO (IRE)

23/2 b c Shamardal - October Queen (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a

Second foal of an unraced sister to smart 5f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Rizeena (115) and a half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner Summer Romance (116) and 2022 7f 2yo winner Regal Honour (101p).

“A nice homebred of Sheikh Rashid’s who is out of a sister to Rizeena. He is a lovely, big colt who already shows us a good deal of ability at home and should make a lovely two-year-old during the second half of the year.”

STANLEY SPENCER (IRE)

30/3 b c Iffraaj - Marsh Hawk (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Anthony Hogarth Sales price: £50,000 (Anthony Hogarth)

Half-brother to 2022 5f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Trillium (111), Listed-placed UK/US 6-8.5f winner Mohawk King (98) and Listed-placed 6.5f 2yo winner American Kestrel (93). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to dual 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes third Hairy Rocket (98).

“An Iffraaj half-brother to last season’s good two-year-old Trillium, and the mare’s first three runners have all gained black type. He has shown us he has a good level of ability himself, and I expect he will be running over 5f sometime next month.”

UNNAMED (FR)

19/5 b/br c Farhh - Indigo River (Kodiac)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 150,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock)

Half-brother to three winners including useful 2022 French 5.5-6.5f 3yo winner Cour du Roi (97). Dam a US 6.5f 3yo stakes winner (101).

“A good-sized colt by a sire whose progeny progress well with age, but he did a solid breeze and I should think he will be ready to start over 6f within the next six weeks.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

2/5 b f Too Darn Hot - Lamar (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 150,000gns (James Tate Racing)

Fourth foal of a 1m Listed winner (111) who was a half-sister to 5f 3yo Listed winner Haddaf (103) and 7f 2yo winners Cloudbreaker (87) and Dffar (77p) out of a Group 1-placed 7f 2yo winner (105).

“We obviously trained the dam who was something of a favourite here, but she hasn’t had much luck as a broodmare so far. This filly went through the breeze up process and would be more like Haddaf, in that she’s a speedy, sharp sort of two-year-old. She is actually quite a big horse but that shouldn’t prevent her being an early runner. She will probably kick off over 6f sometime next month.”