His two-year-olds are going well at the moment and top trainer Richard Fahey takes Dan Briden through some of the team to follow for the rest of the season.

AJWADI

23/1 b c Dutch Art - Falaise (War Front)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: 150,000gns (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) First foal of an unraced sister to Group 2/Listed-placed 6f-1m winner War Envoy (116) out of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (94). “A son of Dutch Art who I like a lot. Although he was bought from the breeze-ups, he looks being more of a 7f colt for the backend of the season.” BLUE PRINCE (IRE)

16/2 b c Blue Point - Zip Along (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sultan Ali Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful triple 6f 3yo winner (98) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Yaa Wayl (116) and half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 6.5f winner Lidanski (100; later dam of Prix de l’Abbaye winner Wizz Kid (122)). “This colt ran well first time out at Musselburgh and I thought he was a little unlucky, getting hampered at a crucial stage and finishing strongly. He has plenty of natural speed and while he just had a little setback, he’s fine now and will be ready to go again soon.” BOMBAY BAZAAR

7/3 b c Kodiac - Shamlahar (Shamardal)

Owner: Hussain Alabbas Lootah Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 1m winner (76) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Listed winning (106) half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Lady Lahar (106; later dam of Group 1-placed 8-10f winner Rawdaa (118) and 7f Group 3/Listed winner Jallota (116)). “He won really well at Beverley on his second outing and is progressing all the time. There’s more to come from him, I’m sure.”

Lady Lahar

BONELESS (IRE)

6/3 b c Kodiac - Show Me Off (Showcasing)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: 205,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish 5f 3yo winner American Lady (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to smart multiple 5f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Lovelace (117). “A breeze-up buy who had shown us plenty at home prior to his debut at Leicester on Tuesday. He hit the gates and got to the lead but ran a little too free if anything and left himself with nothing to finish with. I’d say he is definitely better than that, so we’ll draw a line through it and hope he proves that first running to be all wrong next time.” EMPEROR’S SON (IRE)

27/4 b c Kodiac - Flat White (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Mark Dobbin & Partner Sales price: n/a Full brother to fairly useful 7-10f winner Double March (90). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner (including at Listed level) Adorable (103; by Kodiac) and Group 3-placed 8-10f winner Expresso Star (113) out of a US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner (118). “He will run this week and is a horse that we really like. His work has been very good and if I had to pick one of the better ones to follow early in the season, it would be this colt. Hopefully he can show on the track what he does at home.” EXPERT CHOICE

2/2 b c Expert Eye - Pigota (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 37,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced close relation to 7f 2yo winner Disco Fever (84) and half-sister to 2022 13f Listed winner Pennymoor (103) and 2022 7f 2yo winner Ceanna (74) out of Preis der Diana winner Penelopa (110). “This colt ran a good race to finish second at Pontefract first time out, especially as we always thought he’d improve for the run. We were happy with that, and he’s a big scopey horse who should improve as the season progresses.” FLACCIANELLO (IRE)

10/2 b f Cotai Glory - Chilly Morning (Slade Power)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 75,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden half-sister to Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Threading (110) out an unraced sister to four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Dubai Millennium (140) and the dam of dual 2m Group 3 winner/Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee (123). “Quite a sharp filly owned Amo Racing. She knows her job and will debut this week. Whether she can win first time out we’ll see, but she is more than capable of winning a novice or maiden.”

Perfect Power wins under Christophe Soumillon

GOLDEN MIND (IRE)

29/1 b c Galileo Gold - Sagely (Frozen Power)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 150,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to triple 6f Group 1 winner Perfect Power (119). Dam a useful 8.5-10f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Sagaciously (107; dam of 2022 French 10f 3yo Listed winner Epic Poet (110)). “A half-brother to Perfect Power who pleased us when finishing third on his debut at Hamilton. He took a step forward when finishing strongly to win at Leicester on Tuesday. He still needs to sharpen up mentally more than anything and that experience certainly won’t have been lost on him. We could for the Chesham Stakes next as he qualifies via his dam. Whether it’s that race or the Coventry Stakes, he’s definitely going to Royal Ascot next.” GOLDEN STRIKE (IRE)

28/4 ch c Calyx - Hot Legs (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 135,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to US multiple 1m winner Shotgun Express. Dam unraced; family of smart middle-distance performer Battle of Marengo (117). “A horse we’ve not long received from the breeze-ups. He’s a big, strong, raw type of colt. We galloped him last week and were delighted with him. I feel that he will improve for another piece of work so he’ll gallop again before we run. He’s quite nice.” LAST OUTLAW (IRE)

26/2 b c Dandy Man - Dream Date (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: €80,000 (Ballyhane) Full brother to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Extortionist (120) and 5f 2yo winner Utterly Charming (74p) and a half-brother to fairly useful dual 1m 3yo winner Kafee (91) and 6f 2yo winner Raheeb (85). Dam a dual 7f 3yo winner (78). “A really nice, early-season type of horse. He has just had a little setback but had been showing lots of ability in his work prior to that. I am sure he will prove worth the wait.” MALC

10/4 b c Calyx - Bereka (Firebreak)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LXVI Sales price: 140,000gns (Middleham Park Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 1m winner Plastic Paddy (89) and fairly useful 5-7f winner Three Coins (85). Dam a maiden (73) sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Hearts of Fire (118) and half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Kenny Powers (109). “This colt made a winning start at Carlisle and did it nicely. He really got his head down and fought well. He is still a fairly backward horse who will take a bit of time to mature. It’s a good sign that he won first time as though he has a certain amount of ability already, he will only get better with age.”

Midnight Affair (grey silks) chase home Soprano at Newmarket

MIDNIGHT AFFAIR (IRE)

9/3 b f Dark Angel - Pastoral Girl (Pastoral Pursuits)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 180,000gns (Joe Foley) Full sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner Rhythm Master (112). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (93) who was a full sister to Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner Lilbourne Lass (95) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner La Rioja (112P) and the dam of 5f Group 2/3 winner Liberty Beach (115). “We were very pleased with her first run when finishing second to Soprano at Newmarket. We’re hoping she’s a Royal Ascot filly, but she’ll run in the next week or so as I’d like to get another run into her before then.” NATIVE AMERICAN (IRE)

25/3 b c Sioux Nation - Pencarrow (Green Desert)

Owner: M & M Racing, Paul Byrne and Partner Sales price: €75,000 (R O'Ryan/R Fahey) Half-brother to 7f winner Dubai Waves (74). Dam a maiden (80) half-sister to French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Tenenbaum (114), Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner Aischa (92; later dam of Italian 1m Group 2 winner Principe Adepto (110)) and useful 10-10.5f winner New Story (101). “I couldn’t have been any happier with his first run at York last weekend. He was ultimately very impressive there and we’ve always felt he’s a horse who will mature, grow and get 7f eventually. He’s quite exciting.” OUR HAVANA

2/5 b c Havana Gold - Jalela (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: Macintosh Knaggs Partnership Sales price: 40,000gns (R O’Ryan/R Fahey) Third foal of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to German 6f Group 2/3 winner Electric Beat (113), Group 2-placed 6f 2yo winner Gray Pearl (105) and the dam of Irish 5f 2yo Group 3/US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Treasuring (105). “We were very disappointed with his debut effort at Redcar on Monday, but we do like him. He seemed fine after the race and I’m just putting it down to stage fright. I’m sure he’ll win his maiden.” PRETTY CRYSTAL (IRE)

11/4 ch f Dubawi - Pretty Baby (Orpen)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a dual 7f Group 3 winner (110) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to French 3yo Group 2 winners Pacific Rim (12f; 112) and Prairie Star (11f; 117). “A daughter of Dubawi who is quite a nice filly. She will make her debut at Ripon on Thursday (June 1) and we’re expecting her to win her maiden before going on to better things.”

Pretty Baby in winning action