Tom Clover, Hughie Morrison and Tom Ward are the latest trainers to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams.

TOM CLOVER HAGWA

3/3 ch f Sea The Stars - Anasheed (Frankel)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: 40,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Tom Clover) Second foal of a useful 10f 3yo winner (98p) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7-10f winner (including at Listed level) Hadaatha (117; by Sea The Stars) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas third (113). “We bought this filly from a Shadwell draft and it’s obviously a beautiful pedigree. She won’t be very early, but I hope to get her started over 7f around July time. Her work has been pleasing.” HARVARD SOUND (IRE)

24/2 b c Ten Sovereigns - Music And Dance (Galileo)

Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: 62,000gns (Joe Foley) Half-brother to fairly useful triple 1m winner Award Dancer (85) and 2023 6-7f 3yo winner Harry Magnus (93). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 3 winner Bowerman (110). “This good-looking, straightforward colt who has done a couple of nice pieces of work already. Granted a smooth run, he will start over 6f within the next six weeks or so but will get 7f in time. I quite like him.” HEY CRACKERS (IRE)

20/3 b c Ribchester - Up In Time (Noverre

Owner: Arjun Waney Sales price: 55,000gns (Kern/Lillingston Association) Half-brother to 2022 Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Beauty Crescent (108) and useful 6f 2yo winner Worship (98). Dam a US 1m 3yo Grade 2/3 winner (111); family of Queen Mary Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Raffle Prize (113). “A big colt who is just going to need a little bit of time. However, he is shaping up nicely in his work and is one to look forward to during the second half of the season.”

Raffle Prize wins under Frankie Dettori

INVICTUS SPIRITUS (IRE)

20/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Effervesce (Galileo)

Owner: M Bringloe & Hrd McCalmont Sales price: 150,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Clover Racing) Half-brother to 7f 2yo Listed winner Cristal Fizz (103), Group 3-placed dual 7f winner Persuasion (103) and useful 7f 2yo winner Vintage Choice (99). Dam a 10.5f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to triple 6f Group 3 winner Hitchens (120), Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Cava (100) and very useful triple 6f winner Tanzeel (107). “An strong, compact colt who is shaping up really well at present. It is a lovely pedigree and one that contains plenty of first-time-out winners, which I’d dearly love to keep going! He is another we’d be looking to get on the track towards the end of June/start of July over 6f and is one to look forward to.” KENTO

10/1 gr c Kuroshio - Jillolini (Bertolini)

Owner: LPOG 22 Sales price: 5,500gns (Not Sold) Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Hong Kong multiple 5f winner Sunshine Universe (91). Dam a maiden (40) half-sister to useful 5-7f winner Ghostwing (100).

“His pedigree isn’t much to shout about, but he actually goes really nicely in his work. The aim is to run him at Windsor on Monday (May 22) and I’d expect quite a bold showing there. He is another who should do very well in these restricted races as he was a cheap buyback at auction.” MAGNA VEGA (IRE)

22/1 b c Magna Grecia - Lina de Vega (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Carroll House Racing & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €42,000 (J S Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to 2022 Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Impact Warrior (89p). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (94p) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Irish 1000 Guineas third La Nuit Rose (109; later dam of US 1m Grade 2 winner Tam Lin (118)) and the dam of French 1m 3yo Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas third Al Wukair (124). “A good-moving colt with a lovely stride who has been straightforward to deal with so far. I’d hope to get him out during the summer, and he might be quick enough to get away 6f though 7f will undoubtedly suit before long. I like him.” ROGUE ENCORE

6/3 b c Kodiac - Encore L’Amour (Azamour)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 145,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Rogue Gallery Racing) Fourth foal of a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (75) sister to US 9/10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Ticker Tape (118) and half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Brando (123) and the dam of Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner Reckless Abandon (117). “I was at David Simcock when he trained the mother, and she reached a good level. We bought this colt from the breeze ups but he wouldn’t be typical of a horse from there or indeed by his sire - he looks a real 8/10f type of horse for the future. He gets up Warren Hill very easily and although we will start him off over 6f, it will be 7f+ that will bring out the best in him. A cracking long-term prospect.”

Reckless Abandon wins the Middle Park

ROGUE RAIDER (USA)

26/3 br c More Than Ready - Shadow Play (Galileo)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 50,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Rogue Gallery Racing) Second foal of a once-raced maiden (62) half-sister to Windsor Castle Stakes/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Hootenanny (116) and Grade 3-placed 2022 Canadian 7f 2yo winner Ryder Ryder Ryder (95) out of a once-raced maiden close relation to US 6f 3yo Grade 1 winner Cat Moves (111). “A good-looking colt who we were really pleased to get for the money at the breeze ups. He has speed in his pedigree and The Rogues Gallery have enjoyed lots of success with their two-year-old breezers, but I view this lad as one for ten furlongs next year. As such, he’s one for the autumn.” SILAS WOOD (IRE)

16/4 gr c Elzaam - Oatmeal (Dalakhani)

Owner: Carroll House Racing Sales price: 40,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to Group 3-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Pearl Glory (97). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to Group 3-placed multiple 6-7f winner Louis The Pious (117) and very useful 9-12f winner Knights Table (111). “A good-looking individual who has gone about things nicely to this point, though he hasn’t done anything too strenuous just yet. He grew quite a bit so we had to take a pull with him, but he’s up and running again now and I would imagine he’ll be out around July/August time.” SKIPPER

14/2 b c Calyx - Skipinnish (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: J H Richmond-Watson Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced half-sister to 2022 6/7f Group 1 winner Kinross (123) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (107) was a full sister to useful 10-12f 3yo winner Melrose Abbey (95) and a half-sister to the dam of Solario Stakes winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up First Selection (112). “It is lovely to have one for the Richmond-Watsons, and this colt is bred along the same lines as the very talented Kinross. He is a big horse who will require plenty of time, so I doubt we will see too much of him this year - maybe one run at the backend. That said, he’s cantering away well at present and shows enough to think he will be one to really look forward to next year.” THE IRISH ROGUE

24/3 b c Blue Point - On Her Way (Medicean)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 45,000gns (J S Bloodstock/Rogues Gallery Racing) Half-brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Headway (110) and useful UK/Hong Kong 7-11f winner Awe (102). Dam a 10-11f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed UK/Hong Kong 7f-1m winner Chater Way (115). “Blue Point has had a flying start and it’s a nice pedigree in general. This colt shaped up really well early doors and then went through a real growing phase so we gave him some time to develop and strengthen. He is cantering away again and will be galloping in the next few weeks, so we will aim to get him going around July/August time over 6f.”

Prohibit wins at Royal Ascot

WITNESS STAND

24/1 b c Expert Eye - Respondez (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 80,000gns (Joe Foley) Half-brother to 6f 2yo winners Armed Response (three times; 86) and Sharp Riposte (77). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (78) sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Prohibit (124) and half-sister to French 3yo Listed winners Emergency (7f; 111) and Prior Warning (6/6.5f; 109). “Another who shaped really well during the spring before hitting a growing phase. He is back working now and goes nicely. Again, he is going to be one for 6/7f races from the middle of the summer onwards. The likes of Silas Wood, Magna Vega, The Irish Rogue and this colt are all cantering away alongside each other and bringing themselves along gradually. I think they’ll prove worth the wait.” UNNAMED (FR)

3/2 b c Le Havre - Sona (Dansili)

Owner: Michael Bringloe Sales price: €40,000 (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Full brother to useful French 1m 1f 3yo winner Gold Haze (97). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (83P) who was a full sister to useful French 7.5-8.5f winner Reux (109) out of a French 10.5f 3yo winning (84) half-sister to 14-time 7-9f Group/Grade 1 winner Goldikova (133). “A lovely colt who is doing absolutely everything right at present. He is definitely going to be one for the autumn over 1m, but I’m hopeful he can make up into a nice horse one day.” HUGHIE MORRISON BUDDING (IRE)

21/4 b f Cracksman - Springlike (Acclamation)

Owner: P C J Dalby & R D Schuster Sales price: 55,000gns (James Toller) Half-sister to 2022 Irish dual 6f 3yo winner Cailin Cliste (74) and 7f 2yo winner Rich Waters (88). Dam a French 6f 2yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Spring Leaf (107). “She is still quite immature and we haven’t really done a great deal with her yet. Very much one for the backend of the season and next year.” CAPRELO

24/3 b c Ulysses - Capriolla (In The Wings)

Owner: Collett, Lund, Morrison & Scott Sales price: 60,000gns (H Morrison) Half-brother to several winners including French triple 14/15f Group 2 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (123) and 2m Group 3 winner Vent de Force (114). Dam a maiden (55) close relation to Lingfield Derby Trial winner Saddler’s Quest (110) and French triple 12/14f Listed winner Quiz Mistress (110). “Obviously we know the family inside out. This colt would be more together physically than Marmelo and Vent de Force were at this stage. However, we will still be fairly careful with him as everything about him and his pedigree says middle-distances and beyond for the future. A nice horse, though.”

Marmelo wins at York

DASHINWHITESARGENT

10/2 gr c Highland Reel - Bella Ragazza (Dutch Art)

Owner: Paul & Catriona Brocklehurst Bloodstock Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Showout (98) out of a French 12f Listed winning (107) half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Sueboog (109) and 6f Listed winner Marika (103). “He only came in around a month ago and just took a while to come to himself, but he has done really well in the past couple of weeks. He is on the smaller side and could even be ready to run in July or August time over 7f, perhaps at one of those nice Newbury meetings.” FOXTROT TANGO

18/2 b f Nathaniel - Last Tango Inparis (Aqlaam)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: 45,000gns (Not Sold) Half-sister to useful 8-10f winner Like A Tiger (103p). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (101) who was the daughter of a maiden (77) half-sister to dual 10f Listed winner Marsh Daisy (105) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 11.5f 3yo winner Yankee Doodle (116). “She has literally just arrived. I trained the mother, who won her maiden in the autumn of her two-year-old career, while the half-brother looks useful enough and also won his maiden late last year. I hope we can repeat that with this filly, but we obviously know nothing about her yet.” HAPPY HADEDA (IRE)

10/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Marsh Daisy (Pivotal)

Owner: Sir Thomas Pilkington & Mrs Sonia Rogers Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed UK/French dual 7f winner Light Blush (91). Dam a dual 10f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 11.5f 3yo winner Yankee Doodle (116), Listed-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Fontana Amorosa (104) and the dam of Group 2/3-placed 7f-2m winner (including twice at Listed level) Mildenberger (118). “I trained the mother to win two Listed races over ten furlongs, but the Invincible Spirit/Pivotal cross has unsurprisingly produced a speedier and more precocious individual. This filly took a little while to acclimatise when first coming from the stud, but she is doing really well now and is shaping up to be a midsummer sort of two-year-old. She shows enough speed to think she will begin over 6f with a view to stepping her up to 7f by the end of the season.”

Marsh Daisy

NOWHERE

5/5 ch f Nathaniel - Hereawi (Dubawi)

Owner: J H Richmond-Watson Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Promoter (87). Dam a fairly useful 10-14.5f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 14f 3yo Listed winner Hereby (108) out of Oaks winner Look Here (123). “A nice homebred filly who is big and backward, so she has gone back home for a break as she needs to come together physically. However, she did everything with a fair degree of comfort while she was here, and I hope she will achieve something this backend. She should make a lovely middle-distance filly next year.” RING THAT BELL (IRE)

21/4 b f Acclamation - Marisol (Teofilo)

Owner: Thurloe Royal Marsden Cancer Charity II Sales price: 45,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle) Full sister to fairly useful 2022 6-7f 3yo winner Sip And Smile (85). Dam an unraced sister to Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Arod (123), a close relation to Listed-placed 8-10.5f winner Galidon (101) and a half-sister to Listed-placed Italian prolific 5-6f winner Axa Reim (100). “This filly looks sharper than her physique suggests she perhaps should be at the moment. Her half-brother and one or two of the dam’s relations stayed at least 1m and maybe that will be this filly’s future, but I’ve seen enough to think she can begin over 6/7f in August. She is coming together all the time having looked fairly immature in early spring.” SAMOON STAR

12/2 b f Dubawi - Shirocco Star (Shirocco)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 1-placed UK/UAE 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Al Suhail (119) and a half-sister to very smart 10-12.5f winner (including twice at Group 2 level) Telecaster (122). Dam a 1m 2yo winner/Oaks and Irish Oaks runner-up (116). “Another who arrived today from Meon Valley Stud. We know all about this family, and I believe this filly was well liked at the stud. Shirocco Star has had such a fantastic start to her broodmare career and this filly has every chance on paper of upholding that record. I’m looking forward to getting to know her, and I hope we can run her in the autumn.” SUN GOD

9/4 b c Fastnet Rock - Seaduced (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 2022 7f 2yo winner Sumo Sam (104p). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2022 11f 3yo Group 3 winner Stay Alert (116) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Star Rock (110; both by Fastnet Rock) out of a Group 2/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner (108). “This colt came in looking very weak and sparely-made, but he has thrived physically with each passing day. He is just going through a slightly ‘amorous’ phase, but that’s perfectly normal for a young colt. Once he settles down we can start getting some work into him as, like his year older half-sister, I think he might be able to do something over 7f this autumn. We trained the mother, who was going well until she disappeared one day and came back with a very nasty injury. Looking at this colt and what his half-sister has done so far, it’s a good job she recovered and was able to become a broodmare. This fellow moves well and I’d have quite high hopes for him.” SURREY FIRE

8/3 ch c Masar - Sweet Selection (Stimulation)

Owner: Surrey Racing (SF) Sales price: 60,000gns (H Morrison) Half-brother to 2023 10f 3yo winner Clever Relation (78p). Dam a Cesarewitch Handicap/Sagaro Stakes winner (109) who was a half-sister to dual 6f 2yo winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Lightning Thunder (110) and very useful multiple 6-7f winner Gulliver (116). "This colt is another who comes from a family we know well. His half-brother won nicely for us at Windsor first time out before wandering off into Esher High Street at the 3f marker at Sandown the other day! This is a big, strong, mature colt who isn’t designed to be an early 6/7f two-year-old and indeed doesn’t move like one. If everything went well between now and then, I could see us getting him underway in September. He will probably need 1m right away.” UNNAMED

25/4 b f Blue Point - Broadlands (Kheleyf)

Owner: Alastair Macdonald-Buchanan Sales price: n/a Closely related to German 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Romsey (101; by Mukhadram) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 2022 7.5f 2yo winner Mottisfont (89). Dam an unraced half-sister to 14f Listed winner Twitch (103). “Funnily enough, the dam has thrown a couple of really nice two-year-olds for us and Blue Point has made an electric start as a sire, so you would fully expect this filly to be an early runner. However, she just hasn’t come to herself yet - she’s still very weak and rather gangly. That all being said, I expect she will be worth the wait as it’s a lovely family and she’s a nice model.” TOM WARD ART FANTASTIQUE

11/4 b c Harry Angel - Miss Work of Art (Dutch Art)

Owner: Absolute Solvents Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner Tapisserie (103) and fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Sky Blue Pink (88). Dam 5f 2yo Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 8-9f winner Romantic Settings (102). “He needed his first run when down the field at Bath. That was over an extended 5f and I think we’ll drop him back to 5f next time as he shows plenty of speed at home. Obviously he will need to step up plenty on that first run to figure, and he’s essentially going to be one for nurseries later on.” CRYSTAL FLYER

23/1 b f Magna Grecia - Mount Crystal (Montjeu)

Owner: Matthew Webber Sales price: 42,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Tom Ward) Half-sister to useful winners Zoffee (11.5f-2m; 101), Al Neksh (8-10.5f; 98) and Team of Firsts (10f, twice; 106). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (80) who was closely related to the dams of Australian 13f Group 2 winner Libran (119) and Irish 7f Group 3 winner Three Rocks (116). “A nice filly from a family that continues to produce good horses. They are generally staying types and I suspect she will need a good bit of time herself. We’ll be looking to get her started in the autumn over 7f/1m.”