Michael Bell is the latest trainer to take Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season.

A MAJOR PAYNE

1/4 b c Harry Angel - Thankful (Diesis)

Owner: A Major Payne Partnership Sales price: 92,000gns (Richard Frisby Bloodstock) Half-brother to several winners including Listed-placed 6.5f 2yo winner Morning Post (106) and useful 6-6.5f 2yo winner Spright (95). Dam a maiden (55) half-sister to useful 6-10.5f winner Jo’burg (100). “He did his first easy bit of work this morning. A lot of Harry Angels appear to come good in the second half of the season and we are training him that way.” BEVERAGINO (IRE)

11/5 br f Soldier’s Call - Warm Welcome (Motivator)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds & Partner Sales price: 58,000gns (Opulence Thoroughbreds) Half-sister to Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Danielsflyer (101), useful multiple 5-7f winner Concierge (99) and useful 6-9.5f winner Tropez Power (101). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Juliette (109). “This filly is a good mover. She will be running from July onwards and, though she might begin over 6f, will prove best suited by 7f this season.” CLIMATE ACTION

28/4 b f Cracksman - Friendlier (Zafonic)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Gender Agenda (109), Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Madame Defarge (100), useful 7f-1m winner Foolin Myself (105) and the dam of Prix Morny winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Pretty Pollyanna (115). Dam an unraced half-sister to Oaks/St Leger winner User Friendly (128). “A good-moving filly with a nice, long stride on her and a sound temperament to boot. She hasn’t moved into fast work yet and this is a family that can take a little bit of time, but I think she could be a nice filly for the latter part of the year.”

CLOUD FREE (IRE

12/3 ch c Sea The Stars - Fresnay (Rainbow Quest)

Owner: David Fish & Partner Sales price: 55,000gns (Nick Bell) Full brother to Italian 10f Group 2/3 winner Call Me Love (112) and a half-brother to Italian 5.5f 2yo Listed winner Freetown (95). Dam an Italian 7f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to UAE 11f Group 3 winner Dormello (113), 5.5/7f Listed winner Field of Dream (114) and 7f 2yo winner/2000 Guineas third Olympian Odyssey (120). “This colt is slightly ahead of schedule and will probably be sharp enough to begin over 7f in July. He did a nice piece of work this morning and certainly looks well bought for the money, especially for one by this sire.” DANCINGWITHMYSELF (IRE)

1/4 gr f Phoenix of Spain - Danceaway (Oasis Dream)

Owner: C Wright & D Kilburn Sales price: €40,000 (Nick Bell) Half-sister to Group 3-placed UK/Hong Kong 6f-1m winner Big Bang Bong (107p) and useful multiple 5-7f winner Han Solo Berger (97). Dam an unraced half-sister to Solario Stakes winner Foss Way (107). “An enthusiastic sort of filly who is just moving into fast work. I would see her debuting in June or July over 6f.” FOREST SPIRIT (IRE)

2/5 b/gr f Waldgeist - Helisa (Elusive City)

Owner: Mrs G Rowland Clark & J O'Connor Sales price: 55,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-sister to Czech 8-9f 3yo winner Gold Shalaa. Dam a French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 14-15f 3yo winner Hesione (101). “A good advertisement for her first-season sire. She has done very well physically over the past month or so and is shaping up to be a nice filly for the second half of the season.” HEATER (IRE)

9/5 br c No Nay Never - Weekend Fling (Forest Wildcat)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 145,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to 2022 Irish 9.5f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Paris Peacock (105), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Craftsman (107) and Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Royal Empress (91). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (68) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Archarcharch (121). “This colt is a very good mover and easy on the eye. Hopefully that can translate into a good level of ability when we increase his workload. We’re in no rush with him given he’s a late foal, and I imagine he will start off over 7f sometime in August.” HUG A TREE (IRE)

2/5 b f Mehmas - Serafina’s Flight (Fantastic Light)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 62,000gns (Stetchworth And Middle Park Studs) Half-sister to Listed-placed Italian 11-15f winner Durlindana (102) and 2023 10f 3yo winner Dabbous (68). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner Rabi (114) and the dam of dual 1m Group 1 winner Watch Me (119). “This filly was a breeze-up purchase who has pleased us no end since arriving. She could well make her debut at Salisbury this weekend (May 27) and looks quite speedy and smart.”

LET’S DREAM

17/1 b c Territories - Shiba (Rail Link)

Owner: A Bound Sales price: 75,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-brother to fairly useful 6-7.5f winner Idoapologise (88). Dam a French 12f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to Italian 10f 3yo Listed winner La Gommeuse (104) and Listed-placed French 7-9.5f winner Jufoon (97). “This is an attractive, good-moving colt with a very good mind. The Territories horses tend to need some cut in the ground and therefore we’re training him with the second half of the season in mind - unless he tells us to run him sooner. Everyone in the yard likes him and he looks a nice colt.” LITTLE HERON (IRE)

4/5 b f Showcasing - La Petite Reine (Galileo)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 7f 2yo winner More Than A Prince (80; by Oasis Dream). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 12f Grade 3 winner Strathnaver (112), UAE 1000 Guineas winner Siyaadah (107) and useful 8-10f winner Middle Kingdom (106) out of a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner (113). “Not the most robust of fillies but she covers the ground well. She hasn’t moved into fast work and we’re not in a hurry with her being out of a Galileo mare. One for later.” MEDICIAN STAR (IRE)

12/1 b c Galileo Gold - Excelled (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: A Bound Sales price: 28,000gns (Nick Bell) First foal of a 6f 2yo winner (82) who was the daughter of a useful 6-7f winning (94) half-sister to 5/6f 2yo Group 3 winner Brown Sugar (108) and 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Burnt Sugar (110). “A deep-girthed colt who moves nicely without having done any serious work at this stage. We will start to crank up his workload in a month or so’s time.” MOYET (IRE)

14/2 b c Blue Point - Rare (Galileo)

Owner: Peter Trainor and Partners Sales price: 85,000gns (Vendor) First foal of a maiden (81) sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish/Australian 8.5-14f winner Exemplar (111) and half-sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish Oaks winner Blue Bunting (122). “His sire has made an excellent start and this colt is a recent arrival from the breeze ups. He has done nothing but please us in his work since being here and will run at Goodwood on Friday (May 26). I’d be hopeful of a good run.” PARKER’S PIECE (IRE)

25/1 gr c Dark Angel - Isaan Queen (War Command)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 120,000gns (Stetchworth And Middle Park Studs) First foal of a 6f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Charlotte O Fraise (106) and Group 2-placed UK/US 6f-1m winner (including at stakes level) Luck Money (110). “Another breeze up purchase who has displays a good attitude, plenty of speed and a decent level of ability. He will likely debut at Leicester on Tuesday (May 30) and we expect him to run well there.” QUEEN’S GUARD

13/1 b f Havana Grey - So Brave (Kyllachy)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 125,000gns (Joe Foley) First foal of a dual 6f 2yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Brownsea Brink (100) out of a Listed-placed French 6f 3yo winner (103). “We were trying to get her ready to run at the Guineas meeting but she just had a little niggle and we had to stop with her. She is about to get back cantering now and is a filly who has always shown us a good level of ability. A horse who we like a lot.”

