“Obviously this colt was one of the horses embroiled in the whole unpaid fees debacle of last autumn, so we actually bought him back. Hopefully that proves to be a blessing in disguise as he’s an absolutely stunning individual, hence why he was in Book 1 at Tattersalls and went for the money he did. His sister Boomer was a smart two-year-old and this lad is far superior to her physically, so if that extends to ability as well, he will be an exciting prospect. He is doing all the right things so far at Kingsclere and should be in action sometime during the latter stages of the summer.”

“A strapping colt who was a rare one by his sire to make it into Tattersalls Book 1 last autumn. He is doing really well so far at Ed’s but won’t be an early two-year-old. He is a good size and has plenty of leg to him so will need time to develop, but hopefully he will be running by the end of the summer.”

First foal of an unraced sister to US 1m 2yo Listed winner Yesterdayoncemore (104) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 11.5-12f 3yo winner Title (115) and useful 12-14f winner Viking Storm (107).

FANDOM

3/3 b c Showcasing - Brogan (Pivotal)

Trainer: Wesley Ward Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC Sales price: 170,000gns (Ben McElroy, Agent)

Third foal of a 7f 2yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to 2022 Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo (112) out of a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (103).

“This colt is bred on the same cross as the smart sprinter Advertise and we sold him at Tattersalls Book 2 last autumn. He absolutely bolted up on his debut at Keeneland over five-and-a-half furlongs, quickening up very smartly in the straight to go clear of his nearest rival. It was the performance of a Royal Ascot two-year-old if ever I’ve seen one, and you’d be surprised if that wasn’t the plan given who trains him. He looks another potentially smart juvenile for the family so soon after Lezoo.”

JOHANNES BRAHMS

24/2 b c Siyouni - Illaunmore (Shamardal)

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien Owner: Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg, Brant Sales price: 200,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm)

Half-brother to 2022 dual 5f 3yo winner Dream By Day (81). Dam a Listed-placed UK/French dual 1m winner (105) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winning (96) half-sister to Listed winners Pepita (7f; 102) and Redolent (1m; 109).

“A fine, hardy specimen who was well bought by Coolmore at Tattersalls Book 1 last autumn. He made a winning debut at Naas when given a fairly tough introduction to get up and beat a decent rival of Ger Lyons’ who has since run well against Coventry Stakes favourite River Tiber. You’d say he will improve for that run and can hopefully be the first really good one for the mare, who’s currently in foal to No Nay Never.”

NIGHT LARK

27/2 br f Wootton Bassett - Illaunglass (Red Clubs)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Listed-placed UK/French dual 1m winner Illaunmore (105) and useful multiple 6f-1m winner Papa Stour (98). Dam a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Listed winners Pepita (7f; 102) and Redolent (1m; 109).

“This filly is from the same family as the aforementioned Johannes Brahms. She is just back at the farm at the moment having suffered quite a nasty foot infection that’s taken her a while to get over. Physically she is a stunner, and I’d like to think she will be back here one day as a broodmare.”

UNNAMED

14/2 b f Camelot - Formidable Kitt (Pivotal)

Trainer: Hugo Palmer Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a 5f 2yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including at Listed level) Eartha Kitt (105; dam of 2022 Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style (117)) and Chesham Stakes winner Arthur Kitt (106; by Camelot) out of Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty (107).

“I believe this is the nicest two-year-old filly we’ve retained to race this year. She is a beautiful filly with lots of strength and scope about her and has a good mind for one by the stallion. She is closely related to our good two-year-old Arthur Kitt, while last year’s Gimcrack winner Noble Style is also close up on the page. I doubt she will be as precocious as either of them -- she only entered training a matter of weeks ago -- but is very much one to look forward to for the backend of the season.”