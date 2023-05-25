Jack Channon and James Horton are the latest trainers to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams.

JACK CHANNON AMANCIO

2/5 b c Sixties Icon - Estrellada (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Power Geneva Ltd, R Windridge & Partner Sales price: n/a Full brother to dual 7f 2yo winner Radio Caroline (71). Dam a maiden (60) half-sister to useful 14f-2m winner Eden Rose (101) out of a 1m 2yo Listed winner (105). “He flung his head back and nearly knocked poor Charlie Bishop out when exiting the stalls on his debut at Windsor, forfeiting about 20l and any chance he had in the process. He’s a nice colt who will only improve with racing and for going up in distance. I hope he’s winning very soon.” ARKHALIA FLYNN

14/2 b c Ulysses - Fervid (Dutch Art)

Owner: John & Zoe Webster Sales price: 32,000gns (Armando Duarte/Kilbride Equine/Jack Channon) First foal of an unraced sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Eternally (107) out of a 6f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Irresistible (98; later dam of Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Infallible (114) and 6f 3yo Listed winner Remarkable (118). “Not your typical Ulysses - he’s very much built like a two-year-old. He will be one for the 6/7f races from the middle of the summer and does everything really nice at this stage.” BRINDLEY (IRE)

30/4 b c Calyx - Shanghai Rose (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Rory O’Rourke, MPS Racing & Partners Sales price: 75,000gns (Armando Duarte/Jack Channon) Third foal of an unraced daughter of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (100); family of US 7f Grade 1 winner My Trusty Cat (118). “A lovely, big colt with lots of scope about him. He will be making an appearance once the 7f races begin and I couldn’t be happier with him at this stage."

BURDETT (IRE)

24/3 b c Inns of Court - Abiquiu (Roderic O’Connor)

Owner: SYPS Sales price: 25,000gns (SYPS (UK)) Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner Mytilda (81). Dam a once-raced maiden (37) half-sister to dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas third Ivawood (118) out of a 10-12f 3yo winning (79) half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Berkshire (118). “A big, raw horse who shows speed but isn’t quite ready to use it properly. He needs to keep on strengthening but I think he’s going to be a nice horse one day.” CAJETAN

22/4 b c Advertise - South Bay (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: The Betty Channon Syndicate Sales price: 80,000gns (Armando Duarte/Jack Channon) Half-brother to 2022 dual 6f 2yo winner Liberation Bay (78). Dam an unraced half-sister to Jersey Stakes winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Gale Force Ten (118) and 2022 10f 3yo Listed winner Rousay (104) out of an 11f Listed winner (108). “This is a smart colt. He does everything really well at home and shows plenty of speed. I will being looking to get him out soon over 6f, possibly at Goodwood on Friday (May 26), and he’s definitely one of the nicer two-year-olds in the yard.” CALL GLORY (IRE)

29/3 b c Soldier’s Call - La Perla (Sinndar)

Owner: SYPS (UK) Ltd & Partner Sales price: €26,000 (SYPS (UK)) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to French 2yo Listed winners Money Maker (5f; 106) and Noozhoh Canarias (6f; 122), Grade 3-placed UK/US 8.5-10f winner Lady Rockstar (106), Listed-placed 6-7f winner Wise Counsel (102) and Listed-placed French 5.5f 2yo winner Corazon Canarias (86). “He ran a better race than the margins suggested on his debut at Goodwood. He returned with a touch of sore shins afterwards but will be running again very soon and can hopefully win his fair share of races this year.” CARIBBEAN WIND

12/4 ch f Bated Breath - The Thrill Is Gone (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Chris Wright & George Brooksbank Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f 2yo winner Ibiza Rocks (95) and dual 7f 3yo winner No More Thrills (81). Dam a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to UAE 6f Group 1 winner Muarrab (124), dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Bungle Inthejungle (109) and 6f Listed winner Waveband (102). “This filly is still a little bit backward and immature, but it’s obviously a lovely sprinting family that dad enjoyed success with via the likes of Bungle Inthejungle and Moonraker. She is bred to be quick and I expect she will also sprint, but it’s just a case of waiting for her to come together physically.”

Bungle Inthejungle winning at Ascot

CLARA BARTON

10/4 b f Mukhadram - Isabella Bird (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Julia & Jon Aisbitt Sales price: n/a Half-sister to dual 10f 3yo winner Amy Beach (81) and 2023 dual 1m 3yo winner Woodstock (82p). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to German 2m Group 2 winner Raa Atoll (114) and Group 3-placed 12f 3yo winner Moderah (103). “A lovely, big filly who unsurprisingly won’t be early looking at her pedigree. She might be one to have a sighter at the backend before putting her away for next year.” FOREST GUEST

27/3 b c Bungle Inthejungle - Society Guest (Society Rock)

Owner: John Guest Racing Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a 6f 3yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to useful UK/US 6f-1m winner Lexington Grace out of an unraced half-sister to dual 7f Group 3 winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Arch Swing (116) and the grandam of 2022 Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen winner Maljoom (121p). “A nice little Bungle Inthejungle colt. He has taken forever to come in his coat, but he does everything nicely in his work and should be out sometime in June.” GALYX (IRE)

17/4 b c Calyx - Gallic Star (Galileo)

Owner: Jon & Julia Aisbitt Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 14f-2m winner Eden Rose (101), fairly useful 8-8.5f winner Hundred Isles (89) and 1m 3yo winner Star Blaze (88). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (105). “Like Brindley, he’s a big Calyx colt with plenty of scope. The family all improve with age and he’ll be no different, but I hope to have him running over 7f/1m during the autumn.” METALLO (IRE)

9/2 b c Caravaggio - Sweet Dreams Baby (Montjeu)

Owner: Recycled Products Limited & Partner Sales price: €65,000 (Kilbride Equine/Jack Channon) Half-brother to useful UK/Hong Kong 8-9f winner Red Warrior (114) and useful 7-8.5f winner Roxy Star (99). Dam an unraced daughter of Oaks winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Shahtoush (120). “A cracking colt who I could run tomorrow if I wanted to, but he’s got plenty of size and scope so I think I’ll just hold my nerve and wait until Ascot has been and gone. He could probably win over 5f but we’ll likely start him off over 6f. I’d say he’s a smart colt.”

Shahtoush

MISS MACH ONE (IRE)

11/4 b f Invincible Army - Promised Money (Dark Angel)

Owner: The Speed Of Sound Syndicate Sales price: 40,000gns (Kilbride Equine/Jack Channon) Half-sister to 2022 US 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Salimah (106) and Group 2-placed dual 6f winner Fivethousandtoone (110). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (94) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Beldale Memory (92). “She was disappointing on the face of things at Sandown after a promising debut at Newmarket, but it turned out afterwards that she was coming into season. We will look to run her again fairly soon and that will tell us which direction we head with her this summer. It’d be lovely if she could gain some black type but her next run will tell us plenty in that regard. We’ve always liked her.” SAIGON DREAM

9/3 b c Oasis Dream - Gracious Diana (Foxwedge)

Owner: B A Malcolm and C R Hirst Sales price: 42,000gns (Armando Duarte/Kilbride Equine/Jack Channon) Second foal of a 10f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 2 winner Dandino (122) and useful multiple 12f winner Pirate King (105).

“A smashing looker who is strengthening and maturing all the time. The dam’s side all wanted middle distances, but Oasis Dream has put some speed into this fella and I imagine he’ll be starting over 6f in late June/July.” UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 b f Profitable - Jillnextdoor (Henrythenavigator)

Owner: Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €8,000 (Bobby O’Ryan) Half-sister to fairly useful 5-7f winner Jilly Cooper (93) and 7.5f-1m winner Bardo Contiguo (86). Dam a useful 5f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Commander Cave (111) and the dam of 5f 2yo Listed winner Clem Fandango (108). “This is a lovely filly. All she has done is grow since arriving here, so she’ll need a bit of time to strengthen before we start making any solid plans for her. I she will begin around midsummer time over 6f. I am very sweet on her as everything I’ve seen at home suggests she’s nice.” UNNAMED

5/4 b f Harry Angel - Never Lose (Diktat)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: 25,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Closely related to useful UK/UAE triple 7f winner El Chapo (95; by Lethal Force) and a half-sister to four winners including fairly useful 7f-1m winner War Defender (85). Dam a Listed-placed 6-7f 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Morache Music (112) and useful triple 5f winner/Coventry Stakes third Vintage Clarets (100). “A lovely, big filly who showed us speed early, but she’s tall and leggy so we’re just allowing her some time to mature. Once she’s physically more set, I suspect she will reveal herself to be a very fast filly, but she’s just too weak to utilise that speed at present.”

UNNAMED

10/3 b f Advertise - Swing Out Sister (Kodiac)

Owner: C R Hirst Sales price: 200,000gns (Kilbride Equine/Jack Channon) Half-sister to Group 3-placed 2022 6f 2yo winner Ancestral Land (99p). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed triple 5f winner Online Alexander (108; later dam of 6f Listed winner Royal Commando (112)) out of a 7f 3yo winning (71) half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Red Clubs (125). “This filly hasn’t quite come in her coat yet, but her work is very nice and I think she will be a smart two-year-old from the middle of the summer onwards. As her pedigree suggests, she’ll be a sprinter.” UNNAMED

16/2 b f Havana Gold - Tasman Sea (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Barry Walters Farm Sales price: 43,000gns (Duarte/Kilbride/Channon) First foal of a maiden (66) half-sister to Irish 7.5f/1m Listed winner Fourpenny Lane (110) and Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Graphic Guest (98) out of an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Kalindi (102; later dam of high-class sprinter Medicean Man (119). “A sizeable filly who shows me plenty of ability. She is still maturing and needs a bit more time, but she will be one of my better two-year-olds once it all comes together. A very nice filly.” JAMES HORTON NEVERSTOPDREAMING (IRE)

28/2 gr f No Nay Never - Snowflakes (Galileo)

Owner: Coverdale Stud Sales price: €220,000 (Manor House Farm) Second foal of an Irish 8.5f 3yo winner (91p) who was a full sister to very smart 7-10f winner (four times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas) Winter (124), Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Lovelier (105) and Irish 7f 2yo winner Frosty (98p) out of smart 6-7f winner Laddies Poker Two (117). “This a compact filly who has strengthened well throughout the spring. All her work has been very smooth and she shows a real fast ground action. She looks tough and has an attitude to go with it. I expect her to stay 7f in time, but she will likely begin over 6f at Goodwood this weekend (May 27).” SPACE NINJA (IRE)

24/4 b c Kodiac - Night Queen (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: Coverdale Stud Sales price: £160,000 (Manor House Farm) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Princess Noor (109) out of a once-raced maiden (58p) half-sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Land of Dreams (115; later dam of five-time 6/7f Group 1 winner Dream Ahead (133) and grandam of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Fairyland (116; by Kodiac). “All this colt does is eat, sleep and work. He has a lovely, smooth action and shows a great appetite for his work. He has thrived in the last month and will start off over 6f very soon, though should stay 7f this year. A colt with a fantastic mind who should thrive on his racing.”

Princess Noor