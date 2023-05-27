It's one of the strongest juvenile teams in the country and Andrew Balding takes Dan Briden through over 40 of his leading prospects.

ANCIENT MYTH (IRE)

13/4 b c Camelot - Queen Rabab (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 425,000gns (Andrew Balding) Second foal of an Irish dual 1m 3yo winner (81) who was a full sister to smart UK/Australian 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Fastnet Tempest (114) out of a maiden (67) half-sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Luas Line (115). “A lovely colt who is a good mover with lots of quality. He will be one for the second half of the season over 7f+, but we’re very pleased with him so far.” ARABIC LEGEND (IRE)

9/3 b c Dubawi - Sheikha Reika (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Youngest (80). Dam a smart 7-10f winner (including at Grade 1 level; 116) who was a full sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere (115; later dam 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Highland Avenue (115; by Dubawi). “A beautifully-bred horse who is looking shaper than we had anticipated. I see him starting off towards the end of June, most likely over 7f. He goes nicely.” ARAGON CASTLE (IRE)

8/3 ch c Territories - Wearing Wings (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 120,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to 2022 Bahraini 9-10f winner West Suffolk (75). Dam a twice-raced maiden (76) half-sister to Jersey Stakes winner/Lockinge Stakes runner-up Ouqba (122) and dual 12.5f Listed winner Foxhaven (112). “He has been in a regular fast work and is showing a good amount of promise. I imagine he will get going in the next two or three weeks now the 7f races have arrived.”

Jubiloso winning under Ryan Moore

ARRAY (IRE)

13/4 b c No Nay Never - Joyeuse (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Jubiloso (111), Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) and Listed-placed triple 6f winner Jovial (101). Dam a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including twice at Listed level; 109) who was a half-sister to outstanding 10-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Frankel (147) and triple 10-12f Group 1 winner Noble Mission (128). “A strong, quality colt with the pedigree to match. He is already showing us a significant amount of ability and is one we’d be looking to get started around July time over 6f. An exciting prospect.” BALAGH (IRE)

1/4 b c Dandy Man - Perfect Beauty (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: 120,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock/Al Shaqab) First foal of a maiden (70) sister to 6f Group 1 winner Librisa Breeze (122) out of a Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winning (100) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Baraan (114). “We were a little disappointed with his performance on debut at Ascot, but it did come in a good race where the front two looked smart. This colt has grown and totally changed shape since then, so we’ve just backed off him. His work prior to that debut run suggested he was smart and I hope he can prove the point during the second half of the season. I imagine you’ll see him over 6f next time.” BATTLE QUEEN (IRE)

9/4 b f Churchill - Nayarra (Cape Cross)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: €200,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Closely related to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Seventh Kingdom (101; by Frankel) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 5-7f winner Lahore (109). Dam an Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner who was a half-sister to several winners, notably 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Gustav Klimt (120). “A quality filly with a really deep pedigree. She has been in fast work for about a month now and goes nicely. One for 7f races from July onwards.” BLUEBELLE GROVE (IRE)

13/4 b f Blue Point - Moojha (Forest Wildcat)

Owner: Isa Salman Al Khalifa Sales price: 190,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Irish triple 5f 2yo Listed winner Frenetic (110) and French 5f Listed winner Wild Majesty (104). Dam a US 6f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Kiss Moon (110) and the dam of 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Besharah (113). “This filly has shown up particularly well in the last two bits of work she has done. She shows plenty of pace and will have enough speed to kick off over 5f, probably within the next couple of weeks. I can see her doing particularly well this year as she looks an out-and-out two-year-old.”

Quadrilateral (far left) wins the Fillies' Mile

CADOGAN PLACE

7/2 b c Frankel - Nimble Thimble (Mizzen Mast)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full brother to Fillies’ Mile winner/1000 Guineas third Quadrilateral (110) and a half-brother to useful multiple 7f-1m winner Boardman (106) and useful 2022 1m 3yo winner Thesis (109). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to US 1m Grade 2/Coventry Stakes winner Three Valleys (119). “A fine big horse with a good action. He hasn’t been here all that long and will need a bit of time, but I can see him shaping up into a quality horse in time. It’s obviously a fantastic Juddmonte pedigree and you’ve always got a chance with them, especially when you add Frankel into the equation!” CAVIAR HEIGHTS (IRE)

1/3 b c Sea The Stars - Cava (Acclamation)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 300,000gns (Andrew Balding) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (100) who was a full sister to triple 6f Group 3 winner Hitchens (120) and a half-sister to very useful triple 6f winner Tanzeel (107) and the dam of 7f 2yo Listed winner Cristal Fizz (103). “This colt has just moved into regular fast work and is really pleasing me. He seems to have inherited plenty of the dam’s side given how much promise he shows us already, but that isn’t to say he won’t do even better next year. I would think he will be running over 7f in July or August time.” CLOVE HITCH (IRE)

15/2 b f Siyouni - Contemptuous (New Approach)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 725,000gns (Juddmonte Farms) First foal of an unraced close relation to very smart 6f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Lillie Langtry (120; later dam of seven-time 7-12f Group 1 winner Minding (127), 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114)) and half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Count of Limonade (116). “A gorgeous filly with a stunning pedigree. She is going to be one for later on, but we’ve been delighted with her to this point - she’s got plenty of quality. I would say she’ll be running over 7f around August time.” CYNOSURE (IRE)

8/5 b/br c No Nay Never - Llew Law (Verglas)

Owner: Ecurie Ama.Zingteam Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish triple 7-12f Group 3 winner Who’s Steph (111) and Group 2-placed Irish/Australian 8-12f winner Long Arm (105). Dam a maiden (55) half-sister to Windsor Castle Stakes winner Hototo (117). “A May foal who showed us plenty of ability earlier in the spring, but we just had to remind ourselves of his date of birth so backed off him. He has just started fast work again and is going along really nicely. We’re looking at a 6f novice with him at Newbury in early July (6th).” DAMBUSTER

2/2 b c Kingman - Wall of Sound (Singspiel)

Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: 750,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock) Full brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101) and a half-brother to 2022 Australian 1m Listed winner Uncle Bryn (112). Dam a Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner The Cheka (116). “This horse is from a lovely family and is a strapping individual. He already shows plenty of ability but isn’t one to be pressing on with just yet. I would imagine he is more one for August or September over 7f, but a quality colt who could be quite decent one day.”

Lochangel wins the Nunthorpe

DANCING SAPPHIRE

2/4 b f Blue Point - Strictly Dancing (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f Group 3 winners Dancing Star (115) and Foxtrot Lady (107). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (95) who was the daughter of Nunthorpe Stakes winner Lochangel (119). “We obviously know this family extremely well. This filly has just started faster work and, as the pedigree suggests, she shows a bit of boot. She should be starting off over 6f in July.” EQUITY LAW

26/2 b c Equiano - Fair Cop (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a dual 5f winner (88) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 2023 dual 6f 3yo winner Desert Cop (111) and useful 5-6f winner Desert Law (110) out of a Group 2/3-placed triple 5f winner (including at Listed level; 104). “From a lovely Jeff Smith sprinting family which includes our smart three-year-old Desert Cop. This is a smashing colt who is often fast asleep in the yard but comes alive when out on the gallops. He shows a bit of promise and it shouldn’t be long before he’s running.” FALSETTO

11/5 b f Galileo - Set To Music (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 8.5-10f winner Eightsome Reel (105) and 1m 2yo winner Improvise (83). Dam a Group 2/3-placed 10-12f winner (including twice at Listed level; 109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Zarafsha (99). “A sweet filly who hasn’t been here that long. She will very much be one for the backend and next year, but we’re delighted to have one by Galileo in the yard given it’s his penultimate crop.” FIRE DEMON

9/3 b c Dark Angel - Lilyfire (First Defence)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 Australian 7f Group 2 winner Old Flame (116) and Group 2/Listed-placed UK/US 6f-1m winner Chaleur (109). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (83p) who was a half-sister to dual 7f 3yo Listed winner Tantina (115; later dam of UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125)). “This colt showed plenty of ability in early spring but had a touch of sore shins so we had to back off him. He’s one to look forward to once ready as he has shown more than enough to suggest he’ll be winning races this year.” FLORA OF BERMUDA (IRE)

29/4 b f Dark Angel - Dubai Power (Cadeaux Genereux)

Owner: Bermuda Racing Ltd Sales price: £340,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Power of Light (91; later dam of May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Powerful Breeze (110p)). Dam a 6f-1m winner (89) who was a half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Vanguard Dream (103). “A very expensive breeze-up purchase who ran a good first race when fourth at Sandown the other day. She looked to be coming with a winning challenge but ran a bit green and her effort flattened out. I think she’ll get better as the season progresses and ought to stay 6f without any issues.” GUSHING GOLD (IRE)

20/3 b f Blue Point - Mehronissa (Iffraaj)

Owner: Salem Rashid Bin Ghadayer Sales price: 85,000gns (Vendor) Three-parts sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UAE 7f-1m 3yo winner Meshakel (105; by Shamardal). Dam a 6f Listed winner (114) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Three Degrees (115) and the dam of 2022 7f Group 3 winner Lola Showgirl (103). “A sharp, speedy daughter of Blue Point who has a lovely attitude and looks pretty smart on what she has been showing us in her faster work at home recently. She is ready to get started and will probably make her debut over 5f at Leicester next Tuesday (May 30), where we’d expect her to run well.”

Newspaperofrecord put in a sensational performance

HILLBRIDGE (IRE)

5/4 b f Frankel - Classical Times (Lawman)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a 6f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Newspaperofrecord (122) out of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109). “A quality filly with a lovely action. She is showing up nicely but isn’t one you’ll be seeing until the second half of the season.” IMPERIAL EXPRESS (IRE)

12/3 b f Inns of Court - Soft Power (Balmont)

Owner: Michael Blencowe Sales price: 175,000gns (JS Bloodstock) Half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner Ebro River (113) and useful multiple 5-6f winner Strong Power (101). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Key Rose (90) and the dam of Diamond Jubilee Stakes/July Cup winner Slade Power (127). “A nice filly who shows speed and has a really good attitude towards her work. She is speedily bred and should enjoy a productive two-year-old campaign.” IMPERIAL GUARD (IRE)

20/2 b c Night of Thunder - Ancestral (Bated Breath)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 270,000gns (Joe Foley) Second foal of a maiden (79) half-sister to Yorkshire Oaks winner/St Leger runner-up Quiff (124), 10f 3yo winner/Chester Vase runner-up Arabian Gulf (116) and 12f 3yo winner/Queen’s Vase third Total Command (105) out of 1000 Guineas winner Wince (117). “An extremely nice colt who showed plenty until getting a chip in one of his joints that had to come out. He is back cantering now and we have high hopes that he can make into a nice 6/7f two-year-old from the middle of the summer onwards.” KINGSCLERE (USA)

22/1 b f Kitten’s Joy - Sweeter Still (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Full sister to Vertem Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128). Dam a US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104). “A sister to Kameko but nowhere near as big as he was. That said, she has got a giant stride on her and is a filly we like an awful lot. I would have thought she will be starting over 7f in July and is one we’re all excited about.”

Kameko -2000 Guineas winner

MACH TEN (IRE)

14/3 b c Ten Sovereigns - Western Sky (Barathea)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 150,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to several winners including German dual 1m Group 3 winner/Preis der Diana runner-up Djumama (113) and 2022 7f 2yo winner Vermilion (77). Dam a twice-raced maiden (56) sister to Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level)/2000 Guineas third Barathea Guest (117). “This colt has totally changed during the past six weeks - he has really grown and developed in a pleasing way. He can be a bit highly strung on occasions but is an athletic type who will be running over 6/7f in July or August.” MISS INFORMATION (IRE)

19/3 b f Blue Point - Newsletter (Sir Percy)

Owner: Norman Court Stud & Susan Bunney Sales price: 90,000gns (Norman Court Stud) Half-sister to dual 6f 3yo winner Newscaster (87) and dual 7f 3yo winner Lead Story (82). Dam a 6f 3yo Listed winner/Queen Mary Stakes third (103) who was the daughter of a French 5.5f 2yo winning (99) sister to French 6.5f-1m 2yo winner/Prix Marcel Boussac runner-up Conference Call (110). “A sharp Blue Point filly who was going very well until meeting with a minor setback recently. I’d hope she will be out within the next month or so and is a filly with plenty of speed and ability.” MOUNT ATLAS

19/2 b c Masar - Highland Pass (Passing Glance)

Owner: Kingsclere Racing Club Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful 7.5f-1m winner (81) who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Elm Park (118) and Group 2/3-placed 9-10f winner Brorocco (116). “This colt is from another family we’ve enjoyed plenty of success with in recent times. He is a very nice horse who looks to have a high level of ability on what we’ve seen from him so far. I could see him running over 7f in July.” ROYAL SUPREMACY (IRE)

5/5 b c Make Believe - Adelasia (Iffraaj)

Owner: Michael Blencowe Sales price: 65,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Andrew Balding) Half-brother to useful 2022 7f 3yo winner Adelaise (95) and 2022 Irish 7f 2yo winner Happenstance (57). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to German 10f Group 2 winner Fight Club (115) and German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Flambo (113). “This colt has done a couple of bits of faster work recently and shown ability, which is pleasing given he isn’t one who is going to be running until the latter stages of the summer at the earliest. A nice horse for the future.” RUN AWAY (IRE)

5/2 b f No Nay Never - Muirin (Born To Sea)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: €2,600,000 (Richard Knight BS Agent) Full sister to 2022 Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard (118). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (94) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Group 3/Listed winner (108). “As her pedigree and price tag suggest, she is a beautiful filly with a lot of quality about her. She hasn’t done a huge amount of fast work yet as she was quite late in, but everything she has done suggests she should make up into a smart two-year-old. Very much a sprinting type.”

Ryan Moore and Blackbeard are clear in the Middle Park

SEE THE FIRE

31/3 ch f Sea The Stars - Arabian Queen (Dubawi)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 12-14f winner Spirit Mixer (107), 2023 7f 3yo winner Arabian Storm (93) and 6f 2yo winner Frankella (84). Dam a Juddmonte International Stakes winner (117) who was a full sister to Listed-placed 2022 1m 2yo winner Stormbuster (98) out of dual Lancashire Oaks winner Barshiba (116). “This filly isn’t unlike her grandmother Barshiba to look at. She will certainly be one for later on and next year but is a filly that is all quality.” SPANISH PHOENIX (IRE)

2/2 b c Phoenix of Spain - Freedom March (Oasis Dream)

Owner: J Maldonado Sales price: €55,000 (Javier Maldonado) Three-parts brother to Irish 7f 2yo winner Confident Star (93; by Lope de Vega). Dam a US 7f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 7-9f winner Bell Rock (112). “This a well-built, muscular colt who needed the run when a good fourth on debut at Kempton and though he won very easily at Leicester next time, I’m not entirely sure what he achieved against two rivals on heavy ground. He will go to Royal Ascot next month but we haven’t quite decided on the race yet. 6f will suit him well in time.” STAR RUNNER

17/2 b c Zoustar - Bella Nouf (Dansili)

Owner: D P Howden Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Majestic Glory (106) and 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Running Lion (115p). Dam a useful 9-10f 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner Nouriya (108; later dam of 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117)). “A grand colt who is related to a nice filly we trained called Majestic Glory, while Running Lion looks a potentially very smart filly given how she won the Pretty Polly. Although by Zoustar, this colt is going to want a bit of time and will be one for the backend. A nice horse but just not overly precocious.” STORM STAR

25/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Dancing Star (Aqlaam)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f Group 3 winner (115) who was a half-sister to Foxtrot Lady (107) and useful 8-10f winner Dance of Fire (95) out of a 6f 3yo winning (95) daughter of Nunthorpe Stakes winner Lochangel (119). “Another homebred of Jeff Smith’s whose family we know inside out. A few of them have taken a little bit of time and this colt will be no different - I wouldn’t see him running until late summer at the earliest. A nice horse to look at, though, and we’re very happy with him.” SUGAR ROAD

31/3 ch c Masar - Muscovado (Mr Greeley)

Owner: Jeremy & Germaine Hitchins Sales price: 160,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to Listed-placed triple 10f 3yo winner Maybelater (103) and useful 12f-2m winner Mancini (100). Dam a twice-raced maiden (71p) daughter of dual Yorkshire Oaks winner Only Royale (121). “A fine big horse from the first crop of Masar, who is a stallion we particularly like. Although very much a middle-distance horse in the making, I could see this colt having an active enough two-year-old career this autumn.” THYER

28/2 b c Gleneagles - Magical Rhythms (Pioneerof The Nile)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful dual 1m 3yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Seventh Kingdom (101) and Listed-placed multiple 5-7f winner Lahore (109) out of Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Nayarra (105). “A very athletic colt who is bred to be decent. He goes especially well and will be one to get going with over 7f towards the end of July.”

Turret Rocks

TRAFALGAR SQUARE (IRE)

2/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Turret Rocks (Fastnet Rocks)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: 600,000gns (David Redvers) Half-brother to useful 2022 Irish 6f 2yo winner Age of Kings (100). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 110) who was a half-sister to Australian 11.5f Group 3 winner Beyond Thankful (108). “From the first crop of Too Darn Hot, this a particularly nice horse. He has developed massively this spring and is just a quality individual. Thankfully he also looks pretty smart on what he shows us in his work, and I’m looking forward to getting him out over 7f in July. One we’re quite excited about.” UPSCALE

30/1 b f Kingman - Dandhu (Dandy Man)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 2-placed dual 7f winner (including at Group 3 level; 103) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6-7f winner Maid A Million (95), useful Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Gustavus Vassa (109) and useful 6-7f 2yo winner Dutch Courage (102). “This filly isn’t overly big but has plenty of quality about her. We’ve been very pleased with her to this point, and she will probably be out over 7f towards the end of June or in early July.” URESHII

28/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Margaret’s Mission (Shamardal)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds & Denise Woodley Sales price: 62,000gns (Opulence Thoroughbreds) Half-brother to 2022 6f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Sense of Duty (121). Dam a fairly useful triple 1m 3yo winner (92) who was a full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Sharnberry (107) out of a Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (101). “This colt looked very smart in the spring before suffering a little setback. He will back in ridden work in a fortnight and I’m sure he’ll have a fairly active two-year-old campaign. I imagine he will have enough boot to begin over 6f but will get a bit further in time.” WORKS OF ART (IRE)

14/2 b f Zoffany - Make Fast (Makfi)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Tactical (113). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (98) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (100). “We have trained a few from this family including Tactical, who was a particularly smart and speedy two-year-old. I don’t think this filly will be as quick or precocious as him. She will be one for the 7f races around July time and will probably want 1m by the end of the year.”

Royal delight - Tactical wins the Windsor Castle

WREN HOUSE

5/3 b f Kingman - Grace And Favour (Montjeu)

Owner: Nicholas Jones Sales price: n/a Full sister to 10f 3yo winner Symbolic Power (89) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Game And Set (87). Dam a 10f winner (91) who was a sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133) and the dam of 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Legatissimo (122). “This filly wouldn’t the biggest but I like the way she goes about things. It’s a family with stamina in it, but we trained her half-sister Game And Set who won over 6f in the summer of her two-year-old career. Although this filly won’t be quite as fast, I could see her debuting over 7f around July time.” UNNAMED

13/3 b c Study of Man - Alma Mater (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 140,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed multiple 10f winner Harrovian (114) and Listed-placed French 8-10f 3yo winner Alumna (108). Dam a French 12.5f Listed winner (102p) who was a half-sister to dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada (122) and triple German 12f Group 1 winner Albanova (119; grandam of 2022 Arc winner Alpinista (127) and 2022 St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov (123)). “A lovely, big colt who is summed up by his pedigree - very much a backend type who’ll thrive over middle distances at three. He’s got a tremendous stride on him and I’m sure he’ll be nice one day.” UNNAMED (IRE)

14/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Compostela (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 170,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Stela Star (106), dual 6f winner Rumaythah (89) and Irish 1m 2yo winner Caroline Herschel (86). Dam an unraced half-sister to six winners, most notably triple Prix de la Foret winner One Master (119). “This colt has already done a fair bit of faster work and looks to have enough speed to begin over 6f. He will probably be out towards the end of June.” UNNAMED (IRE)

31/3 b c New Approach - Crossing The Line (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner (107) who was the daughter of a useful multiple 5f winning (108) half-sister to dual 6f Listed winner Cartimandua (115). “The first foal of a mare who we trained. She was very tough and consistent and it’s a pleasure to train this colt. He will be one to start off over 7f with in the middle of the summer.”

Laaheb wins the Cumberland Lodge