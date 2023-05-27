Martyn Meade, Jedd O'Keeffe and John Quinn are the latest trainers to run Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams.

FREDDIE & MARTYN MEADE BESTIE

12/4 b c Advertise - Simmy’s Temple (Royal Applause)

Owner: Wolfpack 8 & Partner Sales price: £54,000 (Martyn Meade) Third foal of a US 1m 2yo stakes winner (89) who was the daughter of a 7f-1m 3yo winning (75) half-sister to Listed-placed prolific 5f winner Singeur (105). “The problem we’ve had this spring are allergies caused by pollen, which has seen the two-year-olds not always scoping cleanly and therefore none have yet been able to run. Thankfully we appear to be beyond that now, and this colt will probably our first two-year-old runner of the year at Windsor next week (May 29). He looks pretty speedy and can hopefully prove a decent advert for his sire.” GABRIAE

12/2 b f Eqtidaar - Eolith (Pastoral Pursuits)

Owner: Mrs A Gillies & Manton Park Sales price: 22,000gns (Martyn Meade) Half-sister to six winners including useful 5-7f winner Harry Hurricane (108). Dam a useful dual 7f 2yo winner (99p) who was a half-sister to Italian 6f Group 3/Listed winner Trust You (114). “This filly will certainly be among our first batch of two-year-old runners. She has done really well since we bought her and looks quick in her work. We think quite a bit of her.” NEWSPAPER

27/4 b c Advertise - Crown (Royal Applause)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: 80,000gns (Martyn Meade) Half-brother to dual 5f Listed winner Global Applause (112) and useful 5-7f winner Auditor (98). Dam a fairly useful 5-6f winner (91) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 6f-1m winner Cochabamba (101). “We trained his older half-brother who had a good season last year, but this would be a much bigger horse than Auditor. He is a strong individual who moves well and shows promise in his work. All being well, he will be appearing around August/September time over 6/7f.”

Pink Dogwood (purple and white silks)

SAINT TERRY (IRE)

14/5 b c Galileo - Pink Dogwood (Camelot)

Owner: Mrs A Gillies & Manton Park Sales price: 130,000gns (Martyn Meade) First foal of an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks runner-up (111) who was a full sister to Irish Derby winner Latrobe (119) and a half-sister to Irish 7f Group 3 winner Diamond Fields (112; dam of 2022 Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Aikhal (112; by Galileo)). “This colt is bred to be very smart, being by Galileo out of a filly who placed in an Oaks. He is a bit of a character but does absolutely everything right in his work. I’d say he’s not a million miles away from running despite his pedigree perhaps suggesting otherwise. We’ll aim to get him out over 7f/1m in July or August, and hopefully he can be a really nice middle-distance performer next year.” SERVE (IRE)

7/2 b c New Bay - Smash (Pivotal)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: €50,000 (M Meade) Half-brother to 5-7f winner Lady Raeburn (83). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed triple 10f winner West End Charmer (112) out of a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (97). “Typical of his sire in that he wants to get on with things. We are extremely pleased with how he is going in his homework and we’ve pencilled him in for a 6.5f maiden at Newbury on June 7. Given how well he’s shaping up at home, you would like to think he’ll be competitive first time out.” SKETCH (IRE)

13/2 b c Showcasing - Scintilating (Siyouni)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: 100,000gns (Martyn Meade) First foal of a 6f 2yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Richmond Stakes winner Prolific (108) and US 1m stakes winner Deal Breaker (105) out of a 1m 3yo winning (76) half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Atlantis Prince (114).



“This colt has always been one of the more forward two-year-olds here and is by Showcasing, whose progeny we’ve enjoyed success with. He is entered at Leicester next week but I doubt he will be taking part after not scoping 100 per cent cleanly. However, he will be running as soon as he’s back to full health. A real sprinting two-year-old type who we hold in high regard.” WAISTCOAT

17/2 ch c Sea The Stars - Swansdown (Dubawi)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: 150,000gns (Martyn Meade) First foal of a 1m 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Pinzolo (116), Australian 8/10f Listed winner Dr Drill (104), Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Materialistic (101) and Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Poplin (107) out of Lancashire Oaks winner Pongee (110). “He isn’t the huge, backward horse you might expect to see given his pedigree. I would like to see him running before the end of June now the 7f races are on the horizon. He is shaping up really nicely in his work and is another we’re quite excited about.” UNNAMED

1/3 b f Advertise - Aris (Danroad)

Owner: Canning Downs & Partner Sales price: 280,000gns (Not Sold) Half-sister to Prix de la Foret winner Aclaim (122), useful 2022 12.5-13f 3yo winner Aimeric (100) and useful 6-7f winner Additional (96). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner (94) who was closely related to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Again (115). “This is a pedigree we know inside and out, and we’re thrilled to be training another one out of a mare who has given us Aclaim among others. She is a scopey sort of filly who will probably be one for the latter part of the summer over 6f.”

Aclaim wins the Park Stakes under Oisin Murphy

UNNAMED

26/1 b f Advertise - Flight To Fancy (Galileo)

Owner: Paul Fudge Sales price: €100,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to Australian dual 7f winner Kaecilius. Dam a French 12f 3yo winner (86) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winning (104) half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Sarafina (123) and UAE 1m Group 3 winner Sandagiyr (115). “Another big, scopey individual who is very similar to the filly out of Aris. Again, she will be one for the backend of the summer and likely start over 6f, though there is a reasonable amount of stamina on the bottom of the page so we’ll just see how she progresses.” UNNAMED

21/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Loveisallyouneed (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: 30,000gns (Martyn Meade) Three-parts brother to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Demarchelier (109; by Dubawi) and a half-brother to useful 12-14f winner A Star Above (99). Dam an unraced sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner/Oaks runner-up Quarter Moon (120), Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Yesterday (119) and Irish 10f 3yo winner/Oaks third All My Loving (113). “A big, tall, leggy, backward sort of horse. This colt is from the same excellent family as our good middle-distance colt Eminent and, like him, has a bit of character. He has done everything that has been asked of him to this point, and I would see him as being one to get started during the second half of the season. He is one we are pretty excited about long term.” UNNAMED

15/3 b c Siyouni - Pilaster (Nathaniel)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: 100,000gns (Martyn Meade) First foal of a 14f 3yo Group 2 winner (111) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 8-12f winner Windshear (118) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (108) half-sister to the dam of dual 1m Group 2 winner Spacious (119). “A strapping colt who is going to take a bit of time as per his pedigree. Like the Too Darn Hot colt, he is one we regard quite highly, especially with a view to next season over middle distances. He is a lovely mover who does everything really easily at this stage.” UNNAMED

15/3 b c Advertise - Policy Term (Authorized)

Owner: Manton Park Racing Sales price: 25,000gns (Martyn Meade) Half-brother to very useful 7f-2m winner Alfred Boucher (110). Dam an unraced half-sister to Grade 1-placed 10-12f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Mores Wells (122) out of Queen’s Vase winner Endorsement (107). “Although there’s a good amount of stamina on the dam’s side, Advertise looks to have had his say as he is shaping up to be a July runner. He goes okay and should have enough speed to start over 6f, but it’s over 7f that will really shine this year.” UNNAMED

12/3 b f Advertise - Wilamina (Zoffany)

Owner: Mantonbury Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 2-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f Group 2 winner Tropical Lady (117; later dam of Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Ellthea (107)). “We trained the mother who took a bit of time. She didn’t actually make her debut until June of her three-year-old career and just got better and better with age. We train her first foal, Yasmina, who ran well in a couple of outings last November and this filly might debut around the same sort of time. She’s just ticking away doing steady canters at present and is one to look forward to later on.”

Tropical Lady

JEDD O’KEEFFE BROMPTON CROSS (IRE)

26/2 b g Farhh - Eneryda (Sinndar)

Owner: Quantum Sales price: 70,000gns (Quantum/Ellipsis) Second foal of a French 12f 3yo winner (102) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 12f 3yo winner (98). “We’ve just gelded him as he’s very much one for middle-distance/staying trips next year, though we hope to get a run or two into him at the backend of this season. He is a nice type of horse who will fine once given the time that he requires.” LAST ADDITION (IRE)

26/3 b f Iffraaj - Nutkin (Act One)

Owner: Coverdale Stud Sales price: 33,000gns (Manor House Farm) Half-sister to Listed-placed Irish dual 6f winner Gathering Power (111). Dam an 8-9.5f winner (91) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Macadamia (115), Swedish 6f Group 3 winner Pistachio (113) and 1m Listed winner Captivator (108). “A strong, very good looking daughter of Iffraaj. Given the situation with the owners, we’ve just been on pause over the last month or so - we neither eased off or pushed on and kept them where they were. Now that’s all been sorted we will start pressing on with them. This is a filly I particularly like, and I would suspect she will be one for 7f races when ready to get going.” MONSIEUR MELEE

9/3 b c Intello - Penny Rose (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Quantum Sales price: 37,000gns (Quantum/Ellipsis) Full brother to Listed-placed 9.5-10f 3yo winner Sweet Promise (99). Dam a dual 7f 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner Acquainted (98p) out of a 12f Group 3 winner (112). “A good-sized colt who is a three-year-old type, but he has pleasantly surprised us with his precocity. He is coping really well with his work and showing us plenty, so I could even see him running by July over 7f. The dam’s best offspring was also by Intello so hopefully that bodes well for this lad.” SOMETHING

8/2 br c Golden Horn - Calipatria (Shamardal)

Owner: Quantum Sales price: 57,000gns ( Quantum/Ellipsis) Closely related to 2023 French 1m 3yo Listed winner Calistoga (98p; by Sea The Stars) and a half-brother to very useful multiple 1m winner Dubai Mirage (111). Dam a German 11f Group 3 winner (110) who was the daughter of dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Golden Silca (115). “A gorgeous colt who has lots of size so we are just taking our time with him. He comes from a lovely family that has had a big update since we bought him, with his year older three-parts sister winning a Listed race in France. He is another who has surprised us with how well he’s coping with his workload. A lovely long-term prospect.”

Dubai Mirage swoops to score at Haydock

STIPULATION (IRE)

1/3 b c New Bay - Danamight (Danetime)

Owner: Coverdale Stud Sales price: €155,000 (Manor House Farm) Half-brother to Irish 7f 3yo winner Queen of Power (97; later dam of triple 6f Group 3 winner Garrus (119)) and the dam of 2022 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Persian Force (108). Dam a maiden (72) half-sister to Listed-placed 7-10f winner Hallhoo (107). “A good-bodied, handsome colt with plenty of size and a sound temperament. I get the impression he will require 7f to begin with and given what I am seeing from him at present, I could see him being ready enough to make an appearance in July. He’s a colt I really like.” UNNAMED

31/3 b f Golden Horn - More Mischief (Azamour)

Owner: Caron & Paul Chapman Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 10f Listed winner (106) who was a half-sister to smart 8.5-12f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level)/Oaks fourth Horseplay (114) out of a 13f 3yo Listed winner (101). “We trained the mother who excelled with age and racing, and I expect this filly will be a similar story being by Golden Horn. Like our other one by the sire, Something, she has got lots of size and scope but is still a touch immature, especially her knees. I am purposely sitting on my hands with her as I don’t want to do too much too soon. The aim is to get her out for a run this year, and I am certain she will want some give in the ground like her mother did.” JOHN QUINN ALICE’S IMPACT

30/4 b f Massaat - Ceedwell (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Richard & Pam Dawson & Mickley Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful 2022 6f 2yo winner Hectic (96) and a half-sister to French 3yo winners Darwell (12.5f) and Parawell (10f; 90). Dam a Group 2-placed UK/UAE 5-6f winner (95). “A sizeable filly who moves well. She would be one for the middle of the summer over 6/7f. We don’t dislike her.” BLUE MOON BABY (IRE)

24/2 b f Soldier’s Call - Secret Liaison (Dandy Man)

Owner: Three Lions Racing Sales price: €14,000 (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/Sean Quinn) Half-sister to fairly useful 5-6f winner Dazzling Des (87) and 6-7f winner Merry Secret (77). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to useful 8-10.5f winner Desert Kiss (100). “A hardy, honest sort of filly who will provide her owners with some fun this year. I think she will win races and quickly prove herself well bought for the money.” LOVE ME DO

31/1 b f Cable Bay - Desire (Kyllachy)

Owner: B Guerin & Partner Sales price: 42,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock/Sean Quinn) Half-sister to fairly useful 5-6f winners Inhaler (85) and Love Trophy Power (80). Dam a triple 7f winner (72) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Frederick Engels (118) and very useful prolific 6f winner Colonel Mak (111). “This filly has just taken a while to come to herself but is beginning to turn the corner now. I could see her out sometime in the summer. She is a good mover with a decent pedigree and I think she will win her fair share of races.”

LOVE WARS (IRE)

14/2 b f Soldier’s Call - Ariena (Arcano)

Owner: MPS Racing & The Ayrshire Tradesmen 1 Sales price: €25,000 (Sean Quinn Racing) Second foal of a 6f 2yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner New Planet (107) and the dam of Group 3-placed French 6f 2yo winner Spanish Fly (94; herself dam of 2022 5f 3yo Listed winner Last Crusader (109)).



“We liked her from day one and she duly overcame a tardy start to win impressively on her debut at Thirsk last weekend. The plan is to go for the Hilary Needler at Beverley (June 10) and see whether or not we’ve got an Ascot filly on our hands. It’s a race we obviously won with Liberty Beach in 2019.” PUELLA LAW (IRE)

21/4 b f Inns of Court - Roman Gal (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Puella Law Syndicate Sales price: €28,000 (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/Sean Quinn) Half-sister to 2023 German 8.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Brave Emperor (104). Dam a maiden (68) close relation to Listed-placed French 10.5-12f 3yo winner Madernia (104) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed 8-12f winner (including at Listed level) Salouen (122). “This filly has taken a little while to come to hand, but so did her brother and that’s clearly done him no harm as he won a Group 3 in Germany last month. She is going the right way now and is shaping up nicely, so she should be running in about a month or so.” REIGNMAN

5/5 b c Massaat - Flirtinaskirt (Avonbridge)

Owner: Philip Wilkins & Mickley Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 5f Group 2/3 winner Liberty Beach (115). Dam a 5f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner La Rioja (112P), Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Pastoral Girl (93; later dam of 6f 2yo winner/Prix Morny third Rhythm Master (112)) and Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner Lilbourne Lass (95). “A big colt who is just beginning to shape up nicely now. He is a very good mover who will want decent ground, and I see him starting off over 6f in July.” ROYAL JUSTICE (IRE)

3/3 b f Inns of Court - Victoria Lodge (Grand Lodge)

Owner: Thistle & Rose Racing Sales price: £30,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) Half-sister to several winners including 6/6.5f Listed winner Corinthia Knight (118) and fairly useful prolific 5f-1m winner Chiswick Bey (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2/Listed-placed French 5.5-6.5f 2yo winner Ascot Glory (99). “A half-sister to a very decent sprinter and she is really starting to come to herself now. She moves well and is a filly we particularly like the look of. I would see her running by the end of June and she certainly doesn’t lack for pace.”

Corinthia Knight wins under Oisin Murphy

SANKARI (IRE)

10/2 b c Ribchester - Sankari Royale (Epaulette)

Owner: S Radymski & We Do Racing Sales price: £35,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) Second foal of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (90) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2/Listed winner Shadn (103). “An admirable, hardy colt. He sank in the ground from a bad draw in the Brocklesby and duly proved that all wrong when winning at Thirsk the following month. There was no disgrace in his performance when beaten a length under a penalty at Doncaster last weekend, and he should pay his way for the remainder of the season. The drying summer ground will be a big plus for him.” SHARROW GREY

31/3 gr f Havana Grey - Peach Melba (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Lowther Racing Sales price: 55,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to useful UK/Bahraini 5-6f winner Instinctive Move (107) and fairly useful 6-7f winner Zoology (88). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 6-7.5f winner Major Crispies (107). “She is a good-moving filly with a really nice pedigree. I don’t think she’s one for the here and now, but I see her doing something of note during the second half of the year. I hope she could be quite nice.” STANLEY STREET (IRE)

9/3 ch c Zoffany - Strasbourg Place (Compton Place)

Owner: J J Quinn Sales price: €50,000 (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/Sean Quinn) Half-brother to fairly useful 5-6f winner Rhythm (85). Dam a maiden (48) sister to Richmond Stakes winner Prolific (108) and a half-sister to US 1m stakes winner Deal Breaker (105). “A good-looking colt who I really like. He is doing absolutely everything right in his work and I am looking forward to getting started with him, probably in about six weeks over 6f. I’d be looking for a big run from him first time out.”

Prolific in winning action

TWILIGHT ROMANCE

19/3 b c Twilight Son - Red Box (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: S Radymski & We Do Racing Sales price: £85,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) Half-brother to 2022 5f 2yo winner Redemption Time (91). Dam a 1m 3yo Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of Prix de Diane winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Confidential Lady (116). “He comes from a good Cheveley Park family and is a colt with plenty of ability on what we’ve seen of him. He moves especially well and the plan is to go to Haydock on Thursday (May 25). While I’m not expecting fireworks from him first time out, I’d say he’ll run well. He’s very much the type to improve with racing and I hope he can make it to a decent level one day.” WARRENDALE WAGYU

19/3 b c Tasleet - Tumblewind (Captain Rio)

Owner: The New Century Partnership Sales price: £50,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) Half-brother to 2022 6f 2yo winner Holkham Bay (74p). Dam a useful multiple 5f winner (106) who was a half-sister to useful prolific 5-6f winner Avon Breeze (101) out of a 5-6f winning (79) half-sister to 2yo Listed winners Saigon (6f; 109) and Tabaret (5f; 105). “This colt is related to plenty of useful sprinters and is one we like. He has shown up well in his work but is probably just going to need a bit more time, so will be one for the second part of the season.” UNNAMED

21/3 b c Havana Gold - Gladiatrix (Compton Place)

Owner: Janelle Cao Sales price: 70,000gns (O Pimlott) Half-brother to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Warrior Brave (105). Dam a useful multiple 5-5.5f winner (97) who was closely related to 5f 2yo Listed winner Janina (96; later dam of Prix Morny/Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle (117)). “One of a few we’ve received from the breeze ups. We haven’t overdone things with him just yet as he doesn’t look a very early sort of two-year-old. He is a nice horse physically and should be capable of winning races during the second part of the year.” UNNAMED

20/3 b c Twilight Son - Juliet Capulet (Dark Angel)

Owner: Janelle Cao Sales price: £80,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) First foal of a 7f 2yo Group 2 winner (102) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Juliette Fair (95) and useful multiple 6f winner Strike Red (104) out of a maiden (84) half-sister to 5f 3yo Listed winner Flanders (110; later dam of 6f 3yo Group 1 winner G Force (123)) and the dam of July Cup winner Lethal Force (128). “A really nice colt who’s out of a good racemare. He moves really well and is a nice horse to look at. We liked him plenty at the sales and like him even more since he’s arrived. I would hope to get him out in late June or early July over 6f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

24/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Kitty Love (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Ross Harmon Sales price: £80,000 (S Quinn) Half-brother to 2022 Swedish 1m Listed winner Like A King (107). Dam a US 8-8.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup/dual Irish St Leger winner Order of St George (128), French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Asperity (112) and Canadian 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Angel Terrace (107). “An imposing colt with a lovely pedigree. I was certainly pleased to get a Too Darn Hot into the yard. He moves well but won’t be early and is probably one for the 7f races from July/August time.”

Order Of St George