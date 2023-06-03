Top trainer Roger Varian is the latest handler to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for 2023.

AL KHAWSSAA (IRE)

28/3 b f Night of Thunder - Platinum Pearl (Shamardal)

Owner: Ziad A Galadari Sales price: n/a Closely related to French 7f 3yo Listed winner Invitational (102; by Poet’s Voice). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Samminder (105), useful 6-7f winner Queen’s Pearl (100) and the dam of 2022 5f 2yo Listed winner/Queen Mary Stakes third Maria Branwell (92). “A well-made filly who will be one to start in July or August over 7f. I quite like her at this stage.” AL MUSMAK (IRE)

7/2 b c Night of Thunder - Parton (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: 95,000gns (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) First foal of an unraced half-sister to useful 10-12f 3yo winner Boltaway (102) out of a US four-time 8/9f Grade 1 winning (121) half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Byword (126) and French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Finche (120). “A medium-sized, handsome colt who will be another to start off in the middle of the summer over 7f.” ARTS OF WAR (IRE)

18/4 ch f Dubawi - Ejtyah (Frankel)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: £210,000 (Oliver St Lawrence) Half-sister to 2023 French 1m 3yo winner Wild Pansy (86). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (96) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Daryakana (120p; later dam of Prix Ganay winner Dariyan (126)) and French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Daramsar (116). “This filly isn’t overly big but is very well made and has a lovely action on her. She would be one for 7f races during the late summer.” BOILING POINT (IRE)

12/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Lady Momoka (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Resolute Man (89p; by Dubawi). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74p) half-sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Stellar Mass (114), US 11f Listed winner Marzelline (112) and Listed-placed 10.11-5f winner Fairmile (118).



“A very handsome colt whose movement matches his looks at this stage. We’re extremely pleased with the way he goes and he should be out over 7f towards the end of the summer. A particularly nice colt.” BRAVE EMPIRE (IRE)

11/1 gr c Dark Angel - Isabeau (Cable Bay)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 450,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock Agent) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Belle Image (108). “I think he’s better than his debut run at York suggests. He was green off the bridle and wasn’t quite the sharp two-year-old we’d been seeing at home. We’ll get him out again in the next week or so and hope to see a much better performance as his work before his debut run was very encouraging.”

Waldgeist denies Enable a historic third win in the Arc

CONDOR PASA

26/2 ch c Siyouni - Waldnah (New Approach)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud - Ossie Ardiles Syndicate Sales price: 140,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to useful 7f-1m winner Wanees (104). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Masked Marvel (122) and French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Waldlerche (109; later dam of Arc winner Waldgeist (132). “This is a late-maturing colt from a family that gets better with age, while his sire can do no wrong at present. He looks the part and moves nicely but is very much going to be one for the autumn.” DEFIANCE (IRE)

19/1 b c Camelot - Alouja (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Monet Sales price: 190,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a maiden (80) half-sister to dual 10f Group 3 winner Magic Artist (120) out of an unraced half-sister to St Leger/Hong Kong Vase winner Mastery (125), Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Kirklees (123) and the dam of Eclipse Stakes winner Mukhadram (126). “A medium-sized, good-looking colt who moves particularly well and is one I very much like. He might start over 7f in July or August. We’ve got high hopes for him.” DILARA (IRE)

21/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Divisimo (Dansili)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 150,000gns (Sumbe) Full sister to useful 10-10.5f 3yo winner Alfaadhel (103). Dam an unraced sister to Matron Stakes winner (123), French 10f Group 3 winner First Sitting (115) and French 5f 2yo Listed winner Daring Diva (99; later dam of Irish 1m Group 2 winner Brooch (113p), herself the dam of Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun (125)). “This is quite a masculine, strongly-built filly. She moves nicely and will be one for 7f races in the early autumn. We trained her brother, Alfaadhel, who got better with age and didn’t even run at two.” DOSMAN

11/4 b c Kingman - Diamond Fields (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 375,000gns (Sumbe) Half-brother to 2022 Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Aikhal (112). Dam an Irish 7f Group 3 winner (112) who was a half-sister to Irish Derby winner Latrobe (119) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood (111). “A medium-sized, deep-girthed colt who is powerful and has a lot of quality about him. He has shown up particularly well in his work and should be ready to begin in the middle of the summer over 7f. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.” FRENCH DUKE (IRE)

22/4 b c Sea The Stars - Duchess of France (Dylan Thomas)

Owner: Teme Valley & G Moss Sales price: 150,000gns (Ebonos) Full brother to useful 2022 French 12.5f 3yo winner Duchess of Dubai (98). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7f winner (97) who was closely related to the dam of dual 12f Group 3 winner Quest For Peace (119) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Minor Vamp (100). “A good stamp of a horse who is going to take some time. I think he could be quite nice one day, though. One for 1m races in the autumn and a little bit further next year.” GRACIOUS LEADER

13/3 b c Siyouni - Dame du Roi (Dark Angel)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 250,000gns (Roger Varian) Second foal of a French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (111) who was the daughter of a French 12f 3yo winning half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed French/US 7-9f winner Urban King (113) and Listed-placed French 7.5f 3yo winner Victoria College (103). “Unfortunately this guy has had a setback and gone out of the yard to recover. I hope he can mend sufficiently to see action this autumn as he had shown some ability.” IMMORTAL KNIGHT (IRE)

21/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Pour Deux (Dansili)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 300,000gns (Roger Varian) Third foal of an Irish 1m 3yo winner (92) who was a full sister to Listed-placed French 7f 3yo winner Galateia (97) and a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Ancient Rome (113) and Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Etoile (95). “A medium-sized, attractive colt who moves nicely and will start over 7f in August or September. He has a bit of quality about him.” JABAARA (IRE)

24/3 b f Exceed And Excel - Baheeja (Dubawi)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 8-8.5f winner Dowayla (97) and useful triple 10f winner Tarroob (98). Dam a Listed-placed multiple 7f winner (100) who was the daughter of a 1m Listed winner (103). “We’ve always liked her and I thought it was a very promising debut win at Newmarket. I watched the replay the other day having only seen it live and was even more impressed when I did. She had a line of horses in front of her and David (Egan) had to take her off heels and angle out to start her challenge. Despite that, she quickly gathered momentum and hit the line hard, having conceded first run. It was a really, really good performance. I very much hope she’s a stakes performer in the making, and the Albany at Royal Ascot is her aim. She might get 7f one day.”

Sacred is clear at Lingfield

JOYCEAN WAY

29/3 b c Ulysses - Sacre Caroline (Blame)

Owner: Teme Valley & Partner Sales price: 150,000gns (Ebonos) Half-brother to smart multiple 7f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Sacred (115). Dam an unraced half-sister to five-time US 8-10f Grade 1 winner (including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf) Lady Eli (121) and US 8.5/9f Grade 3 winner Bizzy Caroline (113). “A well-made, deep-girthed colt with a good bit of length to him. Although he will do better with time, he shows ability already and should be starting over 7f in late summer.” KINAKO MOCHI (IRE)

14/1 ch f Siyouni - Sea of Grace (Born To Sea)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 350,000gns (Roger Varian) Half-sister to 2023 11f winner Cowboy (70). Dam a 1m Group 3/Listed winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches runner-up (114) who was the daughter of a French 12f 3yo winning half-sister to Grade 2/Group 3-placed Irish/US 8.5-9f winner Cougar Bay (116). “This filly works very nicely and looks to have a good bit of class. She could run within the next fortnight and will almost certainly begin over 6f. I like her.” LIGHTNING TOUCH

5/3 b f Frankel - Legerete (Rahy)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud & Merry Fox Stud Sales price: 350,000gns (Hadden Bloodstock) Half-sister to Group 2/3-placed French 8-9f winner (including at Listed level) Pilote (111), French 1m 3yo Listed winner Esquisse (105) and Listed-placed French 6.5-7f winner Femina (101). Dam a Group 1-placed French 8-12f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 116) who was a half-sister to the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Falco (122). “While not overly backward, this filly is just taking a while to come to hand. I can see her making an appearance in August or the early autumn. A nice type who will probably want 1m from the outset.” MARKAKOL

16/2 b c Starspangledbanner - Mrs Gallagher (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 350,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock) Second foal of a 5/5.5f Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed prolific 5-6f winner Tone The Barone (112) out of a Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winning (104) half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). “This is a strong, well-made, very good-looking colt from the same family as our Mill Reef Stakes winner Pierre Lapin. He is a sharp sort who is in fast work and goes along nicely. As the pedigree says, he is speedy and could even start over 5f.” MATSURI

26/4 ch c Sea The Stars - Along Came Casey (Oratorio)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 700,000gns (Roger Varian) Half-brother to 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Feliciana de Vega (116). Dam an Irish 8/9.5f Listed winner (115) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f-1m winner Hallie’s Comet (108; dam of 2022 6f 2yo Listed winner/2023 1000 Guineas third Matilda Picotte (103). “A well-made, handsome colt with good bone and looks like one who cost a lot of money. He is showing plenty of promise in his work though isn’t going to be overly early. One for the autumn.” MITWAA (IRE)

4/2 b c Oasis Dream - Shimah (Storm Cat)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Sales price: n/a Full brother to 6f 2yo Listed winner Mushir (111) and a three-parts brother to 2023 6f Listed winner Annaf (115; by Muhaarar). Dam a Group 1-placed Irish dual 6f 2yo winner (including at Listed level; 107) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Group 2 winner Haatef (117), Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Walayef (104) and Irish dual 6f 3yo Listed winner Ulfah (105). “We trained his brother who won a Listed race at two and it’s a family that can be on the small side. However, this colt is more medium-sized himself - certainly bigger than Mushir. He moves reasonably well and could get going over 6f in July.”

Palace Pier gets a pat from Frankie for winning the Lockinge

MY CLOUD (IRE)

29/4 b c Blue Point - Beach Frolic (Nayef)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: €325,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock Limited) Half-brother to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Palace Pier (130) and 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Castle Way (113p). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2 winners Bonfire (10.5f; 117) and Joviality (1m; 116). “A big, solid, heavily-built colt. He has not long arrived from the breeze ups but is already going along very nicely. I know a lot of these Blue Points are running and winning already but I think this guy will just need a bit of time. He is a quality horse and one to look forward to later on.” NOT REAL (IRE)

26/2 b f Kodiac - Leyburn (Shamardal)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: €500,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock Limited) Half-sister to fairly useful 5-6f winner Murbih (84). Dam a once-raced maiden (-p) half-sister to 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Centennial (115) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Siren’s Song (102) out of a Group 2-placed 7f 3yo winner (111).

“A well-made, rather masculine sort of filly. I think she will be running in the middle of June over 6f and looks a real two-year-old type. She is strong and has plenty of quality on what we’ve seen from her so far.” QUEEN OF SOLDIERS

27/1 b f Sea The Stars - Diamonds Pour Moi (Pour Moi)

Owner: Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass Sales price: €380,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 1m 2yo winner My Lion (82). Dam a French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a three-parts sister to Listed-placed French/Spanish 10-10.5f winner Lovely Diamond (94) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Double Diamond (95). “This filly wouldn’t be overly big for one by her sire but has a good girth space and a nice bit of length to her. She will take time and is still a little backward, but I like her and she should do well in the autumn and particularly next year.” SHIN JIDAI

31/1 b f Blue Point - Maleficent Queen (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Ahmad Bintouq & Partner Sales price: 62,000gns (Ebonos) Half-sister to useful dual 12f winner Good Show (99). Dam a 10f Listed winner (112) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo winner Fong Shui (70). “A good, solid, medium-sized filly with plenty of depth to her. She shows a good attitude and a smooth action. I could see her running over 7f in July time.” SO (USA)

20/4 b f More Than Ready - Light Blow (Kingmambo)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Sole Volante (111), Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 3 winner Explode (101), Listed-placed multiple 10f winner Light of Joy (99) and Listed-placed Irish 7-7.5f 2yo winner Corviglia (95). Dam a 15f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to Oaks winner Light Shift (121). “This is a well-bred filly with plenty of quality. While she won’t be overly early, she does everything really easily and is one I particularly like at this stage. I think she will be a very nice filly for 7f races during the second half of the season.” STORM PASSAGE (IRE)

1/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Partridge (Zoffany)

Owner: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 195,000gns (Joe Foley) First foal of a maiden (80) half-sister to Listed-placed 7.5f 2yo winner Brassica (100) out of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning (90) half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Dream of Dreams (125). “A hardy colt who moves well. A summer two-year-old type who will start over 6/7f in July. We quite like him.”

Eshaada edges out Albaflora

TARQEEZ (IRE)

10/2 b f Kingman - Muhawalah (Nayef)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Eshaada (116) and useful multiple 7f winner Mutamaasik (105). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (91) who was a full sister to French dual 1m 3yo Group 1 winner Tamayuz (126) and Group 3-placed French 7f 2yo winner Nuqoosh (103). “A half-sister to our good middle-distance filly Eshaada. Like her, she will need a good bit of time and won’t be starting until the autumn at the earliest. A scopey filly who hasn’t done much yet, she moves well and we’re looking forward to seeing what she can do later on.” TRUE CYAN (IRE)

12/1 gr f No Nay Never - Realtra (Dark Angel)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: £150,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of a triple 7/7.5f Group 3 winner (116) who was the daughter of an Irish 7f 2yo winning (94) half-sister to Hong Kong 12f Group 2 winner Supreme Rabbit (119), Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Dangle (102) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Bahati (99; later dam of five-time 7f/1m Listed winner Tabarrak (117)). “A medium-sized, lengthy filly who goes okay. She breezed so knows her job but even so, I don’t think she’ll be particularly early - probably a July or August starter over 6/7f. Her mother got better with age and I suspect she’ll be the same.” VICTORIOUS KING (IRE)

18/4 b c Exceed And Excel - Shortmile Lady (Arcano)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: 270,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence) Half-brother to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Lemista (112) and 2022 Mill Reef Stakes winner Sakheer (112p). Dam a maiden (56) half-sister to French 6f Group 3 winner Indian Maiden (115; later dam of 5f Group 3/Listed winner Maid In India (114). “A half-brother to our good two-year-old of last year, Sakheer. Unfortunately he met with a setback in February. He was shaping up to be an early two-year-old until that setback and will probably not run until July at the earliest now. I quite like him, though, and he looked quick earlier in the year.” WARM SPELL (IRE)

1/3 b c Mehmas - My Better Half (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 260,000gns (Roger Varian) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Riflescope (110) out of a 10f 3yo winning (80) sister to Group 2/3-placed 6-7f winner (including at Listed level)/German 1000 Guineas third Red Liason (103) and half-sister to Irish dual 7f Group 3 winner Redstone Dancer (115). “A well-made, handsome colt who looks smart on what he’s showing us at the moment. He will likely make his debut over 6f within the next fortnight or so. I like this horse a lot.”

Just The Judge in winning action

WELLBORN

15/3 b f Kingman - Well Yes (Galileo)

Owner: Miss Yvonne Jacques Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Just The Judge (115), Group 3-placed dual 6.5f 2yo winner Allayaali (96), Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Obliterator (112) and the dam of 2022 Italian 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Aloa (97). “A nice filly who has a lovely action and plenty of quality about her. She won’t be running until July or August over 7f, but I couldn’t be happier with her at this stage.” UNNAMED

1/5 b c Frankel - Crown Queen (Smart Strike)

Owner: Benjamin Leon Jr Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner (116) who was a half-sister to US six-time 9/10f Grade 1 winner Royal Delta (126) and US 1m Grade 1 winner Delta Prince (118). “This colt isn’t overly big but is well put together. He has a good action on him and could be a nice horse for the late summer/autumn over 7f/1m.” UNNAMED (IRE) 1/2 b c Night of Thunder - Diantha (Dansili)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: €270,000 (Opulence/R Ryan) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Dante Stakes winner Thunderous (116; by Night of Thunder) and useful 7f-1m winner Unforgotten (105) out of an Italian 10f 3yo Listed winner (107). “This is a medium-sized colt with a lovely action who already looks the part, though we haven’t done a great deal with him yet. I should think he’ll be starting over 7f in the summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

10/2 br c Showcasing - Falsafa (Dansili)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 210,000gns (Ebonos) Half-brother to Listed-placed 6-7f winner Fauvette (100). Dam an unraced close relation to useful UK/UAE triple 1m winner Maraheb (113) and a half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Muthabara (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Mustadeem (113).

“A medium-sized colt who is very straightforward. He shows some ability and should get going in the summer over 6/7f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

14/4 b c Cappella Sansevero - Goodnight And Joy (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 125,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 2023 French 5f Group 3 winner/Prix de l’Abbaye runner-up White Lavender (114). Dam an unraced half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124), Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winner A Huge Dream (104) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). “I like this horse. He is a powerful colt with an elastic action and shows a lot of ability in his work. I could see him debuting in July over 6f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

4/5 b c Siyouni - Isabel de Urbina (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass Sales price: €1,200,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Second foal of a dual 12f Listed winner (105) who was a full sister to Lancashire Oaks winner Manuela de Vega (116) and Italian 7.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Hero Look (111) out of a Listed-placed French 7.5f 3yo winner (99). “This colt came to us from the Arqana Breeze Up sales and hasn’t been here that long. As you would expect for what he cost, he is a lovely horse with plenty of quality about him. We already like what we see from him. He shows a fluent action and good pace, but it’s early days and I’d want to do a bit more with him before setting dates for his debut run.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/2 ch c Churchill - Lady’s Purse (Doyen)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: €200,000 (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 7f 2yo Listed winner/2022 Derby fourth Masekela (111) and Listed-placed triple 10f 3yo winner Asoof (103). Dam a French 10.5/12f 3yo Listed winner (107). “A medium-sized colt who is a touch light of bone, but he has got a good action and we’re pleased with him so far. I see him starting over 7f in August.”

Benbatl and Oisin Murphy win the Joel Stakes