Dan Briden's series continues as George Boughey takes him through his powerful team.

ALHATTAN (IRE)

27/4 ch f Lope de Vega - Adool (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to once-raced 1m 2yo winner Antarah (100P). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a 7f Group 3/Listed winning (103) half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf (121) and July Cup winner Elnadim (128). “She isn’t here yet, but I spoke with Shadwell this week and they report her to be a nice filly who isn’t far off coming here. Hopefully she’ll be running during the second half of the season.” ANGEL MAC (IRE)

30/3 ch f Zoffany - Sweet Sienna (Harbour Watch)

Owner: Adrian McAlpine Sales price: 45,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Honey Sweet (98) and 2022 dual 6f 2yo winner Batal Dubai (88). Dam a maiden (53) half-sister to Group 1-placed multiple 5-6f winner (including twice at Listed level) Keep Busy (114) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Looks A Million (92). “Her two siblings were both useful at two, but this is quite a backward filly. She has a good attitude and is a big, strong filly but very much one for the second half of the season.” ASADNA (IRE)

10/4 b c Mehmas - Looks Great (New Approach)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: 160,000gns (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 6f winner Watermelon Sugar (84). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful winners Fille de Reve (6-7f; 99) and Madeed (1m 2yo; 103) out of an unraced half-sister to Eclipse Stakes winner Compton Admiral (121) and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Summoner (118). “This colt has an extraordinary temperament - nothing fazes him. He is half asleep at home but obviously comes alive on the track, as we saw when he won by 12l on his debut at Ripon the other week. He has gone from strength to strength since that and will go for the Coventry Stakes. The occasion won’t bother him at all given his bombproof temperament, and I would think the stiff 6f there will suit him down to the ground. We must go there as confident as one can be for a race like that. Looking ahead, I see him charting a similar course to his sire, with the Richmond Stakes a race I have in mind as I don’t think soft ground in something like a Prix Morny would be what he wants. The ultimate dream would be to get him over to the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the season.” BIG TIME RASCAL

19/3 b g Blue Point - Guerriere (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Charlie Rosier & Mrs Julia Rosier Sales price: 100,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of a Listed-placed French/US 7f-1m winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Soustraction (110) and French 3yo Listed winners Euclidia (12f; 103) and Matematica (7f; 106). “He got above himself beforehand at Chester and ran with the choke out, so we decided to geld him soon after. He is a horse I’ve always liked - his work has always been to a good standard. The Chester race is already looking decent, with the third winning next time out and Hugo Palmer’s winner running well in defeat in the National Stakes. As for Big Time Rascal, I hope he can still achieve what we think he’s capable of during the second half of the year.” CHIC COLUMBINE (FR)

30/3 b f Seahenge - Little Hippo (Halling)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Vermeer Sales price: €10,000 (MAB Agency) Half-sister to French 1m 1f 2yo Flat/Listed-placed 2m 3f-2m 4f chase winner Milos. Dam an Italian 10f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 12f 3yo winner In The Ribbons (88). “This filly ran a touch below expectations on her debut at Haydock the other day. She just showed her immaturity off the bridle when they quickened. I think she’s better than that, and she probably just wants a bit further - her pedigree says she’ll get 1m and I’m sure she will. We will see her again in the next couple of weeks over a stiff 6f or 7f.”

Fleeting Spirit

GRACEFUL THUNDER

1/3 gr f Havana Grey - Glace (Verglas)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: £90,000 (H Macauley/Amo) Full sister to 2023 Irish dual 6f 3yo winner Almendares (90). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (69) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to July Cup winner Fleeting Spirit (124). “This filly showed a super attitude when winning first time out at Sandown in what seemed to be quite a warm maiden on paper, though I notice Timeform didn’t agree by giving the race a fairly low rating (75p). Faster ground will suit and she ought to get that at Royal Ascot, where she goes next for the Queen Mary.” HIGHWING

7/2 b c Blue Point - Rebecca Rocks (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: 340,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a 5f Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of an Italian 5f Listed winner (109); family of 2022 Richmond Stakes winner/2023 2000 Guineas third Royal Scotsman (118). “A breeze up purchase who has done well since arriving though is still rather weak. The dam improved with age as did his sire. For all Blue Point won at two, his career-best performances all came as a five-year-old. This is as big a two-year-old as I’ve got here and I’m in no rush with him. I hope he can achieve something at two, but it’s all about next year. He’ll be an out-and-out sprinter.” INDISCREET

4/4 b f Acclamation - Chatting (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs Amanda Skiffington Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f-1m 2yo winner Belacqua (94p). Dam a once-raced 7f 3yo winner (62p) who was a half-sister to Italian triple 10/11f Listed winner Keshiro (109). “A big, rangy filly who has been in pre-training for the majority of the spring. I knew the dam from my time at Hugo Palmer’s as she was in my yard there, though she only ran the once in the end. Her first foal won on her debut for me so hopefully this filly can also do well, but I don’t really know much about her yet in terms of ability. I would imagine she will be one for 7f races in September.” KING OF FRANCE (IRE)

29/4 b c U S Navy Flag - Peinture Rare (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: JJ Henry Ltd Sales price: 40,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 11f 3yo winner Perle Rare (87). Dam a French 12.5f Group 2 winner (116) who was closely related to Prix du Jockey Club/Arc winner Peintre Celebre (137) and a half-sister to French 15.5f Group 3 winner Pointilliste (115) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Peinture Rose (108). “A nice horse who has just started galloping. He shows a great attitude towards his work - a colt that really wants to please. He will one to get going with over 6f towards the end of June, though he will get a little further in time.”

Umm Kulthum makes a winning return

LATAMA

13/4 ch f Galileo Gold - Queen’s Code (Shamardal)

Owner: Al Wasmiyah Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f Group 3/Listed winner Umm Kulthum (109). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (59) daughter of a French 10f 3yo winning half-sister to 7/9f Group 3 winner Dubai Prince (118). “This filly is ready to run and will be debuting in the next week or so, possibly at Thirsk on Monday. She looks sharp, goes nicely and shows more than enough to suggest she’ll win her maiden/novice.” MANTRA (IRE)

28/1 b f Tamayuz - Sharqeyya (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Elizabeth Frink Sales price: £160,000 (Highclere Agency) First foal of a maiden (62) daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 9-10f 3yo winning (104) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Aaraas (104; later dam of Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner/Derby runner-up Madhmoon (122)) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Asheerah (98; later dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad (124)). “She was quite highly strung when arriving from the breeze ups but settled down quickly. I was pleased in the end with her debut performance when third at Yarmouth, where she missed the break badly. Her final furlong was very impressive. The plan was to get her to Royal Ascot and though it isn’t ideal giving her another fairly quick run, she’ll go to Nottingham next Wednesday (June 7) for a race there to see if we can head to the Queen Mary with her.” MILITARY MEDAL

18/3 b c Siyouni - Glories (Galileo)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (54) half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner/Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes runner-up Bodemeister (129), 2022 US 7/8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Under The Stars (112) and Grade 1-placed US 1m 3yo winner Fascinating (112). “A good-looking colt who hasn’t done any serious work yet. He will be one for the second half of the season over 7f/1m.” MUQTAHEM (IRE)

21/1 b c Soldier’s Call - Smooth Sailing (Bated Breath)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: £60,000 (Sheikh Abd Al-Malek Al-Sabah) Second foal of a 7f 3yo winner (71) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo Listed winning (108) half-sister to very useful multiple 5-7f winner Doctor Sardonicus (114). “He was a good winner at Pontefract the other day over a trip (6f) that I think stretched him a bit, especially there. Although he’s out of a 7f winner, he has always shown plenty of pace when working alongside 5f winners at home. The plan is come back to 5f with him for the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot. He will continue to progress with racing and likely get faster as time goes on.”

Mohaather storms to Sussex Stakes glory

MUTAMANNI

29/1 b c Showcasing - New Day Dawn (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 140,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) First foal of a Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner Gallagher (116), Listed-placed UK/UAE 7-10f winner Quick Wit (112) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Roodeye (100; later dam of Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129; by Showcasing)). “For a horse who looks like he’s all speed, he is still rather backward at present. He just needs to come together physically but has a good attitude and should be capable of doing something in the second half of the season. He has enough basic speed to start over 5f.” NATIVE KING

14/3 b c Kingman - Butterscotch (Galileo)

Owner: V I Araci Sales price: 80,000gns (Vendor) Second foal of a Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (101) who was a full sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Derby runner-up Tiger Moth (122) and a half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Coach House (105). “We gave him an entry last week but just swerved it as I thought he’d run well and didn’t want the temptation of Royal Ascot hanging over me. He doesn’t qualify for the Chesham and would probably get taken off his feet in a Coventry. His work has always been good and I’d hope he will be winning his maiden/novice before long, though he isn’t one that needs everything to happen right here and now. 7f/1m will be his trip.” NOVATION

10/3 b/br c Havana Grey - Caprella (Kheleyf)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: £50,000 (Hurworth Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful multiple 5-5.5f winner Navello (97). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (104) who was a full sister to Irish 6f 2yo winner Song of Time (94). “I hoped he would’ve won by now, but he’s still a big, raw frame of a horse. His half-brother has found his legs again and posted a near career-best as a four-year-old the other week, so it’s fair to say we shouldn’t lose hope with this lad just yet. In fact, he goes along pretty easily with Navello in his some of his work. He will run again soon and I could see him being a smart nursery horse in the summer, with something like the race at Glorious Goodwood over 6f being a feasible target. He’s definitely got an engine - we just need to fine-tune it!” OOPS

4/4 ch f Territories - Glee Club (Kyllachy)

Owner: Ed Babbington Sales price: 62,000gns (George Boughey Racing) Half-sister to 5-5.5f winner Suanni (83). Dam a maiden (64) sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/US 5-6f winner Kylayne (103) and 5f 2yo winner/Norfolk Stakes third Tawaabb (100). “This filly ran really well on debut at Newmarket. We dropped her out to teach her something and she finished off better than almost anything else, so we were absolutely thrilled with that. She will go to Doncaster on Saturday (June 3) and I think the more straightforward nature of that track will see her to much better effect. I hope she will step forward plenty for that initial outing.” QUANTUM FORCE

20/3 b c Land Force - High Luminosity (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Goya Sales price: £65,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to 6-7f winner Global Acclamation (62). Dam an unraced half-sister to the dams of Prix de Diane winner Senga (114) and Park Hill Stakes winner Pista (117) out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Denebola (119). “This colt was nearly ready to run at Yarmouth last week but I decided to give him an extra week. I would think he will start within the next fortnight, and he’ll be a nice, fun 6/7f two-year-old for the remainder of the season. I’d like to think we could target one of the sales races with him.”

Soprano makes a winning debut

SOPRANO (IRE)

23/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Lealas Daughter (Excelebration)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Da Vinci Sales price: 100,000gns (Highclere Agency) First foal of an unraced half-sister to US triple 6.5f/1m Grade 1 winner Obviously (124) and Irish 2023 1m winner Relevant Range (84; by Starspangledbanner). “This filly showed loads of pace and quality at home before making a winning start at Newmarket’s Craven meeting. I’ve never gone into a debut run with such a high level of confidence as I did with this filly, and it was good to see her run out a pretty ready winner. I was delighted to get her on the track early enough and win in order to give her a nice break before Royal Ascot. She has put on 25 kilos since that first run and is a much stronger model as a result. I think 6f will suit her really well and therefore she will go to the Albany, in which she’d have a lively each-way chance.” STAR JASMINE (IRE)

3/4 b f Churchill - Where’s Sue (Dark Angel)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 400,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) Full sister to Irish 1m 2yo winner River Thames (87P). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (66) who was a full sister to Group 2-placed dual 6f 2yo winner (including at Group 3 level) Angel’s Hideaway (109) and Group 2/3-placed 6f 2yo winner Perfect Angel (107). “An extremely good-looking Churchill filly who has shown a lovely attitude towards her work, albeit she hasn’t galloped yet. She will be one to begin over 7f/1m later in the season and is showing everything I’d want her to at this early stage. I see her being an even nicer three-year-old over 10f.” SUPERFLUIDITY (USA)

22/3 b c Quality Road - Faufiler (Galileo)

Owner: Niarchos Family Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a US 9.5f Grade 3 winner (113) who was a full sister to Australian 12f Group 2 winner/Racing Post Trophy runner-up Yucatan (118) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Mount Everest (120) and a half-sister to 5f Group 2 winner Planet Five (115). “He is actually in a similar place to Star Jasmine at the moment. He has done a couple of nice little half-speeds without galloping and displays a super attitude. Still a raw, immature frame of a horse, he will likely have one run at the backend over 7f/1m and do even better next year.” TOURNELLE (IRE)

5/2 b f Sea The Moon - L’Age d’Or (Iffraaj)

Owner: O.T.I. Racing Sales price: 115,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (56) sister to French 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Dibajj (111) and half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner Black Sea (106) out of a maiden (85) half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Chineur (122) and the dam of French 1m 3yo Listed winner/Prix du Jockey Club runner-up The Summit (116). “Again, like Star Jasmine and Superfluidity, this filly is just quietly going about things without having galloped yet. It’s all purely educational at this stage and she’s only done a couple of half-speeds. I imagine she’ll be sort of horse the owners like - a middle-distance three-year-old to take back to Australia at the end of next season.” TWILIGHT VISION (IRE)

2/2 b f Sea The Stars - Flying Fairies (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Dr Ali Ridha Sales price: 360,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Third foal of an Irish 10/11.5f Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Meath (108) and half-sister to Chester Vase winner Twist And Turn (116). “This sizeable, good-looking filly who is still rather backward and only doing one canter at present. She has pleased everyone that has ridden her, but it’s going to be all about next year. I hope to get her out for a run before the end of the season, though.” WIDE MARGIN (IRE)

15/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Layaleena (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Edward Babington & Phil Cunningham Sales price: 75,000gns (George Boughey Racing) First foal of a useful 7-8.5f winner (93) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (-p) sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Blossomtime (109) and a half-sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Danceteria (117). “A good-looking colt with a lovely pedigree. He is probably most attractive by the sire that we have here, but it’s going to be a case of giving him plenty of time as he’s still not moved beyond doing one canter. I think he will make a lovely 10f horse next season.” UNNAMED (IRE)

2/4 b f Blue Point - Beautiful Filly (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Dr Ali Ridha Sales price: n/a Half-sister to smart 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Unforgetable Filly (111), UAE 6f Group 3 winner Raven’s Corner (121) and Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Power of Beauty (101). Dam a 6-7f 3yo winner (78). “This is probably as well-bred a two-year-old as we have in the yard. Hugo Palmer has obviously enjoyed a lot of success with the family in the past. This filly has just taken a while to come to hand - she’s been in pre-training until recently. I imagine we’ll start doing our first bits of work with her in the next few weeks and see where we are then, but she’s got a lovely attitude. One to look forward to for the late summer/early autumn.”

Buratino wins the Coventry Stakes