Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ed Walker

Ed Walker talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

ALFRED WALLACE

22/2 ch c Dubawi - Snow Lantern (Frankel)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Falmouth Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to very useful 8-8.5f 3yo winner Midnight Gun (113) out of four-time 7f/1m Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas) Sky Lantern (122). “A nice horse with a big pedigree. He shaped okay on debut at Ascot and then won well at Thirsk over 7f. The plan is to step back to 6f with him and go for the Windsor Castle back at Ascot, where the stiff 6f should prove ideal. We think he’s very smart.” ALL ANGELS

8/2 gr f Harry Angel - Heavenly Snow (Australia)

Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates IV Sales price: £55,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley) Half-sister to triple 8.5f 3yo winner Sylkie (78). Dam a fairly useful Irish 10f 3yo winner (81) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 10f 3yo winning (91) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Dance Dress (110). “A nice filly who is out of an Australia mare, so she will probably be one for 7f maidens from July onwards. She goes pretty well.” APPROVED

7/2 b f Kingman - Yaxeni (Maxios)

Owner: SBA Racing Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish triple 12/14f Listed winner (111) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 7-12f winner (97). “A nice filly with a rather mixed pedigree. She will probably begin over 6f and should be ready to run by the end of the month.” CAP’N JIM (IRE)

23/2 b c Blackbeard - Silver Step (Silver Frost)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 160,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 7-9f winner Berkshire Phantom (88). Dam an Italian 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (109). “This colt had a setback earlier in the spring, but he’s back in work now and should be racing over 6f during the middle of the summer. He is a big, strong type and should have a good juvenile campaign.” CITHARODE (IRE)

7/5 b c Minzaal - Maimara (Makfi)

Owner: P K Siu Sales price: 300,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to useful 8-9.5f winner Painters Palette (102). Dam a French dual 1m Group 3 winner (114) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Ombrage (103) and Italian 1m 2yo Listed winner Cisneros (108). “A recent addition from the Arqana Breeze Up sales. He has done a couple of pieces of work and goes well. Given he is a May foal, we’re in no real rush with him. We will probably look to get him going in July, and he looks a nice horse at this admittedly early stage.”

COUP DE FOUDRE

22/2 b c Night of Thunder - Enticement (Montjeu)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 10.5f 3yo Listed winner Diploma (116; by Dubawi) and a half-brother to useful 7-9f winner Elector (102). Dam an 8/10f Listed winner (102p). “A big, backward colt who only came into the yard this week. He has a smart pedigree, and I’m looking forward to getting to know him.” CRAZY CUBANA (IRE)

8/4 b f Kodiac - Dukinta (Dubawi)

Owner: West Paces Racing UK 2024 LLC Sales price: 120,000gns (Oracle Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 12f 3yo winner Lancillotto (75). Dam a fairly useful 14f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to US 9/12f Grade 2 winner Grandeur (121). “This filly surprised us a bit when winning on debut at Nottingham. We thought she’d be too green and very nearly was, but she picked up well and the line just about stayed away long enough for her to get up. She has come on for the run and her owners are over for Ascot, so she will head to the Albany. There is plenty of stamina on the dam’s side and 7f/1m will suit her well down the line.” CUT AND SEW

16/1 b f Starman - Holy Endeavour (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Andrew Rosen & Marcstown Ltd Sales price: 260,000gns (Jamie McCalmont/Hugo Merry Bloodstock) First foal of a fairly useful 7-8.5f winner (79) who was a full sister to Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner Lord Sakay (107) and a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Missed Call (104). “A strong, athletic filly who shows a lot of speed at home. She should be ready to get going over 6f around the turn of the month. A filly we like.” DEBUTANTE

28/1 b f Mehmas - Lodestar (Kingman)

Owner: David Ward Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced half-sister to July Cup winner Starman (125) and Group 3/Listed-placed 6-7f winner Sunday Star (103). “A strong, medium-sized filly from the family of Starman. She will take a bit of time and probably won’t be in action until the end of the summer.” FAITH IN FLORENCE (IRE)

19/1 b f Mehmas - Charlotte Rosina (Choisir)

Owner: Reece James Sales price: 300,000gns (Twenty Four Bloodstock) Half-sister to July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes winner Oxted (122) and useful multiple 5-6f winner Chipstead (109). Dam a useful 5-6f winner (98) who was the daughter of a useful multiple 5-5.5f winner (100). “A strong, attractive filly with a smart pedigree. She will probably start at Yarmouth on June 18, and hopefully she runs well there as she’s a filly we like. Her work has always been good.”

Oxted and Cieren Fallon win the King's Stand

GENERAL WOLFE (IRE)

4/5 b c Lope de Vega - Ocean Fantasy (Make Believe)

Owner: Matthew Cottis Sales price: €100,000 (SackvilleDonald) Third foal of a German 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (103) who was a half-sister to 2025 US 12f Grade 2 winner La Mehana (113) out of a French 10f 3yo winning half-sister to French 14/15f Group 2 winner Watar (117). “A late foal who has only recently come back in after a break. He could be one to start over 7f with during the latter part of the summer.” HACKPEN HILL (IRE)

22/1 b c Sioux Nation - Dignified (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs H Jackson Sales price: 75,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (80) who was the daughter of an Irish 9.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up (113). “A strong colt who shows a bit of ability and should be ready to run in July. He will start over 7f, and we’ll see how we go from there.” HIGH AND DRY

6/2 gr/ro c Frankel - Sherbet Lemon (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 250,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to fairly useful 2026 1m 3yo winner Heraldry (90p). Dam a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (98) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f-2m 3yo winner/Melbourne Cup third Il Paradiso (122) out of an Irish 7f 2yo winner/Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up (104). “An enormous colt who goes surprisingly well given his size. I actually sent him out for a little holiday just so I wasn’t tempted to push on with him given how easily he finds it all. We will mind him given his size, and he’ll probably have one run at the backend. I hope he could be a very nice three-year-old.” IBTEKAR

13/2 b f Night of Thunder - Lovely Pass (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to German 6f 3yo Group 3 winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Dubawi Legend (114; by Dubawi) and a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Golden Pass (106). Dam a UAE 1000 Guineas winner (104) who was the daughter of a Falmouth Stakes winner (115). “A strong, attractive filly who is shaping up to be a very exciting prospect. She hasn’t done a massive amount but is really catching the eye, and we’ll increase her workload soon. I think she’ll start off over 7f as she’s quite laid-back. One I particularly like.” LEODEGRANCE (IRE)

18/3 b c Camelot - Silent Prayer (Muhaarar)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 280,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of an Irish 9.5f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to Gordon Stakes and Sagaro Stakes winner Nayef Road (119) and 2026 Irish 1m Group 3 winner Celestial Orbit (104) out of an Irish 6/7f 3yo Listed winner (110). “I adored this horse at the sales, but he went a bit gangly in the early spring and lost his way a little. He is coming back now, and I think he will make a lovely middle-distance stayer next year.”

Nayef Road gallops them into the ground at Newmarket

MAID TO REIGN

22/3 b f Kingman - Maid Up (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 1m 3yo Listed winner Kon Tiki (106) and 12f Listed winner Champagne Prince (112). Dam a 14f 3yo Group 3 winner (111) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 1m 3yo winning (92) half-sister to Celebration Stakes winner Zacinto (126). “A medium-sized, attractive filly who is very athletic. She does everything nicely and could run over 7f sometime in July. I think she could be quite a nice horse in time given how easily she finds things.” NEVER AN ANGEL (IRE)

25/2 b f No Nay Never - Voice of Angels (Dark Angel)

Owner: Stonethorn Stud Farms Limited Sales price: 460,000gns (BBA Ireland/A Nicoll) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish dual 1m winner (99) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Sounds of Heaven (111) out of a once-raced maiden (-p) sister to 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (123), 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). “I thought she would be earlier than is proving to be the case. She grew and went quite leggy so we backed off her a bit. I like her as she has gone nicely in the few bits she has done. Hopefully she is able to get herself in a position where she can contest some of the nicer races during the autumn.” NEVER ENOUGH

4/3 b c No Nay Never - Frenetic (Kodiac)

Owner: SBA Racing Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish triple 5f 2yo Listed winner (110) who was a full sister to French 5f Listed winner Wild Majesty (104). “An extremely attractive colt with a good temperament. He works really well and will start over 6f in early July. A nice horse.” NORTHERN PROPHET

26/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Zargos (Shamardal)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: €220,000 (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to useful 6-7f winner Northern Champion (104). Dam an Australian 6f Group 3 winner who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden (63) sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Doubles Partner (116) and half-sister to the dam of French 1m 1f Group 1 winner Zabeel Prince (119). “This colt is a lot bigger and better looking than his half-brother, which obviously bodes well as he’s no mug! I haven’t done a huge amount with him yet, but I like the little bits I have seen.” PALLADINO (FR)

11/2 b c Kingman - Flaunt (Frankel)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: €260,000 (SackvilleDonald) Second foal of a fairly useful 11.5f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes winner Lillie Langtry (120; later dam of seven-time 7-12f Group 1 winner Minding (127), Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114)). “A good-looking colt who moves well, but he is probably going to be one for next year. Hopefully he can win a maiden in the early autumn and step forward from there, but he won’t be given too intensive a campaign.” ROYAL MESSAGE (IRE)

14/2 ch f No Nay Never - Royal Intervention (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber & W S Farish Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful dual 7f winner Champion Again Ole (89). Dam a 6f 3yo Group 2 winner (108) who was a half-sister to US 9.5f Grade 1 winner Gorella (122) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Porto Santo (112). “I was a little disappointed with her debut run at Leicester, though she got a bit lost when they quickened up and it looked a pretty smart maiden. She will improve enormously for that outing and I very much hope she can win next time before moving up in grade. I think she could be quite good.” SEASIDE LAD (IRE)

17/3 br c Sea The Stars - Motion (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 500,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 2025 7f 2yo Listed winner Hope Queen (93p). Dam a once-raced maiden (-p) close relation to Irish 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Fountain of Youth (111) and half-sister to 10.5f Group 2 winner Elarqam (123) and 10f Listed winner Maydanny (113) out of five-time 1m Group 1 winner Attraction (125). “I thought this colt might take after the speedier elements of the family initially, but he’s looking more an August starter over 7f now. He is a very nice horse who will do particularly well at three.”

Toormore in winning action

SECRET RIVAL (IRE)

2/2 b f Ardad - Florida Filly (Sioux Nation)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 60,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a fairly useful triple 5f 2yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Orlaith (97) out of an unraced half-sister to National Stakes winner Toormore (123) and dual 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Estidhkaar (121). “A speedy filly who makes her debut on Saturday at Chepstow (June 6). She shows enough to think she can win that sort of race at some point.” SEQUEL STAR (IRE)

30/4 b f Cotai Glory - Daddies Girl (Elzaam)

Owner: Reece James Sales price: €50,000 (Ed Walker Racing) Second foal of a useful 5-8.5f winner (97) who was a full sister to Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees (119). “I think we’ve bought very well with this filly. She is shaping up really nicely and should be ready to run at the end of the month. There’s a 6f restricted fillies’ maiden at Newbury (June 23) that I’ve got in mind for her. She goes well enough to think she can win that type of contest.” SHAKWAA

2/3 b c Golden Pal - Lady Clementine (Churchill)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 210,000gns (Federico Barberini) First foal of a useful US 8-9f 3yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish/US 5-5.5f winner Air Force Jet (103) out of a dual 5f Listed winner (113). “We love this horse and thought he could be an early runner despite his size, but it became clear as we upped his workload that he’d need a bit more time. He shows speed and I hope to have him running by July or August.” SHOOT YOU DOWN (IRE)

21/3 b c Mehmas - Annual (Noble Mission)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 400,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to Listed-placed 2025 7f 2yo winner Rochfortbridge (95). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 7f Grade 1 winner First Defence (119), 7f 2yo Listed winner Honest Quality (102) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Phantom Rose (107) out of a US 7f Grade 1 winner (119). “A quality colt with a bombproof temperament who is very natural. He hasn’t put a foot wrong and is one of the most exciting two-year-olds in the yard. I see him starting off over 6f in July and hopefully he’ll be able to contest some of the smarter races in the late summer/autumn.” SIGNORA FORTUNA (IRE)

19/3 b f Sea The Stars - Skitter Scatter (Scat Daddy)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 625,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-sister to Listed-placed 2025 6f 2yo winner Splish Splash (89). Dam a Moyglare Stud Stakes winner (111) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Skellet (108), 7f 2yo Listed winner Victory Dance (108) and the dam of US 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Aspen Grove (111). “An extremely nice filly who is still immature and one that will require plenty of time. We will aim to get her out in the autumn, but it’s all about next year.” SOLE AMBITION

4/2 b c No Nay Never - Scarlet Bear (Kodi Bear)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 210,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Second foal of a Group 3-placed 6f 3yo winner (100) who was the granddaughter of a Nell Gwyn Stakes winner (103). “A nice horse who I have entered for a 6.5f maiden at Newbury next week (June 11), but I am not mad keen to run him over further than 6f. However, we can always come back to that trip if needs be. He shows up very nicely in his work.”

Ten Bob Tony wins at Newmarket

SPACE BOB (IRE)

12/2 b c Space Blues - Hug (Dark Angel)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: €90,000 (SackvilleDonald) Closely related to 2025 7f Group 3 winner Ten Bob Tony (117; by Night of Thunder). Dam a French 12f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Tie Black (110) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Besotted (104). “A cool horse who probably wouldn’t have caught the eye but for the fact he’s closely related to Ten Bob Tony. He certainly shares that one’s smashing temperament. I hope to get him out before the end of the summer, though we haven’t done a huge amount with him so far.” SPEAKING TREE (IRE)

2/4 b f Sioux Nation - Drumquina (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: €220,000 (Henry Lascelles) Third foal of a fairly useful Irish 6f 3yo winner (80) who was a full sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner High Award (96) and a close relation to Listed-placed French dual 7f winner Mayano Sophia (96) out of Moyglare Stud Stakes and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Tarascon (114). “A gorgeous filly who has done everything right so far. She is quite big but not at all weak and does things in a very pleasing manner. I hope to see her running over 6f during the first half of July.” SWEET PEA

13/4 ch f Starspangledbanner - Pepita (Sir Prancealot)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Lowther Stakes winner Celandine (104) and 2025 6f 2yo Listed winner Division (109). Dam a 7f Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Redolent (109), Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Illaunglass (96) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Ursulina (85). “A really nice filly with lots of scope who just requires some time. She is a completely different model to Celandine which isn’t necessarily a bad thing - she’s raw and leggy, whereas Celandine was strong and very together. The little bits she has done have pleased us. Quite an exciting filly for later on.” TARRJOO

26/4 b f Dubawi - Talmada (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full sister to Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner Saleymm (110) and a half-sister to 2025 10f Group 3 winner Almaqam (124) and 2026 10f Group 3 winner Saddadd (121). Dam a 10f Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to Champagne Stakes winner Saamidd (120). “This filly literally only walked into the yard this week, but she is a stunning individual with an exciting pedigree. She will run during the autumn at the very earliest.” THE GINGER KID (IRE)

30/3 ch c Mehmas - Belle de Medici (Galileo)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: €110,000 (SackvilleDonald) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Tiggy Wiggy (121) out of a fairly useful 5f 2yo winning (86) half-sister to Norfolk Stakes winner Masta Plasta (117). “A little legend of a horse. He totally fluffed his lines at York - he did it the wrong way around and just got tired in the end. Thankfully, he put things right at Nottingham this week and will probably now go to the Coventry. It’s a bit ambitious, but he actually goes better than Do Or Do Not did last year.” TIME GAP (IRE)

17/2 b f Blue Point - Dancing Rebel (Highland Reel)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 230,000gns (Cherwell Bloodstock) First foal of a fairly useful Irish 5f 2yo winner (84) who was closely related to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Waipiro (111p) and a half-sister to Hong Kong triple 7f/1m Group 1 winner Waikuku (126). “A very nice filly who I thought would be running by now, but she didn’t cope with her workload so we backed off her. She is back working now and will hopefully be racing towards the end of the summer.” TODERBY

6/4 b c Frankel - Nezwaah (Dubawi)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2026 UAE 10f Group 2 winner Meydaan (120). Dam a Pretty Polly Stakes winner (120) who was the daughter of a 12f Listed winner (122). “The owner’s intent is rather clear with the name - no pressure on us! In fairness, he is a lovely horse with a great pedigree. He is a good-moving, athletic individual, albeit still rather immature. I would hope to get him on a racecourse as we move into the autumn. A lovely horse for the long term.”

Nezwaah

VENETIAN STORM

5/3 b f Night of Thunder - Vesnina (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 1,100,000gns (Henry Lascelles) Half-sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Makarova (117) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Nina Bailarina (94). Dam a fairly useful 6f 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Marenko (104) and Listed-placed dual 7f winner Potapova (114). “I am totally biased, but I think this filly is exceptional. She is definitely the best physical the mare has thrown to date and is by a brilliant stallion. She is incredibly laid-back and just oozes quality. We will work back from the Rockfel with her and I hope she’s as good as her looks, pedigree and price tag all suggest she could be.” VERVE (IRE)

14/2 b f Blackbeard - French Matilda (Australia)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Handel Sales price: 90,000gns (Highclere Agency) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed 5-7f winner Symbolize (112) out of a maiden (53) half-sister to 8.5f 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Treat (108). “A filly who has grown and taken a little longer to come to hand than I initially anticipated. She is in strong work now and shows up nicely.” ZARAVA

29/2 b f Zarak - Ediyva (Kingman)

Owner: David Ward Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 6f 2yo winner/1000 Guineas fourth The Prettiest Star (107p). Dam a fairly useful Irish 7f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to French 1m Listed winner Elamaz (108) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Emaniya (101) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (116). “This filly is more backward than her half-sister and will probably be one to have a run or two at the backend. She should make up into a nice filly one day.” ZOLLMANS

26/3 ch c Lope de Vega - Poplin (Medicean)

Owner: West Paces Racing UK 2024 LLC Sales price: 325,000gns (Oracle Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner Alkandora (111). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (107) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Pinzolo (116), Australian 8/10f Listed winner Dr Drill (104) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Materialistic (101). “A strong, sizeable colt who has a smashing temperament. He goes nicely and will hopefully be ready to start late summer/early autumn.” UNNAMED (IRE)

28/2 ch f No Nay Never - Board Meeting (Anabaa)

Owner: Westerberg, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith Sales price: 260,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to useful Irish/Australian 8-10f winner Denmark (108), French 15f 3yo Listed winner Big Blue (111) and 2025 12f Listed winner Shaha (106). Dam a French 10/10.5f Group 3 winner (116) who was a half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Bright Sky (123) and the dam of Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Breeders’ Cup Turf runner-up Stone Age (120). “A nice filly who has really blossomed over the past couple of months. She has plenty of size and scope and isn’t one to be rushing. I see her emerging in the early autumn, and she does everything with a degree of comfort.” UNNAMED (FR)

7/4 ch c Baaeed - Frankel’s Storm (Frankel)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful triple 10f winner Stormy Monday (86). Dam a Listed-placed 8-12f winner (99) who was a full sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner/Derby third Hurricane Lane (128) and a half-sister to two-time Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William (119). “A rather backward colt, but he’s by far the best physical the mare has produced. He will naturally take time, but it’s all been positive to this point.”

Nathaniel wins the King George at Ascot