World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day one predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The 28th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester on Monday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.
World Grand Prix: Monday October 6
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1800 GMT)
- First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
SL Acca: 1pt Cross, Noppert and Aspinall (+1.5 sets) all to win at 9/2 with Sky Bet
Rob Cross (5/6) v Wessel Nijman (5/6)
- Seasonal Average
Cross: 96.81
Nijman: 95.82
- 180s per leg in 2025
Cross: 0.24
Nijman: 0.32
- Checkout % in 2025
Cross: 41.28%
Nijman: 42.01%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Cross: 41.47%
Nijman: N/A
Rob Cross won the same amount of games at the World Grand Prix last year than he'd managed in his seven previous appearances so he might finally be getting to grips with the double-start format.
One of those victories came against Luke Littler, who certainly isn't the first player who has struggled on their first attempt here, and I feel Voltage might just be worth a shout against another debutant in Wessel Nijman.
The rising Dutch star will have no shortage of backers after another encouraging season and this past week he showed tremendous form across three Players Championship events, winning 15 matches including his last in Thursday's final against Damon Heta.
The less said about Cross' performances the better but generally he's played pretty well over the past couple of months and both players are boasting a very similar average of around 96 since the start of July.
Nijman has yet to shine in any of the majors he's contested over the past couple of years - apart from the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts where he was insanely unlucky to go out in the group stages - and Voltage's experience will be key.
Scoreline prediction: 2-1
Martin Schindler (4/6) v Krzysztof Ratajski (11/10)
- Seasonal Average
Schindler: 94.71
Ratajski: 94.86
- 180s per leg in 2025
Schindler: 0.28
Ratajski: 0.18
- Checkout % in 2025
Schindler: 39.69%
Ratajski: 40.4%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Schindler: 36.68%
Ratajski: 36.88%
SELECTION: 1pt Martin Schindler to win and hit most 180s at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
There's not too much between these players this season but Martin Schindler probably just about has the edge by virtue of picking up two titles compared to Krzysztof Ratajski's one, including a fine triumph on the European Tour.
The German boasts more firepower and his average in the second half of the season of 95.58 is higher than Ratajski's 93.71 while his double-start record isn't too shabby having reached the quarter-finals two years ago.
Ratajski also got to the last eight back in 2021 but apart from that he's suffered four early exits and I'm siding with Schindler to power his way through and also hit most 180s.
Scoreline prediction: 2-1
Chris Dobey (2/5) v Cameron Menzies (7/4)
- Seasonal Average
Dobey: 96.86
Menzies: 92.86
- 180s per leg in 2025
Dobey: 0.35
Menzies: 0.31
- Checkout % in 2025
Dobey: 39.04%
Menzies: 38.5%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Dobey: 42.75%
Menzies: 50%
Chris Dobey hails from the double-start 'hotbed' of the north east and he's used that experience to reach the semi-finals back in 2019 as well as two other quarter-final runs in recent years.
Hollywood's results on the major stages since reaching the World Championship semi-finals haven't been too good, but his average of 96 since the start of July puts him around the top 10 in that time period and this could be the perfect time to remind everyone of why he commanded a place in the Premier League.
Cameron Menzies shouldn't be underestimated especially due to the fact he won his second PDC title earlier this year but he fell at the first hurdle on his debut 12 months ago and tends to struggle on the big stage.
Scoreline prediction: 2-0
James Wade (4/11) v Joe Cullen (2/1)
- Seasonal Average
Wade: 95.02
Cullen: 92.74
- 180s per leg in 2025
Wade: 0.23
Cullen: 0.32
- Checkout % in 2025
Wade: 43.33%
Cullen: 36.63%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Wade: 42.8%
Cullen: 41.8%
James Wade has reached the final of both the UK Open and World Matchplay this season and in the latter he produced four 100+ averages in five games to really silence those who feel he doesn't have the firepower to compete for major titles.
In very recent months he's reached a couple of semi-finals on the European Tour to maintain match-winning form while his checkout percentage in the second half of the campaign is the fifth highest on tour with 43.66%.
That's a good sign ahead of this double-start event, which he's been competing in since 2005 and has experience of winning way in 2007 and 2010.
You never quite know what you're going to get with Joe Cullen, who said as much after picking up his second title of the season last month with a Players Championship final victory over Gerwyn Price.
“I’m sort of an enigma to myself at the minute. I can produce darts like today, but then you’ll watch me in a few weeks and I’ll have an 81 average."
About two days later he actually managed less than an 81 average at the World Series of Darts Finals so who knows what we'll see on Monday night!
His record at the World Grand Prix isn't too bad at all with a semi-final and two quarter-finals in the last five years so this could be close.
Scoreline prediction: 2-1
Danny Noppert (8/11) v Jermaine Wattimena (1/1)
- Seasonal Average
Noppert: 94.58
Wattimena: 94.38
- 180s per leg in 2025
Noppert: 0.27
Wattimena: 0.26
- Checkout % in 2025
Noppert: 40.16%
Wattimena: 38.99%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Noppert: 39.26%
Wattimena: 29.41%
Danny Noppert used his ice cool demeanour to embark on a steely run to the World Masters semi-finals at the start of the season and it could come in very handy in this major.
Those best-of-three leg sets created a unique kind of pressure that we don't see in regular competition and the World Grand Prix obviously has its own.
He did reach the semi-finals here back in 2021 and although he hasn't fared too well since then, I do fancy his chances a lot more than Jermaine Wattimena, who is featuring in this tournament for the first time since 2020.
Scoreline prediction: 2-0
Luke Humphries (4/9) v Nathan Aspinall (11/8)
- Seasonal Average
Humphries: 98.80
Aspinall: 95.57
- 180s per leg in 2025
Humphries: 0.32
Aspinall: 0.35
- Checkout % in 2025
Humphries: 40.97%
Aspinall: 38.57%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Humphries: 44.36%
Aspinall: 39.5%
SELECTION: 1pt over 5.5 180s in Humphries v Aspinall at 11/8 (bet365, Betway)
Luke Humphries broke his major duck in the 2023 World Grand Prix and reached the final 12 months ago so obviously he boasts double-start prowess but he's lost some of his overall aura since winning the Premier League earlier this season.
After winning the Czech Darts Open back in early September, even Cool Hand himself said: "Since I’ve won the Premier League it’s been tough for me. I have been struggling. Now I feel dangerous again. This is when you need to be at your best, at the back end of the year."
However, since then he hasn't fared too well in the last eight tournaments he's entered with an array of inconsistent performances by his high standards and backing him at short prices doesn't hold too much appeal at the moment.
Nathan Aspinall, who reached the 2022 final, is not an easy opener despite his own patchy form in recent months and I feel this could be a very tense affair that goes right to the wire.
As I expect three sets, there should be plenty of 180s fired due to their prolific maximum per leg ratios so I'll go for over 5.5 at 11/8.
Scoreline prediction: 1-2
Gary Anderson (2/7) v Raymond van Barneveld (5/2)
- Seasonal Average
Anderson: 97.80
Barney: 92.02
- 180s per leg in 2025
Anderson: 0.32
Barney: 0.21
- Checkout % in 2025
Anderson: 42.77%
Barney: 38.84%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Anderson: 40.54%
Barney: 32.53%
Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld first locked horns in the PDC way back in 2009 but this is just the second time they've ever met in the World Grand Prix, with the Flying Scotsman winning their 2016 semi-final 4-1.
Neither player has lifted this trophy despite reaching three finals between them (Barney twice in 2008 and 2009) but it's fair to say only Anderson has realistic hopes of doing so in the twilight of his glittering career.
Although he's not producing the kind of numbers this season that he managed in 2024, Anderson has still managed to win a couple of titles including one on the European Tour while his yearly average is much higher than Barney's.
I expect a comfortable win, with the favourite also hitting more 180s.
Scoreline prediction: 2-0
Stephen Bunting (2/7) v Niko Springer (5/2)
- Seasonal Average
Bunting: 98.34
Springer: 94.19
- 180s per leg in 2025
Bunting: 0.37
Springer: 0.26
- Checkout % in 2025
Bunting: 39.32%
Springer: 40.52%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Bunting: 35.95%
Springer: N/A
Stephen Bunting has reached a whopping 10 tournament finals this season, winning six of them including his most recent at the Swiss Trophy at the end of September, while his average of 99.5 since the start of July is third only to Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton.
The only thing lacking for Bunting is a big major run but he's certainly producing the kind of performances that make him a genuine contender for this title.
Niko Springer will be a dangerous and confident opponent having recently won on the European Tour in Hungary where he overcame Gian van Veen, Damon Heta, Rob Cross, Luke Humphries, Josh Rock and Danny Noppert en route to the title.
His averages might not be off the charts but his consistency is improving and he Springer continues to show why he's expected to have an extremely bright future in this sport.
As a debutant, I can't see him beating someone so experienced as Bunting and he'll do well to nick a set.
Scoreline prediction: 2-0
World Grand Prix Draw
- (1) Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey v Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross v Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting v Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert v Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade v Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson v Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler v Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright v Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith v Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross v Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey v Cameron Menzies
- James Wade v Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert v Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson v Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting v Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith v Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler v Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright v Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Four matches
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Four matches
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Four matches
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Two matches
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
