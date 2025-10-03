World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day one predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The 28th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester on Monday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Monday October 6 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1800 GMT)

Sky Sports (1800 GMT) First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. SL Acca: 1pt Cross, Noppert and Aspinall (+1.5 sets) all to win at 9/2 with Sky Bet

Rob Cross (5/6) v Wessel Nijman (5/6) Seasonal Average

Cross: 96.81

Nijman: 95.82

Cross: 96.81 Nijman: 95.82 180s per leg in 2025

Cross: 0.24

Nijman: 0.32

Cross: 0.24 Nijman: 0.32 Checkout % in 2025

Cross: 41.28%

Nijman: 42.01%

Cross: 41.28% Nijman: 42.01% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Cross: 41.47%

Nijman: N/A Rob Cross won the same amount of games at the World Grand Prix last year than he'd managed in his seven previous appearances so he might finally be getting to grips with the double-start format. One of those victories came against Luke Littler, who certainly isn't the first player who has struggled on their first attempt here, and I feel Voltage might just be worth a shout against another debutant in Wessel Nijman. The rising Dutch star will have no shortage of backers after another encouraging season and this past week he showed tremendous form across three Players Championship events, winning 15 matches including his last in Thursday's final against Damon Heta. The less said about Cross' performances the better but generally he's played pretty well over the past couple of months and both players are boasting a very similar average of around 96 since the start of July. Nijman has yet to shine in any of the majors he's contested over the past couple of years - apart from the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts where he was insanely unlucky to go out in the group stages - and Voltage's experience will be key. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v Nijman with Sky Bet

Martin Schindler (4/6) v Krzysztof Ratajski (11/10) Seasonal Average

Schindler: 94.71

Ratajski: 94.86

Schindler: 94.71 Ratajski: 94.86 180s per leg in 2025

Schindler: 0.28

Ratajski: 0.18

Schindler: 0.28 Ratajski: 0.18 Checkout % in 2025

Schindler: 39.69%

Ratajski: 40.4%

Schindler: 39.69% Ratajski: 40.4% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Schindler: 36.68%

Ratajski: 36.88% SELECTION: 1pt Martin Schindler to win and hit most 180s at 7/4 (Sky Bet) There's not too much between these players this season but Martin Schindler probably just about has the edge by virtue of picking up two titles compared to Krzysztof Ratajski's one, including a fine triumph on the European Tour. The German boasts more firepower and his average in the second half of the season of 95.58 is higher than Ratajski's 93.71 while his double-start record isn't too shabby having reached the quarter-finals two years ago. Ratajski also got to the last eight back in 2021 but apart from that he's suffered four early exits and I'm siding with Schindler to power his way through and also hit most 180s. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Schindler v Ratajski with Sky Bet

Chris Dobey (2/5) v Cameron Menzies (7/4) Seasonal Average

Dobey: 96.86

Menzies: 92.86

Dobey: 96.86 Menzies: 92.86 180s per leg in 2025

Dobey: 0.35

Menzies: 0.31

Dobey: 0.35 Menzies: 0.31 Checkout % in 2025

Dobey: 39.04%

Menzies: 38.5%

Dobey: 39.04% Menzies: 38.5% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Dobey: 42.75%

Menzies: 50% Chris Dobey hails from the double-start 'hotbed' of the north east and he's used that experience to reach the semi-finals back in 2019 as well as two other quarter-final runs in recent years. Hollywood's results on the major stages since reaching the World Championship semi-finals haven't been too good, but his average of 96 since the start of July puts him around the top 10 in that time period and this could be the perfect time to remind everyone of why he commanded a place in the Premier League. Cameron Menzies shouldn't be underestimated especially due to the fact he won his second PDC title earlier this year but he fell at the first hurdle on his debut 12 months ago and tends to struggle on the big stage. Scoreline prediction: 2-0 CLICK HERE to bet on Dobey v Menzies with Sky Bet

James Wade (4/11) v Joe Cullen (2/1) Seasonal Average

Wade: 95.02

Cullen: 92.74

Wade: 95.02 Cullen: 92.74 180s per leg in 2025

Wade: 0.23

Cullen: 0.32

Wade: 0.23 Cullen: 0.32 Checkout % in 2025

Wade: 43.33%

Cullen: 36.63%

Wade: 43.33% Cullen: 36.63% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Wade: 42.8%

Cullen: 41.8% James Wade has reached the final of both the UK Open and World Matchplay this season and in the latter he produced four 100+ averages in five games to really silence those who feel he doesn't have the firepower to compete for major titles. In very recent months he's reached a couple of semi-finals on the European Tour to maintain match-winning form while his checkout percentage in the second half of the campaign is the fifth highest on tour with 43.66%. That's a good sign ahead of this double-start event, which he's been competing in since 2005 and has experience of winning way in 2007 and 2010. You never quite know what you're going to get with Joe Cullen, who said as much after picking up his second title of the season last month with a Players Championship final victory over Gerwyn Price. “I’m sort of an enigma to myself at the minute. I can produce darts like today, but then you’ll watch me in a few weeks and I’ll have an 81 average." About two days later he actually managed less than an 81 average at the World Series of Darts Finals so who knows what we'll see on Monday night! His record at the World Grand Prix isn't too bad at all with a semi-final and two quarter-finals in the last five years so this could be close. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Wade v Cullen with Sky Bet

Danny Noppert (8/11) v Jermaine Wattimena (1/1) Seasonal Average

Noppert: 94.58

Wattimena: 94.38

Noppert: 94.58 Wattimena: 94.38 180s per leg in 2025

Noppert: 0.27

Wattimena: 0.26

Noppert: 0.27 Wattimena: 0.26 Checkout % in 2025

Noppert: 40.16%

Wattimena: 38.99%

Noppert: 40.16% Wattimena: 38.99% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Noppert: 39.26%

Wattimena: 29.41% Danny Noppert used his ice cool demeanour to embark on a steely run to the World Masters semi-finals at the start of the season and it could come in very handy in this major. Those best-of-three leg sets created a unique kind of pressure that we don't see in regular competition and the World Grand Prix obviously has its own. He did reach the semi-finals here back in 2021 and although he hasn't fared too well since then, I do fancy his chances a lot more than Jermaine Wattimena, who is featuring in this tournament for the first time since 2020. Scoreline prediction: 2-0 CLICK HERE to bet on Noppert v Wattimena with Sky Bet

Luke Humphries (4/9) v Nathan Aspinall (11/8) Seasonal Average

Humphries: 98.80

Aspinall: 95.57

Humphries: 98.80 Aspinall: 95.57 180s per leg in 2025

Humphries: 0.32

Aspinall: 0.35

Humphries: 0.32 Aspinall: 0.35 Checkout % in 2025

Humphries: 40.97%

Aspinall: 38.57%

Humphries: 40.97% Aspinall: 38.57% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Humphries: 44.36%

Aspinall: 39.5% SELECTION: 1pt over 5.5 180s in Humphries v Aspinall at 11/8 (bet365, Betway) Luke Humphries broke his major duck in the 2023 World Grand Prix and reached the final 12 months ago so obviously he boasts double-start prowess but he's lost some of his overall aura since winning the Premier League earlier this season. After winning the Czech Darts Open back in early September, even Cool Hand himself said: "Since I’ve won the Premier League it’s been tough for me. I have been struggling. Now I feel dangerous again. This is when you need to be at your best, at the back end of the year." However, since then he hasn't fared too well in the last eight tournaments he's entered with an array of inconsistent performances by his high standards and backing him at short prices doesn't hold too much appeal at the moment. Nathan Aspinall, who reached the 2022 final, is not an easy opener despite his own patchy form in recent months and I feel this could be a very tense affair that goes right to the wire. As I expect three sets, there should be plenty of 180s fired due to their prolific maximum per leg ratios so I'll go for over 5.5 at 11/8. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Aspinall with Sky Bet

Gary Anderson (2/7) v Raymond van Barneveld (5/2) Seasonal Average

Anderson: 97.80

Barney: 92.02

Anderson: 97.80 Barney: 92.02 180s per leg in 2025

Anderson: 0.32

Barney: 0.21

Anderson: 0.32 Barney: 0.21 Checkout % in 2025

Anderson: 42.77%

Barney: 38.84%

Anderson: 42.77% Barney: 38.84% World GP Double In % Since 2020

Anderson: 40.54%

Barney: 32.53% Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld first locked horns in the PDC way back in 2009 but this is just the second time they've ever met in the World Grand Prix, with the Flying Scotsman winning their 2016 semi-final 4-1. Neither player has lifted this trophy despite reaching three finals between them (Barney twice in 2008 and 2009) but it's fair to say only Anderson has realistic hopes of doing so in the twilight of his glittering career. Although he's not producing the kind of numbers this season that he managed in 2024, Anderson has still managed to win a couple of titles including one on the European Tour while his yearly average is much higher than Barney's. I expect a comfortable win, with the favourite also hitting more 180s. Scoreline prediction: 2-0 CLICK HERE to bet on Anderson v Van Barneveld with Sky Bet