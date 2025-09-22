Darts results: Niko Springer wins his maiden European Tour title

Springer, who entered the MVM Dome as an unseeded qualifier, defeated six of the world's top 20 to claim his first PDC title, capped off by his triumph over the Dutch number two.

Noppert started strongest and burst into to a 4-2 lead, but the young German rallied and levelled the game at 5-5.

The nervy affair continued until reaching a dramatic last-leg decider for the third consecutive time in Budapest, where Springer fired a 14-dart leg to wrap up a remarkable tournament and guarantee his place at the World Grand Prix.

“I’m over the moon to be honest,” reflected Springer, who is only in his first season as a PDC Tour Card holder.

“I took my chances, so I’m very happy – I can't believe it. You can see that the crowd is amazing, they were supporting me and I think I did a good job.”

Springer began his exceptional run by overcoming a 105 average from Gian van Veen, before demolishing Damon Heta 6-1 to reach Finals Day.

The 25-year-old then defeated two former World Champions in Rob Cross and Luke Humphries, where the German scored consecutive 11-darters to see past the world number one.

Springer then survived a match dart in his 7-6 win over Josh Rock, hitting a massive 170 checkout against the World Cup of Darts champion to reach his second European Tour final of the year.

“My goal was to qualify for the World Championships, and I did that some months ago, so now I can play with some freedom,” Springer continued.

“I have nothing to lose, and I'm very happy that I won. I never expected to be near the World Grand Prix, but I think with the win today I'm in the race. At the moment, I'm just happy.”

Noppert survived a match dart in his opening fixture against Rob Owen, before beginning Finals Day by taking the scalp of 2024 champion Michael van Gerwen.

The Dutch number two then overcame a 104 average from Chris Dobey, and hit a 132 checkout in his 7-3 victory over World Champion Luke Littler to reach his first European Tour final since 2022.

“I’m really proud of myself, I played a good weekend and I think there is more in the tank,” said Noppert. I think he deserved it in the end. He played a good last leg.

“I was really fighting the whole weekend and I want to thank the whole crowd. They have given me more power for the rest of the season, thank you Hungary.”

Rock reached the final four by defeating Thibault Tricole 6-3, before beating James Wade in his fifth consecutive European Tour quarter-final win.

Littler comfortably defeated German number one Martin Schindler 6-2 before receiving a bye into the semi-finals, as Gerwyn Price withdrew due to medical reasons.

World number one Luke Humphires produced the greatest average of the European Tour this year – in excess of 113 – in his 6-1 demolition over Mike De Decker to reach the last eight, which was rounded out by Wade, Dobey and Price.

Price had defeated Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 earlier on in Finals Day, but withdrew before the quarter-finals due to medical reasons.

Following a fantastic weekend of action in Budapest, the Winamax European Tour returns next week with the Swiss Darts Trophy (ET13), as Martin Schindler bids to retain his title in Basel from September 26-28.

Hungarian Darts Trophy results

Round One

Matthew Dennant 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Cameron Menzies 6-1 Nandor Pres

Ryan Joyce 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Jim Williams

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Andras Borbely

Darren Beveridge 6-2 Wessel Nijman

Tom Bissell 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Thibault Tricole 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Rob Owen 6-5 Ryan Searle

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Leon Weber

Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Nandor Major

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Cam Crabtree

Joe Cullen 6-5 Lukas Wenig

Niko Springer 6-3 Gian van Veen

Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Levente Sarai

Round Two

Martin Schindler 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith

Danny Noppert 6-5 Rob Owen

Chris Dobey 6-3 Darren Beveridge

Rob Cross 6-3 Daryl Gurney

James Wade 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Peter Wright

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Niko Springer 6-1 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Matthew Dennant

Luke Littler 6-1 Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Thibault Tricole 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Josh Rock 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Mike De Decker 6-2 Tom Bissell

Round Three

Chris Dobey 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Littler 6-2 Martin Schindler

James Wade 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

Josh Rock 6-3 Thibault Tricole

Niko Springer 6-3 Rob Cross

Luke Humphries 6-1 Mike De Decker

Quarter-Finals

Danny Noppert 6-2 Chris Dobey

Luke Littler Bye (Gerwyn Price withdrawn due to medical reasons)

Josh Rock 6-2 James Wade

Niko Springer 6-4 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Danny Noppert 7-3 Luke Littler

Niko Springer 7-6 Josh Rock

Final

Niko Springer 8-7 Danny Noppert

