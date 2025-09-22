Menu icon
Niko Springer (Picture: Gábor Kiss/PDC Europe)
Niko Springer (Picture: Gábor Kiss/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Niko Springer wins his maiden European Tour title

By Sporting Life
Darts
Mon September 22, 2025 · 3h ago

Niko Springer completed an incredible run to his maiden European Tour title, winning the Hungarian Darts Trophy with an 8-7 victory over Danny Noppert in Sunday’s final.

Springer, who entered the MVM Dome as an unseeded qualifier, defeated six of the world's top 20 to claim his first PDC title, capped off by his triumph over the Dutch number two.

Noppert started strongest and burst into to a 4-2 lead, but the young German rallied and levelled the game at 5-5.

The nervy affair continued until reaching a dramatic last-leg decider for the third consecutive time in Budapest, where Springer fired a 14-dart leg to wrap up a remarkable tournament and guarantee his place at the World Grand Prix.

“I’m over the moon to be honest,” reflected Springer, who is only in his first season as a PDC Tour Card holder.

“I took my chances, so I’m very happy – I can't believe it. You can see that the crowd is amazing, they were supporting me and I think I did a good job.”

Springer began his exceptional run by overcoming a 105 average from Gian van Veen, before demolishing Damon Heta 6-1 to reach Finals Day.

The 25-year-old then defeated two former World Champions in Rob Cross and Luke Humphries, where the German scored consecutive 11-darters to see past the world number one.

Springer then survived a match dart in his 7-6 win over Josh Rock, hitting a massive 170 checkout against the World Cup of Darts champion to reach his second European Tour final of the year. 

“My goal was to qualify for the World Championships, and I did that some months ago, so now I can play with some freedom,” Springer continued.

“I have nothing to lose, and I'm very happy that I won. I never expected to be near the World Grand Prix, but I think with the win today I'm in the race. At the moment, I'm just happy.”

Noppert survived a match dart in his opening fixture against Rob Owen, before beginning Finals Day by taking the scalp of 2024 champion Michael van Gerwen.

The Dutch number two then overcame a 104 average from Chris Dobey, and hit a 132 checkout in his 7-3 victory over World Champion Luke Littler to reach his first European Tour final since 2022.

“I’m really proud of myself, I played a good weekend and I think there is more in the tank,” said Noppert. I think he deserved it in the end. He played a good last leg.

“I was really fighting the whole weekend and I want to thank the whole crowd. They have given me more power for the rest of the season, thank you Hungary.”

Rock reached the final four by defeating Thibault Tricole 6-3, before beating James Wade in his fifth consecutive European Tour quarter-final win.

Littler comfortably defeated German number one Martin Schindler 6-2 before receiving a bye into the semi-finals, as Gerwyn Price withdrew due to medical reasons.

World number one Luke Humphires produced the greatest average of the European Tour this year – in excess of 113 – in his 6-1 demolition over Mike De Decker to reach the last eight, which was rounded out by Wade, Dobey and Price.

Price had defeated Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 earlier on in Finals Day, but withdrew before the quarter-finals due to medical reasons.

Following a fantastic weekend of action in Budapest, the Winamax European Tour returns next week with the Swiss Darts Trophy (ET13), as Martin Schindler bids to retain his title in Basel from September 26-28.

Hungarian Darts Trophy results

Round One

  • Matthew Dennant 6-4 Andrew Gilding
  • Cameron Menzies 6-1 Nandor Pres
  • Ryan Joyce 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Jim Williams
  • Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Andreas Hyllgaardhus
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Andras Borbely
  • Darren Beveridge 6-2 Wessel Nijman
  • Tom Bissell 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Thibault Tricole 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Rob Owen 6-5 Ryan Searle
  • Daryl Gurney 6-1 Leon Weber
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Nandor Major
  • Richard Veenstra 6-3 Cam Crabtree
  • Joe Cullen 6-5 Lukas Wenig
  • Niko Springer 6-3 Gian van Veen
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Levente Sarai

Round Two

  • Martin Schindler 6-2 Ryan Joyce
  • Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Danny Noppert 6-5 Rob Owen
  • Chris Dobey 6-3 Darren Beveridge
  • Rob Cross 6-3 Daryl Gurney
  • James Wade 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
  • Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Peter Wright
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Niko Springer 6-1 Damon Heta
  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Matthew Dennant
  • Luke Littler 6-1 Joe Cullen
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Thibault Tricole 6-5 Stephen Bunting
  • Josh Rock 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Mike De Decker 6-2 Tom Bissell

Round Three

  • Chris Dobey 6-5 Cameron Menzies
  • Danny Noppert 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Luke Littler 6-2 Martin Schindler
  • James Wade 6-2 Kim Huybrechts
  • Josh Rock 6-3 Thibault Tricole
  • Niko Springer 6-3 Rob Cross
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Mike De Decker

Quarter-Finals

  • Danny Noppert 6-2 Chris Dobey
  • Luke Littler Bye (Gerwyn Price withdrawn due to medical reasons)
  • Josh Rock 6-2 James Wade
  • Niko Springer 6-4 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

  • Danny Noppert 7-3 Luke Littler
  • Niko Springer 7-6 Josh Rock

Final

  • Niko Springer 8-7 Danny Noppert

