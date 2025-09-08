Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats Josh Rock in Czech Darts Open final

Humphries – roared on by a sell-out crowd at the PVA Expo – celebrated his eighth European Tour crown with an impressive comeback win over Northern Ireland’s number one.

Rock punished a sluggish start from Humphries to establish a 3-1 cushion, before defying a terrific three-leg burst from the world number one to restore parity with a 153 checkout in leg eight.

However, Rock paid the price for spurning three darts to level at six apiece, as Humphries followed up a clinical 98 kill by pinning double ten to retain his title in the Czech capital.

“I feel a little bit emotional to be honest,” reflected Humphries, who also lifted the Czech Darts Open in 2022 and 2024. “I feel like every game I’ve played this weekend I’ve felt the love from the crowd.

“You don’t win three events in the same venue for no reason, so this is a special tournament for me.”

Following a below-par display against Dirk van Duijvenbode on Saturday, Humphries was much improved on Finals Day, opening Sunday’s play with a 6-3 success against Martin Schindler.

Humphries then averaged 103 to overturn a 5-3 deficit against Wessel Nijman, surviving a brace of match darts before demolishing James Wade 7-1 in the semi-finals.

The 30-year-old was without a big stage title since his US Darts Masters triumph in June, but he’s now confident of rediscovering his blistering best ahead of a defining period in his season.

“Since I’ve won the Premier League it’s been tough for me. I have been struggling, but it felt so good being up here tonight,” continued the 2023/24 World Champion. Now I feel dangerous again. This is when you need to be at your best, at the back end of the year.

“I know if I want to stay as world number one I have to put the effort in and work hard. I want to be World Champion again, so it all starts from now.”

Rock, meanwhile, defeated a hat-trick of Dutchmen to progress to his second straight European Tour final, kicking off proceedings with a 103 average and a 6-4 success against Michael van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old then defied a 107 average from Jermaine Wattimena to close out a sensational 6-1 victory with a 110 average in the quarter-finals, which he backed up with a clinical 7-3 win over Gian van Veen in the last four.

“Luke and I didn’t play to our full potential there,” admitted the reigning World Cup of Darts champion.

“I never had a good record here in Prague, but now I’ve improved on that, and I’m happy with the last two weekends I’ve had.

“It’s not every day you make back-to-back European Tour finals, and I’ll get another title soon.

“I’m starting to be a proper dart player now, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year, so it's on to the next one!"

Van Veen performed superbly in his run to the semi-finals, dumping out World Champion Luke Littler and whitewashing Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals, despite the Welshman averaging 104.

The young Dutchman was joined in the last four by Wade, who overcame Nathan Aspinall, Ross Smith and Stephen Bunting at the PVA Expo to feature in his third consecutive European Tour semi-final.

Bunting fought back from 5-3 adrift to deny 2023 champion Peter Wright in booking his quarter-final berth, with Price and Dutch duo Nijman and Wattimena completing the last eight line-up.

Earlier in the day, Littler’s 19-match winning run on the big stage was halted by an impressive Van Veen, who ran out a 6-4 winner to record his third straight victory over the teenage wonderkid.

Following a sensational weekend of action in Prague, the Winamax European Tour continues with the Hungarian Darts Trophy (ET12) later this month, as Van Gerwen aims to retain his title in Budapest from September 19-21.

Czech Darts Open Results

Round One

Benjamin Pratnemer 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Madars Razma 6-3 Lukas Unger

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Darius Labanauskas

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Ian White

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Brendan Dolan

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

William O'Connor 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Richard Veenstra

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Cor Dekker

Ryan Searle 6-2 Filip Manak

Kevin Doets 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Jiri Brejcha

Mike De Decker 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse

Niko Springer 6-5 Joe Cullen

Round Two

Ross Smith 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Martin Schindler 6-3 Madars Razma

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Damon Heta

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Chris Dobey

Gian van Veen 6-2 Danny Noppert

Ryan Searle 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Peter Wright 6-2 Benjamin Pratnemer

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Niko Springer

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Kevin Doets

James Wade 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Luke Humphries 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Littler 6-2 Cameron Menzies

Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Mike De Decker

Josh Rock 6-2 William O'Connor

Round Three

Luke Humphries 6-3 Martin Schindler

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Peter Wright

James Wade 6-4 Ross Smith

Gian van Veen 6-4 Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Josh Rock 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Ryan Searle

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries 6-5 Wessel Nijman

James Wade 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen 6-0 Gerwyn Price

Josh Rock 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Semi-Finals

Luke Humphries 7-1 James Wade

Josh Rock 7-3 Gian van Veen

Final