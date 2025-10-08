World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day four predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix concludes in Leicester on Thursday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.
World Grand Prix: Thursday October 8
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- First-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
SL Acca: 1pt Clayton (-1.5 sets), Littler (-1.5 sets) & Price all to win at 4/1 with Sky Bet
Dirk van Duijvenbode (4/6) v Daryl Gurney (11/10)
- Seasonal Average
Van Duijvenbode: 96.86
Gurney: 93.58
- 180s per leg in 2025
Van Duijvenbode: 0.40
Gurney: 0.24
- Checkout % in 2025
Van Duijvenbode: 41.65%
Gurney: 40.82%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Van Duijvenbode: 51.18%
Gurney: 31.71%
SELECTION: 2pts Dirk van Duijvenbode to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Dirk van Duijvenbode's victory over six-time World Grand Prix champion Michael van Gerwen may have grabbed more attention than Daryl Gurney overcoming Ross Smith but it was actually the latter result which surprised me more.
Whereas the Dutchman has been performing pretty well this season, Daryl Gurney's form was not at Smith's level at all heading into the event but in the end SuperChin stormed through for the loss of just one leg.
Van Duijvenbode's result did come against a stronger performance, with MVG averaging almost 89 compared to Smith's 78 while he also had to hold his nerve in a deciding leg of a second set.
I do feel the 2020 runner-up is the stronger player right now and should come through this while I'd also expect him to hit most 180s given his superior maximum per leg ratio.
Scoreline prediction: 3-2
Jonny Clayton (4/11) v Luke Woodhouse (2/1)
- Seasonal Average
Clayton: 97.17
Woodhouse: 92.91
- 180s per leg in 2025
Clayton: 0.32
Woodhouse: 0.24
- Checkout % in 2025
Clayton: 43.45%
Woodhouse: 38.54%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Clayton: 46.67%
Woodhouse: 52.78%
Luke Woodhouse produced one of the finest deciding leg comebacks in World Grand Prix history to inflict a fifth successive first-round exit on Damon Heta and he'll need another herculean effort to end Jonny Clayton's title challenge.
The Englishman missed seven darts at a starting double before finally beginning what seemed to be a lost cause against Heta, who had already reduced his score to 310 before darting madness descended on Leicester.
Three visits later he'd pulled off a miracle thanks to a pair of 180s and a 90 checkout, which will fill him with no end of belief against a formidable opponent.
Clayton enjoyed a much more serene journey into the second round as he brushed aside Andrew Gilding and his average of 88 was decent enough considering he was up against a player whose style has tended to be a bit awkward for him in the past.
Clayton, who lifted this trophy during his golden year of 2021, finished runner-up at the World Masters back in February and also reached two semi-finals at the UK Open and World Matchplay, so he's clearly enjoying a resurgence this season.
His stats and recent results are also far superior to Woodhouse so I do expect the Ferret to race into the quarter-finals.
Scoreline prediction: 3-1
Luke Littler (1/6) v Mike De Decker (7/2)
- Seasonal Average
Littler: 100.96
De Decker: 94.52
- 180s per leg in 2025
Littler: 0.45
De Decker: 0.33
- Checkout % in 2025
Littler: 41.66%
De Decker: 38.99%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Littler: 50%
De Decker: 49.59%
SELECTION: 2pts Luke Littler to win and hit most 180s at 11/10 (Paddy Power)
When Luke Littler is involved in a record-breaking match, it's pretty much always him doing the history making.
However, despite only dropping two legs in an explosive 10-minute first-round match that exceeded all the hype, his astonishing average of 105.58 was eclipsed by unlucky loser Gian van Veen's 106.47!
That was not only the highest losing average in the competition's 28-year-history by about eight points but also pipped Alan Warriner-Little's iconic overall record of 106.45 which has stood largely unthreatened since 2001.
Hopefully we'll see plenty more Littler v Van Veen showstoppers in years to come but next on the world champion's agenda is an opponent who was widely tipped to be one of his greatest threats ever since he stunned Luke Humphries to win last year's double-start major.
Mike de Decker subsequently gave Littler a real scare in last year's Grand Slam of Darts and although he hasn't kicked on like most people expected him to, he has managed to reach two finals in 2025, losing both to the Nuke at the Belgian Darts Open and the Australian Masters.
Littler has won all six of their previous meetings - four of which being on the televised stage and another on the European Tour - while the levels he was showing on Tuesday night is going to be hard for anyone to stop.
I've thrown Littler to hit most 180s into the mix even though De Decker has 'drawn' with him in four of their six meetings and the fact he only managed one against Van Veen.
However, over a longer match I expect him to find his range in an area of the game that he's more destructive than anyone.
Scoreline prediction: 3-0
Gerwyn Price (8/11) v Josh Rock (1/1)
- Seasonal Average
Price: 98.38
Rock: 98.70
- 180s per leg in 2025
Price: 0.33
Rock: 0.41
- Checkout % in 2025
Price: 42.95%
Rock: 40.68%
- World GP Double In % Since 2020
Price: 42.86%
Rock: 40%
If Luke Littler hasn't already raised the roof with a spectacular performance against Mike de Decker, I'm sure Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock will blow it clean off in a clash that epitomises blockbuster.
The pair treated us to a belting World Matchplay quarter-final back in July when Rock completed a 16-11 triumph with a stunning 164 checkout, while there were also fireworks on stage during an epic World Cup final a month earlier.
Those results saw Rock get more than enough revenge for Price's victory in a Players Championship final earlier this season when the Iceman defied a stunning average of 110.70 to win 8-7 but overall this year they're level at two apiece, with Price also edging a World Series encounter.
The Welshman has won six individual titles compared to Rock's solitary one this season although their year-long averages couldn't be much closer.
Price overcame a slow start to power past Ryan Searle in round one and now the format is longer, I'd expect him to look much more comfortable from the get go in a format he's grown to love over recent times.
Rock survived a huge scare to scrape past dangerous dark horse Ryan Joyce in a deciding leg and while this could be a cracking affair, I do fancy the experience of the 2020 champion to come through.
Scoreline prediction: 3-2
