Luke Littler (Taylor Lanning/PDC)
World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day four predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Thu October 09, 2025 · 12 min ago

The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix concludes in Leicester on Thursday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Thursday October 8

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • First-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

SL Acca: 1pt Clayton (-1.5 sets), Littler (-1.5 sets) & Price all to win at 4/1 with Sky Bet

Who Tops the Rich List? The 40 Highest Prize Money Earners In Darts

Dirk van Duijvenbode (4/6) v Daryl Gurney (11/10)

  • Seasonal Average
    Van Duijvenbode: 96.86
    Gurney: 93.58
  • 180s per leg in 2025
    Van Duijvenbode: 0.40
    Gurney: 0.24
  • Checkout % in 2025
    Van Duijvenbode: 41.65%
    Gurney: 40.82%
  • World GP Double In % Since 2020
    Van Duijvenbode: 51.18%
    Gurney: 31.71%

SELECTION: 2pts Dirk van Duijvenbode to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)

Dirk van Duijvenbode's victory over six-time World Grand Prix champion Michael van Gerwen may have grabbed more attention than Daryl Gurney overcoming Ross Smith but it was actually the latter result which surprised me more.

Whereas the Dutchman has been performing pretty well this season, Daryl Gurney's form was not at Smith's level at all heading into the event but in the end SuperChin stormed through for the loss of just one leg.

Van Duijvenbode's result did come against a stronger performance, with MVG averaging almost 89 compared to Smith's 78 while he also had to hold his nerve in a deciding leg of a second set.

I do feel the 2020 runner-up is the stronger player right now and should come through this while I'd also expect him to hit most 180s given his superior maximum per leg ratio.

Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Jonny Clayton (4/11) v Luke Woodhouse (2/1)

  • Seasonal Average
    Clayton: 97.17
    Woodhouse: 92.91
  • 180s per leg in 2025
    Clayton: 0.32
    Woodhouse: 0.24
  • Checkout % in 2025
    Clayton: 43.45%
    Woodhouse: 38.54%
  • World GP Double In % Since 2020
    Clayton: 46.67%
    Woodhouse: 52.78%

Luke Woodhouse produced one of the finest deciding leg comebacks in World Grand Prix history to inflict a fifth successive first-round exit on Damon Heta and he'll need another herculean effort to end Jonny Clayton's title challenge.

The Englishman missed seven darts at a starting double before finally beginning what seemed to be a lost cause against Heta, who had already reduced his score to 310 before darting madness descended on Leicester.

Three visits later he'd pulled off a miracle thanks to a pair of 180s and a 90 checkout, which will fill him with no end of belief against a formidable opponent.

Clayton enjoyed a much more serene journey into the second round as he brushed aside Andrew Gilding and his average of 88 was decent enough considering he was up against a player whose style has tended to be a bit awkward for him in the past.

Clayton, who lifted this trophy during his golden year of 2021, finished runner-up at the World Masters back in February and also reached two semi-finals at the UK Open and World Matchplay, so he's clearly enjoying a resurgence this season.

His stats and recent results are also far superior to Woodhouse so I do expect the Ferret to race into the quarter-finals.

Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Luke Littler (1/6) v Mike De Decker (7/2)

  • Seasonal Average
    Littler: 100.96
    De Decker: 94.52
  • 180s per leg in 2025
    Littler: 0.45
    De Decker: 0.33
  • Checkout % in 2025
    Littler: 41.66%
    De Decker: 38.99%
  • World GP Double In % Since 2020
    Littler: 50%
    De Decker: 49.59%

SELECTION: 2pts Luke Littler to win and hit most 180s at 11/10 (Paddy Power)

When Luke Littler is involved in a record-breaking match, it's pretty much always him doing the history making.

However, despite only dropping two legs in an explosive 10-minute first-round match that exceeded all the hype, his astonishing average of 105.58 was eclipsed by unlucky loser Gian van Veen's 106.47!

That was not only the highest losing average in the competition's 28-year-history by about eight points but also pipped Alan Warriner-Little's iconic overall record of 106.45 which has stood largely unthreatened since 2001.

Hopefully we'll see plenty more Littler v Van Veen showstoppers in years to come but next on the world champion's agenda is an opponent who was widely tipped to be one of his greatest threats ever since he stunned Luke Humphries to win last year's double-start major.

Mike de Decker subsequently gave Littler a real scare in last year's Grand Slam of Darts and although he hasn't kicked on like most people expected him to, he has managed to reach two finals in 2025, losing both to the Nuke at the Belgian Darts Open and the Australian Masters.

Littler has won all six of their previous meetings - four of which being on the televised stage and another on the European Tour - while the levels he was showing on Tuesday night is going to be hard for anyone to stop.

I've thrown Littler to hit most 180s into the mix even though De Decker has 'drawn' with him in four of their six meetings and the fact he only managed one against Van Veen.

However, over a longer match I expect him to find his range in an area of the game that he's more destructive than anyone.

Scoreline prediction: 3-0

Gerwyn Price (8/11) v Josh Rock (1/1)

  • Seasonal Average
    Price: 98.38
    Rock: 98.70
  • 180s per leg in 2025
    Price: 0.33
    Rock: 0.41
  • Checkout % in 2025
    Price: 42.95%
    Rock: 40.68%
  • World GP Double In % Since 2020
    Price: 42.86%
    Rock: 40%

If Luke Littler hasn't already raised the roof with a spectacular performance against Mike de Decker, I'm sure Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock will blow it clean off in a clash that epitomises blockbuster.

The pair treated us to a belting World Matchplay quarter-final back in July when Rock completed a 16-11 triumph with a stunning 164 checkout, while there were also fireworks on stage during an epic World Cup final a month earlier.

Those results saw Rock get more than enough revenge for Price's victory in a Players Championship final earlier this season when the Iceman defied a stunning average of 110.70 to win 8-7 but overall this year they're level at two apiece, with Price also edging a World Series encounter.

The Welshman has won six individual titles compared to Rock's solitary one this season although their year-long averages couldn't be much closer.

Price overcame a slow start to power past Ryan Searle in round one and now the format is longer, I'd expect him to look much more comfortable from the get go in a format he's grown to love over recent times.

Rock survived a huge scare to scrape past dangerous dark horse Ryan Joyce in a deciding leg and while this could be a cracking affair, I do fancy the experience of the 2020 champion to come through.

Scoreline prediction: 3-2

2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
  • Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
  • (2) Luke Littler v Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock (10)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton v Luke Woodhouse

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
  • (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

2025 World Grand Prix Schedule

Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
  • Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
  • Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen

Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton v Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Littler v Mike De Decker
  • Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock

Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Danny Noppert v Gary Anderson
  • Cameron Menzies v Luke Humphries

Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Two matches

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £120,000
  • Runner-up - £60,000
  • Semi-finalists - £40,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £25,000
  • Second round - £15,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

