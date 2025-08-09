Darts results: Luke Littler beats Mike De Decker to land Australian Darts Masters

However, normal service was resumed on Finals Day at the WIN Entertainment Centre, as Littler overcame Damon Heta, Stephen Bunting and De Decker to secure his first World Series crown of 2025.

The Warrington wonderkid survived a major scare in his opening round tie on Friday, edging out New Zealand’s number one Haupai Puha in a last-leg decider.

Littler arrived in Australia fresh from lifting the World Matchplay title a fortnight ago, and the World Champion maintained his winning run to triumph in Wollongong.

“It feels great,” reflected Littler, after avenging his defeat to Gerwyn Price in last year's final.

“I didn’t play that well last night, but I played very well tonight when it really mattered.

“Obviously it hadn’t gone to plan on the World Series circuit this year, but there’s plenty of opportunities to win and I’ve finally picked up that trophy tonight.

“I cannot wait for Auckland now. We’ll have a few days off, and then it’s off to New Zealand we go!”

Littler kicked off Saturday’s play with an impressive 6-3 success against Australian number one Heta, reeling off three straight legs to prevail with a 102 average.

The World Champion also made a sprint for the finish in his semi-final showdown against Stephen Bunting, producing a crucial 121 finish in the penultimate leg of his 7-4 victory.

De Decker defied a strong start from Littler to level at two apiece in Saturday’s showpiece, but the teenage superstar regained control with two magnificent legs.

The world number two followed up a sparkling 143 checkout with an 11-darter to lead 4-2, although De Decker remained in touch to reduce the arrears to 6-4.

However, Littler responded with a brilliant 12-dart hold to move to the brink of victory at 7-4, before rounding off a 14-dart break to cap off a dominant campaign Down Under.

Despite missing out on the title, De Decker impressed on his World Series of Darts debut, defeating Luke Humphries and Chris Dobey on Finals Day.

The World Grand Prix champion averaged over 103 to whitewash world number one Humphries in the quarter-finals, taking out a stunning 167 checkout along the way.

The Belgian number one then powered past Dobey in the semi-finals, reeling off four consecutive legs from 4-3 down to complete an impressive comeback.