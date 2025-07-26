Darts results: Josh Rock defeats Gerwyn Price in a thriller to set up World Matchplay semi-final with Luke Littler

Luke Littler and Josh Rock will lock horns in a captivating Betfred World Matchplay semi-final on Saturday, after coming through thrilling last eight ties on a memorable Friday night in Blackpool.

Following wins for James Wade and Jonny Clayton on Thursday evening, Littler and Rock completed the semi-final line-up with stellar displays at the Winter Gardens. Littler defied a stirring fightback from Andrew Gilding to complete a marathon 16-14 victory in the evening’s opener, before Rock put in a majestic display to defeat the highly-fancied Gerwyn Price. Littler created Winter Gardens history in his epic win over Gilding, crashing in a staggering 18 maximums - the most by an individual player in a World Matchplay quarter-final to shatter the previous record of 14.

The way Luke Littler smiles after Andrew Gilding takes out that 160 makes you wonder if he heard Wayne Mardle's commentary 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jj8T0BeuyR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 26, 2025

Gilding converted 56% of his attempts at double in a valiant display, but he was unable to reel in the teenage sensation, who advanced with a 103.91 average. Following a run of seven straight holds of throw to kick off the contest, Littler struck the first decisive blow with an 11-darter to secure breathing space, and he maintained his superiority on throw to keep Gilding at bay. The 18-year-old then strengthened his grip on proceedings by moving 12-8 ahead, only for Gilding to take out 124, 72 on the bull and a spectacular 160 to reduce the arrears to 14-12. The former UK Open champion then followed up a 12-dart hold with a skin-saving 127 finish to set up a potential tie-break situation, before Littler hit back with a sublime 11-darter to wrap up victory. “I just had to stay focused, and I’m so glad to get over the line,” reflected the Warrington wonderkid. “Andrew is a top player. He fought back really well, and that’s why he’s a major champion. “He’s such a tough opponent, but I didn’t panic. I missed a few doubles at times, but my scoring power was really strong tonight. “The atmosphere was unbelievable. I really didn’t want to go to a tie-break, so to hit an 11-darter with back-to-back 180s was class.” Littler will now play Rock in a battle between two of the sport’s most exciting young stars, after Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion ran out a 16-11 winner against 2022 runner-up Price.