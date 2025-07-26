Darts results: Josh Rock defeats Gerwyn Price in a thriller to set up World Matchplay semi-final with Luke Littler

Luke Littler and Josh Rock will lock horns in a captivating Betfred World Matchplay semi-final on Saturday, after coming through thrilling last eight ties on a memorable Friday night in Blackpool.
Following wins for James Wade and Jonny Clayton on Thursday evening, Littler and Rock completed the semi-final line-up with stellar displays at the Winter Gardens.
Littler defied a stirring fightback from Andrew Gilding to complete a marathon 16-14 victory in the evening’s opener, before Rock put in a majestic display to defeat the highly-fancied Gerwyn Price.
Littler created Winter Gardens history in his epic win over Gilding, crashing in a staggering 18 maximums - the most by an individual player in a World Matchplay quarter-final to shatter the previous record of 14.
Gilding converted 56% of his attempts at double in a valiant display, but he was unable to reel in the teenage sensation, who advanced with a 103.91 average.
Following a run of seven straight holds of throw to kick off the contest, Littler struck the first decisive blow with an 11-darter to secure breathing space, and he maintained his superiority on throw to keep Gilding at bay.
The 18-year-old then strengthened his grip on proceedings by moving 12-8 ahead, only for Gilding to take out 124, 72 on the bull and a spectacular 160 to reduce the arrears to 14-12.
The former UK Open champion then followed up a 12-dart hold with a skin-saving 127 finish to set up a potential tie-break situation, before Littler hit back with a sublime 11-darter to wrap up victory.
“I just had to stay focused, and I’m so glad to get over the line,” reflected the Warrington wonderkid.
“Andrew is a top player. He fought back really well, and that’s why he’s a major champion.
“He’s such a tough opponent, but I didn’t panic. I missed a few doubles at times, but my scoring power was really strong tonight.
“The atmosphere was unbelievable. I really didn’t want to go to a tie-break, so to hit an 11-darter with back-to-back 180s was class.”
Littler will now play Rock in a battle between two of the sport’s most exciting young stars, after Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion ran out a 16-11 winner against 2022 runner-up Price.
Rock dumped out three-time winner Michael van Gerwen in round two, and he claimed another major scalp against the 2021 World Champion, averaging north of 104 to break new ground in Blackpool.
Price led 4-3 following a rip-roaring start, but Rock responded with a blistering three-leg burst - featuring a 110 checkout and a brilliant ten-dart leg - to seize the initiative.
The Welshman then converted the first 170 checkout of the tournament on his way to regaining the lead at 7-6, although the pendulum shifted once more when Rock surged into an 11-8 advantage.
Price continued to plug away – reducing the deficit to 13-11 at one stage – yet Rock was unflappable, following up back-to-back 15-darters with a magical 164 finish to cap off a special performance.
“I’m on cloud nine at the minute,” claimed Rock, who is relishing his first big-stage showdown against Littler.
“I can’t wait to finally play Luke on the big stage. The darting world will be watching that game tomorrow!
“Luke is one of my close friends behind the scenes. Hopefully we both turn up, but I’m sure it will be a cracking game.
“I’m just so relieved to be in the semi-finals. Gezzy played really well tonight too, he never gave up, but wow – what a game!”
The Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals will take place on a blockbuster Saturday night in Blackpool, with Wade the solitary former champion left in the field.
The 2007 champion will take on 2023 runner-up Clayton in the evening’s opener, before Littler and Rock take centre stage at the Empress Ballroom.
Littler is now the odds-on 8/11 favourite with sponsors Betfred to take the title on Sunday night, ahead of Rock (3/1), while Clayton is 5/1 to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time and Wade is 8/1.
World Matchplay: Friday results & schedule
Friday July 25 (2000 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Luke Littler 16-14 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 11-16 Josh Rock
Saturday July 26 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Sunday July 27 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
