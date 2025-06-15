Darts results: Northern Ireland beat Wales in thrilling final to win the World Cup of Darts

The deciding leg saw Rock and Gurney throw an 11-dart leg to fend off the challenge of two-time champions Wales to become the sixth nation to claim World Cup glory.

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney recovered from 7-5 down to beat Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton 10-9 in one of the most intense finals in World Cup history.

This is one of the most incredible deciding legs to win any darts tournament ever! Astonishing achievement from Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock but great sportsmanship from Price & Clayton at the end of the greatest World Cup final ever 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Zk4XB5C7Py

"We've made history for Northern Ireland and we're so proud as a team," said an emotional Rock. "As a team we were fantastic and we fought hard all the way through."

Gurney added: "I would like to congratulate Wales, it shows the class of the Welsh team to stay on stage and congratulate us. Jonny and Gezzy are legends of the game, I think they'll go on and win big titles this year.

"Josh's power scoring was amazing and I was there to clean up the finishing; I was never going to miss the double eight to win the title.

"I'm so proud of Josh and myself, I put higher regard on this title than any individual events I've won."

Northern Ireland began the day with an 8-5 win over Republic of Ireland in the quarter-finals, before thrashing host nation Germany 8-1 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Wales defeated Hong Kong 8-4 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Netherlands 8-5 in the semi-finals.

"We gave it our all but congratulations to those two [Rock and Gurney]," said Clayton. "To be fair to Josh and Daryl they flew out the blocks in the last leg.

"Gezzy is a class act, I'm a proud man to have a teammate like him."

Price added: "We started off really slowly, trying to get in the game was really difficult.

"Testament to the Northern Irish team, Josh's scoring was unbelievable and we couldn't keep up with them.

"At 9-9 we gave ourselves a chance but they were a bit better than us and they deserve it."

Northern Ireland become the first new winners of the World Cup of Darts since Australia in 2022, who were defeated 8-7 by host nation Germany in the quarter-finals.

In the afternoon's other last eight tie, Dutch duo Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen dispatched Czechia 8-2, before surrendering a 5-3 lead to Clayton and Price in the semi-finals.

World Cup of Darts results

Final

Northern Ireland 10-9 Wales

Semi-Finals

Northern Ireland 8-1 Germany

Wales 8-5 Netherlands

Quarter-finals

Northern Ireland 8-5 Republic of Ireland

Germany 8-7 Australia

Wales 8-4 Hong Kong

Netherlands 8-2 Czechia

Last 16

(1) England 4-8 Germany

Argentina 1-8 Australia

(4) Northern Ireland 8-2 South Africa

Switzerland 3-8 Republic of Ireland

(2) Wales 8-2 Philippines

Hong Kong 8-4 Sweden

(3) Scotland 0-8 Netherlands

Malaysia 3-8 Czechia

World Cup of Darts group results & standings

Seedings in brackets

Group stage

Top team in each group progress to the second round

Group A

(5) Netherlands Italy Hungary

Results:

Netherlands 4-0 Italy

Italy 4-0 Hungary

Netherlands 4-0 Hungary

Group B

Philippines (6) Belgium Latvia

Results:

Belgium 4-1 Latvia

Philippines 4-2 Latvia

Philippines 4-3 Belgium

Group C

(7) Germany Singapore Portugal

Results:

Germany 4-2 Portugal

Singapore 4-2 Portugal

Germany 4-0 Singapore

Group D

(8) Republic of Ireland China Gibraltar

Results:

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar

Gibraltar 4-2 China

China 4-2 Republic of Ireland

Group E

South Africa (9) Poland Norway

Results:

Poland 4-3 South Africa

South Africa 4-1 Norway

Norway 4-2 Poland

Group F

Malaysia Denmark (10) Canada

Results:

Malaysia 4-1 Canada

Denmark 4-1 Canada

Malaysia 4-1 Denmark

Group G

(11) Sweden France Lithuania

Results:

Sweden 4-1 Lithuania

Lithuania 4-3 France

France 4-3 Sweden

Group H

Australia (12) Austria Spain

Results:

Austria 4-1 Spain

Australia 4-0 Spain

Australia 4-1 Austria

Group I

Hong Kong (13) USA Bahrain

Results:

Hong Kong 4-1 USA

USA 4-1 Bahrain

Hong Kong 4-0 Bahrain

Group J

(14) Czechia Chinese Taipei India

Results:

Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei 4-2 India

Czechia 4-2 India

Group K

Switzerland Japan (15) Croatia

Results:

Japan 4-3 Croatia

Croatia 4-3 Switzerland

Switzerland 4-1 Japan

Group L

Argentina New Zealand (16) Finland

Results:

New Zealand 4-0 Finland

Argentina 4-1 Finland

Argentina 4-3 New Zealand

