Darts results: Northern Ireland beat Wales in thrilling final to win the World Cup of Darts

Northern Ireland overcame Wales in a dramatic deciding leg to win the World Cup of Darts for the first time in their history.
Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney recovered from 7-5 down to beat Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton 10-9 in one of the most intense finals in World Cup history.
The deciding leg saw Rock and Gurney throw an 11-dart leg to fend off the challenge of two-time champions Wales to become the sixth nation to claim World Cup glory.
"We've made history for Northern Ireland and we're so proud as a team," said an emotional Rock. "As a team we were fantastic and we fought hard all the way through."
Gurney added: "I would like to congratulate Wales, it shows the class of the Welsh team to stay on stage and congratulate us. Jonny and Gezzy are legends of the game, I think they'll go on and win big titles this year.
"Josh's power scoring was amazing and I was there to clean up the finishing; I was never going to miss the double eight to win the title.
"I'm so proud of Josh and myself, I put higher regard on this title than any individual events I've won."
Northern Ireland began the day with an 8-5 win over Republic of Ireland in the quarter-finals, before thrashing host nation Germany 8-1 in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Wales defeated Hong Kong 8-4 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Netherlands 8-5 in the semi-finals.
"We gave it our all but congratulations to those two [Rock and Gurney]," said Clayton. "To be fair to Josh and Daryl they flew out the blocks in the last leg.
"Gezzy is a class act, I'm a proud man to have a teammate like him."
Price added: "We started off really slowly, trying to get in the game was really difficult.
"Testament to the Northern Irish team, Josh's scoring was unbelievable and we couldn't keep up with them.
"At 9-9 we gave ourselves a chance but they were a bit better than us and they deserve it."
Northern Ireland become the first new winners of the World Cup of Darts since Australia in 2022, who were defeated 8-7 by host nation Germany in the quarter-finals.
In the afternoon's other last eight tie, Dutch duo Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen dispatched Czechia 8-2, before surrendering a 5-3 lead to Clayton and Price in the semi-finals.
World Cup of Darts results
Final
- Northern Ireland 10-9 Wales
Semi-Finals
- Northern Ireland 8-1 Germany
- Wales 8-5 Netherlands
Quarter-finals
- Northern Ireland 8-5 Republic of Ireland
- Germany 8-7 Australia
- Wales 8-4 Hong Kong
- Netherlands 8-2 Czechia
Last 16
- (1) England 4-8 Germany
- Argentina 1-8 Australia
- (4) Northern Ireland 8-2 South Africa
- Switzerland 3-8 Republic of Ireland
- (2) Wales 8-2 Philippines
- Hong Kong 8-4 Sweden
- (3) Scotland 0-8 Netherlands
- Malaysia 3-8 Czechia
World Cup of Darts group results & standings
Seedings in brackets
Group stage
Top team in each group progress to the second round
Group A
- (5) Netherlands
- Italy
- Hungary
Results:
Netherlands 4-0 Italy
Italy 4-0 Hungary
Netherlands 4-0 Hungary
Group B
- Philippines
- (6) Belgium
- Latvia
Results:
Belgium 4-1 Latvia
Philippines 4-2 Latvia
Philippines 4-3 Belgium
Group C
- (7) Germany
- Singapore
- Portugal
Results:
Germany 4-2 Portugal
Singapore 4-2 Portugal
Germany 4-0 Singapore
Group D
- (8) Republic of Ireland
- China
- Gibraltar
Results:
Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar
Gibraltar 4-2 China
China 4-2 Republic of Ireland
Group E
- South Africa
- (9) Poland
- Norway
Results:
Poland 4-3 South Africa
South Africa 4-1 Norway
Norway 4-2 Poland
Group F
- Malaysia
- Denmark
- (10) Canada
Results:
Malaysia 4-1 Canada
Denmark 4-1 Canada
Malaysia 4-1 Denmark
Group G
- (11) Sweden
- France
- Lithuania
Results:
Sweden 4-1 Lithuania
Lithuania 4-3 France
France 4-3 Sweden
Group H
- Australia
- (12) Austria
- Spain
Results:
Austria 4-1 Spain
Australia 4-0 Spain
Australia 4-1 Austria
Group I
- Hong Kong
- (13) USA
- Bahrain
Results:
Hong Kong 4-1 USA
USA 4-1 Bahrain
Hong Kong 4-0 Bahrain
Group J
- (14) Czechia
- Chinese Taipei
- India
Results:
Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei 4-2 India
Czechia 4-2 India
Group K
- Switzerland
- Japan
- (15) Croatia
Results:
Japan 4-3 Croatia
Croatia 4-3 Switzerland
Switzerland 4-1 Japan
Group L
- Argentina
- New Zealand
- (16) Finland
Results:
New Zealand 4-0 Finland
Argentina 4-1 Finland
Argentina 4-3 New Zealand
