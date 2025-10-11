World Grand Prix 2025 final: Luke Humphries v Luke Littler darts predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler collide in the 2025 Boylesports World Grand Prix final in Leicester on Sunday night so check out our preview with statistics, routes to the final, head-to-head records and tips.

Luke Humphries (7/4) v Luke Littler (8/15) TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 2000 BST Sunday October 12

Sky Sports, 2000 BST Sunday October 12 Format: Best of 11 sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Routes to the World Grand Prix final LUKE HUMPHRIES R1: 2-0 v Nathan Aspinall (3-2, 3-0)

Average: 87.64

180s: 0

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (156)

Checkout %: 42.9%

(3-2, 3-0) 87.64 0 2 (156) 42.9% R2: 3-1 v Krzystof Ratajski (3-0, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1)

Average: 95.58

180s: 6

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (134)

Checkout %: 34.5%

(3-0, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1) 95.58 6 2 (134) 34.5% QF: 3-1 v Cameron Menzies (3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0)

Average: 91.5

180s: 5

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 0 (74)

Checkout %: 45.5%

(3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0) 91.5 5 0 (74) 45.5% SF: 5-3 v Danny Noppert (3-0, 3-2, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 1-3, 1-3, 3-1)

Average: 93.65

180s: 14

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 4 (155)

Checkout %: 50% Luke Humphries joined Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as just the third player in World Grand Prix history to reach three successive finals and he's done so with the minimum of fuss. And when anyone asked questions by having the cheek to take a set off him, he just stepped up a gear and got the job done in clinical fashion. Danny Noppert launched a plucky fightback but the damage had already been done in the ruthless early stages and Cool Hand responded by claiming his 12th successive major semi-final win dating back to when he won this event back in 2023.

LUKE LITTLER R1: 2-0 v Gian van Veen (3-2, 3-0)

Average: 105.58

180s: 1

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (151)

Checkout %: 60%

(3-2, 3-0) 105.58 1 2 (151) 60% R2: 3-0 v Mike De Decker (3-1, 3-1, 3-0)

Average: 91.86

180s: 3

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (170)

Checkout %: 39.1%

(3-1, 3-1, 3-0) 91.86 3 1 (170) 39.1% QF: 3-2 v Gerwyn Price (1-3, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 84.68

180s: 10

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (154)

Checkout %: 33.3%

(1-3, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2) 84.68 10 2 (154) 33.3% SF: 5-1 v Jonny Clayton (3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0)

Average: 97.26

180s: 10

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (161)

Checkout %: 50% Whereas Humphries has breezed into the final, Luke Littler's run has been packed full of show stopping drama from the sublime to the ridiculous. It all started with that historic first-round match against Gian van Veen where they produced two of the highest three averages ever in double-start darts and Littler, for a change, wasn't the record breaker.

Littler branded his next win against defending champion Mike de Decker as boring apart from his victory-sealing 170 checkout but his quarter-final with Gerwyn Price was pretty much as thrilling as you can get, even if the standard was questionable at times!

Littler's 11th major semi-final went the way of his 10 previous ones, with Jonny Clayton surprisingly not able to offer too much resistance in a 5-1 drubbing.

2025 World Grand Prix statistics Tournament Average

Humphries : 92.98

Littler : 92.86

: 92.98 : 92.86 Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Humphries: 25 (0.35)

Littler : 24 (0.39)

25 (0.35) : 24 (0.39) Checkout %

Humphries: 43.69%

Littler : 43.16%

43.69% : 43.16% Double-in %

Humphries: 44.65%

Littler : 42.76%

44.65% : 42.76% 100+ checkouts (high checkout)

Humphries: 8 (156)

Littler: 7 (170) Despite the contrasting routes to get to the World Grand Prix final, their tournament stats couldn't be much more similar if they tried! Overall they've both started well, scored well and finished well without needing to be consistently breathtaking.

2025 Season Statistics 2025 Titles & Finals

Humphries : 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4)

Littler: 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7)

: 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4) 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7) Seasonal Average

Humphries : 98.80

Littler: 100.96

: 98.80 100.96 180s per leg in 2025

Humphries : 0.32

Littler: 0.45

: 0.32 0.45 Checkout % in 2025

Humphries: 40.97%

Littler: 41.66% I've included this section as a reminder of how their statistics compared heading into this tournament, with Littler bossing all key areas of the game as well as featuring in more finals and winning more titles.

Humphries v Littler: Head-to-head record Overall Head-to-Head : 10-14

2025 Head-to-Head : 4-6

: 10-14 : 4-6 All Televised Meetings : 7-12

2025 Televised Meetings: 4-6

: 7-12 4-6 All Finals: 3-2

Major Finals: 3-1

World Championship Final 2024: 7-4

Premier League Final 2024: 7-11

Players Championship Finals 2024: 11-7

Premier League Final 2025: 11-8 All sports need a big rivalry at the very top and in Luke Humphries v Luke Littler, darts is blessed with one that has developed as explosively and as gracefully as Alcaraz v Sinner in tennis. That's obviously aided by the fact they've played the leading roles in the past two Premier League campaigns but more often than not, their meetings give us unbelievable quality and blockbuster entertainment that's built on maximum respect.

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries for the World Grand Prix title.



Having started their story in the 2024 World Championship final, they've now met 24 times and as you can see from the stats graph below, there's really not much in it. They consistently bring the best out of each other and there's no real to expect anything less tonight. The pressure shouldn't get to them considering they've played each other - and delivered the goods - when the stakes and financial rewards are at their highest so, this shouldn't feel cagey in the slightest.

Humphries v Littler: Rolls of honours LUKE HUMPHRIES World Championship 2024

World Matchplay 2024

Premier League 2025

World Masters 2025

World Grand Prix 2023

Grand Slam of Darts 2023

Players Championship Finals 2023 & 2024

World Series Titles: 2

European Tour Titles: 8

Players Championship Titles: 4

World Cup: 2023

Total PDC Titles: 23 LUKE LITTLER World Championship 2025

World Matchplay 2025

UK Open 2025

Premier League 2024

Grand Slam of Darts 2024

World Series Finals 2024

World Series Titles: 4

European Tour Titles: 4

Players Championship Titles: 3

Total PDC Titles: 17 So between them, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler have won 14 of the 20 major titles up for grabs since Cool Hand broke his duck at the 2023 World Grand Prix. On top of that, they've both already completed the Triple Crown (Worlds, Matchplay & PL) alongside Phil Taylor, MVG and Gary Anderson in just two seasons. In a sport where we keep saying has the biggest talent pool that it's ever had, it's mind boggling.

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler: Final verdict There's been enough scene setting in this preview so I'll cut to the chase now. Luke Humphries is clearly a formidable force in the double-start format having now won 13 of his last 14 matches on this stage but Mike de Decker proved last year that Cool Hand is not unbeatable here, and Luke Littler obviously has all the attributes to add yet another major to his astonishing CV. They do bring the best out of each other in all areas of the game so I'm expecting at least nine of the possible 11 sets to be played - and at premium quality too. Considering they've both been smashing 180s in at over 0.35 per leg in this double-start format, then we've got to expect plenty more maximums over this distance tonight, while their rate of firing in 100+ checkouts has also been highly impressive, with Humphries managing eight compared to Littler's seven. I do fancy Littler to edge the contest and I'm also doubling that up with him to weigh in with 15 or more 180s tonight. As he's managed 10 maximums in each of his last two matches which only consisted of five and six sets respectively, I don't think that's too much to ask. Finally, I'm going to be bold and back a nine-dart finish with BetVictor at 25/1, which is very generous when other competitors are more in the 12/1 to 20/1 range. Obviously World Grand Prix nine-darters are rare and there's only been two matches in history that have produced them; although James Wade and Robert Thornton did manage one each in the same game of course! That was 11 years ago now and who better qualified to end the wait for another than either of these two superstars!? Scoreline prediction: Humphries 4-6 Littler