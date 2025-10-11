World Grand Prix 2025 final: Luke Humphries v Luke Littler darts predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler collide in the 2025 Boylesports World Grand Prix final in Leicester on Sunday night so check out our preview with statistics, routes to the final, head-to-head records and tips.
Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix final
1pt Littler to win and throw 15+ 180s in the match at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt over 23.5 180s in the match and over 5.5 100+ checkouts at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt nine-dart finish in the match at 25/1 (BetVictor)
Luke Humphries (7/4) v Luke Littler (8/15)
- TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 2000 BST Sunday October 12
- Format: Best of 11 sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
Routes to the World Grand Prix final
LUKE HUMPHRIES
- R1: 2-0 v Nathan Aspinall (3-2, 3-0)
Average: 87.64
180s: 0
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (156)
Checkout %: 42.9%
- R2: 3-1 v Krzystof Ratajski (3-0, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1)
Average: 95.58
180s: 6
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (134)
Checkout %: 34.5%
- QF: 3-1 v Cameron Menzies (3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0)
Average: 91.5
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 0 (74)
Checkout %: 45.5%
- SF: 5-3 v Danny Noppert (3-0, 3-2, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 1-3, 1-3, 3-1)
Average: 93.65
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 4 (155)
Checkout %: 50%
Luke Humphries joined Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as just the third player in World Grand Prix history to reach three successive finals and he's done so with the minimum of fuss.
And when anyone asked questions by having the cheek to take a set off him, he just stepped up a gear and got the job done in clinical fashion.
Danny Noppert launched a plucky fightback but the damage had already been done in the ruthless early stages and Cool Hand responded by claiming his 12th successive major semi-final win dating back to when he won this event back in 2023.
LUKE LITTLER
- R1: 2-0 v Gian van Veen (3-2, 3-0)
Average: 105.58
180s: 1
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (151)
Checkout %: 60%
- R2: 3-0 v Mike De Decker (3-1, 3-1, 3-0)
Average: 91.86
180s: 3
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (170)
Checkout %: 39.1%
- QF: 3-2 v Gerwyn Price (1-3, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2)
Average: 84.68
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (154)
Checkout %: 33.3%
- SF: 5-1 v Jonny Clayton (3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0)
Average: 97.26
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (161)
Checkout %: 50%
Whereas Humphries has breezed into the final, Luke Littler's run has been packed full of show stopping drama from the sublime to the ridiculous.
It all started with that historic first-round match against Gian van Veen where they produced two of the highest three averages ever in double-start darts and Littler, for a change, wasn't the record breaker.
Littler branded his next win against defending champion Mike de Decker as boring apart from his victory-sealing 170 checkout but his quarter-final with Gerwyn Price was pretty much as thrilling as you can get, even if the standard was questionable at times!
Littler's 11th major semi-final went the way of his 10 previous ones, with Jonny Clayton surprisingly not able to offer too much resistance in a 5-1 drubbing.
2025 World Grand Prix statistics
- Tournament Average
Humphries: 92.98
Littler: 92.86
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Humphries: 25 (0.35)
Littler: 24 (0.39)
- Checkout %
Humphries: 43.69%
Littler: 43.16%
- Double-in %
Humphries: 44.65%
Littler: 42.76%
- 100+ checkouts (high checkout)
Humphries: 8 (156)
Littler: 7 (170)
Despite the contrasting routes to get to the World Grand Prix final, their tournament stats couldn't be much more similar if they tried!
Overall they've both started well, scored well and finished well without needing to be consistently breathtaking.
2025 Season Statistics
- 2025 Titles & Finals
Humphries: 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4)
Littler: 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7)
- Seasonal Average
Humphries: 98.80
Littler: 100.96
- 180s per leg in 2025
Humphries: 0.32
Littler: 0.45
- Checkout % in 2025
Humphries: 40.97%
Littler: 41.66%
I've included this section as a reminder of how their statistics compared heading into this tournament, with Littler bossing all key areas of the game as well as featuring in more finals and winning more titles.
Humphries v Littler: Head-to-head record
- Overall Head-to-Head: 10-14
2025 Head-to-Head: 4-6
- All Televised Meetings: 7-12
2025 Televised Meetings: 4-6
- All Finals: 3-2
Major Finals: 3-1
World Championship Final 2024: 7-4
Premier League Final 2024: 7-11
Players Championship Finals 2024: 11-7
Premier League Final 2025: 11-8
All sports need a big rivalry at the very top and in Luke Humphries v Luke Littler, darts is blessed with one that has developed as explosively and as gracefully as Alcaraz v Sinner in tennis.
That's obviously aided by the fact they've played the leading roles in the past two Premier League campaigns but more often than not, their meetings give us unbelievable quality and blockbuster entertainment that's built on maximum respect.
Having started their story in the 2024 World Championship final, they've now met 24 times and as you can see from the stats graph below, there's really not much in it. They consistently bring the best out of each other and there's no real to expect anything less tonight.
The pressure shouldn't get to them considering they've played each other - and delivered the goods - when the stakes and financial rewards are at their highest so, this shouldn't feel cagey in the slightest.
Humphries v Littler: Rolls of honours
LUKE HUMPHRIES
- World Championship 2024
- World Matchplay 2024
- Premier League 2025
- World Masters 2025
- World Grand Prix 2023
- Grand Slam of Darts 2023
- Players Championship Finals 2023 & 2024
- World Series Titles: 2
- European Tour Titles: 8
- Players Championship Titles: 4
- World Cup: 2023
- Total PDC Titles: 23
LUKE LITTLER
- World Championship 2025
- World Matchplay 2025
- UK Open 2025
- Premier League 2024
- Grand Slam of Darts 2024
- World Series Finals 2024
- World Series Titles: 4
- European Tour Titles: 4
- Players Championship Titles: 3
- Total PDC Titles: 17
So between them, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler have won 14 of the 20 major titles up for grabs since Cool Hand broke his duck at the 2023 World Grand Prix.
On top of that, they've both already completed the Triple Crown (Worlds, Matchplay & PL) alongside Phil Taylor, MVG and Gary Anderson in just two seasons.
In a sport where we keep saying has the biggest talent pool that it's ever had, it's mind boggling.
Luke Humphries v Luke Littler: Final verdict
There's been enough scene setting in this preview so I'll cut to the chase now.
Luke Humphries is clearly a formidable force in the double-start format having now won 13 of his last 14 matches on this stage but Mike de Decker proved last year that Cool Hand is not unbeatable here, and Luke Littler obviously has all the attributes to add yet another major to his astonishing CV.
They do bring the best out of each other in all areas of the game so I'm expecting at least nine of the possible 11 sets to be played - and at premium quality too.
Considering they've both been smashing 180s in at over 0.35 per leg in this double-start format, then we've got to expect plenty more maximums over this distance tonight, while their rate of firing in 100+ checkouts has also been highly impressive, with Humphries managing eight compared to Littler's seven.
I do fancy Littler to edge the contest and I'm also doubling that up with him to weigh in with 15 or more 180s tonight. As he's managed 10 maximums in each of his last two matches which only consisted of five and six sets respectively, I don't think that's too much to ask.
Finally, I'm going to be bold and back a nine-dart finish with BetVictor at 25/1, which is very generous when other competitors are more in the 12/1 to 20/1 range.
Obviously World Grand Prix nine-darters are rare and there's only been two matches in history that have produced them; although James Wade and Robert Thornton did manage one each in the same game of course!
That was 11 years ago now and who better qualified to end the wait for another than either of these two superstars!?
Scoreline prediction: Humphries 4-6 Littler
What time does the World Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?
Coverage of the final starts at 8.00pm on Sky Sports Main Event, with the match expected to begin around 8.15pm.
2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- (2) Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton (6)
QUARTER-FINALS
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)
- (13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
- (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 11 sets)
- Luke Humphries v Luke Littler
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
