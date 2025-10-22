European Championship 2025: Darts predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised event in Germany

With Dartmus drawing ever closer, the next stop on the road to Ally Pally is the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund for the European Championship.

Unless you've kept a close eye on the 13 events of the European Tour season - in which we've seen 10 different winners - you might be surprised to learn that Nathan Aspinall and Martin Schindler have bagged the top two seeding spots, with Luke Littler and Luke Humphries in fourth and fifth respectively.

The Asp won his third European Tour event of the season at the weekend to deservedly finish top of the Order of Merit although Luke Littler's decision to skip most of the tournaments staged in Germany certainly didn't help his cause to finish at the summit.

Here's a quick reminder of how the tournaments were won;

Littler obviously wouldn't include the European Championship on his list of German events to unfold but it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets from the Dortmund crowd and whether it puts him off his dominant stride.

This tournament is one of the few majors that neither Littler nor Humphries have on their incredible CVs but in fairness to the world champion, he's only attempted it once and that resulted in a shock early exit to Andrew Gilding.

That result highlighted how the best-of-11 leg format in the first round can contribute to big name casualties and last year we saw plenty more throughout the weekend, which ended with 200/1 outsider Ritchie Edhouse thrashing Jermaine Wattimena in the final.

I'll now go through each quarter of the draw in a quest to predict who will win the 18th staging of the European Championship.

QUARTER ONE

(1) Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross (32)

(16) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert (17)

(8) Josh Rock v Ricardo Pietreczko (25)

(9) Niko Springer v Jermaine Wattimena (24)

Odds to win the quarter: Rock 5/2, Aspinall 9/2, Van Duijvenbode 5/1, Wattimena 11/2, Noppert 11/2, Cross 7/1, Springer 22/1, Pietreczko 33/1

Nathan Aspinall has enjoyed the best season out of everyone on the European Tour with three titles and interestingly, all of them - as well as as finishing runner-up to Stephen Bunting in Riesa - happened in front of German fans.

You'd expect his confidence levels will be key against 2019 and 2021 European champion Rob Cross, who has endured a difficult couple of months in all competitions, but then it's going to be a whole lot trickier in round two.

Dirk van Duijvenbode has been playing brilliantly of late and as recently as this weekend, he posted a 117.74 average and hit a nine-darter en route to the final, where he almost managed another perfect leg before bowing out to Aspinall.

However, he has an awful opener against recent World Grand Prix semi-finalist Danny Noppert who will be hoping that kind of form helps him go one step further than he's managed in each of the past two seasons.

In 2023 he was narrowly beaten 11-8 by Peter Wright in the last four, while 12 months ago he succumbed to Jermaine Wattimena at the same stage in a deciding leg.

The former UK Open champion also has a World Masters semi-final run on his list of 2025 achievements so I fancy him to come through this quarter of the draw.

Josh Rock is favourite due to his fine season as a whole but in recent weeks he's lost a little bit of his sparkle and could be vulnerable in round two to either rising star Niko Springer, who recently beat Noppert in the final of the Hungarian Darts Trophy, or the in-form Wattimena.

The latter thrashed Aspinall in a Pro Tour final earlier this month, then reached a semi-final the next day before posting three big 100+ averages in a row at the weekend's European Tour event.

He's actually averaged over 100 in 11 of his last 16 matches and while this should put him on our radar, I really do feel Noppert has more major appeal overall in this quarter.