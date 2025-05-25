Darts results: Jonny Clayton claims third European Tour title

Clayton – the runner-up to Josh Rock in last year’s showpiece – fought back from 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 down to deny Springer a first senior ranking title in a captivating clash.

The Welshman also continued his love-affair with Rosmalen, extending his winning run at the Autotron to 12 matches following his Players Championship success at this venue back in April.

"This is a great feeling,” reflected Clayton, who becomes the new world number five after lifting his first big stage title since June 2023.

“I missed out to Josh Rock last year and I’ve gone one better this year. I’ve also had a ProTour win in Rosmalen, so this may be my new lucky home!

“What a player Niko is. He’s got such a big future. He’s a great lad with a great attitude, and he shows it on that dartboard.

“I came back somehow, and then I managed to get ahead and stay ahead. I’m so pleased to get over the line; it’s brilliant."

Clayton began the day in dramatic style, overturning a 4-1 deficit to deny former European Champion Ross Smith, before averaging north of 106 and crashing in seven 180s to topple home favourite Danny Noppert.

The 50-year-old maintained his march to the title with a thrilling semi-final victory over top seed Luke Humphries, missing double 12 for a nine-darter in the latter stages of the contest.

Springer seized the early initiative in Sunday’s showpiece with legs of 12, 13 and 15 darts, but Clayton was unfazed, levelling at five apiece with a three-leg blitz of his own.

Clayton then followed up a 13-dart break with a clutch 91 checkout to move to the cusp of victory at 7-5, before defying a brief rally from the young German to wrap up proceedings via double two.

Despite missing out on a maiden big stage title, Springer performed magnificently throughout the weekend to become the fourth German player to feature in a European Tour final.

Having won three matches in the Tour Card Holder Qualifier to book his place in Rosmalen, the 24-year-old defeated Jermaine Wattimena and third seed Stephen Bunting to progress to Finals Day.

His breakthrough run continued with wins over his fellow countrymen Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko, before he swept aside Wessel Nijman in the semi-finals - underlining his status as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects.

“I think in the beginning I started strongly, but to be honest, Jonny came back very well,” conceded Springer, a three-time winner on the Development Tour.

“I was under a lot of pressure. This was my first [senior] final, and I will learn a lot from this.

“I’m very happy with the way I performed. It’s a huge achievement for me, and hopefully in the future I will win one of these titles.”

Nijman also broke new ground on home soil, defeating Berry van Peer, Peter Wright, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Searle in advancing to his first European Tour semi-final.

The young Dutchman was joined in the last four by world number one Humphries, who backed up his deciding-leg win over Cameron Menzies with a series of superb displays on Finals Day.

Humphries averaged 104 to whitewash his former World Cup partner Michael Smith in Sunday’s opening tie, before powering past William O’Connor with a 108.72 average in the last eight.

O’Connor capitalised on his late-call up to Rosmalen to reach the quarter-finals alongside Searle, Pietreczko and Noppert, who averaged 107 in his defeat to Clayton.

2025 Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship

Third Round

Luke Humphries 6-0 Michael Smith

William O’Connor 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Ross Smith

Danny Noppert 6-5 Damon Heta

Ryan Searle 6-0 Mickey Mansell

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Niko Springer 6-2 Martin Schindler

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries 6-3 William O'Connor

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Danny Noppert

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Ryan Searle

Niko Springer 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 7-5 Luke Humphries

Niko Springer 7-3 Wessel Nijman

Final

Jonny Clayton 8-6 Niko Springer

Darts: Related content