Darts results: Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter on his way to winning the German Darts Grand Prix

Having survived three match darts in his opening round win over Kim Huybrechts on Sunday, Van Gerwen conjured up a magical nine-dart finish in his last 16 tie against Searle, averaging 104 on his way to a 6-1 success.

The Dutchman’s recent struggles have been well-documented, but he reaffirmed his credentials in sensational style to claim a fourth German Darts Grand Prix title.

Van Gerwen produced a string of superb performances to pocket the £30,000 top prize at the Zenith, defeating Ryan Searle, Ryan Joyce, Josh Rock and Van Veen on Finals Day to secure his first ranking title of 2025.

VAN GERWEN HITS A NINE! 🤩 Michael van Gerwen strikes perfection in Munich, taking a 4-1 lead over Ryan Searle! Scenes at the Zenith! 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 #ET4 pic.twitter.com/DRSjDIkZbe

The 35-year-old then delivered a flawless display on the outer-ring to defeat Joyce in the last eight, before reeling off five straight legs to close out a thumping 7-2 semi-final win against Rock.

This set up a showdown against World Youth Champion Van Veen in a repeat of last year's Hungarian Darts Trophy decider, with Van Gerwen again coming out on top.

Van Veen defied a sluggish start to level at two apiece, following up a 12-dart break with a clinical 76 kill on tops, which sparked a sequence of eight consecutive holds of throw.

Van Gerwen snapped that streak with a 13-darter to move to the brink of victory at 7-5, and he capped off a memorable campaign by nailing double 16 to end his compatriot's spirited resistance.

“This definitely means a lot to me,” reflected Van Gerwen, who believes this win could provide the catalyst for his Premier League Play-Off push.

“We all know where I’m coming from. I’ve been battling against myself recently. In the last few weeks I’ve been playing poorly. I know I have it in me, but you want to show it week after week, and I also put pressure on myself.

“This means the world to me. I needed this, I really needed this. We all know I’m in a tough position in the Premier League, but everyone who knows me knows that I never give up. I always keep fighting.”

Van Veen was unable to land his first European Tour title just two days before he celebrates his 23rd birthday, although the young Dutchman performed admirably throughout the weekend in Munich.

Having eased past Rene Eidams in Saturday’s first round, he also celebrated wins over Andrew Gilding, Martin Schindler, Ross Smith and Luke Littler to progress to his second European Tour final.

Van Veen averaged 110.81 in his inspired semi-final win over Littler, overturning a 4-3 deficit with a blistering late burst to halt the World Champion’s winning run on the European Tour.

“I’ve had a phenomenal three days,” insisted Van Veen, who subsequently rises to a career-high of world number 23.

“Neither of us played our best game in the final. I played well on my own legs, but on Michael’s throw I didn’t perform, and he was the deserved winner.

“I’m a bit gutted to lose, but I’m really happy with second place, and hopefully my first European Tour title is coming soon!”

Littler was forced to settle for a semi-final showing on his return to European Tour action, despite kicking off his campaign with a 107 average against Cam Crabtree on Sunday.

The world number two then landed a majestic 170 checkout during his third round victory over Joe Cullen, before edging out a spirited Peter Wright in a rollercoaster quarter-final clash.

Littler was joined in the last four by Northern Irish star Rock, who followed up a 111.42 average in his 6-4 victory over Gerwyn Price by denying Krzysztof Ratajski in a last-leg shoot-out.

German Darts Grand Prix results

First Round

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Andras Borbely

Mickey Mansell 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Madars Razma 6-3 Robert Grundy

Cam Crabtree 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Scott Williams 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Kim Huybrechts 6-0 Finn Behrens

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Kevin Doets

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Adam Paxton

Gian van Veen 6-2 Rene Eidams

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Michael Rosenauer

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Michael Unterbuchner

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Andy Boulton

Martin Schindler 6-3 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Mike De Decker 6-3 Johan Engstrom

Second Round

Madars Razma 6-2 Danny Noppert

Ryan Joyce 6-0 Damon Heta

Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Ryan Searle 6-2 Cameron Menzies

Josh Rock 6-2 Scott Williams

Rob Cross 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Michael Smith

Joe Cullen 6-2 Mickey Mansell

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Luke Littler 6-1 Cam Crabtree

Peter Wright 6-3 Mike De Decker

Martin Schindler 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Ross Smith 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Third Round

Josh Rock 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Rob Cross

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Ryan Searle (Michael van Gerwen hit a nine-darter)

Ross Smith 6-2 Dave Chisnall

Gian van Veen 6-4 Martin Schindler

Peter Wright 6-4 Madars Razma

Luke Littler 6-3 Joe Cullen

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ryan Joyce

Gian van Veen 6-3 Ross Smith

Luke Littler 6-5 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Josh Rock

Gian van Veen 7-4 Luke Littler

Final