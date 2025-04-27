Darts results: Martin Schindler wins European Tour title in Austria

Schindler defeated Ross Smith 8-4 in the final at the Premstättner Halle to make it a hat-trick of European Tour titles since his first victory in Riesa just over a year ago.

The German number one, who won his first Players Championship title in March, jumps up three places to 18th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I'm so happy, I fought my way through today," said Schindler.

"It may not have been great, but it was good enough in the end.

"The relief was huge when the match dart went in. When the game is over, only then can you let go of the tension and celebrate, that's exactly what I knew.

"I didn't want to celebrate too early either, but I won in the end, that's what counts."

Schindler landed checkouts of 116 and 115 to take a 7-2 lead in the final, before Smith mounted a comeback with back-to-back legs.

However, Schindler took his chance at the third time of asking to seal third European Tour triumph in three different countries.

"Martin played really well and deserves this title," said Smith, who remains 17th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"He's a top professional and a well deserved winner.

"I'll take it on the chin, I didn't play well in the final but I probably rode my luck to get that far.

"It's good for the rankings and if I reach the final without playing well it means I'm doing something right."

Smith came through a tense last-leg decider against Peter Wright in the last 16, before defeating Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Joyce in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Austrian Darts Open results

Third Round

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Josh Rock 6-5 Danny Noppert

Martin Schindler 6-5 Kevin Doets

Chris Dobey 6-1 Wessel Nijman

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Matt Campbell

Ross Smith 6-5 Peter Wright

Damon Heta 6-5 Joe Cullen

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Martin Schindler 6-4 Chris Dobey

Ross Smith 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Damon Heta

Semi-Finals

Martin Schindler 7-6 Josh Rock

Ross Smith 7-4 Ryan Joyce

Final

Martin Schindler 8-4 Ross Smith

Darts: Related content