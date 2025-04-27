Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Martin Schindler (Picture: Paul Targyik/PDC Europe)
Martin Schindler (Picture: Paul Targyik/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Martin Schindler wins European Tour title in Austria

By Sporting Life
Darts
Mon April 28, 2025 · 3h ago

Martin Schindler claimed his third European Tour title within two years at the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open in Graz on Sunday.

Schindler defeated Ross Smith 8-4 in the final at the Premstättner Halle to make it a hat-trick of European Tour titles since his first victory in Riesa just over a year ago.

The German number one, who won his first Players Championship title in March, jumps up three places to 18th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I'm so happy, I fought my way through today," said Schindler.

"It may not have been great, but it was good enough in the end.

"The relief was huge when the match dart went in. When the game is over, only then can you let go of the tension and celebrate, that's exactly what I knew.

"I didn't want to celebrate too early either, but I won in the end, that's what counts."

Schindler landed checkouts of 116 and 115 to take a 7-2 lead in the final, before Smith mounted a comeback with back-to-back legs.

However, Schindler took his chance at the third time of asking to seal third European Tour triumph in three different countries.

"Martin played really well and deserves this title," said Smith, who remains 17th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"He's a top professional and a well deserved winner.

"I'll take it on the chin, I didn't play well in the final but I probably rode my luck to get that far.

"It's good for the rankings and if I reach the final without playing well it means I'm doing something right."

Smith came through a tense last-leg decider against Peter Wright in the last 16, before defeating Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Joyce in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Austrian Darts Open results

Third Round

  • Daryl Gurney 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Josh Rock 6-5 Danny Noppert
  • Martin Schindler 6-5 Kevin Doets
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Matt Campbell
  • Ross Smith 6-5 Peter Wright
  • Damon Heta 6-5 Joe Cullen
  • Ryan Joyce 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Quarter-Finals

  • Josh Rock 6-3 Daryl Gurney
  • Martin Schindler 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • Ross Smith 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Ryan Joyce 6-1 Damon Heta

Semi-Finals

  • Martin Schindler 7-6 Josh Rock
  • Ross Smith 7-4 Ryan Joyce

Final

  • Martin Schindler 8-4 Ross Smith

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....