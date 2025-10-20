Darts results: Nathan Aspinall wins German Darts Championship title

Aspinall performed magnificently throughout the weekend to cement top spot on the European Tour rankings, adding to wins in Göttingen and Leverkusen with a German hat-trick in Hildesheim.

The Stockport star was superb from start to finish at Halle 39, kicking off his campaign with averages of 103 and 107 in wins over Maximilian Czerwinski and Ross Smith respectively.

Aspinall maintained that sparkling form on Finals Day, producing a magnificent 110 average to dispatch Steve Lennon, before overcoming Dutch duo Jermaine Wattimena and Gian van Veen in the latter stages.

Following a 6-4 success against Wattimena in the last eight, Aspinall reeled off four straight legs from 6-3 adrift to stun Van Veen, landing seven 180s as he completed a stirring semi-final fightback.

Aspinall then locked horns with another in-form Dutchman in Sunday’s showpiece, with Van Duijvenbode eyeing a maiden European Tour title in front of a captivated German crowd.

Van Duijvenbode produced a magical nine-darter on Day One in Hildesheim and he threatened to repeat the feat in leg two of the contest, firing in seven perfect darts before settling for a ten-dart hold.

There was nothing to separate the pair after four high-quality legs, but Aspinall stole a march midway through proceedings, reeling off three consecutive legs in 14, 13 and 14 darts to establish daylight.

Aspinall then stretched his lead to 6-2 with a fabulous 121 combination in leg eight, only for Van Duijvenbode to respond with a four-leg burst of his own to restore parity at six apiece.

However, Aspinall regained control with a crucial hold of throw in leg 13, which he backed up with a clinical 74 finish on tops to round off this year’s European Tour season in style.

“I took a 6-2 lead but Dirk did to me what I do to a lot of players – he came back fighting,” reflected Aspinall, who averaged 101 across the tournament. “I’ve really enjoyed this weekend, I enjoyed that final and I’m very happy to win my third title.

“I think it’s been an amazing weekend of darts. I’m the number one seed going into the European Championship, and this has given me another huge confidence boost.”

Aspinall now joins Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall as only the fifth player to win three European Tour titles in the same calendar year - an exclusive club he's proud to be part of.

“I’m in very good company," continued the 34-year-old, who will take on Rob Cross at next week's European Championship.

"These are very, very tough days. It took me ten years to win my first one, but I’ve found the formula now.

“It’s been a difficult few months since the World Matchplay, but I’ve been working hard at home, and I’m really happy to win another tournament.”

Despite missing out on the £30,000 top prize, Van Duijvenbode produced a series of heroic performances to secure a spot in his third European Tour final – and a first since June 2023.

Having hit a maiden big stage nine-darter in his opening round win over Karel Sedlacek, the Dutchman posted a staggering 117.74 average to topple Chris Dobey and reach Sunday’s final stages.

Van Duijvenbode then recorded deciding-leg wins over German number one Martin Schindler and reigning champion Peter Wright to reach the last four, where he swept aside Krzysztof Ratajski 7-3.

Ratajski’s run to the semi-finals confirmed his European Championship qualification, as Poland’s number one defeated Felix Springer, Ryan Searle, Ryan Joyce and Dave Chisnall across the weekend.

Van Veen also impressed in his run to the last four, demolishing third seed Jonny Clayton 6-1, before averaging north of 105 in a quarter-final victory against his World Cup partner Danny Noppert.

Noppert overturned a 4-0 deficit to deny Gerwyn Price in Sunday’s opening tie, as the World Grand Prix semi-finalist featured in the quarter-finals alongside Wattimena, Wright and Chisnall.

Wattimena averaged 111 in a sensational Round Three victory over his compatriot Wessel Nijman, while Wright and Chisnall also enjoyed a timely return to form on the big stage.

German Darts Championship results

Round one

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Wesley Plaisier

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Darius Labanauskas

Steve Lennon 6-2 Jeffrey de Graaf

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Martin Kramer

Ryan Joyce 6-2 Justin Hood

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Tom Bissell

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 Felix Springer

William O'Connor 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Keane Barry

Christian Kist 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Radek Szaganski

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Kevin Troppmann

Ricky Evans 6-2 Joe Cullen

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Tomislav Rosandic

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Maximilian Czerwinski

Round Two

Gian van Veen 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Steve Lennon 6-5 Damon Heta

Danny Noppert 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Ryan Searle

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Mike De Decker

Cameron Menzies 6-1 Rob Cross

Peter Wright 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Gabriel Clemens

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ross Smith

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Christian Kist

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 James Wade

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler 6-4 William O'Connor

Ricky Evans 6-2 Josh Rock

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Round Three

Danny Noppert 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Gian van Veen 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Steve Lennon

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Wessel Nijman

Peter Wright 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Martin Schindler

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Ricky Evans

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-Finals

Gian van Veen 6-3 Danny Noppert

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Peter Wright

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Semi-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 7-6 Gian van Veen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Final