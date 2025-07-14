Darts results: Gerwyn Price beats Gary Anderson in the final of the Baltic Sea Darts Open

Gerwyn Price celebrated his ninth European Tour title in Kiel on Sunday, dispatching Gary Anderson 8-3 to triumph in the Elten Safety Shoes Baltic Sea Darts Open.
Price – a winner at last weekend’s Poland Darts Masters – continued his terrific form at the Wunderino Arena to clinch his fourth ranking title of the campaign.
The Welshman was without a European Tour title since his International Darts Open success in April 2023, but he produced a string of dominant displays in Kiel to add another title to his illustrious haul.
Anderson – aided by a clinical 90 kill on the bull – led 2-1 in Sunday’s showpiece, but a brutal sequence of six straight legs from Price took him to the brink of an emphatic victory.
Anderson landed another brilliant bull finish to stop the rot, converting a 125 skin-saver in leg ten to preserve his slender hopes, only for Price to wrap up proceedings via double 12 moments later.
“I think I played pretty well all weekend, so I’m really chuffed,” reflected Price, who joins Peter Wright in second spot on the all-time list of European Tour winners.
“Gary wasn’t at his best in the final and obviously I can play better, but I’m just really pleased to get over the line and get another European Tour title under my belt.
“I can’t put into words how much it means to win this, especially in front of such a fantastic crowd.
“I needed some ranking points leading up to the back end of the year, so this £30,000 definitely helps!”
Price will now head into the upcoming Betfred World Matchplay brimming with confidence, and he has his sights set on lifting the iconic Phil Taylor Trophy for the very first time.
“I’ve lost in the final before, so now I need to lift that trophy,” quipped Price, the runner-up to Michael van Gerwen back in 2022.
“I won in Poland, I reached the semi-finals and final on the ProTour [last week], so to come here and win here definitely puts me in good stead ahead of the World Matchplay.
“I’m playing really well at the moment, but it’s all on the day. There are so many good players in the tournament, so anybody can win it.”
Following his opening round drubbing of William O’Connor on Saturday, Price survived a major scare in his last 16 tie against Wessel Nijman, after the young Dutchman spurned two match darts in the closing stages of the tie.
The 40-year-old produced a nerveless 119 checkout to seal the deal, before posting ton-plus averages to ease past his Premier League rivals Luke Humphries and Chris Dobey, dropping just three legs in each contest.
Price was similarly dominant against Anderson, who was unable to back up his European Darts Grand Prix victory with a second European Tour title of 2025.
The Scottish star kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 win over Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday afternoon, before ending Andy Baetens’ impressive run with a 6-3 success in the last 16.
The two-time World Champion then averaged 108 in a sensational 6-1 demolition of Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals, before dismantling his old adversary James Wade 7-1 in the last four.
“To get to the final of any tournament is great, so I’ll pat myself on the back,” insisted Anderson.
“Gezzy has been playing really well, and he played really well throughout the whole tournament, but we’ll be back!
“I’m looking forward to Blackpool now. There are so many players after that title; it’s going to be a good one!”
Wade, meanwhile, won through a decider against Daryl Gurney before dumping out German number one Martin Schindler to reach his second European Tour semi-final of the year.
Chris Dobey also progressed to the final four, accounting for former European Champion Ross Smith before averaging north of 102 in a 6-1 thrashing of Danny Noppert.
Noppert and Schindler were joined in the quarter-finals by world number one Humphries and Welsh number one Clayton, who averaged 106 in a sensational last 16 clash against Josh Rock.
The Winamax European Tour will now enjoy a brief hiatus before resuming in Antwerp next month, as the second staging of the Flanders Darts Trophy (ET10) takes place from August 29-31.
Click here for match stats & results.
Baltic Sea Darts Open Results
Round One
- Mickey Mansell 6-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki
- Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
- Cameron Menzies 6-5 Yorick Hofkens
- Gian van Veen 6-0 Johan Engstrom
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Callan Rydz
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Richard Veenstra
- Wessel Nijman 6-3 Martin Kramer
- Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Ian White
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Meikle
- Niko Springer 6-2 Kevin Troppmann
- William O'Connor 6-5 Tytus Kanik
- Andy Baetens 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Martin Lukeman
- Mike De Decker 6-2 Mensur Suljovic
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki
- Justin Hood 6-3 Joe Cullen
Round Two
- Ryan Searle 6-3 Cameron Menzies
- Wessel Nijman 6-3 Damon Heta
- Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Mike De Decker
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dave Chisnall
- Ross Smith 6-0 Kim Huybrechts
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen
- James Wade 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 William O'Connor
- Andy Baetens 6-2 Rob Cross
- Niko Springer 6-2 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Mickey Mansell
- Josh Rock 6-1 Justin Hood
- Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
- Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Round Three
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Ryan Searle
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Danny Noppert 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Ross Smith
- Martin Schindler 6-4 Niko Springer
- James Wade 6-5 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Josh Rock
- Gary Anderson 6-3 Andy Baetens
Quarter-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Luke Humphries
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Danny Noppert
- James Wade 6-3 Martin Schindler
- Gary Anderson 6-1 Jonny Clayton
Semi-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 7-3 Chris Dobey
- Gary Anderson 7-1 James Wade
Final
- Gerwyn Price 8-3 Gary Anderson
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds