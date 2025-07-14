Darts results: Gerwyn Price beats Gary Anderson in the final of the Baltic Sea Darts Open

The Welshman was without a European Tour title since his International Darts Open success in April 2023, but he produced a string of dominant displays in Kiel to add another title to his illustrious haul.

Price – a winner at last weekend’s Poland Darts Masters – continued his terrific form at the Wunderino Arena to clinch his fourth ranking title of the campaign.

Anderson landed another brilliant bull finish to stop the rot, converting a 125 skin-saver in leg ten to preserve his slender hopes, only for Price to wrap up proceedings via double 12 moments later.

Anderson – aided by a clinical 90 kill on the bull – led 2-1 in Sunday’s showpiece, but a brutal sequence of six straight legs from Price took him to the brink of an emphatic victory.

“I think I played pretty well all weekend, so I’m really chuffed,” reflected Price, who joins Peter Wright in second spot on the all-time list of European Tour winners.

“Gary wasn’t at his best in the final and obviously I can play better, but I’m just really pleased to get over the line and get another European Tour title under my belt.

“I can’t put into words how much it means to win this, especially in front of such a fantastic crowd.

“I needed some ranking points leading up to the back end of the year, so this £30,000 definitely helps!”

Price will now head into the upcoming Betfred World Matchplay brimming with confidence, and he has his sights set on lifting the iconic Phil Taylor Trophy for the very first time.

“I’ve lost in the final before, so now I need to lift that trophy,” quipped Price, the runner-up to Michael van Gerwen back in 2022.

“I won in Poland, I reached the semi-finals and final on the ProTour [last week], so to come here and win here definitely puts me in good stead ahead of the World Matchplay.

“I’m playing really well at the moment, but it’s all on the day. There are so many good players in the tournament, so anybody can win it.”

Following his opening round drubbing of William O’Connor on Saturday, Price survived a major scare in his last 16 tie against Wessel Nijman, after the young Dutchman spurned two match darts in the closing stages of the tie.

The 40-year-old produced a nerveless 119 checkout to seal the deal, before posting ton-plus averages to ease past his Premier League rivals Luke Humphries and Chris Dobey, dropping just three legs in each contest.

Price was similarly dominant against Anderson, who was unable to back up his European Darts Grand Prix victory with a second European Tour title of 2025.

The Scottish star kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 win over Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday afternoon, before ending Andy Baetens’ impressive run with a 6-3 success in the last 16.

The two-time World Champion then averaged 108 in a sensational 6-1 demolition of Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals, before dismantling his old adversary James Wade 7-1 in the last four.

“To get to the final of any tournament is great, so I’ll pat myself on the back,” insisted Anderson.

“Gezzy has been playing really well, and he played really well throughout the whole tournament, but we’ll be back!

“I’m looking forward to Blackpool now. There are so many players after that title; it’s going to be a good one!”

Wade, meanwhile, won through a decider against Daryl Gurney before dumping out German number one Martin Schindler to reach his second European Tour semi-final of the year.

Chris Dobey also progressed to the final four, accounting for former European Champion Ross Smith before averaging north of 102 in a 6-1 thrashing of Danny Noppert.

Noppert and Schindler were joined in the quarter-finals by world number one Humphries and Welsh number one Clayton, who averaged 106 in a sensational last 16 clash against Josh Rock.

The Winamax European Tour will now enjoy a brief hiatus before resuming in Antwerp next month, as the second staging of the Flanders Darts Trophy (ET10) takes place from August 29-31.

Baltic Sea Darts Open Results

Round One

Mickey Mansell 6-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Yorick Hofkens

Gian van Veen 6-0 Johan Engstrom

Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Callan Rydz

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Martin Kramer

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Ian White

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Meikle

Niko Springer 6-2 Kevin Troppmann

William O'Connor 6-5 Tytus Kanik

Andy Baetens 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Mike De Decker 6-2 Mensur Suljovic

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Justin Hood 6-3 Joe Cullen

Round Two

Ryan Searle 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Damon Heta

Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Noppert 6-3 Mike De Decker

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Ross Smith 6-0 Kim Huybrechts

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen

James Wade 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

Gerwyn Price 6-1 William O'Connor

Andy Baetens 6-2 Rob Cross

Niko Springer 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Josh Rock 6-1 Justin Hood

Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Chris Dobey 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Round Three

Luke Humphries 6-0 Ryan Searle

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Danny Noppert 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey 6-3 Ross Smith

Martin Schindler 6-4 Niko Springer

James Wade 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Josh Rock

Gary Anderson 6-3 Andy Baetens

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Luke Humphries

Chris Dobey 6-1 Danny Noppert

James Wade 6-3 Martin Schindler

Gary Anderson 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson 7-1 James Wade

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-3 Gary Anderson

