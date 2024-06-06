Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Conroy

Jack Conroy from Chasemore Farm provides Dan Briden with some two-year-olds to follow from leading yards.
COPERNICUS
15/2 b c Sea The Moon - Wall of Sound (Singspiel)
Trainer: Charlie Johnston Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: 100,000gns (Vendor)
Three-parts brother to 2023 Australian 10f Group 3 winner Uncle Bryn (116; by Sea The Stars) and a half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101) and fairly useful 8-10f winner Dambuster (90p). Dam a Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner The Cheka (116).
“This colt went to Tattersalls Book 1 last year but was a big, backward type and probably not what the market wanted so he came home. He is closely related to a good horse called Uncle Bryn who is getting better and better down in Australia, while the three-year-old out of the mare, Dambuster, has won two of his three starts and heads to Royal Ascot. He has been pleasing Charlie Johnston since he joined him and though very much one for the backend and next season, hopefully he can go into his three-year-old campaign with a positive run or two under his belt.”
KOULIKORO (IRE)
21/3 ch f Sands of Mali - Ishimagic (Ishiguru)
Trainer: Adam West Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: €18,000 (Chasemore Farm)
Half-sister to Listed-placed 2023 5f 2yo winner Hackman (89), useful multiple 6-7f winner Wobwobwob (99) and fairly useful Irish multiple 6-10.5f winner Honor Oak (95). Dam a maiden (52) close relation to US 8.5/10f Grade 2 winner Foxysox (114).
“A half-sister to Hackman who was a decent juvenile for Hugo Palmer last season. This filly looks like a proper sprinting two-year-old - she’s tough and has a very good attitude. I expect she will be running during the second half of June and she should give us some fun this year.”
LITTLE DORRIT
17/2 b f Camelot - Eartha Kitt (Pivotal)
Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style (117). Dam a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including at Listed level; 105) who was a half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Arthur Kitt (106; by Camelot) out of Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty (107).
“She is from one of our best families including Chesham winner Arthur Kitt who was by the same sire as this filly. I’d say she was one of the nicest foals the farm has ever produced - she’s a taking individual to look at. I saw a picture of her last week and was blown away by her as she has matured into a stunning filly. Being by Camelot, you would expect her to not be as sharp as one of two of the family and be more a backend/three-year-old type. A really exciting prospect and is our first horse with Roger Varian, who was actually underbidder on Noble Style as a yearling.”
NOBLE CHAMPION (IRE)
2/3 b c Lope de Vega - Cute (Diktat)
Trainer: Ed Walker Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 500,000gns (SackvilleDonald)
Half-brother to five winners, most notably 7f Group 2 winner Pogo (118). Dam a highly-tried maiden (87) half-sister to triple 7f Group 2 winner Arabian Gleam (122), dual 6f Listed winner Kimberella (117) and the dam of 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love (125) and dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Lucky Kristale (110).
“Unsurprisingly for the money he fetched, this colt would easily be one of the nicest yearlings we’ve sold from Chasemore Farm. He was an absolute cracker from day one and did nothing but impress throughout his time here. Just a really well-balanced individual with lots of quality. I imagine he will be one for the middle of the season though I’ve not had a chance to catch up with Ed (Walker) since he went there.”
TATTYCORAM
20/3 b f Camelot - Illaunmore (Shamardal)
Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to Group 2/Listed-placed 2023 Irish 5f 2yo winner Johannes Brahms (102). Dam a Listed-placed UK/French dual 1m winner (105) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winning (96) half-sister to Listed winners Pepita (7f; 102) and Redolent (1m; 109).
“Another Camelot filly, and she is a half-sister to a good colt from last year called Johannes Brahms, who finished second in the Gimcrack on just his second start. She has only been in training with Ralph Beckett for a couple of weeks and is a big girl who’ll need some time, but she is another really exciting prospect for next season for the sire along with Little Dorrit.”
VEGA’S MUSE
21/1 ch f Lope de Vega - Boomer (Kingman)
Trainer: Jessica Harrington Owner: M J Drapac Sales price: 160,000gns (Brian Grassick Bloodstock)
First foal of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (101) who was a half-sister to 2023 Australian 10f Group 3 winner Uncle Bryn (116) out of a Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (108).
“The first foal of our Prestige Stakes winner Boomer. We’ve heard only good things about her, and she obviously caught the eye in a barrier trial the other day. If she can be anywhere as sharp and talented as her mother, she should be reaching a good level as a two-year-old."