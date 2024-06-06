Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Conroy

COPERNICUS

15/2 b c Sea The Moon - Wall of Sound (Singspiel)

Trainer: Charlie Johnston Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: 100,000gns (Vendor)

Three-parts brother to 2023 Australian 10f Group 3 winner Uncle Bryn (116; by Sea The Stars) and a half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101) and fairly useful 8-10f winner Dambuster (90p). Dam a Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner The Cheka (116).

“This colt went to Tattersalls Book 1 last year but was a big, backward type and probably not what the market wanted so he came home. He is closely related to a good horse called Uncle Bryn who is getting better and better down in Australia, while the three-year-old out of the mare, Dambuster, has won two of his three starts and heads to Royal Ascot. He has been pleasing Charlie Johnston since he joined him and though very much one for the backend and next season, hopefully he can go into his three-year-old campaign with a positive run or two under his belt.”

KOULIKORO (IRE)

21/3 ch f Sands of Mali - Ishimagic (Ishiguru)

Trainer: Adam West Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: €18,000 (Chasemore Farm)

Half-sister to Listed-placed 2023 5f 2yo winner Hackman (89), useful multiple 6-7f winner Wobwobwob (99) and fairly useful Irish multiple 6-10.5f winner Honor Oak (95). Dam a maiden (52) close relation to US 8.5/10f Grade 2 winner Foxysox (114).

“A half-sister to Hackman who was a decent juvenile for Hugo Palmer last season. This filly looks like a proper sprinting two-year-old - she’s tough and has a very good attitude. I expect she will be running during the second half of June and she should give us some fun this year.”

LITTLE DORRIT

17/2 b f Camelot - Eartha Kitt (Pivotal)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style (117). Dam a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including at Listed level; 105) who was a half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Arthur Kitt (106; by Camelot) out of Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty (107).

“She is from one of our best families including Chesham winner Arthur Kitt who was by the same sire as this filly. I’d say she was one of the nicest foals the farm has ever produced - she’s a taking individual to look at. I saw a picture of her last week and was blown away by her as she has matured into a stunning filly. Being by Camelot, you would expect her to not be as sharp as one of two of the family and be more a backend/three-year-old type. A really exciting prospect and is our first horse with Roger Varian, who was actually underbidder on Noble Style as a yearling.”