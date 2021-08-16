The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Sunday with two sessions so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Fallon Sherrock returns to the scene of her ceiling-smashing exploits tonight when she faces the legendary Steve Beaton while Jonny Clayton is the highest ranked player in action. We preview all eight matches...
1pt Fallon Sherrock to win and hit most 180s at 3/1 (Paddy Power)
More tips to follow on Sunday morning
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
Ky Smith spent yesterday cheering on his dad to a superb victory over Jamie Hughes but now it's his turn to make his father proud as he makes his Ally Pally debut.
Smith junior qualified by winning the Oceanic Masters with a tournament average of 83 but he did reach a high of 94 and isn't regarded too big of an underdog against Maik Kuivenhoven, who has enjoyed an improving season albeit unspectacular.
However, this is the 19-year-old's first taste of televised action, let alone in front of a raucous Alexandra Palace crowd so you've got to give the edge to Kuivenhoven on experience alone.
The German lost narrowly to Michael van Gerwen at the World Series Finals and should be confident of banishing the memories of 12 months ago, when he lost 3-0 to Matt Edgar in round one with an average of just 81.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-2
Will appear here...
Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
Fallon Sherrock was 6/1 to beat Ted Evetts ahead of her first ever appearance at the Ally Pally two years ago but now she finds herself odds-on to defeat one of the biggest legends in the sport, who is making a record 31st consecutive appearance at a World Championship.
That obviously shows just how much her reputation has grown over what is still a short space of time when you consider how few opportunities she's had to play against big names.
If you include her heroics over Evetts and Mensur Suljovic two years ago, the Queen of the Palace has so far played 15 matches against men in televised events – winning seven and drawing once in the 2020 Premier League – while she’s won almost half of the 211 legs played and averaged just over 91.
Over the past few months she gave Michael van Gerwen a scare at the Nordic Darts Masters, where she'd previously come from 8-2 down to stun Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 in the semi-finals, before creating more history during a fairytale run at the Grand Slam of Darts.
In a 5-0 thumping of Mike de Decker she posted the highest ever televised average for a woman of 101.55, then she hit 'that' 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens, thrashed Suljovic 10-5 and finally averaged almost 100 in a high-class 16-13 defeat to Peter Wright in the quarters.
All that created the debate about whether she should be selected for the Premier League but right now it's all about passing this latest player against Steve Beaton, who is probably a fair outsider when you consider his lack of winning form, mediocre season stats and the fact he's only got past round two in the PDC worlds on three occasions. The Ally Pally really doesn't bring the best out of him.
Sherrock's average in her eight televised matches this year has been 93.69 while in the Grand Slam her 180s per leg ratio was a very high 0.30, which is considerably higher than what Beaton has managed on the whole tour this season. His stats obviously include many more matches and therefore more reliable but at least Sherrock's sample have come under intense pressure - which she's unfazed by.
Predicted Scoreline: 1-3
Will appear here...
Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...