Fallon Sherrock returns to the scene of her ceiling-smashing exploits tonight when she faces the legendary Steve Beaton while Jonny Clayton is the highest ranked player in action. We preview all eight matches...

Darts betting tips: World Championship day five

1pt Fallon Sherrock to win and hit most 180s at 3/1 (Paddy Power)

More tips to follow on Sunday morning

Sunday December 19: Afternoon session

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1230 GMT)

Sky Sports (1230 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Rounds 1 and 2)

Maik Kuivenhoven (3/11) v Ky Smith (7/2) (R1)

Ky Smith spent yesterday cheering on his dad to a superb victory over Jamie Hughes but now it's his turn to make his father proud as he makes his Ally Pally debut.

Smith junior qualified by winning the Oceanic Masters with a tournament average of 83 but he did reach a high of 94 and isn't regarded too big of an underdog against Maik Kuivenhoven, who has enjoyed an improving season albeit unspectacular.

However, this is the 19-year-old's first taste of televised action, let alone in front of a raucous Alexandra Palace crowd so you've got to give the edge to Kuivenhoven on experience alone.

The German lost narrowly to Michael van Gerwen at the World Series Finals and should be confident of banishing the memories of 12 months ago, when he lost 3-0 to Matt Edgar in round one with an average of just 81.

Predicted Scoreline: 3-2