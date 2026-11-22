Gerwyn Price ended his four-year major drought in style by defeating Gian van Veen 16-11 to win the Grand Slam of Darts for the fourth time in his career.

The Iceman was contesting his fourth major final in 2026 having finished runner-up at the World Matchplay, World Series Finals and World Grand Prix while it was his sixth since he last tasted this level of glory back in September 2022. It wasn't exactly the most eye-catching performance of his career, with both players averaging in the mid 90s in a scrappy contest but he won't care about that in the slightest as he completed an emotional and much-needed triumph at the most crucial period of the season.

Amazing to think that when Gerwyn Price won his first Grand Slam title back in 2018 against Gary Anderson he really was public enemy number one.



Now he's very much a crowd favourite as he finally gets his hands on an eighth career major 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xwW1CGvi9v — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 22, 2026

Price outscored his opponent with 11 of the 20 maximums in the match while all four of his 100+ checkouts came against the Van Veen throw and that proved pivotal.

🏆 Gerwyn Price's eighth major title is his fourth Grand Slam of Darts crown and ends a four-year major drought!.



This is where it puts him on the all-time list of PDC major winners.... pic.twitter.com/dmoojnSDOe — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 22, 2026

Price told Sky Sports after lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy: "It's amazing. I've had some close calls this year where I probably should have won games and tournaments, but when it comes along, it's nice. I was probably more nervous in this game than ever. "I've lost so many finals and just to keep the media off my back. Now they can stop talking about it and I can go to Minehead next week with a major, so they can leave me alone." Asked whether ending a four-year drought was the most satisfying part of the success, Price joked: "The sweet thing about this is the last couple of years, whoever won has gone on to win the world, so..." "If that happens, then I'll take six months out."

All four of Gerwyn Price's 100+ checkouts came against Gian van Veen's throw and this 132 with the most perfect of bulls sums the final up. 👌 pic.twitter.com/O6rwL2OhvP — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 22, 2026

Love this answer from Gerwyn Price and the reaction of the crowd 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0BKKNupEc2 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 22, 2026

Van Veen said: "It has been a very positive week but I am very disappointed. It was a close game and he took out a lot of good finishes. I missed chances. "I think 16-11 is a flattering scoreline but that's what Gezzy does. He always puts everyone under pressure. He deserved to win." Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle said: "Gezzy knows he can win it. Yes, winning the Grand Slam four times is amazing for him, but he knows he can win the Worlds. He's done it before and he's got a new-found fan base. "He's enjoying himself and it's incredible the way that everything's turned around for him. And, look, he's enjoying life. "It's good to see Gezzy smile." Earlier in the day, Price saw off Dutch debutant Kevin Doets 16-13 to reach his fourth Grand Slam final, while Van Veen overcame his World Cup partner Michael Van Gerwen 16-11 to reach a first individual televised final since the World Championship in January.

Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen: Match stats Average

Price: 97.56

Van Veen: 94.33

Price: 97.56 Van Veen: 94.33 180s

Price: 11

Van Veen: 9

Price: 11 Van Veen: 9 Checkout %

Price: 52%

Van Veen: 34%

Price: Van Veen: 34% 100+ Checkouts

Price: 5

Van Veen: 0

Price v Van Veen: Routes to the final GERWYN PRICE Groups: 5-3 v Hunt

Average: 97.8

180s: 2

Checkout %: 45%

97.8 2 45% Groups: 5-2 v Bialecki

Average: 93.77

180s: 1

Checkout %: 38%

93.77 1 38% R2: 10-7 v Searle

Average: 103.3

180s: 2

Checkout %: 45%

103.3 2 45% QF: 16-15 v Springer

Average: 97.94

180s: 13

Checkout %: 33%

97.94 13 33% SF: 16-13 v Doets

Average: 95.03

180s: 5

Checkout %: 43% GIAN VAN VEEN Groups: 5-2 v Sneyd

Average: 110.51

180s: 4

Checkout %: 63%

110.51 4 63% Groups: 5-2 v Brooks

Average: 99.76

180s: 3

Checkout %: 36%

99.76 3 36% R2: 10-7 v Schindler

Average: 101.7

180s: 4

Checkout %: 37%

101.7 4 37% QF: 16-14 v Aspinall

Average: 95.17

180s: 9

Checkout %: 44%

95.17 9 44% SF: 16-11 v Van Gerwen

Average: 98.66

180s: 6

Checkout %: 39%

GERWYN PRICE ROLL OF HONOUR World Championship - 2021

Grand Slam - 2018, 2019, 2021

World Grand Prix - 2020

World Series of Darts Finals - 2020, 2022

10x European Tour titles

22x Players Championship titles

4x World Series titles

2x World Cups GIAN VAN VEEN ROLL OF HONOUR World Championship RU - 2026

European Championship - 2025

World Youth Championship - 2024 & 2025

1x Players Championship title