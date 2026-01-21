Premier League Darts 2026: Fixtures, results, table, averages, statistics, venues & Sky TV schedule

The 21st edition of the Premier League is upon us Luke Humphries bids to defend the title he won last year against Luke Littler, but can any of the other six stars stop either of the world's top two?

Premier League Darts 2026 Table

Night Winner: 5 points (+ £10,000 bonus). Runner-up: 3 points. Semi-finalists: 2 points

Will appear here once the season begins

Premier League Darts 2026: Dates, venues, fixtures & results

Night 1, Thursday February 5

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Quarter-finals

Josh Rock v Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler v Gian van Veen

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting v Michael van Gerwen

Night Two - AFAS Dome, Antwerp

Thursday February 12

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen

Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday February 19

Quarter-Finals

Stephen Bunting v Gian van Veen

Luke Humphries v Josh Rock

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Night Four - SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday February 26

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton

Stephen Bunting v Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Gian van Veen v Josh Rock

Night Five - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Thursday March 5

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries

Gian van Veen v Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler v Josh Rock

Night Six - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday March 12

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries v Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler

Night Seven - 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday March 19

Quarter-Finals

Gian van Veen v Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting v Luke Littler

Josh Rock v Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton v Luke Humphries

Night Eight - Uber Arena, Berlin

Thursday March 26

Based on League table after Night 7

Quarter-Finals

1v8

4v5

2v7

3v6

Night Nine - AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday April 2

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Gian van Veen v Luke Littler

Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock

Night Ten - The Brighton Centre

Thursday April 9

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries v Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen v Gian van Veen

Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Thursday April 16

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

Gian van Veen v Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Stephen Bunting v Josh Rock

Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday April 23

Quarter-Finals

Gian van Veen v Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting v Jonny Clayton

Josh Rock v Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler

Night 13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday April 30

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock v Luke Littler

Stephen Bunting v Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton v Gian van Veen

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen

Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday May 7

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen

Josh Rock v Luke Humphries

Gian van Veen v Stephen Bunting

Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday May 14

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock v Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting

Jonny Clayton v Luke Littler

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Thursday May 21

Based on League table after Night 15

Quarter-Finals

2v7

3v6

1v8

4v5

Finals Night - The O2, London

Thursday May 28

Semi-Finals & Final



Premier League Darts 2026: Format

Since 2022, each Premier League night has become a mini tournament where the eight players compete in four quarter-finals.

The winners progress to the semi-finals with the last four winners reaching the final, where the winner of the night will be declared.

Every match is best-of-11 legs and the winner gets five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points.

The top four players on the Premier League table at the end of Night 16 in Sheffield will advance to the play-offs in London on May 23 at the O2 Arena.