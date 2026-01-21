Premier League Darts 2026: Fixtures, results, table, averages, statistics, venues & Sky TV schedule

The 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts season runs from February 5 to May 28 so check out the fixtures, results, table, statistics, dates and venues.
The 21st edition of the Premier League is upon us Luke Humphries bids to defend the title he won last year against Luke Littler, but can any of the other six stars stop either of the world's top two?
Premier League Darts 2026 Table
- Night Winner: 5 points (+ £10,000 bonus). Runner-up: 3 points. Semi-finalists: 2 points
Will appear here once the season begins
Premier League Darts 2026: Dates, venues, fixtures & results
Night 1, Thursday February 5
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Quarter-finals
- Josh Rock v Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler v Gian van Veen
- Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price
- Stephen Bunting v Michael van Gerwen
Night Two - AFAS Dome, Antwerp
Thursday February 12
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler v Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen
Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Thursday February 19
Quarter-Finals
- Stephen Bunting v Gian van Veen
- Luke Humphries v Josh Rock
- Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler
- Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price
Night Four - SSE Arena, Belfast
Thursday February 26
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton
- Stephen Bunting v Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price
- Gian van Veen v Josh Rock
Night Five - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Thursday March 5
Quarter-Finals
- Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries
- Gian van Veen v Jonny Clayton
- Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting
- Luke Littler v Josh Rock
Night Six - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Thursday March 12
Quarter-Finals
- Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting
- Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Humphries v Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler
Night Seven - 3Arena, Dublin
Thursday March 19
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen v Michael van Gerwen
- Stephen Bunting v Luke Littler
- Josh Rock v Gerwyn Price
- Jonny Clayton v Luke Humphries
Night Eight - Uber Arena, Berlin
Thursday March 26
Based on League table after Night 7
Quarter-Finals
- 1v8
- 4v5
- 2v7
- 3v6
Night Nine - AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday April 2
Quarter-Finals
- Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries
- Gian van Veen v Luke Littler
- Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock
Night Ten - The Brighton Centre
Thursday April 9
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Humphries v Jonny Clayton
- Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock
- Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting
- Michael van Gerwen v Gian van Veen
Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Thursday April 16
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
- Gian van Veen v Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
- Stephen Bunting v Josh Rock
Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Thursday April 23
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen v Gerwyn Price
- Stephen Bunting v Jonny Clayton
- Josh Rock v Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Humphries v Luke Littler
Night 13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
Thursday April 30
Quarter-Finals
- Josh Rock v Luke Littler
- Stephen Bunting v Gerwyn Price
- Jonny Clayton v Gian van Veen
- Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Thursday May 7
Quarter-Finals
- Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
- Josh Rock v Luke Humphries
- Gian van Veen v Stephen Bunting
Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Thursday May 14
Quarter-Finals
- Josh Rock v Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting
- Jonny Clayton v Luke Littler
Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Thursday May 21
Based on League table after Night 15
Quarter-Finals
- 2v7
- 3v6
- 1v8
- 4v5
Finals Night - The O2, London
Thursday May 28
- Semi-Finals & Final
Premier League Darts 2026: Format
Since 2022, each Premier League night has become a mini tournament where the eight players compete in four quarter-finals.
The winners progress to the semi-finals with the last four winners reaching the final, where the winner of the night will be declared.
Every match is best-of-11 legs and the winner gets five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points.
The top four players on the Premier League table at the end of Night 16 in Sheffield will advance to the play-offs in London on May 23 at the O2 Arena.
- Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
- Runner-Up - 3 points
- Semi-Finalists - 2 points
Where can I watch the Premier League Darts on TV?
Sky Sports will broadcast every night of the Premier League Darts season including the Finals Night in London.
Premier League Line-up
- Luke Littler
- Luke Humphries
- Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen
- Jonny Clayton
- Stephen Bunting
- Josh Rock
- Gerwyn Price
Gian van Veen and Josh Rock will make their BetMGM Premier League debuts in 2026, as reigning champion Luke Humphries and World Champion Luke Littler headline a star-studded line-up.
European Champion Van Veen catapulted himself up to world number three following his superb run at Alexandra Palace, which saw him overhaul Michael van Gerwen to become the new Dutch number one.
Van Veen will feature alongside the seven-time Premier League champion in this year’s extravaganza, after Van Gerwen returned to the winner’s circle with a memorable victory in September's World Series of Darts Finals.
Rock, meanwhile, inspired Northern Ireland to a maiden World Cup victory in June, while also featuring in a hat-trick of televised semi-finals at the UK Open, World Matchplay and World Series of Darts Finals.
2021 champion Jonny Clayton will make his return to the Premier League fold after featuring in a brace of televised finals at the World Masters and World Cup of Darts, having also reached the semi-finals of the UK Open, World Matchplay and World Grand Prix.
Clayton will be joined in the eight-player line-up by his World Cup partner Price, who also enjoyed a welcome return to form in 2025, winning five ranking titles and landing two nine-darters during last year's Premier League, where he was a semi-finalist.
World number seven Stephen Bunting completes the eight-player line-up following a trophy-laden campaign that saw him claim six PDC titles, including World Series wins in Bahrain and Copenhagen, as well as European Tour successes in Riesa and Basel.
Prize Money
- Winner: £350,000
- Runner-Up: £170,000
- Semi-Finalists: £110,000
- Fifth in Table: £95,000
- Sixth in Table: £90,000
- Seventh in Table: £85,000
- Eighth in Table: £80,000
- Nightly winner bonus: £10,000
- Total: £1,250,000
Premier League Darts History
The Premier League was launched by Sky Sports in 2005 and takes the sport's biggest names all over the UK and Ireland as they compete in a round robin format in a bid to reach the play-offs, when the title is ultimately decided.
Michael van Gerwen is the most successful Premier League player of all time having won the overall title seven times, while six-time champion Phil Taylor holds a record of 44 games unbeaten from 2005-2008.
James Wade first broke Taylor's dominance in 2009 when defeating the Power's conqueror Mervyn King 13-8 in the final while the other champions are Gary Anderson (2011 & 2015), Raymond van Barneveld (2014), Glen Durrant (2020), Jonny Clayton (2021), Luke Littler (2024) and Luke Humphries (2025).
Below we have details of the past finals, a selection of records, the final table of each previous season and a look at which players have ever featured in the event.
Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 16-8 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade
- 2009 - James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade
- 2011 - Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis
- 2012 - Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock
- 2013 - Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor
- 2014 - Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
- 2015 - Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross
- 2020 - Glen Durrant 11-8 Nathan Aspinall
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 11-5 Jose de Sousa
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Joe Cullen
- 2023 - Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Luke Littler 11-7 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Humphries 11-8 Luke Littler
Premier League Darts Records
- Most Titles: Michael van Gerwen - 7
- Longest Unbeaten Run: Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008)
- Biggest League Victory: Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005)
- Biggest Play-Off Victory: Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final)
- Whitewashes (since dead legs removed in 2006): Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Peter Wright (2022), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Nathan Aspinall (2023)
- Most 180s in a Match: 11: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (2011) and Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall (2021)
Top 10 High Averages:
- 123.40 - Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith, 2016
- 119.5 - Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis, 2017
- 117.95 - Michael Smith v Robert Thornton, 2016
- 117.35 - Phil Taylor v Simon Whitlock, 2012
- 116.90 - Michael van Gerwen v James Wade, 2015
- 116.67 - Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright, 2016
- 116.10 - Phil Taylor v James Wade, 2012
- 116.01 - Phil Taylor v John Part, 2009
- 115.97 - Gerwyn Price v Chris Dobey, 2023
- 115.80 - Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld, 2015 *Record Losing Ave*
Nine-Dart Finishes
- 2006 - Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, Bournemouth
- 2010 - Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, Aberdeen
- 2010 - Phil Taylor x2 v James Wade, Wembley (Final)
- 2012 - Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, Aberdeen
- 2012 - Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, London
- 2016 - Adrian Lewis v James Wade, Belfast
- 2017 - Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, Liverpool
- 2020 - Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney, Dublin
- 2020 - Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney, Milton Keynes
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa, Milton Keynes
- 2021 - Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall, Milton Keynes
- 2022 - Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen, Belfast
- 2022 - Gerwyn Price v James Wade, Belfast
- 2024 - Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
- 2024 - Luke Littler v Luke Humphries, London
- 2025 - Luke Humphries v Rob Cross
- 2025 - Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
- 2025 - Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
- 2025 - Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler
- 2025 - Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting
Premier League Darts Past Season Standings
Winner in caps & bold, runner-up in bold.
Top four each year made the play-offs (Top would play fourth)
Points in brackets
Season 2005
PHIL TAYLOR (23)
Colin Lloyd (16)
Peter Manley (12)
Roland Scholten (9)
Mark Dudbridge (8)
John Part (8)
Wayne Mardle (8)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd
Season 2006
PHIL TAYLOR (23)
Raymond van Barneveld (21)
Roland Scholten (10)
Colin Lloyd (9)
Ronnie Baxter (8)
Peter Manley (8)
Wayne Mardle (5)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten
Season 2007
PHIL TAYLOR (25)
Raymond van Barneveld (17)
Terry Jenkins (15)
Dennis Priestley (13)
Colin Lloyd (12)
Peter Manley (11)
Adrian Lewis (10)
Roland Scholten (9)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-6 Terry Jenkins
Season 2008
PHIL TAYLOR (21)
James Wade (20)
Raymond van Barneveld (18)
Adrian Lewis (12)
Wayne Mardle (12)
Peter Manley (11)
Terry Jenkins (9)
John Part (9)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade
Season 2009
Phil Taylor (18)
JAMES WADE (17)
Raymond van Barneveld (13)
Mervyn King (12)
Terry Jenkins (9)
John Part (9)
Jelle Klaasen (6)
Play-off final:
James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King
Season 2010
PHIL TAYLOR (26)
Simon Whitlock (16)
James Wade (14)
Mervyn King (13)
Ronnie Baxter (13)
Raymond van Barneveld (11)
Adrian Lewis (11)
Terry Jenkins (8)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade
Season 2011
Phil Taylor (26)
Raymond van Barneveld (18)
GARY ANDERSON (17)
Adrian Lewis (14)
James Wade (13)
Simon Whitlock (11)
Terry Jenkins (8)
Mark Webster (5)
Play-off final:
Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis
Season 2012
PHIL TAYLOR (24)
Simon Whitlock (16)
Andy Hamilton (13)
James Wade (13)
Raymond van Barneveld (13)
Adrian Lewis (12)
Kevin Painter (11)
Gary Anderson (10)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock
Season 2013
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (24)
Raymond van Barneveld (23)
Phil Taylor (20)
James Wade (17)
Robert Thornton (15)
Simon Whitlock (15)
Andy Hamilton (12)
Adrian Lewis (10)
Wes Newton (5)
Gary Anderson (5)
Play-off final:
Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor
Season 2014
Michael van Gerwen (24)
RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD (20)
Phil Taylor (20)
Gary Anderson (20)
Peter Wright (17)
Adrian Lewis (15)
Dave Chisnall (10)
Robert Thornton (9)
Wes Newton (6)
Simon Whitlock (5)
Play-off final:
Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
Season 2015
Michael van Gerwen (23)
Dave Chisnall (22)
GARY ANDERSON (20)
Raymond van Barneveld (19)
Phil Taylor (15)
Adrian Lewis (14)
James Wade (12)
Stephen Bunting (11)
Peter Wright (6)
Kim Huybrechts (4)
Play-off final:
Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen
Season 2016
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (26)
Phil Taylor (24)
Gary Anderson (20)
Adrian Lewis (19)
Peter Wright (17)
James Wade (16)
Raymond van Barneveld (12)
Robert Thornton (6)
Dave Chisnall (3)
Michael Smith (3)
Play-off final:
Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor
2017 Premier League Darts 2017 Table
- MVG (Q) P 16 W 10 D 4 L 2 LegD +32 Pts 24
- Wright (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +30 Pts 23
- Taylor (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19
- Anderson (Q) P 16 W 7 D 4 L 5 LegD +12 Pts 18
- Chisnall P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 16
- RVB P 16 W 6 D 2 L 8 LegD -10 Pts 14
- Wade P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13
- Lewis P 16 W 6 D 1 L 9 LegD -14 Pts 13
- Klaasen P 9 W 1 D 1 L 7 LegD -16 Pts 3
- Huybrechts P 9 W 0 D 3 L 6 LegD -23 Pts 3
Finals Night Results
Semi Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Gary Anderson
- Peter Wright 10-9 Phil Taylor
Final (best of 21 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE 2017 SEASON RESULTS & WEEKLY REPORTS & STATS
2018 Premier League Darts Table
- MVG P 16 W 11 D 1 L 4 LegD +43 Pts 23
- Smith P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +24 Pts 20
- Anderson P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 19
- Cross P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +5 Pts 19
- Gurney P 16 W 4 D 8 L 4 LegD +1 Pts 16
- Barney P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -8 Pts 16
- Wright P 16 W 4 D 6 L 6 LegD -20 Pts 14
- Whitlock P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -18 Pts 13
- Suljovic P 9 W 2 D 0 L 7 LegD -13 Pts 4
- Price P 9 W 0 D 2 L 7 LegD -29 Pts 2
Play-Off Night Results
- Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Rob Cross
- Michael Smith 10-6 Gary Anderson
- Final: Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith
CLICK HERE FOR PLAY-OFF REVIEW & STATS
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RESULTS FROM THE WHOLE SEASON
2019 Premier League Darts Table
- Van Gerwen (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +40 Pts 23
- Cross (Q) P 16 W 10 D 2 L 4 LegD +26 Pts 22
- Wade (Q) P 16 W 7 D 6 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 20
- Gurney (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19
- Price P 16 W 6 D 6 L 4 LegD +6 Pts 18
- Suljovic P 16 W 7 D 3 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 17
- Smith P 16 W 3 D 4 L 9 LegD -26 Pts 10
- Wright P 16 W 2 D 5 L 9 LegD -33 Pts 9
- Relegated: Van Barneveld P 9 W 1 D 2 L 6 LegD -22 Pts 4
Play-Off Night Results
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney
- Rob Cross 10-5 James Wade
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross
CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS
CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT REPORT
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RESULTS FROM THE WHOLE SEASON
2020 Premier League Darts Table
- Durrant (W) P 16 W 8 D 5 L 3 LegD +19 Pts 21
- Wright (Q) P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +18 Pts 20
- Aspinall (Q) P 16 W 9 D 1 L 6 LegD +11 Pts 19
- Anderson (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +6 Pts 19
- Price P 16 W 6 D 5 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 17
- Van Gerwen P 16 W 8 D 1 L 7 LegD -4 Pts 17
- Smith P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -7 Pts 13
- Gurney P 16 W 4 D 3 L 9 LegD -15 Pts 11
- Cross P 9 W 1 D 3 L 5 LegD -14 Pts 5* ELIMINATED AT JUDGEMENT NIGHT
Play-Offs Night Results
Ricoh Arena, Coventry
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Glen Durrant 10-9 Gary Anderson
- Peter Wright 7-10 Nathan Aspinall
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Glen Durrant 11-8 Nathan Aspinall
- CLICK HERE FOR PLAY-OFF REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS
2021 Premier League Darts Table
- Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23
- Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20
- Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19
- Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18
- Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16
- James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15
- Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15
- Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13
- Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
- Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)
Play-Offs Night, May 28
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 8-10 Jonny Clayton
- Jose de Sousa 10-9 Nathan Aspinall
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Jonny Clayton 11-5 Jose de Sousa
CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE FINALS NIGHT REPORT, STATISTICS AND HIGHLIGHTS
2022 Premier League Darts Play-Offs
Play-Offs Night, Monday June 13
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) & Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Jonny Clayton (93.5) 4-10 (100.76) Joe Cullen
- Michael van Gerwen (99.76) 10-4 (93.48) James Wade
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Joe Cullen (99.36) 10-11 (99.1) Michael van Gerwen
2023 Premier League Darts Play-Offs
Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 25
The O2, London
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Gerwyn Price 10-2 Jonny Clayton
- Michael Smith 8-10 Michael van Gerwen
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Gerwyn Price
CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE FINALS NIGHT REPORT, STATISTICS AND HIGHLIGHTS
2024 Premier League Darts Play-Offs
Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 23
The O2, London
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler 10-5 Michael Smith
- Luke Humphries 10-5 Michael van Gerwen
Final
- Luke Littler 11-7 Luke Humphries
CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT REPORT!
2025 Premier League Darts Play-Offs
Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 29
The O2, London
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler 10-7 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries 10-7 Nathan Aspinall
Final
- Luke Littler 8-11 Luke Humphries
CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT REPORT!
