Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Group draw, tables, schedule, results, live Sky Sports TV coverage details & betting odds

By Sporting Life
13:38 · MON November 04, 2024

The full draw, results, round-ups and group standings from the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts, which takes place from November 9-17 at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton.

The 17th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts is here, with Luke Humphries bidding to defend his title.

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the group standings, results, round ups, details of how the players qualified and a look back at previous winners.

Grand Slam of Darts: Group Stage draw and results

GROUP STAGE

  • Scoring System: Each competitor play each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down.

The draw will take place on Monday November 4

Group A

  1. Luke Humphries (1) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group B

  1. Danny Noppert (8) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group C

  1. Rob Cross (4) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group D

  1. Dave Chisnall (5) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group E

  1. Michael Smith (2) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group F

  1. Dimitri Van den Bergh (7) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group G

  1. Michael van Gerwen (3) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Group H

  1. Stephen Bunting (6) P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 PTS 0

Results

  • Will appear here

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout Stage draw

LAST 16 (Nov 13-14)

  • Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B
  • Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A
  • Winner Group C v Runner-Up Group D
  • Winner Group D v Runner-Up Group C
  • Winner Group E v Runner-Up Group F
  • Winner Group F v Runner-Up Group E
  • Winner Group G v Runner-Up Group H
  • Winner Group H v Runner-Up Group G

QUARTER-FINALS (Nov 15-16)

  • W Grp A/RU Group B v W Grp B/RU Group A (QF 1)
  • W Grp C/RU Group D v W Grp D/RU Group C (QF 2)
  • W Grp E/RU Group F v W Grp F/RU Group E (QF 3)
  • W Grp G/RU Group H v W Grp H/RU Group G (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS (Nov 17)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

FINAL (Nov 17)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Saturday November 9
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight Matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight Matches

Sunday November 10
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight Matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight Matches

Monday November 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight Matches

Tuesday November 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight Matches

Wednesday November 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four Matches

Thursday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four Matches

Friday November 15
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Saturday November 16
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Sunday November 17
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Sky Bet odds

Grand Slam of Darts: Invited players and qualifiers

Invited in the following order; TV Event Finalists in last 12 months, then European Tour Winners (up to 16)

  • Luke Humphries (8x TV finals, 2x European titles)
  • Luke Littler (3x TV finals, 2x European titles)
  • Mike De Decker (1x TV final)
  • Stephen Bunting (1x TV final)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh (1x TV final)
  • Ritchie Edhouse (1x TV final)
  • Michael Smith (1x TV final)
  • Rob Cross (1x TV final, 1x European title)
  • Michael van Gerwen (2x TV finals, 1x European title)
  • Jermaine Wattimena (1x TV final)
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez (1x TV final)
  • Mensur Suljovic (1x TV final)
  • Dave Chisnall (2x European titles)
  • Martin Schindler (2x European titles)
  • Peter Wright (1x European title)
  • Josh Rock (1x European title)
  • Gary Anderson (1x European title)

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

  • Keane Barry
  • Martin Lukeman
  • Ryan Joyce
  • Danny Noppert
  • Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade
  • Mickey Mansell
  • Ross Smith

Additional Qualifiers

  • Gian van Veen - World Youth Championship runner-up
  • Connor Scutt - Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner
  • Wessel Nijman - Development Tour Order of Merit winner
  • Beau Greaves - Women's World Matchplay winner
  • Noa-Lynn van Leuven - Women’s Series OOM top non-qualified player
  • Lourence Ilagan - PDC Asian Championship winner
  • Leonard Gates - CDC Continental Cup winner

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

  • Winner £125,000
  • Runner-Up £65,000
  • Semi-Finalists £40,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £20,000
  • Second Round Losers £10,000
  • Third in Group £7,500
  • Fourth in Group £4,000
  • Group Winner Bonus £3,500
  • Total: £550,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy in 2023.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 6
  • Michael van Gerwen - 3
  • Gerwyn Price - 3
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Michael Smith - 1
  • Jose de Sousa - 1
  • Scott Waites - 1
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 1

