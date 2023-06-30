Greatest players never to have won the World Matchplay title as we approach the 30th edition of the Winter Gardens major

The World Matchplay is the second most prestigious tournament in darts – and the second longest running - but only 11 different players have managed to get their hands on the trophy since the inaugural edition way back in 1994.

The main reason for this is that Phil Taylor remarkably won 16 of the 17 Blackpool finals he appeared in – and averaged over 100 in 12 of them! Hence, Michael van Gerwen deserves a lot of credit for being the only player to deny him a clean sweep! As we approach the 30th edition of the Winter Gardens showpiece, which is the only major event never to have changed venue (aside the covid event of 2020) I’m going to look at 10 of the best players never to have won it. I’m going to pick five retired legends and five current stars – including a few who may well get themselves off this list very soon – with the focus being on those who have previously gone close and deserved at least one of these titles. There are 14 players who have been runner-up here at least once without ever winning it so if some of your all-time favourites have failed to ever reach a Blackpool final, then sadly they won’t make this list, no matter how legendary the rest of their careers have been. The retired five 5. Peter Manley Peter was runner-up in 1999 when losing one of the closest finals of all time against Rod Harrington. When he looks back he probably thinks he really should have won it but he was agonisingly pipped 19-17 as Harrington lifted the trophy for the second year in a row. It wasn’t the best of standards, with both players averaging in the mid-80s, but the closeness made it so memorable and very exciting to watch. It went on for ages and was one of the most encapsulating finals we’ve ever had. Peter actually did the hardest job of all in the semi-finals when overcoming his nemesis Phil Taylor 17-14 but he’s certainly not the only player to pull off this feat in a major tournament only to lose in the next game. Just ask Wayne Mardle – or even me! I once beat him at the UK Open then lost to James Wade the very next day, although I did of course do it on my way to winning my Players Championship Finals title. Peter didn’t get another crack at a final in Blackpool which is somewhat surprising given what else he achieved so he’ll be gutted he didn’t take his chance and further enhance his legacy.

Harrington v Manley - 1999 World Matchplay Final - Extended Highlights

4. Alan Warriner-Little Alan was a multiple time world number one in the 1990s and early noughties which naturally elevates him to a higher level of greatness compared to other major winners down the years, so having this title in his locker would have given his name even more gravitas. Unfortunately, he ran into Phil Taylor on two occasions in 1997 and 2000 during a time when the Power was generally seen as unbeatable. Taylor averaged a phenomenal 106 and 100 in those two finals but Alan produced superb performances of his own (98 and 97) to give him a run for his money during the 16-11 and 18-12 defeats.

Phil Taylor vs. Alan Warriner - 1997 PDC World Matchplay FINAL

3. John Part John also reached two finals at the Winter Gardens but I put him above Alan in this list because of the other titles he won in his career – including three world championships. He ran into Taylor in an epic 2002 final in which he showed his trademark battling spirit every step of the way and defying his opponent’s impressive 98 average before eventually losing 18-16. It was partly John’s fault that Phil was so dominant because he was one of the few players who could really push him to these new levels.

Taylor v Part - 2002 World Matchplay Final - Extended Highlights

The 2005 final holds a strong place in many darts fans’ hearts because of how Colin Lloyd won it with a 170 checkout, his celebration and the hug he shared with John at the end. One of the few times anyone came up against someone other than Taylor in a final, it was sod’s law Lloydy was enjoying such a hot spell, so I’m sure John was gutted deep down that he couldn’t add this title to his illustrious list of others from his career.

World Matchplay 2005 - Lloyd 170 Checkout for the title

2. Terry Jenkins I have Terry in second place because of the amount of overall near-misses in his career, even though John is obviously a more successful player. He was a two-time runner-up here in 2007 and 2009 but he also lost seven other major finals between 2006 and 2014, making him one of the greatest players never to win any!

World Matchplay 2007 - Final - James Wade v Terry Jenkins pt. 8

I don’t want to sound harsh on Terry because he has played well in some of these finals but ultimately he ran into legends at the wrong time and suffered resounding defeats in pretty much all of them. In Blackpool he lost 18-7 to James Wade when he was really starting to cook and two years later he was thrashed 18-4 by Taylor, who averaged 106! This was the story of Terry’s career. If he’d come up against a ‘one tournament wonder’ or someone of similar standing, he’d definitely have got the job done. Nobody gives him the credit for how good a player he actually was. 1. Dennis Priestley As a three-time runner-up at the Winter Gardens, Dennis Priestley has to be regarded as the greatest player never to have won the World Matchplay. The fact he didn’t get his hands on this trophy is almost criminal – and he only lost to Taylor in one of them. Dennis contested the first three finals against Larry Butler, Taylor and Peter Evison but lost them 16-12, 16-11 and 16-14 respectively. Even though Dennis will never admit this, failure to win this title will grate on him until the day he leaves us.

Evison v Priestley - 1996 World Matchplay Final - Extended Highlights

After winning the inaugural PDC World Championship, he not only lost these three Matchplay finals but also another four at the Circus Tavern so his CV really should have more PDC success on it. The ripple effect of him not gaining more confidence from these Matchplay finals – especially against Butler and Evison - may have contributed to him not picking up more world titles. You have to give credit to Evison because he did average a stunning 100 compared to Priestley’s 97 in a truly high-class final but ultimately it’ll feel like a missed opportunity.

Five who could still win it 5. Mensur Suljovic Some may raise an eyebrow at this selection because it ultimately means a regular major runner-up in Dave Chisnall misses out – but the manner of his defeat in the 2018 final against Gary Anderson seals his inclusion. His 104.43 average was the fifth highest in defeat in the tournament’s history and he produced it in one of the greatest televised finals of all time anywhere – let alone in Blackpool. He managed that after having no sleep and had even threatened to pull out of the final hours earlier because of his troubled build-up to the match. Talk about adversity before the biggest match of your life! He only didn’t win because of the brilliance and courage of Gary Anderson. Away from the Winter Gardens, he did win a massive event so memorably in the Champions League of Darts, whereas the likes of Chisnall or younger stars like Luke Humphries have yet to pick up any TV title. Some may ask where Jonny Clayton is, but he's only won a single match here in five attempts so he can't be part of this list. Yet.

BEST EVER MATCHPLAY FINAL? | Anderson v Suljovic | 2018 World Matchplay

4. Adrian Lewis Although Adrian is not technically active at the moment, we’re all hopeful he comes back sooner rather than later so it would be unfair to exclude him from this half of the column. Adrian has the highest losing average in World Matchplay history of 105.92 during his 18-13 defeat to Phil Taylor in 2013.

2013 World Matchplay Final Taylor vs Lewis

It just goes to show how well the Power had to play in that final as he managed an astonishing 111.23! If he’d played anyone else, Jackpot would have a World Matchplay title to add to his other major crowns for sure. Maybe this will prove to be his final chance to triumph in Blackpool unless he has an inspirational second wind to his career in the coming years. 3. Raymond van Barneveld Considering everything that Barney has achieved, it’s surprised that he’s only appeared in one Blackpool final and that was back in 2010, when he lost 18-12 to Phil Taylor. He averaged over 100 that day too, but he became yet another player to run into Phil at the wrong time as the Power averaged 105. He’s won five different major titles in the PDC but his record at the Winter Gardens is pretty strange and only reached the quarter-finals once in his last eight appearances there between 2011 and 2018. This year’s edition will be an emotional return to Blackpool for Barney but could he still be a threat and get himself off this list?

Taylor v Van Barneveld - 2010 World Matchplay Final - Extended Highlights

2. Michael Smith Going into that final in 2019 against Rob Cross, everyone had Michael Smith as the favourite because he looked ready for a first major title. People doubted whether Rob had the arsenal needed to take Bully Boy out but nobody expected him to be gifted such a big early lead. Michael got off to an awful start – maybe due to all the expectations – but despite a valiant comeback, it was too little too late in an 18-13 defeat.

ROB CROSS IS THE 2019 BETFRED WORLD MATCHPLAY CHAMPION!

Had Michael got off to a better start, he’d have won that final and probably would have a lot more majors by now. In fact he might be standing here now as a multiple world champion. After defeat to Cross, he lost two more of his eight major finals in deciding legs but if he’d had the confidence of being a World Matchplay champion, he won’t have found getting over the line so tough. As the current world champion and a two-time major winner now, Smith will be gunning for glory this summer and it’ll be no surprise whatsoever to see him hold the two biggest trophies at the same time. 1. Gerwyn Price Top spot in this list has to go to last year’s runner-up and it’ll surely be a matter of time before Gezzy adds the World Matchplay to his incredible CV that includes a world title and six other major crowns. If you think about the red hot standard he’s shown this year and at many other times during his career, he’s the most likely to get himself off this list. He’s ticked a lot of boxes in his career – even more than Smith – so wouldn’t it be fitting if they meet in this year’s World Matchplay final as it would mean a brand new champion.