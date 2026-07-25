The highest winning tournament averages of all time as Luke Littler goes in at number two behind Phil Taylor with record-breaking World Matchplay win

Luke Littler broke Phil Taylor's 16-year-old record for the highest World Matchplay tournament average - but where does it stand in the history of all majors?

The relentless world number one defended his Winter Gardens title by thrashing Gerwyn Price 18-9 to take his career tally of PDC majors to 14 in just over two and a half years since bursting onto the scene at the 2024 World Championship. Littler, still only 19 years of age, has captured all of the last seven - including five in 2026 - and the only one he's yet managed to lift is the European Championship.

🤯 Luke Littler's average of 111.53 vs Gerwyn Price is the highest ever in a World Matchplay final.



🤯🤯 His tournament average of 111.04 also beats Phil Taylor's record of 106.32 from 2010!



R1: 109.53

R2: 113.68

QF: 109.57

SF: 110.88

F: 111.53pic.twitter.com/BYGATRX3HN — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 26, 2026

He remains on track to become the first player ever to complete a clean sweep of majors in a calendar year, with his remaining targets being the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals. However, he has yet to complete in any Players Championship events so far this year and if this trend continues then he won't qualify for November's major in Minehead.

🤯 Luke Littler's record in the last six PDC ranked majors (Grand Slam, PC Finals, Worlds, Masters, UK Open & World Matchplay):



Titles: 6

Matches: 36

Wins: 36

100+ Averages: 29

180s: 306 (0.48 per leg!)



Phil Taylor holds the record for most successive ranked majors with 17 pic.twitter.com/YGq9RZX4Ah — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 26, 2026

Phil Taylor once lifted all eight major ranked events available to him in 2009 but he was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Premier League that year, thus preventing the full set, while Michael van Gerwen won nine majors in 2016 after an early exit at the World Championship but missed out in the Champions League of Darts final. The Power still holds the record for most consecutive majors won with nine from 2008-2009 but his record of consecutive ranked majors is 17 from 2008 to 2010. Both of these will certainly be on Littler's radar. Amazing Averages Littler's second Blackpool triumph saw him obliterate Taylor's highest winning tournament average of 106.32 at the World Matchplay, which he set way back in 2010. The Nuke's match averages of 109.53 (vs Nico Springer), 113.68 (vs Nathan Aspinall), 109.57 (vs Josh Rock), 110.88 (vs Dirk van Duijvenbode) and 111.53 against Price gave him an astonishing tournament average of 111.05. Littler's 111.53 also saw him break the Power's record World Matchplay final average of 111.23 that he managed against Adrian Lewis in the epic 2013 final while his 66 180s was also a tournament record - beating his own mark of 64 from last year. Not only that, but his tournament average also sees him go in at number two in the list of highest major tournament winning averages of all time - behind Phil Taylor's 111.54 at the 2009 European Championship.

🤯 Luke Littler highest ever World Matchplay average almost pipped Phil Taylor's highest ever PDC major winning average of 111.54 at the 2009 Euros!



However, Taylor's mesmerising campaign spanned 58 legs of darts but Littler played 112 legs at the Winter Gardens! Phenomenal pic.twitter.com/OGbzfwSYkl — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 26, 2026

That record was previously deemed unbreakable as he posted averages of 111, 110.0, 118.1 and 109.4 twice across five breathtaking one-sided contests; 6-2 v Toon Greebe, 9-0 v Robert Thornton, 10-3 v Gary Anderson, 11-3 v Jelle Klaasen and 11-3 v Steve Beaton. However when you consider Taylor's 111.5 spanned 'just' 58 legs of darts, Littler's World Matchplay-winning average of has to be deemed more phenomenal. To do this in a long format competition, in which he played 112 legs compared to the 104 that Taylor did in the 2010 World Matchplay, just further underlines his generational talents. ALSO READ: PHIL TAYLOR'S RECORD BREAKING EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP CAMPAIGN

In terms of the World Matchplay, Phil Taylor still clings onto the highest one-match average record of 114.99 that he managed against Barry Bates in 2010 but Littler's 113.68 against Nathan Aspinall is an ominously close second. One final incredible note to finish on is that Littler's performance against Price was the 10th time he'd managed a 100+ average on the Winter Gardens stage in just 11 appearances. To put that into context, only five other players have reached double figures in the tournament's long history that dates back to 1994; Phil Taylor (62 times), Michael van Gerwen (20), Peter Wright (15), Gary Anderson (13) and James Wade (11).

Luke Littler's historic route to World Matchplay glory R1: 10-6 v Springer

Average: 109.53

180s: 7

Checkout %: 43.48%

109.53 7 43.48% R2: 11-8 v Aspinall

Average: 113.68

180s: 14

100+ Checkouts: 3 (126, 121, 108)

Checkout %: 44%

113.68 14 3 (126, 121, 108) 44% QF: 16-7 v Rock

Average: 109.57

180s: 17

100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)

Checkout %: 53.33%

109.57 17 1 (100) 53.33% SF: 17-10 v Van Duijvenbode

Average: 110.88

180s: 16

Checkout %: 50%

110.88 16 50% F: 18-9 v Price

Average: 111.53

180s: 12

Checkout %: 60%