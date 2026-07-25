The highest winning tournament averages of all time as Luke Littler goes in at number two behind Phil Taylor with record-breaking World Matchplay win

Luke Littler broke Phil Taylor's 16-year-old record for the highest World Matchplay tournament average - but where does it stand in the history of all majors?
The relentless world number one defended his Winter Gardens title by thrashing Gerwyn Price 18-9 to take his career tally of PDC majors to 14 in just over two and a half years since bursting onto the scene at the 2024 World Championship.
Littler, still only 19 years of age, has captured all of the last seven - including five in 2026 - and the only one he's yet managed to lift is the European Championship.
He remains on track to become the first player ever to complete a clean sweep of majors in a calendar year, with his remaining targets being the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals. However, he has yet to complete in any Players Championship events so far this year and if this trend continues then he won't qualify for November's major in Minehead.
Phil Taylor once lifted all eight major ranked events available to him in 2009 but he was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Premier League that year, thus preventing the full set, while Michael van Gerwen won nine majors in 2016 after an early exit at the World Championship but missed out in the Champions League of Darts final.
The Power still holds the record for most consecutive majors won with nine from 2008-2009 but his record of consecutive ranked majors is 17 from 2008 to 2010. Both of these will certainly be on Littler's radar.
Amazing Averages
Littler's second Blackpool triumph saw him obliterate Taylor's highest winning tournament average of 106.32 at the World Matchplay, which he set way back in 2010.
The Nuke's match averages of 109.53 (vs Nico Springer), 113.68 (vs Nathan Aspinall), 109.57 (vs Josh Rock), 110.88 (vs Dirk van Duijvenbode) and 111.53 against Price gave him an astonishing tournament average of 111.05.
Littler's 111.53 also saw him break the Power's record World Matchplay final average of 111.23 that he managed against Adrian Lewis in the epic 2013 final while his 66 180s was also a tournament record - beating his own mark of 64 from last year.
Not only that, but his tournament average also sees him go in at number two in the list of highest major tournament winning averages of all time - behind Phil Taylor's 111.54 at the 2009 European Championship.
That record was previously deemed unbreakable as he posted averages of 111, 110.0, 118.1 and 109.4 twice across five breathtaking one-sided contests; 6-2 v Toon Greebe, 9-0 v Robert Thornton, 10-3 v Gary Anderson, 11-3 v Jelle Klaasen and 11-3 v Steve Beaton.
However when you consider Taylor's 111.5 spanned 'just' 58 legs of darts, Littler's World Matchplay-winning average of has to be deemed more phenomenal.
To do this in a long format competition, in which he played 112 legs compared to the 104 that Taylor did in the 2010 World Matchplay, just further underlines his generational talents.
ALSO READ: PHIL TAYLOR'S RECORD BREAKING EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP CAMPAIGN
In terms of the World Matchplay, Phil Taylor still clings onto the highest one-match average record of 114.99 that he managed against Barry Bates in 2010 but Littler's 113.68 against Nathan Aspinall is an ominously close second.
One final incredible note to finish on is that Littler's performance against Price was the 10th time he'd managed a 100+ average on the Winter Gardens stage in just 11 appearances.
To put that into context, only five other players have reached double figures in the tournament's long history that dates back to 1994; Phil Taylor (62 times), Michael van Gerwen (20), Peter Wright (15), Gary Anderson (13) and James Wade (11).
Luke Littler's historic route to World Matchplay glory
- R1: 10-6 v Springer
Average: 109.53
180s: 7
Checkout %: 43.48%
- R2: 11-8 v Aspinall
Average: 113.68
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts: 3 (126, 121, 108)
Checkout %: 44%
- QF: 16-7 v Rock
Average: 109.57
180s: 17
100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
Checkout %: 53.33%
- SF: 17-10 v Van Duijvenbode
Average: 110.88
180s: 16
Checkout %: 50%
- F: 18-9 v Price
Average: 111.53
180s: 12
Checkout %: 60%
Littler's tournament winning averages
- 2024 Premier League: 99.53
- 2024 World Series Finals: 103.79
- 2024 Grand Slam of Darts: 105.15
- 2025 World Championship: 102.27
- 2025 UK Open: 104.35
- 2025 World Matchplay: 105.12
- 2025 World Grand Prix: 92.62
- 2025 Grand Slam of Darts: 102.54
- 2025 Players Championship Finals: 105.58
- 2026 World Championship: 103.98
- 2026 World Masters: 103.58
- 2026 Premier League: 100.47
- 2026 UK Open: 99.18
- 2026 World Matchplay: 111.04
Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour
- World Championship: 2025 & 2026
- World Matchplay: 2025 & 2026
- Premier League: 2024 & 2026
- Grand Slam: 2024 & 2025
- World Grand Prix: 2025
- UK Open: 2025 & 2026
- World Masters: 2026
- Players Championship Finals: 2025
- World Series Finals: 2024
- World Cup of Darts: 2026 (with Luke Humphries)
- European Tour titles x5
- World Series tour titles x5
- Pro Tour titles x4
- World Youth Championship: 2023
- Nine-darters: 9
- Televised nine-darters: 6
World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket and Results
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
- (8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- (9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- (13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
- (12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- (2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies
- (15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- (10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
- (6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- (11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)
- Cameron Menzies v W/O Ross Smith (15) (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman (14)
- (6) James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle (11)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock (8)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson (12)
- (15) Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price (7)
- (3) Gian van Veen 16-12 James Wade (6)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler 17-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (7) Gerwyn Price 17-10 Gian van Veen (3)
FINAL
- (1) Luke Littler 18-9 Gerwyn Price (7)
Darts: Related content
- Best players never to win the World Matchplay
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds